Breakroom Furniture: The Top Choices for Your Business

A well-designed break room is essential for any business looking to provide employees with a comfortable and relaxing space. With the right breakroom furniture, your office can transform from a standard workplace to an inviting environment that encourages productivity, satisfaction, and overall well-being. In this guide, we’ll discuss the importance of office breakroom furniture, offer tips on selecting the perfect pieces, and provide inspiration for your office redesign.

How to Choose the Right Office Breakroom Furniture

When selecting breakroom furniture, it’s essential to consider several factors to ensure a comfortable and functional space for your employees. Let’s explore these factors in more detail.

Space and Layout

Before choosing any breakroom tables or chairs, assess the available space in your break room and determine the best layout. Take accurate measurements and consider the flow of traffic to ensure employees can easily move around, sit, eat, and relax. Additionally, remember to leave room for appliances, storage, and trash receptacles to maintain a clean and organized environment.

Number of Employees

Consider the number of employees who will be using the break room simultaneously. This information will help you determine how many tables, chairs, and other furniture pieces you need. If your break room frequently hosts meetings or social gatherings, ensure there is ample seating and space for everyone to comfortably participate.

Design and Aesthetics

Choose breakroom furniture that matches your office’s overall style and aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for modern breakroom furniture or a more traditional look, selecting pieces that coordinate with your existing décor will create a cohesive and visually appealing space.

Keep in mind that a stylish break room can also serve as a reflection of your business’s values and commitment to employee well-being.

Durability and Functionality

Investing in high-quality, durable breakroom furniture will ensure that your pieces withstand daily use and last for years to come. Look for materials like wood, laminate, and vinyl, which are known for their durability and resistance to stains, scratches, and wear and tear.

Additionally, consider furniture with built-in storage or features that promote easy cleaning, such as wipeable surfaces and stain-resistant finishes.

Ease of Maintenance

Selecting easy-to-clean furniture is critical in maintaining a hygienic and presentable breakroom. Materials like metal, vinyl, or laminate can be quickly wiped down, keeping your breakroom ready for use at any time. Furniture with removable or machine-washable covers also provide added convenience, ensuring your breakroom is always fresh and inviting.

Comfort Level

A breakroom should be a place where employees can relax and rejuvenate. Hence, comfort plays a significant role in choosing the right furniture. Opt for chairs with sufficient padding and back support to promote proper posture and prevent discomfort during longer sitting periods.

• Comfortable seating can improve employee satisfaction.

• A well-rested workforce is more likely to be productive.

• Adequate support can help prevent posture-related health issues.

Adaptability

Choosing furniture that can adapt to different settings and uses can provide added value to your breakroom. For instance, modular furniture allows you to rearrange seating and tables to accommodate varying needs, from casual lunches to team meetings. Foldable or stackable furniture can save space when not in use and can be easily stored.

Environmental Considerations

Finally, in today’s environmentally-conscious world, selecting eco-friendly furniture is a smart move. Look for sustainably sourced materials or furniture with certifications like GREENGUARD or FSC. This not only reduces your company’s environmental footprint but also demonstrates your commitment to sustainability, which can be a valuable asset in building your brand’s image.

Breakroom Furniture Ideas to Inspire Your Office Redesign

Now that you know what to look for when selecting breakroom furniture let’s explore some design ideas to inspire your office’s break room transformation.

Cafeteria-style Seating

Cafeteria-style seating is a popular choice for break rooms because it provides ample space for employees to eat, socialize, and relax. This layout typically features long tables and chairs or benches, allowing for a large number of people to sit together. You can enhance this design by incorporating modern breakroom furniture, like bar-height tables and stools, which adds visual interest and provides a unique seating option.

Lounge Areas with Sofas and Coffee Tables

Create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in your break room by incorporating lounge areas with sofas, coffee tables, and plush chairs. This type of seating arrangement encourages relaxation and casual conversation, helping employees feel more at ease during their breaks. To maximize comfort, consider adding a coffee maker and other beverage stations to the space, allowing employees to enjoy a hot drink while they rest.

Collaborative Spaces with Modular Furniture

Modular furniture is ideal for break rooms that need to accommodate both individual relaxation and group meetings or brainstorming sessions. Modular pieces can be easily rearranged to create various seating arrangements, providing flexibility and adaptability to suit your employees’ needs. Look for modern breakroom furniture that encourages collaboration, like round or square tables, to promote teamwork and creativity.

Outdoor Breakroom Spaces

If your office has access to outdoor space, consider creating an outdoor breakroom area where employees can enjoy fresh air and natural scenery during their breaks. This type of environment has been shown to reduce stress and increase overall well-being. To design an outdoor breakroom, invest in durable outdoor furniture, such as weather-resistant tables and chairs, and consider adding umbrellas or shade structures for added comfort.

Best Breakroom Furniture Options: Our 10 Top Picks

We searched through pages and pages of different types of breakroom seating and furniture to bring you our ten favorite picks. These include both indoor and outdoor seating options, as well as some other must-have pieces. Enjoy looking through our recommendations, and good luck creating or revamping your breakroom with some great furniture!

Learniture Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating Bench

Top Pick: Modular soft seating is becoming very popular in breakrooms, waiting rooms, classrooms, and more. This collaborative soft seating is designed to fit together with other pieces, allowing for easy creation of various seating arrangements. With its durable frame and lightweight design, this stool offers versatile and comfortable seating options for any environment.

Product Features:

Lightweight and easy to move for quick configuration changes

Durable, sturdy wood frame supports up to 300 pounds

Easy-to-clean vinyl-covered foam resists stains and abrasions

Comfortable wide seats with thick padding for added comfort

Promotes collaboration and communication in group settings

Available in multiple colors and styles

Learniture Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating Bench

Leisure Season Round Picnic Table

Runner Up: Introduce a touch of rustic charm to your outdoor break area with the Leisure Season picnic table. Designed to comfortably seat up to eight people, this brown wooden table is perfect for enjoying meals, collaborating on projects, or simply relaxing outside with colleagues. Crafted from solid cypress wood, the table boasts exceptional durability and resilience against decay. Plus, the pre-made umbrella hole makes it easy to add shade and protection from the elements.

Key Features:

Designed for outdoor use, featuring an acrylic protective finish for weather resistance

Pre-made hole for convenient outdoor umbrella placement

Constructed from solid cypress wood for sturdiness and decay resilience

Spacious seating for up to eight people with comfortable legroom

Dimensions: 82″D x 82″W x 30″H

Attached benches provide ease of access and space efficiency

Leisure Season Round Picnic Table

TYBOATLE 3 Piece Modern Breakroom Furniture

Best Value: TYBOATLE’s modern breakroom furniture sets includes a loveseat couch with 2 USB charging ports and 2 comfortable accent armchairs. Constructed with a solid wood frame, block legs, and 100% polyester upholstery, this set ensures durability and support. The skin-friendly and hard-wearing linen fabric, combined with high-stretch foam, provides exceptional comfort.

Product Features:

Set includes: 1 loveseat and 2 accent armchairs

Durable: Solid wood frame, block legs, polyester upholstery, and high-stretch foam

Diverse functionality: Armrest side storage pockets and USB charging ports

Stylish modern design: Simple lines and stable tapered legs

Comfy and sturdy: Natural solid wood frame, thick and highly elastic cushion, and ergonomically designed back cushion

Specifications: Chair size (27.95″L x 33.46″H x 25.6″W), holds up to 300-350 lbs; Sofa size (54.73″W x 31.89″H x 28.35″D), holds up to 400-600 lbs

TYBOATLE 3 Piece Modern Breakroom Furniture

Office Star Resin Furniture 3-Piece Set

The versatile and functional Office Star 3-piece resin furniture set can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings. This lightweight set features a durable, heavy-duty blow-mold light gray resin construction and includes two folding benches and a 6-foot folding table, making it an excellent choice for a variety of occasions.

Key Features:

Durable, heavy-duty blow-mold light gray resin construction for lasting use

Set includes two fold-in-half benches and a 6-foot fold-in-half table

Compact design for easy storage when not in use

No assembly required

Table dimensions: 72″ W x 30″ D x 29.25″ H

Bench dimensions: 72.5″ W x 12″ D x 17.5″ H

225-pound load capacity

Office Star Resin Furniture 3-Piece Set

Cain Round Breakroom Table with 4 Stack Chairs

The Cain 48″ round breakroom table comes with 4 Zeng stack chairs and is a perfect blend of functionality and style. for your breakroom needs. The sturdy table is made from thermal fused melamine laminate, making them highly resistant to scratches, stains, and scalds.

Product Features:

Tabletop constructed from 1″ thick thermal fused melamine for durability

Finished with a black T-mold edge band to protect against wear

Sturdy cast metal X-base for stability

Chairs stack for easy storage – Tabletop highly resistant to scratches, stains, and scalds

Available in various colors and sizes to suit your specific needs

Cain Round Breakroom Table with 4 Stack Chairs

ikalido Modern 3-Piece Dining Table Set

Enhance your breakroom with the ikalido 3-piece set, featuring a sleek black metal frame and walnut board design. This versatile set not only offers a comfortable dining experience but can also serve as a workspace or gathering spot for your team. The rectangular shape and space-saving design make it a perfect fit for even the most compact areas. The table supports up to 330 lbs., while the benches support up to 550 lbs. each.

Product Features:

Spacious table and benches accommodate up to four people

Benches can be stored under the table to optimize space

Easy to clean and maintain, resistant to daily wear and tear

Lightweight and portable, allowing for easy rearrangement

Scratch-resistant foot pads protect floors from damage

ikalido Modern 3-Piece Dining Table Set

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Buffet

This factory-assembled set is designed for busy companies seeking a stylish and functional space for employees to enjoy their breaks. Constructed with commercial-grade, thermally-fused melamine, this furniture set is built to withstand daily use in busy environments. The fully assembled pieces save valuable business time—simply order, unpack, set in place, and enjoy.

Product Features:

2-piece group in espresso color

Factory assembled

Commercial-grade thermally-fused melamine construction

Includes all buffet furniture items shown (appliances and accessories not included)

Dimensions: 39″D x 75″W x 39″H

Mounting type: Floor mount

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Buffet

Flash Furniture Round Laminate Table Set

The Flash Furniture Round Laminate Table Set is a stylish and cohesive set option for elevating your breakroom with minimal effort. The table features a 1.125″ thick mahogany laminate finish with a high impact melamine core. The top plate comes pre-welded to the column, making assembly quick and easy with just a single bolt. The barstools boast vinyl upholstered backs and seats, thick foam padding with fire retardant foam, and 18-gauge steel frames.

Product Features:

Stylish upgrade: Instantly enhance your space with this cohesive table and barstool set

Table specifications: Round mahogany laminate finish, high impact melamine core, and black T-mold edge

Barstool specifications: Burgundy vinyl upholstery, 2.5″ thick foam padding, CAL 117 fire retardant foam, and 18-gauge steel frame

Weight capacity: Barstools can hold up to 500 lb.

Measurements: Table Size: 30″W x 30″D x 42″H. Chair Size: 17″W x 18″D x 42.25″H. Back Size: 15″W x 12″H. Seat Size: 16.75″W x 16.5″D x 31″H

Flash Furniture Round Laminate Table Set

Breaktime Break Room Buffet 3 Piece Group

Upgrade your break room with the practical and stylish Breaktime 3-piece furniture set. This fully assembled and ready-to-use breakroom furniture set is designed to meet the specific needs of a busy workplace while maintaining a professional appearance. Its durable construction and convenient drawers and cabinets, this set will make a welcome addition to your breakroom or lounge.

Product Features:

Constructed with commercial-grade thermally-fused melamine for durability in high-use areas

High-impact edges resist bumps and dings, ensuring a long-lasting, polished appearance

Fully finished edges on front, back, and bottom for increased functionality

Solid back panels provide rigidity and a perfectly square shape

Easy-to-install back splashes on prep stations and trash stations prevent spills and messes

European-quality hinges and hardware, featuring full-extension ball bearing slides and soft-close hinges

No assembly required

Breaktime Break Room Buffet 3 Piece Group

Sprogs Quarter Round Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating Stool

The Sprogs 18″ Quarter Round Stool is another soft seating option. This durable stool is designed to be easily arranged and configured with the brand’s other pieces, allowing you to create a comfortable and collaborative space for your team.

Constructed with a robust wood frame, this stool can support up to 300 pounds while maintaining its lightweight nature for easy mobility. The foam seat is covered in stain and abrasion-resistant vinyl, ensuring the stool stays looking fresh even with heavy use. With a variety of shapes and leg types available, you can customize your breakroom to suit your unique needs.

Product features:

Customizable seating: Easily create various arrangements to suit any environment

Durable construction: Sturdy wood frame supports up to 300 pounds

Easy maintenance: Stain and abrasion-resistant vinyl-covered foam

Comfortable design: Wide seats with thick padding for ultimate comfort

Dimensions: 37″ L x 27″ W x 18″ H; weighs 25 lbs.

Available in multiple colors: Choose from 9 vibrant options to match your space

Range of shapes and leg types: Customize your seating configuration to fit your needs

Sprogs Quarter Round Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating Stool

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What materials should I look for when purchasing breakroom furniture?

When shopping for breakroom furniture, prioritize durable materials like wood, laminate, and vinyl. These materials can withstand daily use, resist stains and scratches, and are easy to clean and maintain.

Additionally, choose upholstery and finishes that are designed for commercial use, as they are typically more durable and resistant to wear and tear.

How can I maximize the use of limited breakroom space while still providing comfortable seating?

To make the most of a small breakroom, opt for space-saving furniture like bar-height tables and stools, which can accommodate more people in a smaller footprint. Additionally, consider using wall-mounted or foldable tables and chairs that can be easily stored when not in use.

Finally, create a sense of openness by using light colors, mirrors, and minimalistic furniture designs that don’t overcrowd the room.

Are there any breakroom furniture sets specifically designed for small businesses?

Many furniture manufacturers offer breakroom furniture sets tailored to small businesses, which typically include a combination of tables, chairs, and storage solutions that suit smaller spaces. Look for compact, multifunctional pieces that provide the necessary features without taking up too much room.

How can I ensure that the breakroom furniture I choose is easy to clean and maintain?

When selecting breakroom furniture, prioritize materials and finishes that are easy to clean, such as laminate, vinyl, and stain-resistant fabrics. Additionally, choose furniture with smooth surfaces and minimal seams, which will help prevent dirt and debris from accumulating.

Regular cleaning and maintenance, like wiping down surfaces and vacuuming upholstery, will help keep your breakroom furniture looking new and fresh.

What are some eco-friendly breakroom furniture options?

Eco-friendly breakroom furniture options include pieces made from sustainable materials, such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, or recycled plastic. Additionally, look for furniture manufacturers that prioritize environmentally responsible practices, like using low-VOC (volatile organic compound) finishes and water-based adhesives.

Choosing eco-friendly furniture not only benefits the environment but also demonstrates your business’s commitment to sustainability.

Selecting the perfect breakroom furniture for your office is an essential step in creating a comfortable and functional environment for your employees. By considering factors like space, layout, design, and durability, you can transform your breakroom into a space where employees can relax, recharge, and collaborate. With the right furniture, your break room will become a cherished oasis within the workplace, promoting productivity and overall well-being.