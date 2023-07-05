Best Suitcases: Prime Picks for Your Next Trip

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a successful business often means being on the move. And when it comes to business travel, having the best suitcases is essential. Whether for storing important documents, carrying products, or simply packing clothes for an overnight stay, choosing the right carry-on luggage or checked bags can make all the difference. Understand what features to look for and gain insights into the world of luggage brands with this guide.

Understanding the Different Types of Suitcases

Understanding the key types is critical when selecting the best suitcase for your business needs. Let’s dive into the two main categories: carry-ons and checked baggage.

The Carry-On Suitcase

A carry-on suitcase is an indispensable tool for any business owner. The convenience of not having to check your bag at the airport means faster transit times and less chance of lost luggage. Many carry-ons even meet the bigger carry-on specifications set by airlines, offering more packing space. A good carry-on luggage will have robust spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and enough internal capacity to hold all the bags you need for a short business trip.

The Large Suitcase

Alternatively, a checked bag might be the way to go for longer trips or transporting goods. Checked luggage has the advantage of offering more capacity than a carry-on. Each has benefits and drawbacks, from soft-sided luggage for flexibility to hard-sided bags for extra protection. Checked bags should also be designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the conveyor belt and the rough surfaces it encounters during the journey.

Essential Factors to Consider When Buying a Suitcase

Before diving into product recommendations, let’s explore the fundamental features to consider when choosing your suitcase.

Size and Weight

Size and weight are crucial considerations, especially for frequent travelers. The airline’s weight limit rules are strict, and an overweight bag could mean unexpected fees. Whether it’s a carry-on or a checked bag, ensure it is lightweight when empty to give you maximum capacity when fully packed. Additionally, most suitcases should comfortably fit in overhead bins or under-seat luggage spaces.

Material and Durability

The material of your suitcase directly affects its durability and longevity. From hard-sided suitcases made from polycarbonate shells or ABS plastic to soft side luggage crafted from ballistic nylon or other durable fabrics, each offers unique benefits. For instance, hard-side suitcases are excellent at protecting valuable items, while soft-side suitcases offer flexibility and tend to have external pockets for additional storage.

Additional Features

Additional features can greatly enhance the convenience and usability of your suitcase. Look for a suitcase with four spinner wheels over just two wheels for smooth rolling and maneuverability. A built-in TSA-approved combination lock provides added security, while a garment or removable laundry bag keeps dirty clothes separated. Compression straps are great for keeping items secure; some suitcases even come with built-in packing cubes.

Now that we’ve covered the basics let’s explore some of the most popular luggage brands and products available in the market.

Best Suitcases – Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature Top Pick: Samsonite Omni PC Runner Up: SwissGear Sion Best Value: Travelpro Maxlite 5 Size 24" 25" 21" Material Micro-diamond polycarbonate Durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric Polyester fabric with DuraGuard® coating Spinner Wheels 4 oversized, multi-directional spinner wheels 360-degree multi-directional spinning wheels 4-wheel spinners that rotate 360 degrees Expandable Yes No Up to 2 inches TSA Lock Yes (Side-mounted) No No Handles Push-button locking handles Locking retractable push/pull handle, side and bottom handle, reinforced padded top handle PowerScope handle with stops at 38 inches and 42.5 inches Pockets Book opening case with mesh divider, cross straps, and a zipped modesty pocket Multiple front panel pockets with built-in ID tag, a removable zippered wet bag and large mesh lid pocket Two exterior compartments, full-length interior lid pocket, side accessory pocket Additional Features Scratch-resistant Adjustable tie-down straps H20 Guard to protect from moisture, unique bottom tray design for increased durability

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Top Pick: Our top pick is by Samsonite, one of the most noted luggage brands in the world. Designed to balance size and storage, this 24″ Spinner luggage is your perfect companion for long trips. Encased in a vibrant Caribbean Blue shell, this luggage is stylish and impressively functional.

The Omni PC Hardside luggage is meticulously crafted from a micro-diamond polycarbonate texture, ensuring maximum resistance to scratches. It keeps your case looking pristine and fresh, trip after trip. For ease of mobility, the suitcase boasts four oversized, multi-directional spinner wheels that ensure effortless movement and a lightweight feel.

Key Features Include:

24″ Spinner luggage maximizes packing power for longer trips.

Micro-diamond polycarbonate texture ensures scratch resistance.

Side-mounted TSA-approved lock for secured travel.

Four oversized, multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility.

The book opening case has a mesh divider, cross straps, and a zipped modesty pocket.

Expandable capacity for added packing space.

Push-button locking handles for easy maneuverability.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Buy on Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

This 25″ medium checked luggage is your trusty companion for a swift passage through bustling airports, with its 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.

Crafted with a thoughtful design, this luggage features multiple front panel pockets and a built-in ID tag. The dimensions, including wheels and handles, are 26.25″ x 16.75″ x 11″, providing sufficient space for your travel essentials.

Key Features Include:

360-degree multi-directional spinning wheels for easy navigation.

Multiple front panel pockets with built-in ID tag for quick access.

Made from durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric with a fully lined interior.

Adjustable tie-down straps to secure garments in place.

A removable zippered wet bag and large mesh lid pocket for organized packing.

Integrated side and bottom handle alongside a reinforced padded top handle for easy lifting and carrying.

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Buy on Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Best Value: Travelpro is another well-known luggage brand with over 30 years in the business. Their Maxlite expandable luggage is designed with thoughtful features and priced reasonably. It features low-profile top, side, and bottom carry handles, two exterior compartments, a full-length interior lid pocket, a side accessory pocket, and adjustable hold-down straps for packing convenience. It comes in a multitude of colors, too.

Key Features Include:

Ultra-lightweight, meeting carry-on size restrictions for most domestic airlines.

H20 Guard protects the interior lining from moisture, ensuring your belongings stay dry.

4-wheel spinners that rotate 360 degrees for smooth maneuverability.

PowerScope handle stops at 38 inches and 42.5 inches and features a patented contour grip with rubberized touchpoints

Unique bottom tray design increases the durability of this soft-sided luggage.

The suitcase can expand up to 2 inches to maximize packing capacity.

The luggage also offers Limited Lifetime Coverage plus a trusted companion promise, which covers the cost of repair for damage from airlines or other common carriers for 1 year.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Buy on Amazon

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage

American Tourister’s soft-sided luggage is a 21-inch carry-on suitcase designed to maximize your packing power while complying with most carry-on size restrictions. It is available in several colors and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Key Features Include:

Packing dimensions: 20.25″ x 14.0″ x 8.0″, with overall dimensions being 23.0″ x 14.2″ x 11.0″

Four multi-directional single spinner wheels allow 360-degree upright rolling, meaning there’s no weight on your arm or shoulder.

Push-button locking handle that provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase and stores neatly inside when not in use.

A large interior packing compartment with a blouse pocket door panel enhances your packing efficiency.

Corner protectors have been incorporated to safeguard the suitcase from wear and tear at critical contact points.

An extra 1.5″ expansion allows you to pack more items, and the compression keeps your clothing neatly pressed.

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Luggage

Buy on Amazon

LUGGEX Carry-On Luggage

Boasting an airline-approved size of 22 by 14 by 9 inches, this hard side luggage with spinner wheels lets you breeze through airport check-ins without the hassle of checking in your luggage. Crafted with three layers of top-quality, lightweight polycarbonate material, this suitcase is built to last. It’s expandable up to 2 inches, offering an extra 15% packing space for those last-minute additions.

Key Features Include:

Airline-approved dimensions ensure hassle-free boarding.

Four corner protectors made from 100% aluminum for added durability.

Three layers of top-quality polycarbonate material construction.

Expandable up to 2 inches for an additional 15% packing space.

Eight spinner wheels for superior directional control and silent operation.

A TSA-approved lock and upgraded zip for a safe and secure travel experience.

LUGGEX Carry On Luggage

Buy on Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

This carry-on is tailored to fit under most airline seats, giving you easy access to your essentials during your journey. The size and design comply with most airline specifications, but double-checking with your carrier is always a good idea. The carry-on comes with a limited 3-year warranty and offers interior mesh organization pockets and a laptop and tablet sleeve, ensuring a place for everything.

Key Features Include:

Four multi-directional spinner wheels for smooth 360-degree rolling.

A built-in USB port (batteries not included) for charging your devices on the move.

An ergonomic handle with a push-button locking system.

Quick stash exterior pockets for neatly organizing smaller items.

A main compartment featuring a padded laptop section suitable for devices up to 13.3″.

A Smart Sleeve on the back to secure the bag over the handle of your other luggage.

Overall dimensions of 16.5″ x 13.75″ x 9.0″.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Buy on Amazon

Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase

This large (28in) luggage piece offers significant durability with its robust ABS+PC hard plastic shell. It undergoes stringent quality control tests, creating a solid and sturdy piece capable of withstanding any form of rough handling.

Key Features Include:

A built-in TSA-approved lock that helps secure your valuables safely.

Quiet airplane spinner wheels and a sturdy, adjustable 3-level 100% pure aluminum telescoping handle allow for quick maneuverability in tight spaces.

The fully lined interior, along with multi-use organizational pockets, simplifies packing

The expandable feature provides an extra 15% of space

Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase

Buy on Amazon

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

The Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Luggage is a functional and stylish choice for your travel needs. Available in several colors, this 20-inch carry-on suitcase features a variety of amenities to enhance your traveling experience.

Key Features Include:

Size: 20″ H x 13″ L x 8″ W, weight: 5.6 lbs

Fully lined interior includes an accessory pocket.

The luggage is expandable, giving you extra packing capacity when you need it.

Push-button recessed locking handle system

Spinner wheels offer complete 360º mobility

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

Buy on Amazon

Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage

The Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage is engineered with a 360-degree spinner wheel system that ensures effortless mobility. Its smooth movement goes easy on your wrist, reducing strain during those long travel hours.

With its hard shell design crafted from ABS material, this luggage strikes a balance between being lightweight and sturdy. It stands up to the rigors of travel, making it a reliable choice for frequent travelers.

Key Features Include:

360-degree spinner wheel system for smooth and easy mobility.

Fully-lined interior with dividing zipper and compression straps.

Top carry handle for effortless lifting.

Hard shell ABS material for maximum durability.

Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage

Buy on Amazon

Rockland Pasadena Softside Luggage

The Rockland Pasadena luggage allows you to pack more without worrying about exceeding airline weight limits. It smartly avoids excess weight surcharges prevalent with most airlines, optimizing your packing capacity.

This suitcase boasts four multi-directional spinner wheels that pivot 360 degrees for hassle-free maneuverability. These spinner wheels, coupled with an aluminum telescoping handle featuring a push-button, ensure seamless navigation through bustling airports or narrow airplane aisles.

Key Features Include:

A modern internal telescoping handle with push-button for easy handling.

An interior equipped with mesh and zip pockets, and an elastic pocket for organized packing.

A dimension of 22″X13″x8″ (with wheels).

When expanded, the convenience of an extra 2-inch depth maximizes your packing space.

Rockland Pasadena Softside Luggage

Buy on Amazon

Expert Tips for Maintaining Your Suitcase

A suitcase is an investment, so taking care of it ensures longevity and performance.

Cleaning and Storage

Regular cleaning can keep your suitcase looking new and smelling fresh. A simple wipe-down with a damp cloth will suffice for soft-sided luggage, while hard-side suitcases might need a gentle cleaning solution. Always make sure your suitcase is dry before storing it to avoid mold and unpleasant odors. When not in use, store your suitcase in a cool, dry place to prevent damage from heat or humidity.

Repairs and Warranty

No matter how careful you are, your suitcase will likely undergo some wear and tear over time. The good news is most luggage brands offer a warranty. From a limited lifetime warranty to a full lifetime guarantee, make sure to understand what is covered and how to make a claim. Brands like Travelpro Platinum Elite and Briggs & Riley are known for their generous warranty policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal size for a carry-on suitcase?

The ideal size for a carry-on varies depending on personal preference and the airline’s regulations. However, most airlines accept carry ons that are up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches.

What material should I look for in a suitcase?

The material depends on your needs. For maximum durability and protection, a polycarbonate shell or ABS plastic are good choices for hard sided bags. If you prefer soft sided suitcases, look for those made of high-denier nylon fabric.

Are 4-wheel suitcases better than 2-wheel suitcases?

Four spinner wheels allow 360-degree movement, making your suitcase easier to navigate through crowded airports. However, two-wheeled suitcases often perform better on uneven or rough surfaces.

How do I ensure the durability of my suitcase?

Choosing a suitcase from reputable luggage manufacturers is a good start. Additionally, regular maintenance, proper handling, and storage can prolong the life of your suitcase.

Can a good suitcase improve my business travels?

Absolutely! A good suitcase can make your travel more comfortable, organized, and stress-free. Features like a built-in garment folder, organizational features, or a battery pack for charging your devices on the go can make a significant difference.

Selecting the right suitcase is crucial for business owners. Keep in mind the size, material, additional features, and of course, your personal preference. Our goal is to equip you with all the information to make an informed decision and invest in a suitcase that will serve you for many business trips to come.

