8 Inch Tablet: Choices for Your Business

An 8-inch tablet offers a balance of portability and functionality, making them ideal for a wide range of users. As the name implies, it is a portable computing device featuring a touchscreen display that measures approximately 8 inches diagonally. These devices generally blend the capabilities of a smartphone and laptop, making them ideal for tasks such as web browsing, reading, media consumption, and light productivity tasks.

The concept of tablet computing dates back to the 1960s, with devices like the RAND Tablet. However, Apple’s introduction of the iPad in 2010 truly popularized the format.

Other manufacturers quickly followed suit, creating an array of tablets with various operating systems, sizes, and features. Today, the market includes a variety of tablet options, from compact 7-inch devices to larger 12-inch models.

Overview of the 8-inch form factor

The 8-inch form factor strikes a balance between portability and usability. These tablets are small enough to be easily carried, yet their screens are large enough to view content and interact with applications comfortably. They’re particularly popular among users who frequently travel or prefer a lightweight device for casual use.

Display resolution and quality

The display resolution of an 8-inch tablet can significantly influence the viewing experience. Higher resolutions provide sharper images, enhancing activities like reading, web browsing, and media viewing. Premium 8-inch tablets often feature high-definition or even 4K resolutions.

However, resolution isn’t the only factor that determines display quality. Other elements, such as contrast ratio, color accuracy, and brightness, also play a role in the overall display quality.

Comparison of different screen technologies

Tablets commonly employ one of two screen technologies: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) or OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). LCD displays are often less expensive and offer high brightness levels and excellent color accuracy. However, they sometimes struggle to reproduce deep black tones.

In contrast, OLED displays excel at producing deep blacks and vibrant colors, thanks to their ability to control the light emission of individual pixels. However, they’re generally more expensive than their LCD counterparts.

When selecting an 8-inch tablet, consider both your budget and display preferences. Each screen technology offers its own strengths and potential drawbacks, so the best choice depends on individual user requirements.

8 Inch Tablet Choices for Your Business

8-inch tablets are a great option for those prioritizing portability without compromising features. With excellent battery life and versatile tablet features and functionality, these devices are perfect for work and play.

Samsung tablets are among the best 8-inch tablets on the market, offering a range of features and specifications to suit different budgets and needs. And if you’re looking for a cheap tablet with USB Type-C battery charging, plenty of options are available that won’t break the bank.

Features/Products Top Pick: SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet Runner Up: Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) Best Value: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Display 8-inch display screen 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display 8” high-definition touchscreen with IPS technology Processor Not specified A15 Bionic chip Enhanced hexa-core processor Built-in Speakers Dual speakers Not specified Not specified Design Lightweight and portable Compact size, Touch ID in top button Durable, strengthened aluminosilicate glass Storage 64GB built-in, expandable up to 512GB Not specified, not expandable 32GB or 64GB built-in, expandable up to 1TB via microSD Battery Life Up to 13 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 13 hours Camera Not specified 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash 2 MP front-facing and 2 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording Connectivity Not specified Fast Wi-Fi, USB-C Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C (2.0), Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 Additional Features Minimum bezel design Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support, Smart Folio covers available in five colors Built-in Alexa, parental controls available with Amazon Kids+ subscription Pros Lightweight, great audio quality, long-lasting battery life, ample built-in and expandable storage Compact, fast and smooth performance, Apple Pencil support, fast Wi-Fi Responsive performance, all-day battery life, affordable price, durable Cons Not suitable for heavy gaming or demanding tasks, display resolution may not be suitable for high-definition content No headphone jack, limited and non-expandable storage, relatively expensive Limited app selection, no Wi-Fi 6 support, no HDMI port

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet

Top Pick: The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet is a powerful device with a large screen feel and lightweight form factor. With its minimum bezel and maximum view design, the tablet offers an immersive 8-inch display screen and spacious surround sound delivered by dual speakers.

Features:

Large 8-inch display screen

Dual speakers for spacious surround sound

Lightweight and portable design

64GB of built-in memory

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Long-lasting battery life of up to 13 hours

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to carry around

Spacious screen size with minimum bezel design

Dual speakers deliver great audio quality

Long-lasting battery life of up to 13 hours

Ample built-in memory and expandable storage options

Cons:

May not be suitable for heavy gaming or demanding tasks

Display resolution may not be suitable for high-definition content

Lacks some advanced features found in more expensive models

May not receive software updates as frequently as newer models

The tablet is perfect for browsing, watching movies and TV shows, playing games, and getting work done on the go. The long-lasting battery provides up to 13 hours of use on a single charge, while the 64GB of built-in memory and 512GB of expandable storage offer ample space to store your favorite music, photos, and videos.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Runner Up: The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) offers the full iPad experience in a compact size that can fit in one hand. The device features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and ultrafast Wi-Fi connectivity. With iPadOS, you can run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos.

The iPad Mini (6th Generation) also comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage for videoconferencing and selfies, and a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash, perfect for capturing photos and 4K videos. With Touch ID built into the top button, you can use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad, sign in to apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay.

Key Features:

8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with advanced technologies like True Tone and P3 wide color

A15 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics, and 16-core Neural Engine

12MP Ultra Wide front camera and 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash

Fast Wi-Fi connectivity

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support

Smart Folio covers available in five colors

Pros:

Compact size makes it easy to carry around

Powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers fast and smooth performance

USB-C connectivity allows for faster data transfer

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support offers a great note-taking experience

Fast Wi-Fi connectivity keeps you connected on-the-go

Cons:

No headphone jack

The storage capacity is limited and cannot be expanded

The device is relatively expensive compared to other tablets in the market

The front camera is not suitable for low-light environments

The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) is a solid choice for those looking for a compact and powerful tablet. It offers all the features and functionalities of a full-sized iPad in a smaller, more portable package.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display

Best Value: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is a highly portable and affordable for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. With an enhanced hexa-core processor, it delivers a responsive performance that’s up to 30% faster than the previous generation. Enjoy all-day battery life of up to 13 hours for reading, browsing, watching videos, and listening to music.

Features:

8” high-definition touchscreen with IPS (in-plane switching) technology

Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity supporting 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards with WEP, WPA3 OWE, WPA/WPA2/WPA3 Personal and WPA/WPA2/WPA3 Enterprise security standards

USB-C (2.0) connector for charging and microSD slot for external storage

Built-in Bluetooth 5.2 with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support

2 MP front-facing and 2 MP rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Available in Black, Denim, and Rose colors

Built-in Alexa with voice-activated commands for entertainment, information, and home automation

Parental controls available with Amazon Kids+ subscription

Pros:

Enhanced hexa-core processor for more responsive performance

All-day battery life of up to 13 hours

Available in 32GB or 64GB storage capacity with up to 1TB expandable storage via microSD card

Strengthened aluminosilicate glass for durability

Affordable price point

Cons:

Limited app selection on Amazon’s Appstore compared to Google Play Store

No Wi-Fi 6 support

No HDMI port

No support for Google Play Store (subscription required for some apps)

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet features a durable screen made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass that is thinner and lighter in design. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).The tablet includes built-in Alexa and parental controls are available with Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display

Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet, HD Android Tablet

The Lenovo Tab M8 has a 2.0 GHz Quad-Core processor and Android 9 Pie. The 8-inch HD display offers great visuals with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers for an immersive experience.

Key Features:

Slim and lightweight design with a metal back cover

Powerful Quad-Core processor with Android 9 Pie

Long-life battery with up to 18 hours of web browsing

8-inch HD display with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers for immersive entertainment

Eye care protection with TÜV-certified display

Pros:

Premium metal back cover design

Stunning 8-inch HD display with Dolby Audio-tuned speakers

Strong wireless connectivity with built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Up to 18 hours of web browsing battery life

TÜV-certified display for eye care protection

Cons:

Limited storage capacity

No cellular data connectivity

No support for high-end gaming

The rear camera could have been better

The Lenovo Tab M8 is the perfect compact and stylish multimedia tablet offering great productivity and entertainment experience.

Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet, HD Android Tablet

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition is a rugged tablet built to withstand harsh environments and designed for industries such as transportation, manufacturing, field service, and public safety. The tablet is MIL-STD-810H and IP68-certified, tough enough to withstand drops, shocks, and outdoor environments, and is dust, dirt, sand, and water-resistant.

Features:

MIL-STD-810H and IP68-certified

S Pen plus Anti Shock feature

Long-lasting, fast-charging, and replaceable battery

No Battery Mode

Wireless DeX

Enhanced touch capability settings

Pros:

Rugged design that can withstand harsh environments

Long-lasting, fast-charging, and replaceable battery

Wireless DeX feature that allows the tablet to be used like a PC

Enhanced touch capability settings

Compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Networks

Cons:

Slightly heavier than other tablets on the market

The display resolution could be higher

No option for a larger screen size

No front-facing speakers

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged is a reliable and rugged tablet that is designed to withstand tough conditions. Its long-lasting battery, Wireless DeX feature, and enhanced touch capability settings make it a perfect device for users who need to work in challenging environments. While the tablet’s display resolution could be improved and it is slightly heavier than other tablets, it is a reliable and rugged device perfect for those needing a device that can withstand harsh environments.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 8” Rugged

ASUS ZenPad S8 8″ 32GB Black Tablet

The ASUS ZenPad S8 has an aluminum finish with a 2K IPS display, Intel Atom Z3530 quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM, but it comes in with a great price.

Features At-a-Glance

8″ 2K IPS Display (2048 x 1536)

Intel Atom Z3530 Super Quad-Core, 64bit, 1.3GHz

2GB RAM, 32GB Onboard Storage

1 MicroSD Card slot, expand up to 128GB SDHC

Android 5.0 Lollipop O/S

ASUS TruVivid, Bluelight filter technology for an enhanced visual experience

Pros:

Premium look and feel with a sleek aluminum finish and stylish design

Brilliant 2K IPS display for immersive entertainment experiences

Smooth performance and multitasking with Intel Atom Z3530 quad-core processor and 2GB RAM

Expandable storage up to 128GB SDHC

Affordable pricing for a premium tablet

Cons:

Runs on an older Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system

Limited storage space without a microSD card

No fingerprint sensor for added security

Average battery life compared to other tablets on the market

Although the ASUS ZenPad S8 runs on an older Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system and has limited storage space without a microSD card, its affordable pricing makes it a great value for a premium tablet.

ASUS ZenPad S8 8″ 32GB Black Tablet

Realme Pad Mini Tablet, 8.7″

The Realme Pad Mini Tablet’s 8.7″ has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59% and an audio system with two stereo speakers. This makes it great for working, watching movies, or playing games.

Features

8.7″ screen with 800 x 1340 resolution

Super 6400 mAh large battery with up to 15.8 consecutive hours of video viewing

Powerful UNISOC T616 octa-core processor for smooth graphics and fast system response times

Ultra-thin metal body with a thickness of 7.59 mm and weight of 372 g for portability

UFS 2.1 flash memory with up to 64GB of ROM and expandable storage up to 1TB

Pros:

Cinematic viewing experience with an 8.7″ screen-to-body ratio of 84.59%

Super 6400 mAh large battery for up to 15.8 consecutive hours of video viewing

Powerful UNISOC T616 octa-core processor for smooth graphics and fast system response times

Ultra-thin metal body with refined, elegant and exquisitely crafted finishes for portability

UFS 2.1 flash memory with expandable storage up to 1TB

Cons:

Relatively low screen resolution compared to other tablets on the market

Rear webcam resolution is only 5 MP

Limited RAM with only 3 GB

No cellular connectivity option

The Realme Pad Mini Tablet, 8.7″, has an ultra-thin metal body but lacks RAM and rear webcam resolution. Additionally, the tablet does not offer cellular connectivity, limiting its use to only WiFi.

Realme Pad Mini Tablet, 8.7″

Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC

Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC is a reliable and sturdy device suitable for demanding industrial environments, mining, maintenance, and outdoor activities. It is IP67-rated waterproof, and ruggedized to withstand harsh conditions. It has a Corning Gorilla glass touch panel for additional protection.

Features:

MIL-STD810G standard for vibration, shock, drop, liquid

IP67 rated waterproof & ruggedized construction

Corning Gorilla glass touch panel

Windows 10 PRO (64-bit)

Intel Quad-Core processor

8″ 1920*1200 Full HD display

Multiple data communication capabilities: 4G LTE (AT&T, T-mobile), WIFI 802.11(a/b/g/n) & Bluetooth 4.0

OTG mode (Mouse/Keyboard)

7800mAH Li-ion battery

Built-in GPS with integrated U-blox GPS module

Support GPS/GLONASS

Suitable for geological survey, construction, navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, asset management, field data collection, etc.

Pros:

MIL-STD810G standard for vibration, shock, drop, liquid

IP67 rated waterproof & ruggedized construction

Built-in GPS with integrated U-blox GPS module

Long battery life

Compact design

Cons:

The price may be higher than similar models on the market

The device may be heavier than some users expect

Limited color options

Getting used to the Windows 10 PRO (64-bit) operating system may take some time.

Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC also has built-in GPS with an integrated U-blox GPS module and supports GPS/GLONASS. It works with MAGNET Field to collect land positioning data and perform GIS mapping. It is suitable for geological survey, construction, navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, asset management, field data collection, etc.

Vanquisher 8-Inch Industrial Rugged Tablet PC

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, HD Display, 64 GB

Enhance your productivity and entertainment experience with the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet. This versatile device offers a range of features tailored to the needs of small business owners and individuals alike.

Features:

8″ HD display

32 or 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card

3 GB RAM for smooth multitasking

All-day battery life (up to 12 hours) and wireless charging

USB-C for easy charging

2.0 GHz quad-core processor for 30% faster performance

Access to popular apps via Amazon Appstore

Integrated Alexa voice assistant with on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi

Pros:

High-resolution display for clear visuals

Ample storage options for various needs

Efficient multitasking with 3 GB RAM

Long battery life and convenient charging options

Wide range of accessible apps

Cons:

No Google Play support

Limited camera resolution

May not be suitable for heavy gaming

Show Mode feature requires a separate charging dock purchase

The Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet offers productivity and entertainment features, making it a valuable tool for small business owners and individuals. With an HD display, ample storage, and long battery life, this tablet can multitask, stay connected, and enjoy various media.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 64 GB

Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet

The Acer Enduro T1 is a robust 8-inch Android tablet specifically designed for small business owners working in challenging environments. Its military-grade ruggedness, compact size, and versatile features make it an ideal choice for various retail, warehouse, and factory operations industries.

Features:

8-inch IPS touch display with 1280 x 800 resolution

MediaTek MT8183 2 GHz processor

4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

64 GB Embedded MultiMediaCard storage

Android 9 Pie operating system

Integrated graphics

Bluetooth connectivity

1 USB 3.0 port

9-hour average battery life

Pros:

Military-grade ruggedness (MIL-STD 810G) for durability

IP54 certified for water and dust resistance

Panel bonding for enhanced screen durability

Reflection-free Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen

Programmable keys for productivity

Cons:

Slightly heavy at 1 pound

Limited screen resolution

Runs on older Android 9 Pie

No optical drive

The Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet has military-grade ruggedness, IP54 certification, and advanced features, making it perfect for small business owners in retail, warehouse, and factory settings.

Acer Enduro Rugged Tablet, 8.0″ WXGA IPS Touch

Performance and Hardware

Processor and RAM specifications The performance of an 8-inch tablet largely depends on its processor (also known as CPU) and RAM. The CPU executes tasks and processes, while RAM temporarily stores data for immediate access. Tablets with more powerful CPUs and larger amounts of RAM can handle more intensive tasks, multi-tasking, and can generally provide a smoother user experience. Storage capacity and expandability options Tablet storage capacity determines how much data — including apps, photos, and videos — can be stored on the device. Most 8-inch tablets offer storage options, typically 16GB to 256GB. Some tablets also provide expandable storage, allowing users to add memory via microSD cards. Expandable storage can be a significant advantage for users downloading many apps or media. Battery life and charging capabilities Battery life is another vital factor to consider. Most 8-inch tablets offer between 8 and 12 hours of battery life under normal usage conditions. Charging capabilities also vary between models. Some tablets support fast-charging technologies, enabling them to recharge more quickly, while others offer wireless charging for added convenience. Operating System and Software Available operating systems for 8-inch tablets The operating system (OS) determines the tablet’s interface and functionality. The main OS options for 8-inch tablets are Android, iOS (on iPads), and Windows. Each OS offers a unique user experience and has its own features, advantages, and limitations. Comparison of software features and user experience Android, iOS, and Windows each provide different software features and user experiences. Android is known for its customization options and integration with Google services. iOS, on the other hand, is lauded for its seamless integration with other Apple devices and the robust Apple ecosystem. Meanwhile, Windows tablets offer a more traditional PC-like experience and are often compatible with more professional and productivity-oriented software. App availability and compatibility The availability and compatibility of apps can greatly influence the utility of a tablet. The Apple App Store and Google Play Store offer millions of apps covering various categories. Windows tablets have fewer touch-optimized apps available and can run most traditional Windows software. When choosing an 8-inch tablet, consider the apps you’ll likely use and ensure they’re available and perform well on the chosen platform.

Connectivity and Multimedia Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities An 8-inch tablet’s connectivity options primarily include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Wi-Fi allows the device to connect to the internet, while Bluetooth facilitates pairing with peripheral devices like headphones or speakers. Some tablets may also offer cellular connectivity, enabling internet access on the go. Camera specifications and features Tablets often include front and rear cameras. While they’re typically not as advanced as those found in high-end smartphones, they can be useful for video calls or casual photography. Features might include autofocus, HDR, panorama mode, and even AR capabilities. Audio and video playback options 8-inch tablets are popular for media consumption. Video playback quality depends on the device’s screen resolution and supported video formats, while audio quality hinges on the built-in speakers or supported audio codecs for headphones. Some tablets also support high-resolution audio or Dolby Atmos technologies for enhanced sound. User Experience and Productivity Ergonomics and ease of use Ergonomics can impact how comfortable a tablet is to hold and use. An 8-inch tablet’s weight, thickness, and balance can influence this, as can the placement of buttons and ports. Furthermore, the user interface design of the operating system can contribute to the overall ease of use. Multi-tasking and productivity features While tablets are often used for media consumption, many also offer features to boost productivity. These might include split-screen modes, support for external keyboards or styluses, or built-in office software. Consider your intended usage when evaluating these features. Integration with other devices and ecosystems Tablets can often integrate with larger tech ecosystems, sharing data or functions with smartphones, smartwatches, or smart home devices. For instance, an iPad can seamlessly pair with an iPhone or Apple Watch, while an Android tablet might integrate well with Google Home devices. Price and Value Comparison of different 8-inch tablets in various price ranges 8-inch tablets are available across a range of prices, from budget offerings to high-end models. More expensive tablets generally offer more advanced features, like higher resolution screens, more powerful processors, and premium build quality. However, more affordable options can still offer solid performance and features for the price. Factors affecting the value for money The value for money of a tablet is determined by its price relative to its features and performance. Factors that can impact this include build quality, display quality, performance, software, and brand reputation. Long-term reliability and customer reviews Don’t overlook long-term reliability when considering a tablet’s price and value. Research the brand’s reputation for durability and check customer reviews for insights on the product’s longevity. While an affordable tablet might seem like a good deal, it might not be if it’s likely to break or become obsolete within a year or two.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an 8-inch tablet?

An 8-inch tablet is a portable computing device with a touchscreen display that measures approximately 8 inches diagonally. These devices are a blend of smartphone and laptop capabilities.

What factors influence the performance of an 8-inch tablet?

The performance of an 8-inch tablet depends largely on its processor and RAM. More powerful CPUs and larger amounts of RAM allow the tablet to handle more intensive tasks and provide a smoother user experience.

How does the operating system affect an 8-inch tablet?

The operating system determines the tablet’s interface and functionality. The main operating system options for 8-inch tablets are Android, iOS, and Windows, each offering a unique user experience and features.

What are the connectivity options for an 8-inch tablet?

An 8-inch tablet’s primary connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Some tablets also offer cellular connectivity for internet access on the go.

What productivity features can 8-inch tablets offer?

Many 8-inch tablets offer features to boost productivity, such as split-screen modes, support for external keyboards or styluses, and built-in office software.

How does price impact the value of an 8-inch tablet?

The value of a tablet is determined by its price relative to the features and performance it offers. Factors affecting this include build quality, display quality, performance, software, and brand reputation.

What should I consider regarding the long-term reliability of an 8-inch tablet?

When considering an 8-inch tablet, it’s important to consider the brand’s reputation for durability and the product’s longevity, which can often be gleaned from customer reviews.

