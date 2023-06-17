Work Gloves for Women: Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The right pair of work gloves will protect your hands from cuts, blisters, exposure to harsh materials, and keep you cool and dry all day. There are different work gloves for different tasks, though, so it’s important to make sure you get the right kind of gloves for your work. Let’s take a look at the best work gloves for women, how to pick them, and some great choices for you.

What To Look for in Work Gloves For Women

Choosing the right work gloves is a vital decision, particularly for women whose needs might differ from traditional unisex offerings. There’s a delicate balance between durability, temperature control, and functionality, all framed within the context of fit.

Ensuring a proper fit is crucial. Many manufacturers offer size guides to assist with this. Gloves should be snug but not restrictive, allowing for maximum dexterity without sacrificing comfort. Remember, poorly fitting gloves can hinder your efficiency and cause unnecessary discomfort throughout your workday.

Durability is of paramount importance, too. As women, we often work in diverse and challenging environments, so the gloves should be robust enough to withstand the test of time. Look for gloves with reinforced palms and fingers, as these areas usually suffer the most wear and tear. High-quality materials like leather, synthetic leather, or high-performance yarns are strong indicators of durability.

The gloves’ adaptability to temperature variations is another crucial aspect to consider. Depending on the environment you operate in, the gloves should provide insulation against cold, or breathability for heat and humidity. Check if the gloves have thermal lining for colder climates, or moisture-wicking materials for warmer ones.

Finally, we arrive at functionality. Contemporary gloves come packed with features tailored to specific needs. Here’s a list of functions to consider, depending on your work demands:

Touchscreen compatibility: Essential if you frequently use digital devices.

Essential if you frequently use digital devices. Vibration protection: A must-have for heavy machinery operators.

A must-have for heavy machinery operators. Cut-resistance: Indispensable for anyone handling sharp objects.

Indispensable for anyone handling sharp objects. Chemical resistance: Vital for those exposed to hazardous substances.

By considering these aspects, you can identify gloves that are designed not just for the task, but for your unique needs. Remember, investing in the right pair of gloves is an investment in your comfort, efficiency, and safety at work.

Work Gloves for Women

Top Pick: Custom Leathercraft Flex Grip Work Gloves Runner Up: Wells Lamont Women’s Insulated Water-Resistant Winter Work Gloves Best Value: Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves Material Durable synthetic leather, spandex, Lycra side panels Synthetic leather palm, Spandex back Proprietary coating, knit wrist Features Three touchscreen fingertips, wing closing strap 40-gram 3M Thinsulate, adjustable neoprene wrist band Maintains grip in wet, dry, oily conditions Benefits Long-lasting, shrink-resistant, comfortable fit, easy use of mobile devices Warmth without bulk, breathable, water-resistant, customized fit, durable, puncture and abrasion protection Durable, flexible, keeps dirt out, good for general tasks Ideal Usage Construction sites, outdoor work, warehouse jobs etc. Light-duty work, winter usage General tasks Price Range $$ $$ $ (Best Value) Buy on Amazon Link Link Link

Custom Leathercraft Flex Grip Work Gloves

Top Pick – Our top pick for women’s work gloves are these synthetic leather gloves by Custom Leathercraft. These work gloves are made from durable synthetic leather, promising to be long-lasting and shrink-resistant. Stretchable spandex and Lycra side panels give these gloves snug and comfortable fit, and the wing closing strap prevents them from falling off.

There are three touchscreen fingertips on each glove, so using mobile devices while wearing them is easy. They are useable in a wide variety of tasks and settings, such as construction sites, outdoor work, warehouse jobs and much more.

Custom Leathercraft Flex Grip Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Wells Lamont Women’s Insulated Water-Resistant Winter Work Gloves

Runner Up – 40-gram 3M Thinsulate creates warmth without bulk in these winter work gloves by Wells Lamont. They feature a synthetic leather palm and Spandex back for a breathable and water-resistant light-duty work glove.

An adjustable neoprene wrist band allows for a customized fit, and the overall construction of the gloves offers durability, puncture and abrasion protection.

Wells Lamont Women’s Insulated Water-Resistant Blue Touchscreen Winter Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves

Best Value – Our best value selection is a pack of 3 all-purpose work gloves by Gorilla Grip. These gloves have a proprietary coating that maintains grip in wet, dry, and oily conditions. The coating is durable but also flexible for comfortable, all-day use.

Additionally, they have a knit wrist to keep dirt out and hands clean. These gloves are ideal for a variety of general tasks.

Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Mechanix Wear Women’s Gardening & Utility Work Gloves

Mechanix Wear’s gloves feature an extended cuff for a secure fit and a two-piece palm design that prevents material bunching when working with hand tools.

They are machine washable and touchscreen capable, with TrekDry material to keep hands cool.

Mechanix Wear: Ethel Women’s Gardening & Utility Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

DEX FIT Work Gloves with Power Grip

DexFit offers this pack of 3 general-use work gloves that are CE Qualified and met ANSI Standards. They are made with a breathable water-based coating for comfort and lightweight 15-gauge Nylon and Spandex for dexterity.

In addition, the gloves are machine washable, touchscreen compatible, and non-slip.

DEX FIT Work Gloves FN330, 3D Comfort Stretch Fit

Buy on Amazon

Carhartt Women’s Insulated Suede Work Glove

A cotton duck shell and C100 3 M Thinsulate insulation will keep hands warm when working outdoors or in cold conditions. Synthetic suede knuckle protection and secure knit wrist round out the features of these durable gloves.

Carhartt Women’s Insulated Suede Work Glove with Knit Cuff

Buy on Amazon

Magid T-REX Flex Series Ultra-Lightweight Work Gloves

These gloves are ultra-lightweight but promise heavy-duty performance. Made for a variety of applications like construction, machine work, assembly line and more, these gloves are cut and impact resistant

Magid T-REX Flex Series Lean Ultra-Lightweight Low-Profile Impact Gloves with Foam Nitrile Palm Coating

Buy on Amazon

HANDLANDY Utility Work Gloves Women

Handlandy’s work gloves can be used in a variety of settings. They have touchscreen-compatible fingertips and a stretchy Spandex back for a comfortable, cool fit. The cuff is neoprene and has hook and loop closures for a secure fit.

These gloves also feature a synthetic leather palm with foam padding for support & all-day comfort and extra protection from vibration and impact while allowing flexibility.

HANDLANDY Utility Work Gloves Women, Flexible Breathable Yard Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

HexArmor Liquid and Chemical Resistant Safety Work Gloves

These PVC-Nitrile coated gloves provide a heavy-duty barrier to prevent exposure to liquids. They also have a textured “margarita salt” palm that promises a firm grip and abrasion resistance even in oily conditions.

An extended wrist cuff and pre-curved design give the wearer extra comfort and protection.

HexArmor Liquid and Chemical Resistant Safety Work Gloves Ugly Mudder Series

Buy on Amazon

Vgo Grain Cowhide Leather Light Duty Women’s Work Gloves

Ideal for assembly, power tools, machinists, construction, and DIY light-duty work, these work gloves have you covered for durability and flexibility. They use cowhide leather and synthetic leather for strength and abrasion protection, and elastic neoprene knuckles for impact release.

There is also a terrycloth thumb for wiping sweat, and they are touchscreen compatible. These gloves are highly rated and are said to last long and hold up to daily use.

Vgo Grain Cowhide Leather Light Duty Women’s Mechanic Work Gloves

Buy on Amazon

Why Do I Need Work Gloves?

Your gloves can be among your most important tools at work. And the right pair of quality work gloves will hold up during everyday wear and tear. While most places require gloves to be worn, you should always wear them whether required or not. Your hands will thank you for keeping them injury free.

