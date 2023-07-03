Bar Stools: The Top Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you own a bar or a restaurant, you know the importance of good seating. When it comes to choosing the best bar stools for your business, you’ll want to do your research: it’s an investment for both you and your customers. The right seating encourages socialization and longer stays, while a comfortable counter stool set makes visits more enjoyable.

When selecting bar stools, you’ll want to take several factors into consideration. For example, if your bar is outside, you’ll need a bar stool set that can withstand the elements. If your business is indoors, you’ll likely want to match your aesthetic, but also want bar stools that are easy to clean and store. There are also considerations like space, durability, and height preference. This article will discuss the ins and outs of bar stools, hopefully helping you make an informed decision.

Types of Bar Stools

Bar stools come in various materials and styles. Let’s look at some of the most common kinds of bar stools:

Swivel Bar Stool

Swivel bar stools a invite conversation and interaction, making them the ideal choice for spaces where people gather. Designed with a rotating seat, these stools allow the user to turn in any direction easily. Whether you’re at a bustling bar or a kitchen island enjoying quick meals, the best swivel stools keep the conversation going without missing a beat.

Adjustable Bar Stool

Versatility is the name of the game with adjustable bar stools. These stools can be tailored to suit any counter or bar height, making them a one-size-fits-all solution.

Counter Height Bar Stool

Counter-height stools are typically 24-26 inches tall. They’re perfect for casual seating at a just about any type of bar or restaurant.

Spectator Bar Stool

Spectator bar stools, also known as stadium or extra tall stools, usually stand 34-36 inches high. They are ideal for very high counters or bars.

The Importance of Material and Style in Bar Stools

The material you choose for your bar stools should match your space’s décor, but it is also important to be durable and easy to clean.

Wooden Bar Stools

Wooden bar stools offer reliable support, ensuring that you can sit for long periods without discomfort. From traditional to contemporary styles, wooden bar stools blend seamlessly into any interior.

Metal Bar Stools

Metal bar stools offer a sleek design that’s perfect for modern spaces. Typically built with a metal frame, these stools can withstand high use, making them a great choice for bustling small businesses. The powder-coated steel variants are known for their durability, even under harsh weather conditions, making them a viable option for outdoor bar stools.

Upholstered Bar Stools

If comfort is your top priority, upholstered bar stools are for you. They typically feature a cushioned seat covered in a variety of materials, including fabric, faux leather, and genuine leather. The upholstered seat provides extra comfort, making these stools perfect for those who sit for long hours.

The Ten Best Bar Stools for Your Business

Selecting bar stools can be overwhelming – there are so many options! We’ve rounded up the top ten we found on Amazon. Browse our list to find the best bar stool options for your business.

Top Pick: SUPERJARE Adjustable Counter Height Bar Stools Runner Up: Sundale Outdoor Rattan Bar Stools Best Value: Amazon Basics Metal Bar Stools Seat Material PU Leather Premium Wicker Metal Maximum Weight Capacity 265 lbs. 300 lbs. Not Specified Number of Pieces in the Set 2 6 4 Features for Comfort Wide, Padded Seat, Swivel function Slanted backrest, Built-in footrest, Curved armrests Not Specified Floor Protection Yes (Plastic ring) Not Specified Yes (Rubber Padding) Frame Material SGS-certified Stainless Steel Powder-Coated Metal Metal Portability Not Specified Lightweight Stackable design Suitable for Indoor/Outdoor Not Specified Outdoor Both Style Contemporary Outdoor Bistro, Café, Pub, Patio

SUPERJARE Adjustable Counter Height Swivel Bar Stools

Top Pick: Our top pick is a unique set of bar stools from SUPERJARE. These stools have a wide seat with ample padding, providing superior comfort for extended use. The seat’s PU leather covering is water-resistant for easy cleaning and has a contemporary, stylish look. They also feature a wider base for stability, a plastic ring to protect your floor, and an SGS-certified stainless steel lift mechanism.

Overall, we thought this bar stool set was extremely stylish and ideal for any number of settings. With comfort and durability features, this bar stool set is an excellent choice for just about everyone.

Features include:

Comfort-oriented design with a wide, padded seat

Maximum weight recommendation is 265 lbs.

Straightforward assembly and easy maintenance.

Wider base and protective plastic ring for stability and floor protection.

SGS certified lift mechanism

Adjustable height and swivel function for versatility.

SUPERJARE Adjustable Counter Height Swivel Bar Stools

Buy on Amazon

Sundale Outdoor Bar Stools

Runner Up: The Sundale Outdoor Rattan Bar Stool set is crafted from premium wicker that repels water, ensuring durability even in rainy conditions. Their easy to clean materials make them a great choice for outdoor bars.

Each chair features a slightly slanted backrest and built-in footrest, ergonomic curved armrests, and extra-wide seats. The powder-coated metal frame ensures durability and keeps the bar stools from rust and weather damage.

Key Features:

Set of 6 outdoor bar stools, available in several colors

Maximum Weight capacity of 300 lbs.

Slanted backrest and built-in footrest for enhanced comfort

Ergonomic and smooth curved armrests, and an extra-wide seat

Resilient powder-coated metal frame, tightly wrapped in woven PE rattan

Resistant to rust, weather, fading, chipping, or cracking

Lightweight material for easy portability

Sundale Outdoor Bar Stools

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Metal Bar Stools

Best Value: Upgrade your seating on a budget Amazon Basics’ set of 4 metal bar stools. These 24-inch stools are versatile for indoor or outdoor environments, fitting seamlessly in a bistro, café, pub, or patio setting. With a sturdy metal frame and seat, these stools are built for durability, featuring X-bars on the legs for reinforced stability. They are resistant to both water and rust, and have rubber padding on the feet and X-bars to protect from scratches and provide noise-free use. Their stackable design makes them easy to store.

Key Features:

24-inch seat height.

Robust metal frame and seat, ensuring durability.

X-bars for enhanced stability.

Rubber padding for noise-free use and floor protection.

Stackable design for easy transportation and storage.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Amazon Basics Metal Bar Stools

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY Counter Height PU Leather Bar Stools

COSTWAY’s adjustable armless faux leather bar stool set features a swivel seat design, a semi-circular footrest, and an ergonomically designed backrest to support relaxation. These stools, constructed with a metal frame, are sturdy and resilient, capable of supporting up to 250lbs. The circular chrome steel base, fitted with a 14-inch rubber ring, ensuring your floor remains scratch-free.

Key Features:

Blend of modern and classic design

Swiveling faux leather stools offer flexible movement.

Semi-circular footrest and ergonomic backrest for enhanced comfort.

Sturdy metal construction, with a weight capacity of 250lbs.

Protective rubber ring on the base to prevent floor scratches.

COSTWAY Counter Height PU Leather Bar Stools

Buy on Amazon

Changjie Furniture Metal Swivel Bar Stool Set

Changjie Furniture’s set of 4 swivel bar stools feature are counter height with a 360 degree swivel. Each stool in this set has an X-brace beneath the seat for added support and a square footrest for maximum comfort. Setting up these stools is a breeze, with tools provided for a simple assembly process.

Key Features:

26-inch seat height.

Robust metal frame providing durability.

Wooden seats, blending style and comfort.

360-degree swivel function for flexible movement.

Maximum weight capacity: 350 lbs.

X-brace support under the seat for increased stability.

Convenient square footrest

Changjie Furniture Metal Swivel Bar Stool Set

Buy on Amazon

HAOBO Home 30″ High Back Metal Counter Stools

The HAOBO Home 30″ set of four counter stools are perfect for various spaces. These contemporary stools feature a matte black metal structure and wooden seats. Stackable and easy to assemble, these bar stools offer a combination of convenience, style, and longevity.

Key features:

Capable of holding up to 250 lbs. – A cross brace underneath the seat adds extra stability.

Non-mar rubber feet prevent from sliding and scratching floors

They are stackable for space-saving storage

Metal legs and frame; wood seat

Product Dimensions: Measures 17.5″D x 17.7″W x 42.4″H.

HAOBO Home 30″ High Back Metal Counter Stools

Buy on Amazon

AC Pacific Modern Industrial Metal Counter Stool

This set of 2 stools, featuring a modern low back design and metal frame, complements a variety of décor. These stools are robust and reliable, with reinforced legs for enhanced sturdiness. Thanks to their lightweight build, moving and storing these stools is a breeze. The stools come with rubber leg caps, ensuring your floor stays scratch-free.

Product Features:

Modern low back design, enhancing style quotient.

Metal frame and seat, ensuring durability and longevity.

30-inch seat height

Reinforced legs for increased stability.

Rubber leg caps to protect floors from scratches.

Simple assembly process, enabling quick use.

AC Pacific Modern Industrial Metal Counter Stool

Buy on Amazon

Yaheetech Metal Bar Stools 26 inch Stackable Barstools

Discover the perfect balance of style, durability, and comfort with the Yaheetech Metal Bar Stools. This set of four bar stools stands at a counter height of 26 inches, ideal for bistros, patios, and cafes. Each stool is constructed with a mix of plastic, metal, and wood materials, resulting in an attractive design that enhances any room décor.

Key Features:

Constructed with durable materials

Stackable for easy storage

X-shape support beneath each seat enhances weight capacity and stability.

Maximum weight recommendation of 330 lbs.

Four-sided footrests provide additional comfort and relaxation.

The set comes with four plastic protectors prevent damage when stacking.

Yaheetech Metal Bar Stools 26 inch Stackable Barstools

Buy on Amazon

FDW Adjustable Bar Stool Set

These stools are stylish additions to any bar. With their 360-degree swivel seats and adjustable height, you can tailor your seating to meet your comfort and design preferences. Wrapped in plush, premium PU leather and supported by a sturdy metal frame, these stools combine durability with a refined aesthetic.

Key Features:

SGS certified gas lift ensures a reliable and secure height adjustment, ranging from 24.8 to 32.7 inches

High-Density foam padding offers maximum comfort

Ergonomic backrest and footrest promote a healthier sitting posture and a more comfortable seating experience.

Sturdy metal frame designed to withstand everyday use while maintaining their aesthetic appeal.

Equipped with a rubber ring on the base to prevent floor scratches and reduce noise during movement.

Quick and hassle-free installation.

FDW Adjustable Bar Stool Set

Buy on Amazon

Brage Living Swivel Upholstered Bar Stool Set

The Brage Living Swivel Bar Stool has a versatile design that can blend seamlessly into your bar or café. It is designed in mid-century modern style; and its linen fabric and thickly padded high back and wings offers stylish comfort for your customers.

Key Features:

Button tufted back with two wings and a 3″ thick cushion for optimal comfort

Durable linen fabric upholstery

360-degrees swivel and adjustable seat height from 24.5″ to 32.7″

Sturdy metal frame with a 17.75″ large matte black base

Non-slip rubber ring on base for stability and floor protection

Easy assembly with included parts and instructions

Maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs.

Brage Living Swivel Upholstered Bar Stool Set

Buy on Amazon

Tips for Taking Care of Your Bar Stools

Whether it’s a metal or upholstered bar stool, taking care of your stool ensures it remains a conversation starter. Start by following the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions. Most bar stools will benefit from regular dusting and occasional wiping with a damp cloth. Remember, while many materials are easy-to-clean, they should be kept away from direct sunlight to prevent fading.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about bar stools that are helpful to know:

What is the Ideal Height for a Bar Stool?

Most bar stools range from 24 to 30 inches in height. The ideal height depends on the height of your counter. For comfortable seating, aim for a gap of 9-12 inches between the stool seat and the counter.

What Material is Best for a Bar Stool?

The best material for your bar stool depends on your personal preference, space, and use. Wood and metal are durable and easy to maintain, while leather and upholstered stools provide extra comfort.

What is the Best Bar Stool for a Small Space?

Backless stools are great for small spaces as they can be tucked under the counter when not in use. Swivel chairs with a compact design can also be a great option.

How Many Bar Stools Do I Need for My Space?

This largely depends on the length of your counter or bar. As a rule of thumb, aim for 26-30 inches from the center of one stool to the center of the next to allow enough room for people to sit comfortably without bumping elbows.

What are the Most Comfortable Bar Stools?

Comfortable bar stools usually have a well-cushioned seat, a supportive backrest, and a footrest. Upholstered bar stools and leather bar stools often score high in comfort.

Choosing the Best Bar Stools for Your Business

Investing in the best bar stools can transform your space into a cozy, stylish, and comfortable environment. The right bar stools can make all the difference in making your customers’ experience great. As an entrepreneur or a small business owner, remember to independently evaluate each option. Consider the style, the materials, and most importantly, the comfort it provides. After all, the best bar stools are the ones that make you, your employees, and your clients feel at home

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.