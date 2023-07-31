‘Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie’ Set for Nationwide Launch

‘Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie’ has unveiled its plans for a nationwide launch via franchising. The pet care concept was established by offering comprehensive grooming services and self-serve wash stations for dogs of all sizes.

Founded in Los Angeles, Bowie Barker debuted its flagship location in West Hollywood in May 2022. With an experienced team of franchise executives at the helm, Bowie Barker aims to ink franchise agreements in prime territories across the U.S., setting an ambitious goal of opening as many as 200 locations by 2028.

Bowie Barker was conceptualized out of the need for trusted, high-quality care for dogs. The concept rejuvenates the conventional dog grooming experience with features like a handy booking app, modern store design and interior, wellness checks for pups, and an easy-to-understand membership program. It also provides its guests and members with a comprehensive suite of full-service and DIY offerings.

Bowie Barker is a lifestyle brand under the umbrella of the Post Investment Group, which concentrates on four sectors; real estate, consumer products, pet services, and health and wellness, including the emerging franchise ‘The NOW Massage’. The co-founders of Bowie Barker include Jeff Platt, former CEO of Sky Zone and current President of The NOW Massage, Gara Post, Co-Founder, and Chief Creative Officer of The NOW Massage, and Michelle Sandonato, VP of Strategy at The NOW Massage and former VP of Guest Experience at Sky Zone.

The team at Bowie Barker is eager to build on the brand’s initial success by welcoming franchise owners to participate in the rapidly growing pet grooming industry, currently valued at $5 billion.