AT&T Teams Up with Athletes to Support Women Entrepreneurs with ‘She’s Connected’ Contest

AT&T’s third iteration of ‘She’s Connected’ is about to kick off, with this year’s series aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. High-profile athletes A’ja Wilson, Kelley O’Hara, and others who also happen to be small-business owners are set to inspire women worldwide. The initiative invites nominations for the She’s Connected contest, where a women-owned small business could win a $20,000 prize, a year of AT&T service, and much more.

‘AT&T connects her’ began in 2020, highlighting inspiring stories from world-class athletes. These women are known for their accomplishments in their respective sports, but AT&T also shines a light on their ventures as entrepreneurs.

This year, AT&T takes the initiative further by investing in the broader community of women entrepreneurs. The company is introducing a new contest that could see a woman-owned small business winning $20,000, a year of AT&T service, and the chance to be featured in their own ‘She’s Connected’ episode.

The series will feature A’ja Wilson, founder of Burnt Wax and WNBA Champion; Kelley O’Hara, co-founder of Beat Everybody and investor in Just Women’s Sports; Arike Ogunbowale, an investor in Just Women’s Sports and WNBA Player; and Mallory Swanson, U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team Player. All these athletes are also small-business owners and entrepreneurs, and their off-the-court exploits will be highlighted in the series.

‘AT&T connects her’ aims to showcase the multidimensional nature of women athletes, specifically those who pursue careers outside of their sports, manage side hustles, or engage in philanthropic activities that give back to their communities. The platform highlights their stories and underscores how connectivity powers their dreams and success.

AT&T continues to display its commitment to equality and empowerment for women in business. It provides each athlete with a mobility package, ensuring they stay connected on and off the field.

A’ja Wilson, featured in the first episode, demonstrates how connectivity allows her to run a successful family business alongside her mother, despite living in two cities. They rely on technology and love to maintain the efficiency and quality of their brand. Upcoming episodes of ‘She’s Connected by AT&T’ will focus on community, connection, and mentorship.

Nominations are now open to support a woman-owned small business. Winning businesses will receive $20,000, a year’s worth of AT&T service and devices, and full support from the ‘She’s Connected by AT&T’ platform. The grand prize winners will also be featured in the final ‘She’s Connected’ episode, offering a unique platform to share their stories, promote their businesses, and inspire communities.

This move by AT&T is a significant step in leveling the playing field for women-owned businesses, offering them a chance at success while inspiring a new generation of female entrepreneurs. As Kelley O’Hara puts it, “Women-owned businesses haven’t received the same funding as those owned by men in the past – we have to do what we can to even the playing field.”

