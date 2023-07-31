Best Office Chair Mats: Top Picks for You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Do you ever feel like your office chair seems to have a mind of its own, drifting and dragging across your office floor? Perhaps you’ve noticed the ugly scuffs and trails your desk chair leaves behind on your pristine hardwood floor or low-pile carpet. If you’re nodding along, then it’s time to introduce the best office chair mat to your office setup.

Understanding Office Chair Mats

An office chair mat, quite simply, is your office chair’s best friend. It’s a flat surface, typically made from durable materials such as polycarbonate plastic or tempered glass, designed to provide a smooth surface for your rolling chairs. But it’s not just about making your office chair glide smoothly. A good chair mat protects your floors, be it hardwood floors, concrete floors, or carpets, against the relentless grinding of chair wheels.

The benefits of office chair mats go beyond floor protection. They aid in reducing strain on the back and joints by ensuring smooth movement. Furthermore, they add an element of aesthetics to your office space, giving it a neat, professional look.

However, choosing the best chair mat is not as straightforward as it might seem. Various factors, such as the mat’s material, its size and shape, the thickness of the mat, and the type of floor it will be used on, all play a critical role in determining the right mat for your office chair.

Office Chair Mats for Different Surfaces

Investing in an office chair mat tailored to your specific surface type is crucial for maintaining the longevity of both your office furniture and the flooring. These mats not only protect your floor from scratches and wear but also significantly enhance the mobility of your chair, contributing to better ergonomics and improving productivity in the workplace. The nuances in their design may seem minimal, but they can impact the user’s comfort, the chair’s maneuverability, and the overall look and feel of your workspace.

For instance:

Carpet chair mats : These mats, with their durable studs, are a boon for businesses with carpeted floors. They protect the fabric from the pressure and friction of the chair wheels, thereby avoiding potential damage or indentations. Furthermore, they provide a level surface that allows the chair to move smoothly without getting stuck in the carpet fibers. This means no more struggling to move around your workspace, making them perfect for high-traffic office environments.

: These mats, with their durable studs, are a boon for businesses with carpeted floors. They protect the fabric from the pressure and friction of the chair wheels, thereby avoiding potential damage or indentations. Furthermore, they provide a level surface that allows the chair to move smoothly without getting stuck in the carpet fibers. This means no more struggling to move around your workspace, making them perfect for high-traffic office environments. Hard floor chair mats: Ideal for hardwood, tile, or concrete floors, these mats have a different design. They possess a textured underside to prevent the mat from slipping around, coupled with a smooth upper surface for effortless chair movement. By using these mats, businesses can guard their expensive hard floors against scuffs, scratches, or any potential damage from chair movement.

To identify the best fit, consider the floor type and the amount of chair movement required. Keep in mind the size of the mat, ensuring it covers the necessary area without hindering other office activities. Finally, the material of the mat also matters: whether you prefer a transparent plastic mat that blends into the office decor or a more robust, decorative option that can add to the aesthetics.

Best Office Chair Mats : Our Top Ten Picks

Product Top Pick: Floortex Polycarbonate XXL Office Mat Runner Up: ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors Best Value: Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor Dimensions 60" x 79" 45" x 53" 47" x 29" x 0.12" Material Polycarbonate Not specified Polyethylene terephthalate Floor Compatibility Hard floors and carpet tiles Hard floor surfaces and carpets up to 3/4" thick Low pile carpets Key Features - Extra-large size

- Transparent design

- Easy glide surface reduces leg fatigue

- Heat-resistant and waterproof

- Environmentally safe and 100% recyclable

- Free from PVC

- Child and pet safe

- Greenguard certified - Dual-purpose mat for sit or stand workstations

- Smooth surface for easy chair rolling

- Comfortable foam cushion for standing - Made from crack-resistant material

- Durable construction that won’t bend, curl, or leave divots

- Slip-resistant design with studded, spiked underside

- Provides smooth gliding for chair wheels

- Semi-transparent design Shape Rectangular Not specified Rectangular Safety Child and pet safe Not specified Slip-resistant with studded, spiked underside Environmental Considerations Environmentally safe and 100% recyclable, Free from PVC, Greenguard certified Not specified Not specified Special Features Easy glide surface, waterproof, heat-resistant Foam cushion for standing comfort Durable construction that won’t bend, curl, or leave divots

Floortex XXL Office Mat for Hard Floors

The Floortex Polycarbonate XXL Office Mat is an extra-large mat that protects hard floors from wear and damage. Measuring 60″ x 79″, it’s made from polycarbonate, a tough material known for its rigidity. This ensures that the mat will not crack, curl, discolor, or smell and will lie flat and stay flat even under frequent use. Additionally, chair wheels won’t sink into this mat under normal use.

Product Features:

Extra-large size: 60″ x 79″

Made from tough and firm polycarbonate material

Transparent design allows your flooring to show through

Easy glide surface reduces leg fatigue

Heat-resistant and waterproof

Environmentally safe and 100% recyclable

Free from PVC

Child and pet safe

Greenguard certified

Smooth back for stability on hard floors and carpet tiles

Rectangular shape

Floortex XXL Office Mat for Hard Floors

Buy on Amazon

ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors

Runner Up: The ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat accommodates both sitting and standing workstations. When seated, you’ll appreciate the smooth rolling surface designed for effortless movement for office chairs. Transition to a standing position, and you’ll be greeted by a foam cushion that provides comfort to your feet, reducing fatigue during prolonged standing periods.

This mat is suitable for hard surfaces, including laminate, wood, tile, and others. It’s also adaptable for carpets up to 3/4″ thick, including padding, ensuring extensive coverage for various floor types.

Product Features:

Dual-purpose mat for sit or stand workstations

Smooth surface for easy chair rolling

Comfortable foam cushion for standing

Suitable for hard floor surfaces and carpets up to 3/4″ thick

Dimensions: 45″ x 53″

ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors

Buy on Amazon

Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor

Best Value: The Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat is designed to protect your carpet floors robustly. This chair mat is designed to be used on low pile rugs and features a studded, spiked underside that helps it stay securely in place, reducing the chance of slips or slides.

Product Features:

Made from crack-resistant polyethylene terephthalate

Durable construction that won’t bend, curl, or leave divots

Slip-resistant design with studded, spiked underside

Provides smooth gliding for chair wheels

Protects carpets from wear and tear

Semi-transparent design for a seamless look

Shape: Rectangular

Product Dimensions: 47″ x 29″ x 0.12″

Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor

Buy on Amazon

Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo Chair Mat

The Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo chair mat is a versatile, eco-friendly floor protection solution suitable for carpets and hard surfaces. This mat is crafted from renewable and durable bamboo and is 42″ x 48″ and 12mm thick. It’s designed with a beveled edge for easy access on and off the mat and features a non-slip natural latex backing to keep it securely in place. This mat also folds up for easy shipping and carrying.

Key Features:

12mm thickness, making it suitable for all carpets and hard surfaces

Beveled edge for easy access on and off the mat

Folds up for easy shipping and carrying

Non-slip natural latex backing to keep the mat in place

Finished with a premium, eco-friendly, UV-cured coating

Made from renewable and durable bamboo material

Size: 42″ x 48″

Rectangular shape with square corners

Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo Chair Mat

Buy on Amazon

OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet

The OFM Office Chair Mat is designed to protect carpeted floors from wear and tear caused by rolling desk chairs. This 36″ x 48″ clear polyurethane mat allows your carpet color to show through, blending seamlessly into your office space. It features an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, making it suitable for 1/4″ thick carpet pile. The mat has ramped edges for easy on/off rolling and an extended lip for under-desk coverage.

Key Features:

Transparent design allows carpet color to show through

Anti-skid top surface and gripping surface underneath for stability

Suitable for 1/4″ thick carpet pile

Ramped edges for easy on/off rolling

Extended lip provides under-desk coverage

36″ x 48″ size

Made of durable polyurethane

OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet

Buy on Amazon

Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat

The Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat offers a sleek, durable solution for protecting your floors. With a clear, 50″ design, this chair mat provides an unobtrusive layer of protection for your floor. Crafted from scratch-resistant tempered glass, the mat ensures long-lasting smoothness, perfect for the easy maneuvering of your office chair.

Product Features:

Made from scratch-resistant tempered glass

Durable construction, supporting up to 1,000 lbs

Easy to clean and maintain

Suitable for any floor type

Comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Shape: Rectangular

Product Dimensions: 50″L x 44″W x 0.25″Th

Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat

Buy on Amazon

Ileading Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor

Introduce a fresh aesthetic to your workspace with the Ileading Abstract Collection Office Chair Mat. Crafted for hard floors, this 36″X48″ mat features a high-quality rubber bottom and a top graced with a super fleece abstract print in vibrant colors.

Its robust rubber construction grants the mat exceptional flexibility and resilience, ensuring your office chair leaves behind no indentations. Additionally, this mat exhibits superior durability against water, oil, and tears, outperforming traditional felt-backed carpets.

Product Features:

Designed for hard floors

Anti-slip properties

Measures 36″X48″

Abstract design in vibrant colors

Durable, flexible rubber construction

Protects floors from chair-induced damage

Multi-purpose mat

Easy to clean and store

Ileading Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor

Buy on Amazon

SHAREWIN Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor

This chair mat features a frosted surface that provides an anti-slip grip, ensuring your office chair stays in place and allows you to control chair movements, reducing leg fatigue. Made of durable PE material, the mat is resilient and designed to resist tears, providing long-lasting protection for your floor.

The mat’s material is BPA-free, contains no volatile toxins, and does not emit any unpleasant odors, promoting a healthier indoor environment.

Product Features:

Suitable for hard surfaces (vinyl, hardwood, laminate, stone, tile, concrete)

Anti-slip frosted surface

Durable PE construction, resistant to tears

BPA-free, non-toxic material

Protects floors from scratches and damage

Dimensions: 47″ x 36″

SHAREWIN Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor

Buy on Amazon

Dimex Clear Rectangle Office Chair Mat For Low Pile Carpet

Measuring 46″ x 60″, this mat is crafted to accommodate both small and large standard 5-wheel chairs, making it a versatile option for diverse office setups.

This mat’s design features cleats specifically intended to protect carpets measuring 1/4″ or less. The smooth top surface promotes easy chair movement, enabling you to work efficiently without hindrance.

Product Features:

Ideal for low pile carpets (up to 1/4″ thick)

Dimensions: 46″ x 60″

Smooth top surface for easy chair maneuverability

Blends with existing decor due to clear design

Greenguard certified, BPA and Phthalate free

1-year limited warranty

Dimex Clear Rectangle Office Chair Mat For Low Pile Carpet

Buy on Amazon

DoubleCheck Polycarbonate Transparent Rolling Desk Chair Mat

DoubleCheck’s polycarbonate office chair mat is designed explicitly for rolling desk computer chairs and can be used on low to medium pile carpets. The measurements are 36″ X 48″ X 1/8.”

Product Features:

Designed for low to medium pile carpets

Polycarbonate construction for superior durability

Highly transparent to highlight your carpet’s design

Super grip backing for firm placement

Extended lip for under-desk carpet protection

Free from Phthalates and volatile toxic compounds

Easy cleaning with chemical-free water

DoubleCheck Polycarbonate Transparent Rolling Desk Chair Mat

Buy on Amazon

Custom Office Chair Mats: A Luxurious Option

For those looking for the perfect mat that fits their office space like a glove, custom office chair mats offer a luxurious option. You can tailor the size, shape, and design to fit your office setup, whether you have a standing desk, multiple desks, or a unique desk shape. Ordering a custom office chair mat is as simple as providing the measurements and your preferred material to the manufacturer, and voila, you’ll have a mat that meets your specific needs.

Office Chair Mats and Sustainability

Choosing an office chair mat extends beyond functionality and aesthetics in our environmentally conscious world. Many manufacturers are now producing eco-friendly office chair mats. These mats are made from recycled or sustainable materials and are often free from toxic chemicals. They offer the same functionality as their less-green counterparts while minimizing environmental impact.

Office Chair Mats and Employee Health

When considering office ergonomics, one might consider the best office chair or standing desks. But did you know that a good office chair mat can also contribute to a healthy workspace?

A good mat facilitates easy movement of your office chair, preventing you from straining your back or joints. Furthermore, mats designed with anti-fatigue areas can benefit those using standing desks, as they provide cushioning to reduce stress on the feet and legs.

Moreover, if your office space is wheelchair accessible, having a smooth, durable mat is crucial. It allows for easy maneuverability while protecting the floor from wear and tear.

Office Chair Mats for Unique Spaces

The size and layout of your office space significantly impact the type of chair mat you need. For small offices, a standard-size mat may suffice, but for larger, open spaces or coworking spaces, you might need a larger mat or multiple mats. A tempered glass chair mat could be a great option for larger spaces due to its durability and resistance to wear and tear.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Choose the Right Size of Office Chair Mat?

The best office chair mat should cover the area under your desk and extend beyond the length of your chair’s wheels when you’re seated at your desk. Common sizes range around 36 x 48 inches, but the perfect mat size depends on your office setup and chair movement.

What is the Best Material for an Office Chair Mat?

Office chair mats are made from various materials, including PVC, polycarbonate, and tempered glass. Polycarbonate mats are incredibly durable, resistant to cracks, curls, and discoloration. They are a great choice for both carpets and hard floors. Tempered glass chair mats, on the other hand, offer the smoothest glide and are highly durable, but they come at a higher price point.

Can I Use a Carpet Chair Mat on a Hard Floor?

Using a carpet chair mat on hard floors is not advisable. Carpet chair mats have durable studs underneath designed to grip the carpet, which can damage hard surfaces. Always choose a mat designed for your floor type.

How to Flatten a New Office Chair Mat?

New chair mats, especially those made of plastic, may arrive rolled up and can take a while to flatten out. Speed up the process by unrolling it in a warm room or use a hair dryer to gently heat the material, making it more pliable. Be careful not to overheat the mat as it can cause damage.

How Often Should I Replace My Office Chair Mat?

The lifespan of a chair mat depends on its material, the quality of construction, and the amount of use it gets. However, a good rule of thumb is to replace your mat when it starts to crack, discolor, or when the studs or textured surface underneath become worn out.

