8 Inch Tablet: Choices for Your Business

An 8-inch tablet offers a balance of portability and functionality, making them ideal for a wide range of users. As the name implies, it is a portable computing device featuring a touchscreen display that measures approximately 8 inches diagonally. These devices generally blend the capabilities of a smartphone and laptop, making them ideal for tasks such as web browsing, reading, media consumption, and light productivity tasks.
The concept of tablet computing dates back to the 1960s, with devices like the RAND Tablet. However, Apple’s introduction of the iPad in 2010 truly popularized the format.
Other manufacturers quickly followed suit, creating an array of tablets with various operating systems, sizes, and features. Today, the market includes a variety of tablet options, from compact 7-inch devices to larger 12-inch models.
Overview of the 8-inch form factor
The 8-inch form factor strikes a balance between portability and usability. These tablets are small enough to be easily carried, yet their screens are large enough to view content and interact with applications comfortably. They’re particularly popular among users who frequently travel or prefer a lightweight device for casual use.
Display resolution and quality
The display resolution of an 8-inch tablet can significantly influence the viewing experience. Higher resolutions provide sharper images, enhancing activities like reading, web browsing, and media viewing. Premium 8-inch tablets often feature high-definition or even 4K resolutions.
However, resolution isn’t the only factor that determines display quality. Other elements, such as contrast ratio, color accuracy, and brightness, also play a role in the overall display quality.
Comparison of different screen technologies
Tablets commonly employ one of two screen technologies: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) or OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). LCD displays are often less expensive and offer high brightness levels and excellent color accuracy. However, they sometimes struggle to reproduce deep black tones.
In contrast, OLED displays excel at producing deep blacks and vibrant colors, thanks to their ability to control the light emission of individual pixels. However, they’re generally more expensive than their LCD counterparts.
When selecting an 8-inch tablet, consider both your budget and display preferences. Each screen technology offers its own strengths and potential drawbacks, so the best choice depends on individual user requirements.
8 Inch Tablet Choices for Your Business
8-inch tablets are a great option for those prioritizing portability without compromising features. With excellent battery life and versatile tablet features and functionality, these devices are perfect for work and play.
Samsung tablets are among the best 8-inch tablets on the market, offering a range of features and specifications to suit different budgets and needs. And if you’re looking for a cheap tablet with USB Type-C battery charging, plenty of options are available that won’t break the bank.
|Features/Products
|Top Pick: SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet
|Runner Up: Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
|Best Value: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
|Display
|8-inch display screen
|8.3-inch Liquid Retina display
|8” high-definition touchscreen with IPS technology
|Processor
|Not specified
|A15 Bionic chip
|Enhanced hexa-core processor
|Built-in Speakers
|Dual speakers
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Design
|Lightweight and portable
|Compact size, Touch ID in top button
|Durable, strengthened aluminosilicate glass
|Storage
|64GB built-in, expandable up to 512GB
|Not specified, not expandable
|32GB or 64GB built-in, expandable up to 1TB via microSD
|Battery Life
|Up to 13 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 13 hours
|Camera
|Not specified
|12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash
|2 MP front-facing and 2 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
|Connectivity
|Not specified
|Fast Wi-Fi, USB-C
|Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C (2.0), Built-in Bluetooth 5.2
|Additional Features
|Minimum bezel design
|Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support, Smart Folio covers available in five colors
|Built-in Alexa, parental controls available with Amazon Kids+ subscription
|Pros
|Lightweight, great audio quality, long-lasting battery life, ample built-in and expandable storage
|Compact, fast and smooth performance, Apple Pencil support, fast Wi-Fi
|Responsive performance, all-day battery life, affordable price, durable
|Cons
|Not suitable for heavy gaming or demanding tasks, display resolution may not be suitable for high-definition content
|No headphone jack, limited and non-expandable storage, relatively expensive
|Limited app selection, no Wi-Fi 6 support, no HDMI port
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet
Top Pick: The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet is a powerful device with a large screen feel and lightweight form factor. With its minimum bezel and maximum view design, the tablet offers an immersive 8-inch display screen and spacious surround sound delivered by dual speakers.
Features:
- Large 8-inch display screen
- Dual speakers for spacious surround sound
- Lightweight and portable design
- 64GB of built-in memory
- Expandable storage up to 512GB
- Long-lasting battery life of up to 13 hours
Pros:
- Lightweight and easy to carry around
- Spacious screen size with minimum bezel design
- Dual speakers deliver great audio quality
- Long-lasting battery life of up to 13 hours
- Ample built-in memory and expandable storage options
Cons:
- May not be suitable for heavy gaming or demanding tasks
- Display resolution may not be suitable for high-definition content
- Lacks some advanced features found in more expensive models
- May not receive software updates as frequently as newer models
The tablet is perfect for browsing, watching movies and TV shows, playing games, and getting work done on the go. The long-lasting battery provides up to 13 hours of use on a single charge, while the 64GB of built-in memory and 512GB of expandable storage offer ample space to store your favorite music, photos, and videos.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Runner Up: The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) offers the full iPad experience in a compact size that can fit in one hand. The device features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and ultrafast Wi-Fi connectivity. With iPadOS, you can run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos.
The iPad Mini (6th Generation) also comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage for videoconferencing and selfies, and a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash, perfect for capturing photos and 4K videos. With Touch ID built into the top button, you can use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad, sign in to apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay.
Key Features:
- 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with advanced technologies like True Tone and P3 wide color
- A15 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics, and 16-core Neural Engine
- 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash
- Fast Wi-Fi connectivity
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support
- Smart Folio covers available in five colors
Pros:
- Compact size makes it easy to carry around
- Powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers fast and smooth performance
- USB-C connectivity allows for faster data transfer
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support offers a great note-taking experience
- Fast Wi-Fi connectivity keeps you connected on-the-go
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- The storage capacity is limited and cannot be expanded
- The device is relatively expensive compared to other tablets in the market
- The front camera is not suitable for low-light environments
The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) is a solid choice for those looking for a compact and powerful tablet. It offers all the features and functionalities of a full-sized iPad in a smaller, more portable package.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display
Best Value: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is a highly portable and affordable for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. With an enhanced hexa-core processor, it delivers a responsive performance that’s up to 30% faster than the previous generation. Enjoy all-day battery life of up to 13 hours for reading, browsing, watching videos, and listening to music.
Features:
- 8” high-definition touchscreen with IPS (in-plane switching) technology
- Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity supporting 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards with WEP, WPA3 OWE, WPA/WPA2/WPA3 Personal and WPA/WPA2/WPA3 Enterprise security standards
- USB-C (2.0) connector for charging and microSD slot for external storage
- Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support
- 2 MP front-facing and 2 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Available in Black, Denim, and Rose colors
- Built-in Alexa with voice-activated commands for entertainment, information, and home automation
- Parental controls available with Amazon Kids+ subscription
Pros:
- Enhanced hexa-core processor for more responsive performance
- All-day battery life of up to 13 hours
- Available in 32GB or 64GB storage capacity with up to 1TB expandable storage via microSD card
- Strengthened aluminosilicate glass for durability
- Affordable price point
Cons:
- Limited app selection on Amazon’s Appstore compared to Google Play Store
- No Wi-Fi 6 support
- No HDMI port
- No support for Google Play Store (subscription required for some apps)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet features a durable screen made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass that is thinner and lighter in design. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).The tablet includes built-in Alexa and parental controls are available with Amazon Kids+ subscription.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display
Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet, HD Android Tablet
The Lenovo Tab M8 has a 2.0 GHz Quad-Core processor and Android 9 Pie. The 8-inch HD display offers great visuals with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers for an immersive experience.
Key Features:
- Slim and lightweight design with a metal back cover
- Powerful Quad-Core processor with Android 9 Pie
- Long-life battery with up to 18 hours of web browsing
- 8-inch HD display with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers for immersive entertainment
- Eye care protection with TÜV-certified display
Pros:
- Premium metal back cover design
- Stunning 8-inch HD display with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers
- Strong wireless connectivity with built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Up to 18 hours of web browsing battery life
- TÜV-certified display for eye care protection
Cons:
- Limited storage capacity
- No cellular data connectivity
- No support for high-end gaming
- The rear camera could have been better
The Lenovo Tab M8 is the perfect compact and stylish multimedia tablet offering great productivity and entertainment experience.
Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet, HD Android Tablet
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged
The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition is a rugged tablet built to withstand harsh environments and designed for industries such as transportation, manufacturing, field service, and public safety. The tablet is MIL-STD-810H and IP68-certified, tough enough to withstand drops, shocks, and outdoor environments, and is dust, dirt, sand, and water-resistant.
Features:
- MIL-STD-810H and IP68-certified
- S Pen plus Anti Shock feature
- Long-lasting, fast-charging, and replaceable battery
- No Battery Mode
- Wireless DeX
- Enhanced touch capability settings
Pros:
- Rugged design that can withstand harsh environments
- Long-lasting, fast-charging, and replaceable battery
- Wireless DeX feature that allows the tablet to be used like a PC
- Enhanced touch capability settings
- Compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Networks
Cons:
- Slightly heavier than other tablets on the market
- The display resolution could be higher
- No option for a larger screen size
- No front-facing speakers
The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged is a reliable and rugged tablet that is designed to withstand tough conditions. Its long-lasting battery, Wireless DeX feature, and enhanced touch capability settings make it a perfect device for users who need to work in challenging environments. While the tablet’s display resolution could be improved and it is slightly heavier than other tablets, it is a reliable and rugged device perfect for those needing a device that can withstand harsh environments.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged
ASUS ZenPad S8 8″ 32GB Black Tablet
The ASUS ZenPad S8 has an aluminum finish with a 2K IPS display, Intel Atom Z3530 quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM, but it comes in with a great price.
Features At-a-Glance
- 8″ 2K IPS Display (2048 x 1536)
- Intel Atom Z3530 Super Quad-Core, 64bit, 1.3GHz
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Onboard Storage
- 1 MicroSD Card slot, expand up to 128GB SDHC
- Android 5.0 Lollipop O/S
- ASUS TruVivid, Bluelight filter technology for an enhanced visual experience
Pros:
- Premium look and feel with a sleek aluminum finish and stylish design
- Brilliant 2K IPS display for immersive entertainment experiences
- Smooth performance and multitasking with Intel Atom Z3530 quad-core processor and 2GB RAM
- Expandable storage up to 128GB SDHC
- Affordable pricing for a premium tablet
Cons:
- Runs on an older Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system
- Limited storage space without a microSD card
- No fingerprint sensor for added security
- Average battery life compared to other tablets on the market
Although the ASUS ZenPad S8 runs on an older Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system and has limited storage space without a microSD card, its affordable pricing makes it a great value for a premium tablet.
ASUS ZenPad S8 8″ 32GB Black Tablet
Realme Pad Mini Tablet, 8.7″
The Realme Pad Mini Tablet’s 8.7″ has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59% and an audio system with two stereo speakers. This makes it great for working, watching movies, or playing games.
Features
- 8.7″ screen with 800 x 1340 resolution
- Super 6400 mAh large battery with up to 15.8 consecutive hours of video viewing
- Powerful UNISOC T616 octa-core processor for smooth graphics and fast system response times
- Ultra-thin metal body with a thickness of 7.59 mm and weight of 372 g for portability
- UFS 2.1 flash memory with up to 64GB of ROM and expandable storage up to 1TB
Pros:
- Cinematic viewing experience with an 8.7″ screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%
- Super 6400 mAh large battery for up to 15.8 consecutive hours of video viewing
- Powerful UNISOC T616 octa-core processor for smooth graphics and fast system response times
- Ultra-thin metal body with refined, elegant and exquisitely crafted finishes for portability
- UFS 2.1 flash memory with expandable storage up to 1TB
Cons:
- Relatively low screen resolution compared to other tablets on the market
- Rear webcam resolution is only 5 MP
- Limited RAM with only 3 GB
- No cellular connectivity option
The Realme Pad Mini Tablet, 8.7″, has an ultra-thin metal body but lacks RAM and rear webcam resolution. Additionally, the tablet does not offer cellular connectivity, limiting its use to only WiFi.
Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC
Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC is a reliable and sturdy device suitable for demanding industrial environments, mining, maintenance, and outdoor activities. It is IP67-rated waterproof, and ruggedized to withstand harsh conditions. It has a Corning Gorilla glass touch panel for additional protection.
Features:
- MIL-STD810G standard for vibration, shock, drop, liquid
- IP67 rated waterproof & ruggedized construction
- Corning Gorilla glass touch panel
- Windows 10 PRO (64-bit)
- Intel Quad-Core processor
- 8″ 1920*1200 Full HD display
- Multiple data communication capabilities: 4G LTE (AT&T, T-mobile), WIFI 802.11(a/b/g/n) & Bluetooth 4.0
- OTG mode (Mouse/Keyboard)
- 7800mAH Li-ion battery
- Built-in GPS with integrated U-blox GPS module
- Support GPS/GLONASS
- Suitable for geological survey, construction, navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, asset management, field data collection, etc.
Pros:
- MIL-STD810G standard for vibration, shock, drop, liquid
- IP67 rated waterproof & ruggedized construction
- Built-in GPS with integrated U-blox GPS module
- Long battery life
- Compact design
Cons:
- The price may be higher than similar models on the market
- The device may be heavier than some users expect
- Limited color options
- Getting used to the Windows 10 PRO (64-bit) operating system may take some time.
Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC also has built-in GPS with an integrated U-blox GPS module and supports GPS/GLONASS. It works with MAGNET Field to collect land positioning data and perform GIS mapping. It is suitable for geological survey, construction, navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, asset management, field data collection, etc.
Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC
Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, HD Display, 64 GB
Enhance your productivity and entertainment experience with the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet. This versatile device offers a range of features tailored to the needs of small business owners and individuals alike.
Features:
- 8″ HD display
- 32 or 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card
- 3 GB RAM for smooth multitasking
- All-day battery life (up to 12 hours) and wireless charging
- USB-C for easy charging
- 2.0 GHz quad-core processor for 30% faster performance
- Access to popular apps via Amazon Appstore
- Integrated Alexa voice assistant with on/off toggle
- 2 MP front and rear cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi
Pros:
- High-resolution display for clear visuals
- Ample storage options for various needs
- Efficient multitasking with 3 GB RAM
- Long battery life and convenient charging options
- Wide range of accessible apps
Cons:
- No Google Play support
- Limited camera resolution
- May not be suitable for heavy gaming
- Show Mode feature requires a separate charging dock purchase
The Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet offers productivity and entertainment features, making it a valuable tool for small business owners and individuals. With an HD display, ample storage, and long battery life, this tablet can multitask, stay connected, and enjoy various media.
Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 64 GB
Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet
The Acer Enduro T1 is a robust 8-inch Android tablet specifically designed for small business owners working in challenging environments. Its military-grade ruggedness, compact size, and versatile features make it an ideal choice for various retail, warehouse, and factory operations industries.
Features:
- 8-inch IPS touch display with 1280 x 800 resolution
- MediaTek MT8183 2 GHz processor
- 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64 GB Embedded MultiMediaCard storage
- Android 9 Pie operating system
- Integrated graphics
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 9-hour average battery life
Pros:
- Military-grade ruggedness (MIL-STD 810G) for durability
- IP54 certified for water and dust resistance
- Panel bonding for enhanced screen durability
- Reflection-free Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen
- Programmable keys for productivity
Cons:
- Slightly heavy at 1 pound
- Limited screen resolution
- Runs on older Android 9 Pie
- No optical drive
The Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet has military-grade ruggedness, IP54 certification, and advanced features, making it perfect for small business owners in retail, warehouse, and factory settings.
Acer Enduro Rugged Tablet, 8.0″ WXGA IPS Touch
Performance and Hardware
Processor and RAM specifications
The performance of an 8-inch tablet largely depends on its processor (also known as CPU) and RAM. The CPU executes tasks and processes, while RAM temporarily stores data for immediate access. Tablets with more powerful CPUs and larger amounts of RAM can handle more intensive tasks, multi-tasking, and can generally provide a smoother user experience.
Storage capacity and expandability options
Tablet storage capacity determines how much data — including apps, photos, and videos — can be stored on the device. Most 8-inch tablets offer storage options, typically 16GB to 256GB. Some tablets also provide expandable storage, allowing users to add memory via microSD cards. Expandable storage can be a significant advantage for users downloading many apps or media.
Battery life and charging capabilities
Battery life is another vital factor to consider. Most 8-inch tablets offer between 8 and 12 hours of battery life under normal usage conditions. Charging capabilities also vary between models. Some tablets support fast-charging technologies, enabling them to recharge more quickly, while others offer wireless charging for added convenience.
Operating System and Software
Available operating systems for 8-inch tablets
The operating system (OS) determines the tablet’s interface and functionality. The main OS options for 8-inch tablets are Android, iOS (on iPads), and Windows. Each OS offers a unique user experience and has its own features, advantages, and limitations.
Comparison of software features and user experience
Android, iOS, and Windows each provide different software features and user experiences. Android is known for its customization options and integration with Google services. iOS, on the other hand, is lauded for its seamless integration with other Apple devices and the robust Apple ecosystem. Meanwhile, Windows tablets offer a more traditional PC-like experience and are often compatible with more professional and productivity-oriented software.
App availability and compatibility
The availability and compatibility of apps can greatly influence the utility of a tablet. The Apple App Store and Google Play Store offer millions of apps covering various categories. Windows tablets have fewer touch-optimized apps available and can run most traditional Windows software. When choosing an 8-inch tablet, consider the apps you’ll likely use and ensure they’re available and perform well on the chosen platform.
Connectivity and Multimedia
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities
An 8-inch tablet’s connectivity options primarily include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Wi-Fi allows the device to connect to the internet, while Bluetooth facilitates pairing with peripheral devices like headphones or speakers. Some tablets may also offer cellular connectivity, enabling internet access on the go.
Camera specifications and features
Tablets often include front and rear cameras. While they’re typically not as advanced as those found in high-end smartphones, they can be useful for video calls or casual photography. Features might include autofocus, HDR, panorama mode, and even AR capabilities.
Audio and video playback options
8-inch tablets are popular for media consumption. Video playback quality depends on the device’s screen resolution and supported video formats, while audio quality hinges on the built-in speakers or supported audio codecs for headphones. Some tablets also support high-resolution audio or Dolby Atmos technologies for enhanced sound.
User Experience and Productivity
Ergonomics and ease of use
Ergonomics can impact how comfortable a tablet is to hold and use. An 8-inch tablet’s weight, thickness, and balance can influence this, as can the placement of buttons and ports. Furthermore, the user interface design of the operating system can contribute to the overall ease of use.
Multi-tasking and productivity features
While tablets are often used for media consumption, many also offer features to boost productivity. These might include split-screen modes, support for external keyboards or styluses, or built-in office software. Consider your intended usage when evaluating these features.
Integration with other devices and ecosystems
Tablets can often integrate with larger tech ecosystems, sharing data or functions with smartphones, smartwatches, or smart home devices. For instance, an iPad can seamlessly pair with an iPhone or Apple Watch, while an Android tablet might integrate well with Google Home devices.
Price and Value
Comparison of different 8-inch tablets in various price ranges
8-inch tablets are available across a range of prices, from budget offerings to high-end models. More expensive tablets generally offer more advanced features, like higher resolution screens, more powerful processors, and premium build quality. However, more affordable options can still offer solid performance and features for the price.
Factors affecting the value for money
The value for money of a tablet is determined by its price relative to its features and performance. Factors that can impact this include build quality, display quality, performance, software, and brand reputation.
Long-term reliability and customer reviews
Don’t overlook long-term reliability when considering a tablet’s price and value. Research the brand’s reputation for durability and check customer reviews for insights on the product’s longevity. While an affordable tablet might seem like a good deal, it might not be if it’s likely to break or become obsolete within a year or two.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an 8-inch tablet?
An 8-inch tablet is a portable computing device with a touchscreen display that measures approximately 8 inches diagonally. These devices are a blend of smartphone and laptop capabilities.
What factors influence the performance of an 8-inch tablet?
The performance of an 8-inch tablet depends largely on its processor and RAM. More powerful CPUs and larger amounts of RAM allow the tablet to handle more intensive tasks and provide a smoother user experience.
How does the operating system affect an 8-inch tablet?
The operating system determines the tablet’s interface and functionality. The main operating system options for 8-inch tablets are Android, iOS, and Windows, each offering a unique user experience and features.
What are the connectivity options for an 8-inch tablet?
An 8-inch tablet’s primary connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Some tablets also offer cellular connectivity for internet access on the go.
What productivity features can 8-inch tablets offer?
Many 8-inch tablets offer features to boost productivity, such as split-screen modes, support for external keyboards or styluses, and built-in office software.
How does price impact the value of an 8-inch tablet?
The value of a tablet is determined by its price relative to the features and performance it offers. Factors affecting this include build quality, display quality, performance, software, and brand reputation.
What should I consider regarding the long-term reliability of an 8-inch tablet?
When considering an 8-inch tablet, it’s important to consider the brand’s reputation for durability and the product’s longevity, which can often be gleaned from customer reviews.
Image: Amazon
