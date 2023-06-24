If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whiteboards are a common feature in offices. Businesses use them for planning, identifying and prioritizing tasks, a message board, and other ways to communicate. A good marker goes hand in hand with your whiteboard.

Some whiteboard markers can also write on materials made from glass, porcelain, or melamine. The ink of these markers is manufactured to wipe off surfaces smoothly and easily without leaving streaks.

Whiteboard markers are ideal for writing on whiteboards, and today’s market offers several options to consider:

Types of Whiteboard Marker

The terms “whiteboard marker” and “dry erase marker” have become sort of generic terms for washable markers. There are actually a few different types of “whiteboard” markers, though not all of them are necessarily for just whiteboards. Here are a few types:

Dry erase markers – Used on whiteboards and other nonporous surfaces.

Wet erase markers – Can be used on some porous surfaces; they are usually brighter in color than dry erase markers.

Refillable whiteboard markers – Some whiteboard markers are refillable, so rather than having to get new markers, you can just refill the ink.

Whiteboard Markers: The Best Picks For Your Business

Feature Top Pick: EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers Runner Up: AmazonBasics Dry Erase White Board Markers Best Value: Quartet Dry Erase Markers Grip Plain plastic Not specified Slim design Erasability Easy erasure with dry cloth or eraser Easily erasable Easily erasable with magnetic eraser cap Tip Type Chisel Chisel Fine Surface Compatibility Porcelain, whiteboards, glass Not specified Not specified Unique Features None DryGuard ink (works even when left uncapped for up to two days) Transparent ink indicator, magnetic eraser cap Number of Colors in Pack 17 11 (12-pack with 2 black markers) Multiple (black, red, blue, green, purple, yellow) Odor Low Low Low Non-Toxic Not specified Not specified Yes

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Marker

Top Pick: This is a dry erase marker with a plain plastic grip for easy skip-free writing on your whiteboard surface. The chisel tip can be applied on surfaces such as porcelain, whiteboards, and glass.

These markers can be easily erased by using a dry cloth or eraser. The pack comes in 17 different colors and is ideal for the classroom, home office, or workplace.

EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Assorted, 16 Count

Amazon Basics Dry Erase Whiteboard Marker

Runner Up: These chisel tip markers have a DryGuard ink feature that can work even when left uncapped for up to two days. This low odor marker’s versatile chisel tip allows users to write in multiple line widths with a simple change of angle.

This is a 12-pack of markers in 11 different colors, with 2 black markers. Customers rave about the bright colors and easily erasable ink.

AmazonBasics Dry Erase White Board Markers – Low Odor, Chisel Tip – 12 Pack, Assorted Colors

Quartet Dry Erase Marker

Best Value: The Quartet dry-erase marker has a magnetic eraser cap for easy clean-up. The marker set comes with different color options, including black, red, blue, green, purple, and yellow.

These dry erase markers have a transparent ink indicator to let users see how much ink is left. The marker’s chisel tip helps to create bold and crisp lines with a non-toxic and low odor ink. The marker body has a slim design making it easy and comfortable to hold.

Quartet Dry Erase Markers, Whiteboard Markers, Fine Point, Mini, Magnetic, ReWritables

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers

U Brands low odor magnetic marker has a small magnet to help place it on the whiteboard. This marker comes with two colors on a single marker for a total of 12 different colors.

In addition to the magnet, the markers also have a built-in felt eraser. The ink is non-toxic and has a low odor, and it can be applied on surfaces like melamine, painted steel, porcelain, and glass.

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers With Erasers, Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker

The Staedtler Lumocolor Whiteboard Marker is a low odor, non-toxic and quick-drying marker. Staedtler uses xylene, and toluene-free ink, which can be easily wiped clean.

You get 8 markers with each set, each a different color. They also claim to have DrySafe technology, which prevents the markers from drying out even when left uncapped for several days.

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker – Assorted Colours Pack of 8

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase White Board Markers

The BIC intensity advanced dry erase marker is a low odor, non-toxic whiteboard marker that provides smooth, consistent ink flow. The fine bullet tip provides precision and detail work.

These BIC markers come with an ink indicator to let you see how much ink is left in the marker. One pack contains 24 colors, which can be applied on glass and most non-porous surfaces.

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker, Fine Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors, 12-Count

Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Whiteboard Markers

Arteza makes a full range of art supplies, from canvas to paint. The markers come in a wide range of vibrant colors with fine or Japanese chisel tips for precision writing.

You can also choose to get a magnetic cap with a felt eraser. They are safe and non-toxic and conform to the ASTM and EN71 regulations as well as AP certified.

Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers Pack of 10 Bright Neon Colors with Low-Odor Ink

PILOT V Board Master BeGreen Refillable Dry-Erase Markers

PILOT offers an environmentally friendly option for your marker needs – the refillable marker. These markers are made from 91% recycled materials and are refillable up to four times.

PILOT states these bullet tip markers use low odor and deliver vibrant precise writing and erasing with no ghosting. The refills come in different colors; however, this marker is black.

PILOT V Board Master Refillable Dry-Erase Markers

Chalkola Washable White Chalk Markers

Chalkola claims their white dry erase markers work on almost any surface. According to the product details, these markers will erase off non-porous surfaces such as glass & mirrors (dry & wet erase) and permanent on porous surfaces (like wood).

This is a pack of five markers, each with a reversible nib so you can choose between a chisel tip or bullet tip. They are said to be long-lasting and have a good, vibrant white color.

Chalkola White Chalk Markers for Blackboard, Chalkboard Sign, Glass (5 Pack 6mm)

WEISBRANDT Vibrant Liquid Chalk Markers

German company Weisbrandt offers these nontoxic, odorless markers in a pack of ten colors. These are said to wipe off easily off almost any non-porous surface with a wet paper towel.

These markers have a reversible tip – fine point and broad. Reviewers say the colors are very vibrant and eye-catching, making them great for menus and signs. They also come with a pack of 24 reusable chalkboard labels.

WEISBRANDT Vibrant Liquid Chalk Markers 10 Pack, 24 with labels(Multicolored, 6mm)

EXPO Low Odor Fine Tip Dry Erase Markers

Once again Expo makes our list, this time for its fine tip dry erase markers. You get 12 assorted colored markers with a fine ?0.7mm tip for accurate, detailed lines.

These markers are low odor and wipe off dry erase boards easily. These markers have Expo’s standard quick drying and easy erasing formula. These particular fine point markers have over 15,000 reviews, almost all of them positive.

EXPO Low Odor Fine Tip Dry Erase Markers 12 count

LANA & LUCA Wet Erase Marker Pens

This set of non-toxic wet-erase markers by Lana & Luca comes in unique colors. The “vintage” colors are raved about by customers as being bright and eye-catching. The markers are water-based and wiped off clean with a wet cloth or paper towel.

These markers have a reversible 6mm tip. The company, Lana & Luca, states that if you are unsatisfied with the markers for any reason, you can contact them for a refund.

LANA & LUCA Liquid Chalk Markers for Blackboards – Wet Erase Marker Pens

Shuttle Art Magnetic Whiteboard Markers

Last on our list is this 32-pack of magnetic dry erase markers by Shuttle Art. These markers have low odor, contain no xylene and toluene, and conform to ASTM D-4236 and EN71 standards. You get 16 different colors, each with a duplicate for 32 in total. The markers have a fine tip for precision writing, underlining, and drawing.

The marker caps have built-in erasers and built-in magnets, making them convenient and easy to store and use. They are said to write smoothly and dry quickly and can be cleaned easily with a cloth, dry erase eraser or paper towel.

Shuttle Art 32 Pack 16 Colors Magnetic Whiteboard Markers with Erasers

How To Choose The Best Whiteboard Markers

Selecting the best whiteboard markers for your business requires careful consideration of several key factors that could significantly influence the effectiveness of your presentations, workshops, and brainstorming sessions. First, prioritize markers labeled as non-toxic and low odor. Certain markers may contain harmful, unpleasant-smelling chemical solvents, so always double-check the product description to ensure safe and comfortable use in your workspace. You also need to understand the differences between dry-erase and wet-erase markers. Dry-erase markers are typically used on whiteboards and can be wiped off with a dry cloth or eraser. On the other hand, wet-erase markers are perfect for writing on non-porous surfaces and require a damp cloth or solvent for erasing, making them ideal for dark or black backgrounds. Consider the following points when choosing your markers: Tip Shape: The marker’s tip shape will determine the thickness of your lines. If your work demands versatility, opt for markers with reversible tips or different-sized tips on each side.

The marker’s tip shape will determine the thickness of your lines. If your work demands versatility, opt for markers with reversible tips or different-sized tips on each side. Ink Color: Dry-erase markers are available in a range of vibrant colors. Colorful markers can help categorize your notes and make them more noticeable. Decide based on your requirements, keeping in mind that there are also standard black markers and white markers for dark backgrounds.

Dry-erase markers are available in a range of vibrant colors. Colorful markers can help categorize your notes and make them more noticeable. Decide based on your requirements, keeping in mind that there are also standard black markers and white markers for dark backgrounds. Comfort: A marker with an ergonomic design can make all the difference during long brainstorming sessions. Choose one that is comfortable to grip and easy to use for extended periods.

A marker with an ergonomic design can make all the difference during long brainstorming sessions. Choose one that is comfortable to grip and easy to use for extended periods. Longevity: Quality dry-erase markers should have long-lasting ink and a durable build. You don't want markers that dry out quickly or fall apart with regular use. Choosing the right whiteboard markers enhances the effectiveness of your presentations and meetings. By considering these aspects, you can find markers that suit your needs and provide the best performance for your business.

