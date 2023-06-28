UL Warns About Unauthorized Safety Marks on Certain Battery Chargers

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has issued an urgent warning to small business owners, especially those dealing in electric scooters, about certain battery chargers being sold with unauthorized UL Certification Marks.

The battery charger in question, identified as the “FN 48V Battery Charger”, has been found to bear an unauthorized UL Certification Mark. It’s crucial for small businesses, especially online retailers, to be aware that this product has not been evaluated by UL Solutions according to appropriate Safety Standards. The company states, “It is unknown if the battery charger complies with any safety requirements.”

UL Solutions’ certification marks are globally recognized symbols of trust, often acting as a green signal for customers to purchase products. The unauthorized usage of such marks presents a risk to businesses and their customers alike.

The offending product is known to be distributed and sold by Ningbo Vican Technology, Co., Ltd. and is available on Alibaba.com. The battery charger, primarily marketed for electric scooters, can be identified by the following markings:

FN 48V

BATTERY CHARGER

MODEL: DCSP546200

INPUT: AC 100-240V

50/60Hz

OUTPUT: DC 54.6V 2.0A

For additional identification, photos have been provided on the UL Solutions website.

In response to this pressing issue, UL Solutions has recommended that the FN 48V Battery Charger be removed from service immediately. This directive is of particular importance for small businesses dealing with electric scooters and similar products, as ignoring it could potentially risk customer safety and business reputation.

The misuse of safety certification marks brings about serious concern over the authenticity and safety of products available in the market. For small businesses, ensuring the legitimacy of product certifications is essential. By adhering to this practice, businesses not only protect their customers but also maintain their reputation and market credibility.

About UL Solutions: As a global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, along with software products and advisory offerings. The company aids its clients in innovating, launching new products and services, navigating global markets and complex supply chains, and facilitating sustainable and responsible growth. The UL Certification Marks embody an unwavering commitment to the company’s safety mission and serve as a symbol of trust in its customers’ products.

