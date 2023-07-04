Amazon Business Prime Duo Now Free for Small Business Owners with Amazon Prime

In a development aimed at boosting small-business growth, Amazon Business has announced that Business Prime Duo membership is now available free of cost to Amazon Prime members. Previously priced at $69 per year, this change opens up a world of benefits for small businesses, consolidating a range of buying tools and expedited delivery options alongside business-exclusive pricing on select items.

Amazon Business has positioned itself as a strategic partner for small businesses across diverse sectors, from salons and mechanics to healthcare providers and restaurateurs. Offering free access to Business Prime Duo for Prime members signifies Amazon’s commitment to helping small businesses streamline procurement, save money, and invest more energy into their core operations and customer service.

Todd Heimes, director of Amazon Business Worldwide, said, “Free access to Business Prime Duo with a Prime membership is another way Amazon Business supports small businesses at every stage of their journey.”

The integration of Business Prime Duo within the Prime membership is set to enhance the savings and convenience Amazon Prime offers to small-business owners. Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, lauded this move, highlighting that “small-business owners who are Prime members can now magnify those savings and conveniences even more when shopping for their business.”

The Business Prime Duo offers tangible advantages to small business owners. It allows for a clear separation of personal and business expenses, leading to better tracking of business spending and a more streamlined accounting process. Business owners can also access exclusive pricing and quantity discounts on eligible products through their Amazon Business account.

Joining Amazon Business and Business Prime Duo will provide small business owners with the many benefits of Amazon Prime and additional perks, including fast, free delivery on business purchases and the ability to select a designated “Amazon Day” for weekly order deliveries. This assures reliable delivery and allows business owners to focus more on growing their operations.

Moreover, members are entitled to free surveys and analytics tools Delighted provides, which can generate valuable customer insights to drive business growth. With the Amazon Business Prime American Express card, they also benefit from a 5% cash back or 90-day interest-free payment terms on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access Business Prime Duo for free by setting up an Amazon Business account using a different email address than their personal Amazon.com account. Upon verification of their business status, they can link their Prime membership to their new Amazon Business account.

Current Amazon Business customers can avail themselves of the free Business Prime Duo by linking their personal Amazon.com account with an active Prime membership to their Amazon Business account. Existing Business Prime Duo members will be reimbursed for the remainder of their prepaid annual membership, calculated based on the months elapsed since their last renewal.

This move by Amazon Business marks an instrumental shift in supporting small businesses, making it an even more valuable time for entrepreneurs to consider investing in an Amazon Prime membership.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.