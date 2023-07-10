buffer-now-supports-instagram-creator-accounts

In a move that will help small business owners and content creators, Buffer, a social media management tool, has expanded its functionality to include Instagram Creator accounts. The announcement offers the potential for entrepreneurs to effectively manage their business and creator accounts from one platform.

Instagram Creator accounts, a type of Instagram profile uniquely designed for content creators, were introduced in 2018. They cater to a range of users, from influencers and artists to personal brand advocates, providing them with an array of features to control their online presence, understand growth metrics, and easily manage messages.

“The Instagram Creator account is a distinct feature set from Business profiles,” Buffer explained in their press release. “Functionalities are designed to address the unique needs of individual content creators as opposed to businesses. Features like detailed growth insights and a more focused messaging interface make these accounts invaluable for creators.”

Buffer’s integration with Instagram Creator accounts allows for streamlined management of professional profiles, thus broadening the scope for small businesses to establish their brand identity on social media.

Buffer worked closely with Meta, the parent company of Instagram, on this latest feature. “We’re proud to be one of the select few social media management tools invited to join Meta’s alpha program to access their latest and greatest features,” stated Buffer.

The collaboration with Meta has allowed Buffer to stay ahead in social media management, even providing users with full Instagram Stories scheduling capabilities.

Buffer has now made scheduling posts, Reels, and Carousels for Instagram Creator accounts accessible. The only feature not yet included is Story scheduling due to a restriction imposed by Meta’s API. However, Buffer has already announced plans to launch Instagram Reminders in the coming weeks to tackle this limitation.

Buffer’s step-by-step guide on setting up a Creator account makes it easier for users to transition from a regular or business account. They also emphasized that switching from a private to a public account automatically approves any pending follow requests.

Buffer’s latest feature aims to empower creators and small businesses with the tools they need to grow their online presence. “We prioritized building this feature and now offer seamless scheduling for your Instagram Creator account,” Buffer said. This move enables users to plan their posts, Reels, and Carousels ahead of time, ensuring consistent content delivery and optimal audience engagement.

Buffer’s integration with Instagram Creator accounts promises to be a game-changer for small businesses looking to expand their digital footprint. With Buffer’s support, small businesses have another powerful tool to strategize their content, connect with their audience, and ultimately grow their brand.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.