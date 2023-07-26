Become an Amazon Flex Driver to Earn Cash

Starting as an Amazon Flex driver offers an effective and flexible strategy to supplement your income. Whether you’re looking to fund an exotic vacation, make steady progress towards eliminating student loans, or meet other financial milestones, this role can act as a catalyst.

The beauty of being an Amazon Flex driver is the ability to choose how much time you wish to dedicate to this work.

As independent contractors, Amazon Flex drivers select delivery “blocks” of time when they’re available to pick up and deliver packages, with these blocks ranging anywhere from 2 hours to a whole day.

What is Amazon Flex?

Amazon Flex is a delivery program that is essentially Amazon freelance. Drivers pick up and deliver packages, using their own vehicles. Packages are picked up at delivery stations.

Amazon Flex serves as a freelance opportunity for drivers. They use their personal vehicles to pick up packages from delivery stations and ensure they reach the customers on time.

However, the job isn’t limited to delivering products purchased from Amazon. Flex drivers also handle orders from Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and other stores.

To qualify, drivers must be at least 21 years old, and provide a valid driver’s license and social security number.

How Much Do You Make with Amazon Flex?

Embracing the Amazon Flex job can prove more financially rewarding than most typical part-time work.

Expect to earn significantly more than the minimum wage.

However, you should account for your own vehicle expenses, including maintenance and fuel costs. As independent contractors, drivers can conveniently deduct these costs during tax filing.

Typically, an Amazon Flex driver can expect to earn from $18 to $25 per hour. Additionally, the role offers eligibility for special benefits that can boost your purchasing power.

How to Become an Amazon Flex Driver and Start Delivering Packages

Before you embark on this journey, ensure that Amazon Flex delivery routes are available in your locality. Although routes are currently available in 13 major cities, Amazon is proactively expanding its service areas and recruiting more drivers.

Check the list at https://www.flex.amazon.com/lets-drive.

9 Crucial Steps

1. Make Sure You Meet the Requirements for Amazon Deliveries

Here’s a basic list to get you started as an independent contractor, Amazon flex driver:

Android or iPhone

Midsized sedan, SUV, truck or van, with all required registration and auto insurance. In some cities, such as New York City, you may need to add commercial vehicle registration and insurance. If you drive a truck, it must have a covered bed. You can use a rental or borrowed vehicle as long as it meets the requirements.

Valid driver’s license

No vehicle? In some areas, an Amazon Flex delivery drivers may use a bicycle. The bicycle must have a basket and the rider must wear a helmet. No motorized bicycles, motorcycles or scooters are allowed.

2. Do You Have the Necessary Equipment to Work for Amazon?

Android or iPhone, operating on version 6.0 or higher, with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM. It should also have a camera with a flash and support GPS navigation.

As for vehicle insurance, Amazon requires liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and comprehensive and collision coverage.

A four-door midsize car is usually recommended due to the ample cargo space it offers for packages.

3. Download the Amazon Flex App

The Amazon Flex App serves as your personal command center as an Amazon Flex driver. It’s the conduit through which you receive all essential information and updates.

You’ll plan your delivery routes, select the suitable job slots, and keep tabs on your earnings directly from this app.

Crucially, you’ll also receive live updates during your delivery process – information about additional deliveries that might have cropped up, particularly with services like Amazon Fresh and Prime Now.

Finally, the Amazon Flex App handles your compensation by facilitating direct deposits to your designated Amazon Flex debit card twice a week.

4. Complete the Amazon Signup Tutorial

After you’ve successfully installed the app, you’re required to complete an interactive signup tutorial. This step-by-step guide acquaints you with the app’s functionalities and provides essential insights into the job.

The tutorial is designed to help you swiftly get a grip on the necessary tasks and expectations. If you run into issues during the download or need assistance with the tutorial, Amazon Flex support is readily available at 888-281-6906 from 9 am to 9 pm EST.

Moreover, within the app, you can access a library of concise training videos aimed at aiding new drivers.

5. Pass a Background Check

Amazon takes the safety of its customers and integrity of its services very seriously. To this end, all potential drivers are subject to a thorough background check carried out by Accurate Background.

This process involves verifying your driving record for any moving violations and checking your criminal record for the past seven years. The aim is to ensure that you’re a responsible driver and trustworthy individual.

The duration of the background check typically varies, but you can expect to hear back anywhere between 2 to 5 days.

6. Schedule Amazon Delivery Blocks and Availability

Once you’ve cleared the background check, you can start setting up your work schedule using the app.

Amazon operates on a ‘delivery block’ system, and you can choose blocks that fit your availability. A delivery block estimates the time it will take for you to complete the deliveries.

You’ll find blocks varying from a minimum of 2 hours (for Prime Now and Amazon Fresh) to 3 hours for Amazon.com deliveries.

These blocks provide you with a fair estimate of the expected duration and the potential earnings per hour, although actual compensation can vary.

7. Pick Up the Packages from the Amazon Delivery Station

Next, you’ll head over to the nearest Amazon delivery station, which might be a warehouse, to pick up the packages for your chosen block.

It’s important to remember that your earning clock starts ticking once you begin deliveries, not during the commute from the station to your first drop-off. Keep this in mind when calculating your expected earnings and associated travel expenses.

8. Deliver Amazon Packages

During your chosen block, you’ll make deliveries to customers, guided by the Amazon Flex app’s GPS navigation.

As you successfully deliver each package, you’ll take a photo of the delivered package and upload it to the app. This serves as a digital proof of delivery, ensuring there’s a record of each delivery within the block you’ve completed.

This verification process helps maintain transparency and accountability for both the driver and Amazon.

9. Earn Extra Cash and Get Paid

With Amazon Flex, your earnings will be deposited directly onto your Amazon Flex debit card twice a week.

But the benefits don’t end there. Once you have an Amazon Flex debit card, you’ll gain access to a range of discounts, accumulate points with each delivery block completed, and earn cash back on purchases made with the card.

This card is accepted at over 19,000 ATMs nationwide, allowing you to conveniently withdraw your earnings or transfer them to your personal bank account.

How does the Amazon Flex Job Work?

Let’s review:

Make sure you have the right equipment needed by Amazon flex drivers, such as the right kind of phone and car.

Use the Amazon app to find an available block or blocks to deliver. Using the app is like interacting with a supervisor.

Pick up packages at an Amazon delivery station (pickup location) near your location. The station may be a warehouse.

Take images of deliveries, proving packages left at the correct location.

Work with a smile, knowing you are making money as the deliveries are completed.

Navigating the Amazon Flex App

The Amazon app is fairly straightforward, with a design aimed at making your job as a driver easier and more efficient.

It’s your one-stop-shop for everything from tracking pending deliveries to recording completed ones by location.

The app is also your personal finance portal, processing and tracking your earnings.

For new drivers, the app offers a trove of resources, including comprehensive tutorials covering every aspect of being a delivery driver.

Plus, in case of any additional questions or issues, you can easily reach an Amazon Flex associate via the app for assistance.

Pros of Working for Amazon Flex

You get a pay twice a week. You start earning money the first week. In addition to your earnings, you can keep tips.

You can choose a schedule that fits for you. There are many options.

You don’t need a big delivery vehicle; you can use your car in most cases, if it’s big enough to hold the packages.

With the Amazon debit card you can get access to special Amazon discounts and earn cash back.

You can get cash from the debit card at ATMs. You can use the card to make a deposit to your bank account.

Your block is your block. You’ll get familiar with the area and the work. Once you’ve claimed the location, it is yours as long as you complete the work.

The app has many menu options. Any and all questions can be answered. If you are in the field, you can get questions answered immediately.

Cons of Amazon Flex

You are not reimbursed for wear and tear on your car.

Your block is your block – although you’re a contractor, you are responsible for availability to do the work on a daily basis.

The work is not available in all cities.

You may have to up your insurance coverage to higher than you currently carry.

The “best” blocks near your best pickup location may already be taken.

You may take a passenger but the passenger may not help with the work.

Amazon Flex Vs. Postmates

Postmates is another company that is part of the gig economy of using many temporary drivers. Here are some comparisons:

With Postmates, there’s no set schedule of jobs. You log on to the site whenever you are available.

Deliveries are assigned a flat fee and a gas mileage rate.

Deliveries can be made by walking, driving a car or bicycling.

With the Postmates company, independent workers typically make from $10 to $18 per hour. You can keep tips in addition to your per hour earnings.

Amazon Flex Vs. Doordash

Doordash deliveries can also be made by walking, bicycling or driving a car. As with Postmates, there is no car size requirement. Obviously, don’t choose the delivery if it won’t fit in your car.

There is no set schedule. You log on to the site when available.

Doordash if most frequently used for grocery orders.

Doordash jobs pay a flat fee, which ranges from $6 to $10 per delivery. Depending on what’s available when you log on to the site, you should make from $10 to $16 per hour. You can keep tips in addition to your per hour pay.

Here’s a handy comparison of these three options:

Amazon Flex Postmates Doordash Availability of Jobs Set schedule of delivery blocks available for drivers to choose from. No set schedule - drivers can log on to the site whenever they are available. No set schedule - drivers log on to the site when available. Delivery Method Deliveries are made using a driver's own vehicle, typically requiring a four-door car for cargo space. Deliveries can be made by walking, driving a car, or bicycling. Deliveries can be made by walking, bicycling, or driving a car. No specific car size requirement. Earnings Drivers typically earn from $18 to $25 per hour. No mention of tips. Drivers typically earn from $10 to $18 per hour. Tips are kept in addition to hourly earnings. Drivers earn a flat fee ranging from $6 to $10 per delivery. Total earnings typically range from $10 to $16 per hour. Tips are kept in addition to hourly pay. Delivery Type Drivers deliver packages from Amazon, including orders from Amazon Fresh and Prime Now. Flat fee assigned for each delivery along with a gas mileage rate. Most frequently used for grocery orders. Compensation Model Paid bi-weekly via Amazon Flex app. Paid per delivery, with Instant Pay available. Paid per delivery, weekly or daily cashout available. Tips included.

Where is Amazon flex available?

Currently Amazon Flex is available in: Atlanta, New York City (Brooklyn and Manhattan), Portland (Oregon), Virginia Beach, Austin, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles (Irvine and Hawthorne), Orlando and Tampa Bay.

Expansions are in the works for Seattle, Detroit, Worcester (Massachusetts),Boise (Idaho), and additional areas of New York City. If this is not an option, you can look into how to start an Amazon DSP business as an alternative.

Is working as an Amazon Flex driver a good job?

If you’re a self-disciplined freelance worker who like a schedule, it’s a great way to earn extra money.

You can count on getting a deposit of your pay two times a week, start earning money your first week, and you can keep tips.

Does Amazon Flex pay for gas?

No, Amazon Flex does not pay for gas. But that doesn’t mean fuel costs are money down the drain.

As long as you keep mileage records, you can claim gas costs when you file taxes. You can also claim certain related costs.

So, while you don’t get pay for gas, it is possible to make up the difference when you file taxes.

Do you make your own hours with Amazon Flex?

In a way, yes. You choose the blocks when you are available. And the blocks are typically set for deliveries to be made within a certain time frame.

So, when you choose a block you are choosing the hours that work best for you.

Does Amazon Flex pay include tips?

The money you receive from Amazon through the Flex site doesn’t add on tips. But many customers may add tips to your pay, and you can keep that money.