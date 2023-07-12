Band Saw: Prime Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A band saw is a versatile power tool that you’ll find in many workshops. With their continuous band of serrated metal stretched between wheels, they make smooth and precise cuts. Whether you’re cutting curves or resawing timber, the band saw can handle it. The efficiency of a band saw makes it a favorite among woodworkers and metalworkers. Despite their many benefits, they have some limitations, such as the difficulty in making internal cuts.

Definition and Key Features

Band saws get their name from the blade – a continuous band of toothed metal that rotates on two wheels. The uniform cutting action due to the evenly distributed tooth load is the key feature that makes a band saw stand out. This feature enables the band saw to create intricate and detailed cuts precisely. Moreover, band saws come with an adjustable table for angular cuts. With varying speed settings, a band saw caters to different materials.

How Band Saws Work

Band saws operate on a simple principle. The blade, a continuous loop of metal with teeth along one edge, is driven by an electric motor and rotates around two wheels. The material to be cut is then pushed into the blade. The key aspect is that the blade moves in one direction only, resulting in an even and continuous cut. This uniform movement reduces the likelihood of jamming or kickback.

Benefits and Limitations

The primary benefit of a band saw is its versatility. It can easily make various cuts, from straight to curved, with ease. Furthermore, it’s capable of slicing through different types of materials, including wood, metal, and more. However, they do have some limitations. While a band saw excels at making external cuts, internal cuts or cuts that start from the inside of the material can be challenging. Additionally, cutting extremely hard materials may require special blades.

Types of Band Saws

Band saws come in various shapes and sizes, each designed for specific tasks. Understanding the different band saw types helps determine the right tool for your project. You’ll likely encounter three main types: benchtop, stationary, and portable band saws.

Benchtop Band Saws

Benchtop band saws are compact versions designed for light-duty tasks. They’re ideal for hobbyists or small workshops where space is a constraint. Despite their small size, benchtop band saws can perform most of the cutting tasks a woodworker requires. Moreover, they’re less expensive and easier to move around than their larger counterparts. However, they may not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks or cutting through thick materials.

Stationary Band Saws

Stationary band saws are heavy-duty machines designed for professional use. They are more powerful, larger, and have a greater cutting capacity than benchtop models. These saws are perfect for large projects and can handle a variety of materials. Despite their superior performance, stationary band saws are more expensive and take up considerable space. Hence, they’re usually found in professional woodworking shops or industrial settings.

Portable Band Saws

Portable band saws, as the name suggests, are designed for mobility. They are compact, lightweight, and can be easily transported from one location to another. Despite their small size, they’re powerful enough for most cutting tasks. They’re perfect for job sites where you need to move around a lot. However, portable band saws have a smaller cutting capacity and might not be suitable for large projects.

The Top Band Saws for Your Small Business

Top Pick: WEN 3.5-Amp 10-Inch Two-Speed Band Saw Runner Up: RIKON Power Tools 10" Deluxe Bandsaw Best Value: Grizzly Industrial 17" 2 HP Bandsaw Brand WEN RIKON Power Tools Grizzly Industrial Color Multicolor Blue N/A Blade Material High Speed Steel Metal Alloy Steel Surface Recommendation Floor Wood, Plastic, Metal Wood Power Source N/A N/A Corded Electric Amps 3.5 Amps 5.5 Amps 19.5 Amps Blade Length 10 Inches 70.5 Inches 4 Inches Max Cutting Height 6 inches N/A 12-1/8 inches Max Cutting Width 9-3/4 inches N/A 16-1/4 inches Table Size 14-1/8 x 12-1/2 inches 13-3/4 x 12-1/2 inches 23-5/8 x 17-1/4 inches Blade Speed 1520 or 2620 FPM 1515 or 3280 ft/min 1700 and 3500 FPM Special Features Brake Brake Quick-change blade release/tensioner Warranty 2-year warranty, 90-day commercial 5-year limited warranty 1-year warranty on parts Weight 73 pounds 77.5 pounds 421 pounds Dimensions 12"L x 8"W x 1"H 70"L x 16"W x 1"H 32"L x 32"W x 73"H

Whether creating furniture, cutting metal pipes, or shaping complex designs, band saws provide the cutting-edge needed for professional results. Here are the top bands on Amazon.

WEN 3.5-Amp 10-Inch Two-Speed Band Saw

Top Pick: Designed for small businesses that demand precision and versatility, the WEN 3962T 3.5-Amp 10-Inch Two-Speed Band Saw is a high-performance cutting tool with a number of key features. Encased in a multicolor design, it comes with high-speed steel blades, suitable for any floor surface.

This Band Saw’s 3.5-amp motor can produce cuts six inches deep and 9-3/4 inches wide. It offers two operational speeds, 1520 and 2620 FPM, for flexible work requirements. The band saw’s 14-1/8 x 12-1/2-inch work table provides generous space and can bevel up to 45 degrees for angled cuts.

Key Features:

3.5-amp motor for deep and wide cuts

Two-speed operation (1520 or 2620 FPM)

Spacious and beveling work table

Utilizes 72-inch blades ranging from 1/8 to 1/2 inches

3-in-1 dust port adaptable to various hose sizes

Includes a stand, work light, fence, and a miter gauge

Comes with a 2-year warranty

With its additional features, such as a work light, a sturdy fence for straight cuts, a miter gauge, and a 3-in-1 dust port, the WEN 3962T guarantees optimal performance and convenience. Remember when you could cut through 6 inches of wood in a single pass? This Band Saw makes that a reality.

WEN 3.5-Amp 10-Inch Two-Speed Band Saw

RIKON Power Tools 10″ Deluxe Bandsaw

Runner Up: The RIKON Power Tools 10″ Deluxe Bandsaw, model 10-3061, is a high-grade, professional tool that provides seamless cutting capability on a variety of materials, including wood, plastic, and metal. The device combines features and functionality to serve small and medium-sized projects with the right dose of power, precision, and convenience.

This bandsaw is powered by a 1/2HP, 5.5 Amp motor, operating at 110V and 1720 RPM, delivering impressive performance without compromising on efficiency. The inclusion of two variable blade speeds allows the machine to tailor its operation according to different materials and cuts.

The machine’s unique design features a tilting cast iron table, adjustable from 0-45° for versatile operation. The toolless blade guides, quick-release blade tension lever, and a large blade tracking knob ensure easy adjustments and convenience during work. A handy dust port is also included for shop vacuum hookup to maintain cleanliness and visibility during operation.

Key Features:

1/2HP, 5.5Amp, 110V (60Hz) Motor

Blade Speeds: 1515 or 3280 ft/min

Table Size: 13-3/4” x 12-1/2”

Table Tilt: 5 degrees left, 45 degrees right

Tool-less blade guides

Quick-release blade tension lever

Large blade tracking knob

Dust port for shop vacuum hookup

Safety paddle on/off switch

RIKON Power Tools 10″ Deluxe Bandsaw

Grizzly Industrial 17″ 2 HP Bandsaw

Best Value: Consider the Grizzly Industrial G0513X2, a bandsaw that ticks all the boxes for performance, precision, and power. Built with a dedication to excellence, it ensures unrivaled cutting capabilities for a diverse range of applications.

This bandsaw, weighing in at 421 pounds and dimensions of 32″L x 32″W x 73″H, boasts a robust 2 HP motor. The alloy steel blade slices through hardwoods with ease at a speed of 1725 RPM, offering a cutting height of 12-1/8″ and throat dimension of 16-1/4″. The cast-iron table (23-5/8″ x 17-1/4″) can tilt from 5° left to 45° right, accommodating varied woodworking needs.

Key Features:

Alloy steel blade with 24 teeth and a length of 4 inches

Corded electric power source with 110V voltage and 19.5 Amps

Cast-Iron fence with an extruded aluminum resaw fence attachment

Robust construction with ISO certification

Ball-bearing blade guides for improved accuracy

1-year warranty

Beyond just power and capacity, this bandsaw stands out for its quality construction and vibration-minimizing design. It operates on a 220V power supply circuit but can also run on 110V with proper voltage conversion. The Grizzly Industrial G0513X2 is an investment in your business, promising a blend of performance, durability, and flexibility.

Grizzly Industrial 17″ 2 HP Bandsaw

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Lithium-Ion Deep Cut Band Saw

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Lithium-Ion Deep Cut Band Saw, is a high-performance tool crafted to meet the needs of small businesses seeking efficiency and reliability. With its unique blend of power and precision, this band saw is engineered for peak performance.

This cordless band saw offers unmatched mobility with its 18-volt power source, ensuring operational flexibility. The high-speed steel blade cuts through materials swiftly at 380 RPM, while its 5-inch length is well-suited for a variety of tasks.

Key Features:

High-speed steel blade with 24 teeth

Cordless power source for enhanced mobility

Integrated brake system for safety

Lightweight design at 15 pounds

Durable construction in vibrant red color

The band saw’s dimensions are 22.24″L x 13.58″W x 13.66″H, ensuring a compact footprint that’s ideal for space-conscious settings. Its special brake feature provides an added layer of safety, promptly stopping the blade when needed.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Lithium-Ion Deep Cut Band Saw

Laguna Tools 110v 1.75hp Bandsaw with 12” Resaw

Meet the Laguna Tools 1.75hp Bandsaw, a 110v power tool designed for performance and precision. With a 12″ resaw capacity and a sturdy build, it’s a reliable choice for small business owners seeking functionality and durability.

Designed to work on a variety of surfaces, such as aluminum and ceramic, it features an iron and steel blade that provides impressive cutting abilities. Its unique design minimizes vibrations, providing a smoother user experience.

Key Features:

A 12″ resaw capacity with 115″ blade length

Iron and steel blade material for superior cutting performance

Designed to work on aluminum and ceramic surfaces

110v power source for convenient use

Includes special features like a brake and magnetic blade guard

A sturdy footprint of 17 1/2″ X 22 1/2″ for stability

Innovative worm gear rack and pinion, and a massive cast trunnion

Standing at a height of 70 1/4″, with a table height of 38″, this bandsaw offers performance and ensures comfort during operations. The table tilts 45° to the right and 7° to the left, providing flexibility in handling varied cutting tasks. Crafted with attention to detail and with safety and convenience features, it’s a valuable addition to your tool collection.

Laguna Tools 110v 1.75hp Bandsaw with 12” Resaw

JET 14-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw

The JET 14-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw is an ideal power tool for small businesses targeting ambitious projects. This bandsaw provides a perfect blend of functionality and affordability, allowing you to make precise cuts easily.

Constructed with a high-carbon steel blade, it’s recommended for door surfaces but certainly not limited to that. This corded electric bandsaw is designed with large cast wheels, ensuring smooth, controlled cuts every time.

Key Features:

360 sq. in. cast iron worktable for large workpiece support

Dual 4″ dust ports for efficient dust collection

Large machined aluminum fence surface with visible measurements for accurate cutting

Robust stamped steel doors with welded steel pin hinges for greater durability

Conveniently located blade tensioning wheel for improved workpiece clearance

The bandsaw comes with a sizable worktable and an impressive 13″ resaw capacity, expanding the scope of projects you can tackle. The large cast wheels offer precise control while the dual 4″ dust ports help keep your workspace clean.

JET 14-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw

Delta 14 in. 1 HP Steel Frame Band Saw

The Delta 14 in. 1 HP Steel Frame Band Saw is an optimized solution for small business owners who require a powerful, reliable and long-lasting saw for their diverse projects. Made with a heavy-duty steel frame, this band saw is designed to reduce flexing and provide enduring durability.

The saw features a 1 HP motor that operates at two speeds to facilitate wood and non-ferrous metal cutting. Furthermore, the precision-balanced 9-spoke wheels are rubber-coated and made of durable aluminum, guaranteeing superior blade tracking.

Key Features:

Heavy-duty steel frame design for reduced flexing

1 HP, 115V/230V, 1 phase TEFC motor with two speeds for diverse material cutting

User-friendly two-speed pulley with easy tensioning system

Precision balanced 9-spoke wheels, rubber-coated and made of durable aluminum for superior blade tracking

Oversized 15 3/4 in. x 18 7/8 in. precision ground cast iron table with t-slot miter capability

Table tilts from 3° left to 45° right with a positive stop at 90°

Integrated 4-inch dust port to maintain a clean working environment

Includes a 93-1/2-inch blade for immediate use

This band saw is an invaluable addition to your small business, capable of handling the rigors of everyday use. It offers power, precision, and durability, making it a trustworthy tool for a wide array of cutting tasks.

Delta 14 in. 1 HP Steel Frame Band Saw

Shop Fox HP 14″ Bandsaw

The Shop Fox HP 14″ Bandsaw stands out with its 1 HP motor, quick change blade release/tensioning, and precision-ground cast-iron table. Its upper and lower ball-bearing blade guides ensure smooth operation, while the adjustable table tilt allows for diverse cutting angles.

The Shop Fox HP 14″ Bandsaw is ideal for small business owners looking for a reliable, robust, efficient cutting tool.

Key Features:

Robust 1 HP, 110V/220V motor, pre-wired at 110V with 1725 RPM

Versatile blade size of 93-1/2″, suitable for blades 1/8″ to 3/4″ wide

Precision-ground 14″ x 14″ x 1-1/2″ cast-iron table for accurate cuts

Maximum cutting height of 6″, with a cutting capacity (throat) of 13-1/2″

Quick change blade release/tensioning for convenience

Upper and lower ball bearing blade guides to improve stability and accuracy

Adjustable table tilt: 45 degrees right, 10 degrees left for diverse cutting angles

Includes one 3/8″ blade, fence, and miter gauge for immediate use

The Shop Fox HP 14″ Bandsaw offers small business owners a reliable, high-performance cutting solution, with features and functionality that help achieve precise results with every use.

Shop Fox HP 14″ Bandsaw

DEWALT 20V MAX Band Saw, 5″ Cutting Capacity

The DEWALT 20V MAX Band Saw features a versatile 5-inch cutting capacity, making it suitable for a wide range of materials. The integrated hang hook allows for safe storage, while the LED work light illuminates dark work surfaces for accurate cutting. This band saw uniquely combines power, flexibility, and reliability into a single, compact device.

Key Features:

Generous 5-inch cutting capacity suitable for diverse applications

Integrated hang hook allowing safe storage without damaging the handle or base

LED work light with 20-second delay for precise cutting in dimly lit areas

Tool-less blade changing lever for easy blade tension adjustment

Variable speed control for optimal precision and versatility

High-performance DEWALT built brushless motor for durability

Portable, battery-powered operation for mobility and convenience

Compatible with any DEWALT 20V MAX* or FLEXVOLT batteries

In addition, the tool-less blade changing lever simplifies the process of adjusting blade tension, while the variable speed control ensures optimal precision and versatility during operation. At its heart is a DEWALT built brushless motor that promises both performance and durability.

DEWALT 20V MAX Band Saw, 5″ Cutting Capacity

WEN Metal Band Saw with Stand

The WEN Metal Band Saw with Stand promises efficiency and adaptability, making it a solid tool for diverse metal cutting needs. The blade speed is adjustable between 80, 120, or 200 feet per minute, giving you the flexibility to work with a variety of metals. This feature, coupled with the mitering vise, allows for precision cuts at any angle ranging from 0 to 45 degrees.

Key Features:

Automatic shut-off that ceases operation after completing a cut

Operates in both vertical and horizontal positions for versatility

Adjustable blade speed (80, 120, or 200 feet per minute) for compatibility with various metals

Mitering vise for making cuts at any angle between 0 to 45 degrees

A sturdy stand with wheels for easy mobility

Pre-installed blade for immediate use

A robust 4.6 amp motor to ensure power

2-year warranty guaranteeing reliability

The WEN Metal Band Saw offers impressive features. Its automatic shut-off system ensures safety and efficiency by halting operation post-cut completion. With its adaptability, the band saw operates in both vertical and horizontal positions to accommodate different cutting styles.

WEN Metal Band Saw with Stand

Components of a Band Saw

Understanding the main components of a band saw not only helps in its operation but also in maintenance. The major parts include the saw blade, table, miter gauge, and guide system. These components together ensure the band saw operates efficiently.

Saw Blade

The blade is the most critical component of a band saw. It determines the type and quality of the cut. Blades come in various sizes, types, and tooth configurations, each designed for a specific task. For instance, a blade with fewer teeth per inch (TPI) is suitable for making rough cuts, while a blade with more TPI is used for finer cuts. Remember, using the right blade is important for achieving the desired cut.

Table

The table of a band saw is where the material rests during the cutting process. It’s usually adjustable, allowing for bevel cuts. Some tables also come with a rip fence for guiding the material during straight cuts. A good table should be sturdy and flat, ensuring stable support for the material. The size of the table plays a crucial role in determining the size of the material that can be handled.

Miter Gauge and Guide System

The miter gauge is a device used for holding the workpiece at a set angle while it’s being cut on the band saw. It’s especially useful when making crosscuts or angled cuts. On the other hand, the guide system helps to keep the blade stable during cutting. It consists of guide blocks or bearings that prevent the blade from deflecting. A well-adjusted guide system is crucial for maintaining the precision and quality of the cut.

Using a Band Saw Safely

A band saw is a powerful tool but can be dangerous if used incorrectly. Like any power tool, proper usage and safety measures should be observed when operating a band saw. It’s important to read and understand the operator’s manual and follow safety protocols.

Personal Protective Equipment

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a must when using a band saw. Safety glasses protect your eyes from flying debris, while ear protection shields you from the noise of the motor. A dust mask is also necessary to prevent inhalation of dust particles. Additionally, wearing short sleeves or rolling them up is recommended and avoiding loose clothing that could get caught in the saw is recommended. Remember, safety should never be compromised.

Proper Operation

Operating a band saw properly is key to safety. Before turning on the saw, ensure the blade is properly installed and tensioned. Always keep your hands away from the blade path, and use push sticks or a feeding tool when making narrow cuts. Keep the work area clean and free of any obstacles. Stop the operation immediately if the saw starts behaving unusually or the blade becomes dull.

Maintenance and Inspection

Regular inspection and maintenance of a band saw are critical for safe operation. Before starting the saw, check for any loose, worn, or damaged parts. The blade should be sharp and free of cracks or other damage. Maintain the right blade tension as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Clean the saw after each use and lubricate the moving parts regularly. Proper maintenance not only ensures safety but also extends the lifespan of your band saw.

Bandsaw Projects

A band saw can be used for different projects, from intricate designs to heavy-duty tasks. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, a band saw is a valuable tool for your workshop. Here are some project ideas where a band saw can show its prowess.

Furniture Making

A band saw can be a handy tool in furniture making. From creating intricate designs on a headboard to cutting out table legs, a band saw makes it possible. The ability to cut curves and straight lines with precision makes it a go-to tool for furniture makers. Remember to choose the right blade for the task to ensure clean and precise cuts.

Resawing Wood

Resawing involves cutting a piece of wood along its width, creating thinner pieces of the same length and width. This process is often used in veneer making or when working with expensive or rare wood. A band saw, especially one with a wide blade and enough power, is ideal for resawing wood. Its ability to make thin, uniform cuts without wasting too much material makes it a top choice for this task.

Creating Decorative Pieces

A band saw isn’t just for heavy-duty tasks. The right blade makes it perfect for making intricate and decorative pieces. A band saw can do everything from jigsaw puzzles to decorative ornaments. The key is to use a narrow blade that can navigate tight curves and corners. However, these tasks require precision, so take your time and follow safety protocols.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting of Band Saws

Like all power tools, band saws require regular maintenance for optimal performance. And despite best practices, you may encounter some common issues. Here are tips on keeping your band saw in great shape and handling common problems.

Routine Maintenance

A routine band saw maintenance includes regularly checking the blade tension, alignment, and condition. Cleaning dust and debris from the band saw also ensures smooth operation and extends the machine’s life. Lubricate moving parts as per the manufacturer’s instructions. And don’t forget to inspect the condition of belts, tires, and pulleys.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Common issues with band saws include problems with the blade, like wandering or drift, burning wood, or rough cuts. These issues often stem from incorrect blade tension, dull or damaged blades, or improper feed rate. Diagnosing and resolving these problems will help you get back to your project quickly.

Long-Term Care

In addition to regular cleaning and maintenance, long-term care for a band saw involves storing the tool correctly. If the band saw isn’t in regular use, removing the blade is wise to prevent it from rusting or losing tension. Regularly check and replace worn-out parts to prolong the band saw’s life.

Selecting a Band Saw

The band saw you choose depends on your specific needs, including the type of projects you plan to do, the space you have, and your budget. Consider these factors when selecting your band saw.

Purpose

Are you a hobbyist doing small projects or a professional needing a machine for heavy-duty tasks? The size and type of your projects will determine the size and power of the band saw you need. For heavy-duty tasks, a stand-alone band saw with a larger cutting capacity would be suitable. For smaller, intricate projects, a benchtop band saw would suffice.

Features

Look for features that improve performance and ease of use. These may include a large, sturdy table, a high-quality guide system, easy blade tensioning and changing system, and dust collection port. Variable speed control can also be beneficial, particularly if you plan to cut different types of materials.

Price and Brand

The cost of a band saw can vary widely based on its size, power, and features. Quality is often tied to price, but more expensive doesn’t always mean better. Research different brands and read customer reviews before making a decision. Finding a band saw that offers the best balance of quality and price is essential.

The Future of Band Saws

The band saw, like all power tools, continues to evolve. We expect improvements that increase efficiency, safety, and convenience as technology advances.

Technological Advances

From laser guides for precision to automated blade tensioning systems for ease of use, technological advances are enhancing band saws. Computer-controlled band saws, which can make precise complex cuts, are now available, though they are currently more common in industrial settings.

Safety Enhancements

Manufacturers continually strive to make band saws safer. Innovations like blade brake systems, which stop the blade quickly when needed, and advanced guarding systems, which protect the user from the blade, are becoming more common.

Energy Efficiency

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, energy efficiency is a growing concern in power tool design. Some band saws are now designed to reduce power consumption without compromising performance.

FAQs

What materials can a band saw cut?

A band saw is a versatile tool that can cut a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. The key is to choose the right blade for the material.

How do I choose the right band saw blade?

The choice of blade depends on the material and the type of cut. Blades with fewer teeth per inch (TPI) are used for rough cuts, while blades with more TPI are used for finer cuts.

What is the purpose of the miter gauge on a band saw?

The miter gauge is used for holding the workpiece at a set angle while it’s being cut. It’s especially useful when making crosscuts or angled cuts.

Can I use a band saw to cut metal?

Yes, band saws can cut metal. However, you need a blade designed for metal cutting, and the speed setting should be lower compared to cutting wood.

Is a band saw dangerous?

Like any power tool, a band saw can be dangerous if not used properly. Always wear proper personal protective equipment, operate the saw correctly, and maintain it regularly to ensure safety.

What is resawing, and can I do it with a band saw?

Resawing is cutting a piece of wood along its width to create thinner pieces. A band saw, especially one with a wide blade and enough power, is ideal for this task.

What is the difference between a band saw and a scroll saw?

A band saw and scroll saw serve different purposes. A band saw is used for making straight and curved cuts and can handle larger pieces of material. In contrast, a scroll saw is designed for intricate and delicate cuts, often used in detailed craftwork or scrollwork.

