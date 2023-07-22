Best Portable Generator: Options For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There is an ever-growing importance of uninterrupted power, with the reliance on technology being an integral part of our lives. The widespread appeal of fuel-based and solar portable generators is a testament to this trend. These compact powerhouses ensure you’re never without electricity during a power outage or in remote or outdoor locations where a wall outlet is not an option.

Portable generators are a mainstay for small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need a consistent power supply. They offer the flexibility of an on-demand power source and are perfect for powering sensitive electronics, power tools, and even your entire house when the need arises.

A portable generator is a mobile power station that uses a gas-powered engine to generate electricity. Its engine speed fuels an alternator, which produces the necessary electrical power. These generators come in various sizes and power output capacities, with the best portable generators offering impressive wattage and fuel efficiency.

Exploring the World of Portable Generators

For entrepreneurs and small businesses, the portable generator’s allure lies in its ability to power a wide array of electrical equipment and its versatility. A portable generator can handle everything from light-duty tasks like charging laptops and running lights to heavier ones like powering electric water heaters and power tools.

Its high mobility adds to the practicality and versatility of a portable generator. For businesses that require on-site services, such as construction, landscaping, or food trucks, these power stations provide an easy solution for powering essential equipment. With wheels and a compact design, it becomes a breeze to transport the unit from one location to another.

Portable generators have also proven to be an invaluable asset in emergencies. Unexpected power outages can be a crippling setback for any business. A portable generator ensures that operations can continue with minimal disruption. Moreover, it can serve as a backup power supply for home-based businesses or remote working situations, ensuring uninterrupted power supply during times of electrical grid failure.

In terms of specific types, here are the details:

Conventional Generators: These are an ideal choice for tasks requiring substantial power. Their larger fuel tanks ensure longer operation times, making them suitable for power-demanding applications such as construction site operations.

These are an ideal choice for tasks requiring substantial power. Their larger fuel tanks ensure longer operation times, making them suitable for power-demanding applications such as construction site operations. Inverter Generators: These provide cleaner, steady electricity, preventing damage to sensitive devices like laptops or smartphones. They’re perfect for remote workers who need a reliable power source to prevent data loss or disruption to their workflow.

These provide cleaner, steady electricity, preventing damage to sensitive devices like laptops or smartphones. They’re perfect for remote workers who need a reliable power source to prevent data loss or disruption to their workflow. Solar Generators: With no emissions and minimal operating costs, solar generators are the most environmentally friendly option. They’re perfect for businesses operating in sunny locations and those committed to sustainable practices.

Understanding your specific power requirements and the environment, you’ll be operating in will help you choose the best portable generator for your business needs. Whether it’s a food truck needing to power kitchen appliances, a construction site operating heavy machinery, or a remote worker wanting uninterrupted power, the right portable generator can make all the difference.

The Best Portable Generators: Our Top Recommendations

Choosing the best portable generator requires understanding your specific power needs and considerations like budget, noise level, and portability. Whether you’re searching for the lightest portable generators for a camping trip, robust dual fuel generators to ensure your small business keeps running during power outages, or simply the best budget portable generator for occasional use, the ideal product is out there, and we’re ready to help with our to picks from Amazon:

Top Pick: Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Solar Generator Runner Up: Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Portable Generator Best Value: Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator Power 3000W power output 9500 peak watts, 7500 running watts 2500 starting watts, 1850 running watts on gasoline; 1665 running watts on propane Capacity 3024Wh capacity 6.6-gallon fuel tank Not specified Fuel Type Solar Gasoline Dual fuel - Gasoline or Propane Charging Time 2.4H via wall outlet or 3-4 hours via solar panels Not specified Not specified Running Time Not specified Up to 11 hours Up to 11.5 hours on gasoline, up to 34 hours on propane Special Features Upgraded BMS, Real-time monitoring and setting customization via the Jackery app, compact and ergonomic design Remote start, auto choke, transfer switch ready, GFCI outlets, automatic low oil shutdown, digital hour meter Quiet operation (53 dBA), Lightweight (39 pounds), Parallel ready, Clean power (<3% THD), Multiple outlets Suitable for Backup power for home and outdoor activities Home backup power needs, residential or commercial use Outdoor power needs, suitable for charging sensitive electronics Package Inclusion 1 AC charge cable, 1 Car charge cable, 2 DC7909 to DC8020 Adaptors Remote start key fob, 12V battery charger, oil, oil funnel, tool kit, and user's manual Not specified Warranty 5-year warranty 3-year limited service, labor, and parts coverage 3-year limited warranty, free lifetime technical support

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Solar Generator

Top Pick: Our top pick for the best portable generator is made by Jackery. This solar generator, with a whopping 3024Wh capacity and 3000W power output, supports 99% of appliances. Its industry-leading solar conversion efficiency offers a full charge in just 2.4 hours via wall outlet or 3-4 hours with 6 200W solar panels. The Jackery portable generator also features an upgraded BMS, providing 12 forms of protection and enhanced heat dissipation efficiency. It also comes with smart app control for real-time monitoring, setting customization, and a 5-year warranty.

Key Features:

Massive 3024Wh capacity and 3000W power output for extensive use.

Quick charging – 2.4H via wall outlet or 3-4 hours via solar panels.

Upgraded BMS provides 12 forms of protection for safety.

Real-time monitoring and setting customization via the Jackery app.

Compact and ergonomic design with an aluminum alloy pull rod and non-slip silicone strip.

Compatible with SolarSagas

5-year warranty

Comes with 1 AC charge cable, 1 Car charge cable, and 2 DC7909 to DC8020 Adaptors.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Solar Generator

Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Portable Generator

Runner Up: The Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 9500 Peak Watt Home Backup Portable Generator offers a reliable and efficient solution for home backup power needs. This gas-powered generator is perfect for residential or commercial use with its remote electric start, auto choke, and transfer switch-ready 30A outlet.

Key Features:

Offers 7500 running watts and 9500 peak watts with the ability to run up to 11 hours on a 6.6-gallon fuel tank.

Remote start with included key fob, electric and recoil start, providing a variety of options for getting the generator up and running.

Features two GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) 5-20R 120V household duplex receptacles and one L14-30R 120/240V twist-lock receptacle. All outlets have rubber covers for added safety.

The plug-and-play design comes with a remote start key fob, 12V battery charger, oil, an oil funnel, a tool kit, and a user’s manual for minimal assembly.

Powered by a 420cc Westinghouse 4-Stroke OHV engine featuring a long-lasting cast iron sleeve, automatic low oil shutdown, and digital hour meter.

Other features include a digital display, portability, electric start, flat-free tire, overload protection, automatic voltage regulation, low oil shutdown, muffler, hour meter, and fuel gauge.

Comes functionally tested from the factory, and may contain minimal residual oil and/or fuel odor.

EPA and CARB compliant; backed by a 3-year limited service, labor, and parts coverage with a nationwide customer service network.

Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Portable Generator

Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator

Best Value: The Champion Power Equipment Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator is highly versatile and affordable for outdoor power. With the ability to operate on gasoline or propane, this 2500-watt generator is flexible and one of the lightest in its class at just 39 pounds. The generator boasts a quiet operation, registering only 53 dBA from 23 feet, ensuring your outdoor activities aren’t disrupted by noise. It delivers 2500 starting watts and 1850 running watts on gasoline for up to 11.5 hours, and 1665 running watts on propane for up to 34 hours.

This dual fuel generator is also parallel ready, meaning it can connect with another 2500-watt Champion inverter to double your output power with the optional, sold-separately parallel kit. The Champion generator provides clean power, with less than 3% total harmonic distortion, making it safe for sensitive electronics. This model includes two covered 120V 20A outlets, a 12V automotive-style outlet, and a dual port USB adapter.

Key Features:

Dual fuel capability: can run on either gasoline or propane.

Lightweight design: weighs only 39 pounds, making it one of the lightest 2500-watt inverters available.

Quiet operation: produces only 53 dBA of noise from 23 feet away.

High runtime: up to 11.5 hours on gasoline and 34 hours on propane.

Parallel ready: can connect with another 2500-watt Champion inverter to double the power output.

Clean power: suitable for charging sensitive electronics, producing less than 3% THD.

Multiple outlets: includes two 120V 20A outlets, one 12V outlet, and a dual port USB adapter.

Champion support: comes with a 3-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support.

Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator

DuroMax Portable Dual Fuel Generator

The DuroMax XP13000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a versatile and powerful solution for all your power needs. Whether for emergencies or recreational purposes, this generator is fueled by either gasoline or propane, providing flexibility in fuel choice. This generator ensures a consistent power supply while prioritizing your health and well-being and is equipped with a digital control center and CO Alert Technology for safety.

Built with a durable 500cc OHV DuroMax engine and complete with all copper windings, the XP13000HX is designed for longevity. With multiple outlets available, it caters to various power requirements.

Key Features:

13000-watt dual fuel capability offers flexible power options.

Digital control center for easy operation and monitoring.

CO Alert Technology for enhanced safety.

500cc OHV DuroMax engine ensures reliable power supply.

All copper windings for extended generator life.

Variety of outlets cater to different power needs.

Durable construction with a weight of 240 pounds.

DuroMax Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Generac 3300 Watt Portable Inverter Generator

The Generac GP3300i 7154 Portable Inverter Generator delivers a power-packed performance in a compact and quiet unit. It utilizes PowerRush Advanced Technology to offer over 50% more starting capacity, maximizing efficiency for your power demands. The model prides itself on True Power Technology, ensuring stable and clean power output suitable for sensitive electronics.

The quiet inverter power minimizes sound emissions, promoting a tranquil outdoor ambiance. Portable and easy to carry with a built-in handle, this generator is perfect for camping or other outdoor needs. Its innovative PowerDial integrates essential settings into one dial, simplifying operation.

Key Features:

Offers 3300 watts through PowerRush Advanced Technology for enhanced starting capacity.

Quiet Inverter Technology ensures optimum performance with minimized noise.

True Power Technology provides clean, stable power suitable for sensitive electronics.

Lightweight and compact design with a built-in handle enhances portability.

PowerDial simplifies control by integrating choke, run, and off settings into one dial.

Includes engine oil, oil funnel, tool kit, and owner’s manual.

Unit weighs 59.5 pounds and runs on gasoline for fuel.

Special features include low oil shutdown, automatic voltage regulation, and a fuel gauge.

Complies with CARB regulations.

Generac 3300 Watt Portable Inverter Generator

A-iPower 2000 Watt Portable Inverter Generator

The A-iPower Portable 2000 Watt portable inverter generator is a lightweight and compact power solution, boasting a highly efficient 80cc OHV 4-stroke engine. Delivering 2000 starting watts and 1600 running watts, it ensures clean and safe power, perfect for sensitive electronics. A-iPower’s “Low Idle” technology enables extended run time, while the low oil alert and automatic shutdown mechanisms contribute to the longevity of the generator. Despite its powerful performance, the generator operates at a quiet 52 decibels.

Key Features:

2000 starting watts and 1600 running watts provide clean, safe power for electronics.

A-iPower “Low Idle” technology allows for an extended run time of 4 hours at full load and 7 hours at 50% load.

Low oil alert light and automatic shutdown feature ensure generator longevity.

The efficient 80cc OHV 4-stroke engine provides a robust power supply.

Super quiet operation at only 52 decibels.

Lightweight and compact design at 50 pounds enhances portability.

Special features include overload protection and automatic idle control.

EPA compliant.

Operates on gasoline.

A-iPower 2000 Watt Portable Inverter Generator

Craftsman 2,500-Watt Gas Portable Generator

The Craftsman Gas Portable Generator offers reliable power suitable for outdoor activities, business use, and more. Featuring an easy Start/Stop/Choke dial for hassle-free operation and a built-in handle for effortless mobility, this 2500-watt generator is an ideal companion for power-demanding situations. Despite its impressive performance, it operates quietly thanks to its fully enclosed case design. With the option of parallel connection using a (sold separately) parallel kit, you can increase your power output for enhanced versatility.

Key Features:

Built-in handle provides convenient mobility.

The Start/Stop/Choke dial ensures quick and effortless starting.

Advanced inverter technology delivers clean and stable power.

Quiet operation ensured by the fully enclosed case design.

Option for parallel connection to increase power output.

Lightweight and compact design weighing 55.1 pounds.

Operates on gasoline.

Special feature includes portability.

Generator comes in a “Powered by Generac” color.

Suitable for powering sensitive electronics and tools.

Craftsman 2,500-Watt Gas Portable Generator

WEN Super Quiet 2350-Watt Portable Inverter Generator

The WEN Portable Inverter Generator brings together power and portability. With a surge power of 2350 watts and rated power of 1900 watts, this generator is perfectly suited for charging sensitive electronics like phones, tablets, TVs, and computers. The lightweight body, weighing just 39 pounds, makes transportation and storage easy.

As confirmed by the US Department of Health and Human Services, you’ll also enjoy the super quiet operation, comparable to a normal conversation. The fuel shutoff feature prolongs the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down. This WEN generator comes with a two-year warranty for added security.

Key Features:

Surge power of 2350 watts and rated power of 1900 watts.

Lightweight body (39 pounds) for easy transport and storage.

Super quiet operation, comparable to the sound of a normal conversation.

Fuel shutoff feature to maximize the generator’s lifespan.

Includes two three-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, and two 5V USB ports.

Two-year warranty.

CARB compliant and ultra-lightweight.

Ideal for charging sensitive electronics.

WEN Super Quiet 2350-Watt Portable Inverter Generator

Honda Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator

The Super Quiet Generator from Honda Power Equipment is a portable generator that sets a new standard in the industry. Equipped with Co-Minder, a feature that continuously monitors carbon monoxide (CO) levels and shuts down the generator before detected CO levels become dangerously high, this generator is powerful and safe.

With a size of 121cc, the GXR120 engine is at the top of its class, ensuring the unit always has the power to get the job done. The GXR120 was originally developed for heavy-duty construction equipment, so it delivers outstanding durability and reliability.

This portable generator includes Honda’s exclusive My Generator smartphone app, which offers remote operation and generator monitoring. This app provides functions such as wireless start/stop, operation monitoring, and service reminders via Bluetooth.

Key Features:

Co-Minder system continuously monitors CO levels and automatically shuts down the generator if levels become dangerously high.

Operates a wide variety of appliances, making it perfect for multiple applications.

Powered by the Honda GXR120 Commercial Series engine for quiet, smooth, and fuel-efficient performance.

Comes with Honda’s exclusive My Generator smartphone app for remote generator operation and monitoring via Bluetooth.

The engine size of 121cc ensures consistent power output for all your needs.

Honda Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 with Portable Solar Panels

The EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2, paired with two 220W Portable Solar Panels, offers a robust and efficient backup power, camping, and RVs solution. It boasts a 1024Wh LFP battery that promises fast charging and prolonged usage.

Key Features:

Offers expandable capacity from 1-3kWh. With its 1kWh standalone power station, you can add more batteries to reach a maximum of 3kWh.

Provides 7 times faster charging, going from 0-80% in 50 minutes. Perfect for when you need a quick charge from your wall outlet.

Includes a solar input of 500W and two 220W bifacial panels. Charge the DELTA 2 in as fast as 3 hours.

The 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel captures up to 25% more solar energy, charging your power station faster.

Powers more than 90% of appliances with an AC output of 1800W, and can connect up to 15 devices simultaneously without overloading.

Integrates X-Boost technology, enabling it to run high-wattage appliances with an output of up to 2200W.

The 220W Solar Panels are crafted from a single piece of tempered glass.

IP68 waterproof rating and can withstand heat up to 300°F

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 with Portable Solar Panels

Anker SOLIX Portable Solar Generator

The Anker SOLIX Portable Power Station is an exceptional power solution for outdoor use. Its impressive capacity and long-lasting performance are also beneficial for indoor backup power. Weighing 43.9 pounds, the Anker 757 PowerHouse is conveniently portable. Its sleek black design and focus on safety make it an essential addition to your power supply arsenal.

Key Features:

Features Anker’s proprietary InfiniPower technology combined with LiFePO4 batteries, delivering up to a 10-year lifespan with regular use.

Houses ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system, and an impact-resistant design for reliability and longevity.

Offers an above-industry-standard 5-year full-device warranty for a worry-free experience.

Includes industry-leading HyperFlash technology for rapid recharging, reaching 80% in just 1 hour or 3.6 hours using solar power.

Ultra-powerful capacity of 1229Wh and 1500W wattage to power a variety of essential devices and appliances like electric grills, coffee makers, refrigerators, and more.

Anker SOLIX Portable Solar Generator

ALLWEI Portable Generator

The ALLWEI Portable Power Station has a 1200W capacity and peak capability of 2400W. This portable powerhouse features a 1132Wh/306000mAh battery, suitable for commercial, residential, and camping uses. With a sleek black exterior and safety features such as a digital display, overload protection, and short circuit protection, this power station ensures you’re prepared for any power demands.

Key Features:

Compact design (14.9×10.2×8.6 inches, 24.8 LBS) allows easy transportation and storage.

Features 13 output ports, including 4 pure sine wave AC outlets (surge 2400W), USB-C PD60W fast charge, USB-QC3.0 ports, USB-A 5V 2.4A, and DC outlets for a wide range of device compatibility.

Four recharging options: ALLWEI 200W solar panel, wall outlet, car socket, or generator for versatile recharging convenience.

Six layers of protection, including short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, low-voltage, over-load, and over-heating, ensure safe usage.

The power station can charge 90% of home devices and outdoor appliances, making it ideal for various power needs.

Suitable for hand tools, garden tools, household appliances, outdoor travel equipment, and emergency power supply.

Little noise production ensures quiet operation, providing a calm environment during use.

ALLWEI Portable Generator

BLUETTI Portable Generator

Consider the BLUETTI Portable Power Station for versatile power requirements. With a 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery, it offers up to 2000W of continuous power and a 4800W peak capacity. Suitable for camping, RV travel, or as a reliable home power backup, this compact unit ensures you’re always powered up.

Key Features:

Powers 99% of home appliances for uninterrupted operation.

Equipped with a reliable LiFePO4 battery offering over 3500 life cycles to 80% capacity.

Incorporates premium BMS technology for increased safety and longevity.

Supports both 700W solar and 500W AC inputs for flexible recharging.

Recharges fully in 2.5 hours with solar+AC or dual AC inputs.

Offers six AC ports for various appliances.

Includes standard USB-A and USB Type-C ports for device compatibility.

Comes with a car port for automotive charging needs.

Provides two wireless charging pads for cord-free device charging.

Features a 12V/25A DC port for versatile connectivity.

BLUETTI Portable Generator

How Small Businesses and Freelancers Can Benefit from a Portable Generator

In the world of small business and freelancing, time equals money. Power interruptions can cost dearly in lost productivity and customer dissatisfaction. Here are some ways portable generators can save the day.

Outdoor Events and Market Stalls: Whether you’re a photographer shooting on location or a food stall owner at a busy market, a compact portable generator can keep your equipment running smoothly.

Backup Power for Home Offices: More and more people work from home. A portable generator ensures that a power outage won’t disrupt your work or important online meetings.

Powering Tools at Remote Work Sites: Portable generators are essential for construction or landscaping businesses. They provide the power to run power tools like drills, saws, and more in locations where standard power is unavailable.

Emergency Power Supply for Critical Business Operations: A power outage could mean significant financial loss for businesses that rely heavily on technology, like IT companies or online retailers. A reliable generator acts as an emergency backup power source, keeping crucial systems online.

Recreational Use: Portable generators aren’t just for work. They’re also perfect for powering lights, music, and even portable heaters on a camping trip or outdoor event.

The Future of Portable Generators: Upcoming Trends and Innovations

The future of portable generators looks bright, with technological advancements aimed at making them even more reliable and efficient. For instance, the development of battery-powered generators promises to offer a more sustainable alternative to gas-powered generators.

Moreover, the industry is moving towards developing more eco-friendly generators. This includes improvements in fuel efficiency and innovations in solar panel technology.

FAQs

What’s the average lifespan of a portable generator?

The lifespan of a portable generator varies depending on its type, usage, and maintenance. On average, a well-maintained gas-powered portable generator can last for 10-20 years.

How frequently should a portable generator be serviced?

Most manufacturers recommend servicing a portable generator every 100 hours of use, or at least once a year. However, check the spark plug and oil levels more frequently, especially during heavy use.

How do solar and fuel-based portable generators compare in terms of power output?

While solar generators are an environmentally friendly option, their power output can be less reliable than fuel-based generators, as it depends on sunlight availability. Gas generators typically have higher power output and are more suited for heavy-duty tasks.

Is it feasible to power an entire business setup with a portable generator?

Yes, but this depends on the power needs of your business and the generator’s capacity. Most portable generators can comfortably power lights, computers, and other basic household appliances. However, if you need to power large electrical equipment, you might require a standby generator or multiple portable generators.

What are some prevalent problems with portable generators and how to troubleshoot them?

Common issues with portable generators include difficulty starting, poor power output, and excessive noise. Regular maintenance, including checking oil levels, cleaning air filters, and replacing worn-out parts, can help prevent these issues.

Remember, the best portable generator is the one that meets your needs while fitting your budget. Whether it’s a budget portable generator for occasional use or a powerful generator for your small business, the best portable generator for your business needs it out there.

