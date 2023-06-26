How to Use AI Deepfakes In Your Small Business

One thing that we are going to see more of are AI deepfakes and the hoaxes they create. They take the form of realistic looking photos and videos that that never happened; or voice clones from people that never said any of that.

A deepfake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was created and shared on social media platforms. The video, which was a digitally altered version of a real video, showed Zuckerberg delivering a speech in which he appeared to admit to Facebook’s control over users’ data and expressed malicious intent. The video was created as a demonstration of the potential risks associated with deepfake technology and sparked discussions about the need for safeguards and regulations.

How are AI deepfakes going to affect your small business this year and how can you use them for “good, not evil”?

My guest on The Small Business Radio Show this week is Mark DiMassimo who is the Founder and Creative Chief of DiGo (DiMassimo Goldstein), the industry-leading agency in Positive Behavior Change marketing, which he founded in 1996 in New York City, New York.

These are the questions I asked Mark about deepfakes:

What are the risks to customers when deepfake AI sources start to seem reliable? How will this further impact brands who still advertise on Twitter or other social media sites? Will AI Hoaxes further delay the return of many brands who stopped advertising on Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover of that company? What effects will the spread of disinformation through AI have on our customers and employees? How will this all-impact Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms in the long-term? How can small businesses defend against deepfakes and use this technology to their advantage?

Listen to the entire interview with Mark on what your small business can do.