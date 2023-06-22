Textedly Expands Business Services With Text-to-Pay Feature

Textedly recently broadened its offerings to small- and medium-sized businesses with the launch of Text-to-Pay.

Established in 2016, Textedly has been acclaimed for its user-friendly, cost-effective solution, catering to thousands of businesses and organizations.

The Text-to-Pay feature is born from a fusion of advanced technology and consumer convenience, addressing the need for an effective collections process. The choice of SMS as a conduit is a strategic move by Textedly, capitalizing on the staggering 99% average open rate of text messages. This allows businesses to maintain a constant line of communication with customers while simplifying their payment methods.

Key benefits of the Text-to-Pay feature include the ability to:

Expedite customer payments, leveraging the faster response rate of texts

Schedule automated reminders for current and past-due payments, fostering a customer-friendly approach

Establish recurring payment requests through auto-pay, offering customers the flexibility to pay instantly or schedule for later

Gain an overview of all payment statuses to enhance cash flow management

Export necessary data and safeguard customer information with top-tier security

Swiftly set up and accept credit card payments, promoting a seamless transaction process

Utilize Text-to-Pay without any contractual commitment, facilitating scalable services in line with business growth

Textedly has positioned itself as a modern solution that enhances customer engagement, retention, and sales through smart text marketing. Its recent recognition as one of the “Best Text Message Marketing Services of 2023” by Business News Daily testifies to the platform’s credibility and relevance in today’s digital era.

Textedly President Sumit Shukla commented on this exciting development, “We have continuously listened to our customers for the past seven years, and we are excited to launch our Text-to-Pay feature, offering a significant new addition to our suite of services.” He further added, “As we have earned a reputation for our leadership in the text marketing arena, we aim to strengthen that with our expansion into Text-to-Pay.”

