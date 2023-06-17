Work Gloves for Men: Great Options For You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A good pair of work gloves can be your most important asset if you work with your hands. The right gloves will protect your hands from injury and aid you while you work. Gloves should be worn in warehouses, automotive garages, landscaping, machine work, and a plethora of other fields. As a worker, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right pair of gloves for your tasks. As a business owner, you should provide gloves for your employees as a safety measure. Let’s check out some work gloves for men and explore how to select the best ones for you.

What to Look for in Work Gloves For Men:

Navigating the sea of work glove options can be daunting, especially considering the variety of jobs and tasks that require hand protection. From heavy machinery operators to construction workers, from gardeners to electricians, every profession requires its specific kind of work gloves. As such, identifying the right pair involves several key considerations.

First, let’s discuss protection. Gloves designed for intense work environments often come equipped with safety features like reinforced knuckles, vibration absorption, and resistance to abrasions. This keeps your hands safe from potential hazards, ensuring you can continue your work unimpeded.

When it comes to fit and sizing, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Hands differ greatly in size, so a glove that fits one person perfectly might be too loose or tight for another. Most manufacturers provide sizing guides, so take the time to measure your hand and consult these before making a purchase. A well-fitting glove boosts productivity and reduces the risk of strain injuries.

The grip a glove provides is also an essential factor. Some gloves come with specially coated palms to enhance grip, ideal for handling slippery objects or operating tools. If your job involves precision, a solid grip is non-negotiable.

Durability is a big one. Your gloves should not only withstand the daily grind but also last you a considerable time. Opt for gloves made from quality materials and from trusted brands. These might be slightly more expensive, but they’ll save you money in the long run by reducing the frequency of replacement.

Finally, additional features can significantly enhance your work experience. Keep an eye out for the following extras depending on your needs:

Sweat resistance: Vital for those working in hot or strenuous environments.

Vital for those working in hot or strenuous environments. Touchscreen compatibility: A boon for those who need to use digital devices without removing their gloves.

A boon for those who need to use digital devices without removing their gloves. Padding: For extra comfort during prolonged use.

Choosing the right work gloves is about more than just protection. It’s about making sure you have the right tools to do your job effectively and efficiently. Make sure to keep these factors in mind, and you’ll find the gloves that are just right for you.

Work Gloves For Men – Top Picks

Top Pick: Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves Runner Up: G & F Products 100% Waterproof Winter Gloves Best Value: PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves Material Nylon, Polyurethane Nylon, Acrylic Not Specified Features Thermoplastic knuckle protection, Thermoplastic cuff puller, Machine washable, Hook and eye closure 100% Waterproof and windproof, ANSI Abrasion 3, ANSI Cut Level A3, ANSI Puncture 2, Extra layer of knuckle protection Mimic the “hand at rest” position, Patented technology, Lightweight and breathable, Machine washable Benefits Durable, versatile, customizable fit Keep hands warm even at -58F, Meets various ANSI standards, Safe Reduces hand fatigue, flexible, protective, Three pairs in a pack (Best Value) Ideal Usage Various general work Winter work, particularly in very cold temperatures Warehouse work, Automotive work, Painting, Horticulture, etc. Price Range $$ $$ $ (Best Value) Buy on Amazon Link Link Link

Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

Top Pick – The general utility gloves by Ironclad are our top choice. These durable work gloves can be used in a variety of settings and feature thermoplastic knuckle protection and a thermoplastic cuff puller.

These gloves are machine washable and have a hook and eye closure for a secure and customizable fit.

Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

G & F Products Waterproof Winter Work Gloves

Runner Up – G&F Products’ winter work gloves are 100% waterproof and windproof, with a soft and flexible double coating. They can keep hands warm in temperatures as low as -58F.

These gloves meet the following ANSI industrial standards: ANSI Abrasion 3, ANSI Cut Level A3, ANSI Puncture 2. There is also an extra layer of knuckle protection for added safety.

G & F Products 100% Waterproof Winter Gloves

Buy on Amazon

PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves

Best Value – You get three pairs of general use work gloves from PIP, a leading manufacturer of work gear. These gloves can be used for warehouse work, automotive work, painting, horticulture and much more. Their fit is designed to mimic the “hand at rest” position, reducing hand fatigue.

PIP uses patented technology to produce flexible gloves that offer protection but are also lightweight and breathable. These gloves are machine washable.

PIP 3 Pairs Set Pack MaxiFlex Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Vgo Heavy-Duty Synthetic Leather Work Gloves

These heavy duty work gloves feature touchscreen capable thumb and index fingers for smartphone control. They provide impact, vibration and abrasion protection, and 3D pre-curved fingers. You can wash them in the washing machine to keep them clean.

Vgo Heavy-Duty Synthetic Leather Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Carhartt Men’s Work Glove

These pull-on gloves are made from durable cotton duck and System 5 synthetic leather palm and suede cowhide palm patches. They also have safety cuffs for extra wrist protection.

Carhartt’s work gloves are hand wash only. They are highly rated by reviewers and can be used for a number of tasks.

Carhartt Men’s System 5 Work Glove with Safety Cuff

Buy on Amazon

Mechanix Wear: The Original Work Gloves

Mechanix Wear has been making work gloves for more than 30 years, and their product reviews reflect that. These gloves are made of touchscreen capable synthetic leather and TrekDry material to keep hands cool and dry.

They close with a hook and latch for a secure fit, and have a reinforced thumb and index fingers for added durability.

Mechanix Wear: The Original Work Gloves – Touch Capable

Buy on Amazon

MCR Safety Double-Dipped PVC Men’s Gloves

If you work with harsh chemicals, these are the gloves for you. They are made of green PVC over high-vis orange PVC material with sandpaper finish, providing protection from oils, solvents, refining and more.

These gloves are jersey lined and have a safety cuff and nonslip grip.

MCR Safety PVC Jersey Lined Sandpaper Finish Men’s Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Wells Lamont Men’s Heavy Duty Work Gloves

The palms of each of these gloves are covered with HydraHyde-treated Saddletan color grain cowhide leather, providing water resistance and strength. They have lightly padded knuckle inserts and reinforced leather on the fingertips for added durability and protection.

Also made of stretch spandex, the gloves conform snugly to the hands for a secure fit and the Velcro wrist strap ensures they stay on.

Wells Lamont Men’s Leather Palm Heavy Duty Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Global Glove Tsunami Grip Nitrile Coated Work Gloves

Global Glove offers this 12 pack of versatile general use work gloves in sizes XS-2XL. They are abrasion and puncture resistant with nitrile-coated palms for gripping in wet, oily, or dry conditions.

Additionally, these gloves are made to be breathable and provide bare hand sensitivity, and have an elasticized secure wrist.

Global Glove Tsunami Grip Nitrile Coated Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Why Do I Need Work Gloves?

As you’ve seen from this list, work gloves provide many benefits to the wearer. The right working gloves can prevent injuries and even help you in your tasks. Your hands will thank you for keeping them cut, scar and blister-free.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.