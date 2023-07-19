Bulk Laundry Detergent: Best Deals for a Spotless Workplace

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner managing your expenses and finding the best deals on necessary supplies is extremely important to your success. When it comes to laundry necessities, buying laundry detergent in bulk can be a game-changer.

With this article, you will find out the benefits of buying laundry detergent in bulk, factors to consider when purchasing, proper storage techniques, and also answer some frequently asked questions. Plus, you will get the top recommendations for the best bulk laundry detergents on the market.

Advantages of Buying Laundry Detergent in Bulk

Buying wholesale laundry supplies can provide significant cost savings, increased efficiency, and environmental benefits. Let’s explore each of these advantages in more detail.

Cost Savings

Purchasing laundry detergent in bulk reduces the cost per unit, allowing you to stretch your budget and get more bang for your buck. Whether you run a small laundromat, a hotel, or a co-working space with on-site laundry facilities, buying laundry detergents in larger quantities at wholesale prices can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year.

By investing in bulk laundry supplies, you’re not only stocking up on the necessities but also making smart financial decisions for your business.

Time Efficiency

Time is money, especially for small business owners and entrepreneurs. When you buy laundry products in bulk, you reduce the need for frequent repurchasing, which saves you valuable time. With bulk laundry detergents and other laundry necessities delivered to your doorstep, you can focus on running your business rather than worrying about running out of supplies.

Environmentally Friendly

Purchasing bulk laundry supplies is an eco-friendly choice. By buying in larger quantities, you can reduce plastic waste from packaging and minimize your carbon footprint from transportation. Moreover, investing in refillable containers for your liquid detergents, fabric softener, and other laundry necessities can help further reduce environmental impact.

Factors to Consider When Purchasing Laundry Detergent in Bulk

Before diving into the world of wholesale laundry detergent, consider the following factors to make an informed decision for your business.

Types of Laundry Detergent

There are three primary types of laundry detergents available on the market: liquid, powder, and pods. Each has its own advantages and drawbacks.

Liquid detergents: These detergents are easy to measure, dissolve quickly in water, and are suitable for both top and front-loading washing machines. However, they can be more expensive per load compared to powders.

Powder detergents: Typically more cost-effective than liquids, powders are ideal for brightening and deep-cleaning clothes. However, they may not dissolve entirely in colder water and can sometimes leave residue on fabrics.

Pods: Convenient and mess-free, laundry detergent pods contain pre-measured amounts of detergent, which reduces waste. However, they can be more expensive per load, and there’s a risk of children or pets mistaking them for toys or candy.

Recently, laundry sheets have appeared on the scene. These concentrated sheets are used in place of liquid or powder detergent, eliminating packaging waste. Laundry sheets are becoming quite popular as wholesale laundry supplies, as they are eco-friendly and effective.

Formula

Depending on your business’s needs and the types of washing machines you use, you’ll need to choose between regular and high-efficiency (HE) detergent formulas. HE detergents produce fewer suds and are specifically designed for use in HE washing machines, which use less water than traditional machines. Using regular detergent in an HE machine can cause problems like residue buildup and poor washing performance.

Additionally, consider whether a hypoallergenic formula is necessary for your clientele. Hypoallergenic detergents are free of dyes and fragrances, making them gentle on sensitive skin and less likely to cause irritation or allergies.

Fragrance and Additives

When choosing a detergent, it’s essential to consider the fragrance and any additional additives.

Fragranced vs. fragrance-free: Fragranced detergents can leave clothes smelling fresh, but they might cause issues for customers with allergies or sensitive skin. Fragrance-free detergents are an excellent choice for accommodating all customers while still providing effective cleaning power.

Natural vs. synthetic fragrances: If you prefer detergents with a scent, consider choosing one with natural fragrances derived from essential oils or botanical extracts. These are often less irritating and more eco-friendly than synthetic fragrances.

Stain removal additives: Some detergents contain additional ingredients like enzymes or bleach to help remove tough stains. While these can be beneficial in tackling stubborn dirt and grime, they may not be suitable for all fabrics or colors. Be sure to read the product labels carefully to ensure compatibility with your business’s laundry needs.

Our Top Picks: Best Bulk Laundry Detergents for Small Businesses

Features Top Pick: ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid Runner Up: Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Laundry Detergent Best Value: Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid Eco-Friendly/Sustainable Yes Yes Yes Vegan Yes Not specified Not specified Paraben and Phosphate Free Yes Yes Not specified Dermatologist-Tested and Hypoallergenic Yes Yes Yes Cleaning Power Uses enzymes found in nature Uses plant-derived cleaning agents Works on a variety of fabrics, including high-tech materials and delicates Certification Certified Safer Choice Leaping Bunny certified (Cruelty-Free) EPA Safer Choice Certified Fragrance Lemongrass Lavender Fragrance-free

ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid

Top Pick: Our favorite among the bulk detergent options is ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid, an eco-friendly and effective detergent that will keep your laundry fresh and clean while maintaining a minimal impact on the environment. Make a positive change for the planet while enjoying the gentle, refreshing scent of lemongrass in every load.

Climate Positive and Sustainable: Biodegradable and pH-balanced, this laundry detergent formula is environmentally friendly.

100% Vegan: Cruelty-free and vegan, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious households.

Paraben and Phosphate Free: No harsh chemicals or ingredients that could harm the ecosystem.

Dermatologist-Tested and Hypoallergenic: Suitable for people with skin allergies and sensitivities.

Clean Formulas with Visible Results: Uses enzymes found in nature for safer, powerful products.

Certified Safer Choice: Contains ingredients that are better for human health and the environment.

Women and Black Owned: Proudly led by both women and black entrepreneurs.

ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid

Buy on Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Laundry Detergent

Runner Up: Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Laundry Detergent uses a biodegradable formula infused with essential oils and a calming lavender scent. This pack of 2 offers 128 loads of laundry, designed to cater to the needs of small business owners. The gentle, plant-derived cleaning agents effectively remove dirt and stains while being kind to your clothes and the environment.

Concentrated Formula: Efficient and gentle on clothes, ideal for both high-efficiency and conventional washing machines.

Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents: Contains dirt and stain-fighting enzymes along with thoughtfully chosen ingredients.

64 Loads per Bottle: Total of 128 loads in this 2-pack, perfect for small businesses.

Biodegradable Formula: Environmentally responsible choice with minimal ecological impact.

Lavender Scent: Infused with essential oils, offering an original and clean floral fragrance.

Cruelty-Free: Leaping Bunny certified, ensuring that no animals were harmed in the making of this product.

Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid

Best Value: Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid is a gentle yet efficient laundry detergent that prioritizes the well-being of your clothes and the environment. The unscented, hypoallergenic formula caters to those with sensitive skin, while its minimalistic composition ensures a thorough clean without any unnecessary additives.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Power: Works on a variety of fabrics, including high-tech materials and delicates, removing stains, odors, and residues from previous detergents.

Hypoallergenic: A fragrance-free formula with washing soda and natural ingredients that rinses completely, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Cloth Diaper Friendly: Effectively deep cleans baby clothes and cloth diapers without damaging the fabric.

Minimalistic Formula: With only four ingredients and one tablespoon per dose, this detergent leaves clothes and washing machines residue-free.

EPA Safer Choice Certified: Recognized as a safer choice for the environment and septic safe, helping to remove fats, oils, and odors from sewer lines.

Charlie’s Soap Laundry Liquid

Buy on Amazon

Diversey Whistle Multi-Purpose Powder Bulk Laundry Detergent

Diversey Whistle Multi-Purpose Powder Bulk Laundry Detergent is a versatile, powerful cleaning solution that addresses multiple surface types and laundry needs. Its easy-to-dispense powder formula and compatibility with various washing machines make it a convenient choice for small businesses looking to keep their spaces fresh and clean.

Versatile Usage: Suitable for walls, floors, woodwork, countertops, appliances, and bathroom fixtures, among others.

Resealable, Water-Resistant Pail: Comes with a measuring cup and an easy-to-dispense and dilute powder formula.

Fresh Citrus Scent: Leaves laundry and cleaned surfaces smelling fresh and clean.

Compatible with Various Washing Machines: Works well with both high-efficiency (HE) and standard laundry machines.

Diversey Whistle Multi-Purpose Powder Bulk Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Boardwalk Low Suds Industrial Powder Laundry Detergent

Boardwalk Low Suds Industrial Powder Laundry Detergent is a reliable and efficient cleaning solution that leaves your laundry smelling fresh and clean. The low-sud formula and organic ingredients make it an ideal choice for small businesses in search of a responsible and effective laundry detergent.

Fresh Lemon Scent: Leaves your laundry with a clean and invigorating fragrance.

Low Suds Formula: Ensures efficient cleaning without excessive foam production.

Large 40 lb. Pail: Provides ample detergent for numerous laundry cycles, making it a cost-effective choice.

Organic Ingredients: Suitable for various washing needs, prioritizing the use of environmentally friendly components.

Versatile Compatibility: Works well with a wide range of laundry machine types and load sizes.

Boardwalk Low Suds Industrial Powder Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Ultra Fresh Platinum Bleach Alternative Liquid Laundry Detergent, HE, 5 Gallons

Ultra Fresh Platinum Bleach Alternative Liquid Laundry Detergent is a high-quality, eco-conscious laundry solution that effectively cleans, brightens, and whitens your fabrics. The sizable packaging and compatibility with various washing machines make it an ideal choice for small business owners seeking an efficient and economical detergent option.

Powerful Cleaning: Effectively cleans heavily soiled laundry, brightens and whitens fabrics.

Safe and Gentle: Free from harsh ingredients like bleach and phosphate, leaving a refreshing fragrance on your clothes.

Convenient Packaging: Sturdy 5-gallon bucket with a child-proof pull-up spout and a complimentary pump for easy dispensing.

Economical Choice: Large size ensures up to 640 loads

Compatibility: Suitable for use in regular and HE washing machines and recommended for all septic systems.

Ultra Fresh Platinum Bleach Alternative Liquid Laundry Detergent, HE, 5 Gallons

Buy on Amazon

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent is an effective laundry solution suitable for medium loads and designed to provide a deep clean for your clothes. This laundry detergent is compatible with high-efficiency washing machines and safe for septic systems.

Quantity: Provides 290 medium loads of laundry.

Compatibility: High-efficiency (HE) washing machine compatible.

Septic System Safety: Formulated to be safe for septic systems.

Crisp Clean Scent: Leaves clothes with a fresh and clean aroma

Arm & Hammer Powder Laundry Detergent

Buy on Amazon

Earth Breeze – Liquid-less Laundry Detergent Sheets

Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets feature a liquid-less design to minimize plastic waste. These small changes contribute to a significant reduction in carbon emissions, making Earth Breeze an excellent choice for those seeking an environmentally responsible laundry detergent option.

Quantity: 180 loads (90 sheets in a pack of 3).

Liquid-less Design: Eliminates the need for a plastic jug, reducing plastic waste.

Fragrance-Free: Suitable for all skin types and free from added scents.

Compact by Design: Efficient product design reduces carbon emissions through lower packaging and shipping requirements.

Concentrated Formula: Effective cleaning power in a small, easy-to-use sheet format.

Earth Breeze – Liquid-less Laundry Detergent Sheets

Buy on Amazon

TYLER Gallon Glam Wash Laundry Detergent, Diva 128 Fl Oz

The TYLER Gallon Glam Wash Laundry Detergent is designed to clean effectively while remaining gentle on delicate, specialty fabrics. With a lovely floral scent, you can enjoy your favorite fragrance throughout the day and night.

Scent: Floral

Gentle on Delicate Fabrics: Specially formulated to be gentle on fine fabrics, linens, lingerie, and more.

Concentrated Formula: Effective cleaning power in a concentrated liquid detergent.

Phosphate-Free: Contains no phosphates, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Cruelty-Free: Manufactured without testing on animals.

Specific Uses: Ideal for organic, skin-sensitive, stain removal, natural, and chemical-free cleaning.

Country of Origin: United States

TYLER Gallon Glam Wash Laundry Detergent, Diva 128 Fl Oz

Buy on Amazon

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent Liquid

This 40 Fl Oz concentrated laundry detergent has a powerful triple-enzyme formula that effectively fights tough stains, while being gentle on sensitive skin. This detergent is also EPA Safer Choice Certified and USDA Certified 96% Biobased, making it a sustainable choice for your laundry needs.

Scent: Free & Clear, fragrance-free

Size: 40 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)

Hypoallergenic: Made for sensitive skin

Powerful Triple-Enzyme Formula: Effectively fights tough stains

EPA Safer Choice Certified: Designed with safety in mind

Concentrated Detergent: Washes 53 medium loads in high-efficiency (HE detergent) or standard machines

USDA Certified 96% Biobased: Laundry detergent liquid made with plant-based ingredients

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent Liquid

Buy on Amazon

How to Properly Store Bulk Laundry Detergent

To maximize the shelf life and effectiveness of your bulk laundry supplies, proper storage and handling are crucial.

Storage Tips

Store your detergent in a cool, dry place to prevent clumping, spoilage, and loss of cleaning power.

Keep detergent in airtight, sealed containers to protect it from moisture and contaminants.

Ensure detergents are stored out of reach of children and pets to avoid accidents and potential poisoning.

Proper Handling and Use

Measure the correct amount of detergent for each load to prevent wasting product and ensure optimal cleaning performance.

Avoid cross-contamination between different types of detergents by using separate measuring tools and containers for each product.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use regular laundry detergent in a high-efficiency washer?

No, using regular detergent in an HE washer can cause excessive sudsing, residue buildup, and poor cleaning performance. Always use HE-specific detergents in high-efficiency washing machines.

H3: How do I choose the right detergent for my business’s needs?

Consider the type of washing machines you use, the specific cleaning requirements of your clientele, and any allergy or sensitivity concerns. Evaluate the pros and cons of liquid, powder, and pod detergents, and consider whether a hypoallergenic or fragrance-free formula might be necessary.

What is the shelf life of bulk detergent?

Most laundry detergents have a shelf life of 6 to 12 months, but this can vary depending on the specific product and storage conditions. To maintain the effectiveness of your detergent, store it in a cool, dry place in a sealed container.

Can I use liquid and powder detergents interchangeably?

While both liquid and powder detergents effectively clean clothes, they have different advantages and drawbacks. Liquid detergents dissolve easily in water and are suitable for both top and front-loading machines, while powders can be more cost-effective and provide deeper cleaning. Consider the needs of your business and your clientele before choosing between liquid and powder detergents.

How do I know if a laundry detergent is environmentally friendly?

Look for detergents that have been certified by reputable organizations like the EPA’s Safer Choice Program or Green Seal. These certifications ensure that the product meets strict environmental and health standards. Additionally, consider choosing detergents with plant-based ingredients, biodegradable formulas, and eco-friendly packaging.

We hope this guide has provided you with valuable information to help you make informed decisions when purchasing wholesale laundry detergent for your small business, freelance venture, or entrepreneurial endeavor. With the right products and proper storage, you can save time, money, and reduce your environmental impact while keeping your customers’ clothes clean and fresh.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.