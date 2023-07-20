Bulk Paper Towels: Top Picks for Cleanliness and Economy

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs often need to make smart decisions when it comes to purchasing key supplies. Bulk paper towels are one of those key items that every business needs to keep stocked. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about paper towels, from their importance for your business to how to make the most out of your investment. So, if you’re looking for bulk paper towels to keep your office or workspace clean and sanitary, you’ve come to the right place.

The Importance of Bulk Paper Towels for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Paper towels are an indispensable item for any business. They serve various purposes, from wiping surfaces to drying hands, making them a must-have for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. As a small business owner, purchasing paper towels in bulk offers several benefits.

Why investing in bulk paper towels is cost-effective

Buying paper towels in bulk can save you money in the long run. When you buy paper towels in larger quantities, the price per unit or roll decreases, which ultimately lowers your overall cost. This can help you stay within your budget and allocate resources to other essential aspects of your business.

Environmental benefits of buying in bulk

Purchasing paper towels in bulk also contributes to a more eco-friendly approach. Bulk packaging reduces the amount of packaging waste generated, and larger quantities mean fewer shipments, which lowers the carbon footprint associated with transporting the products. Furthermore, buying in bulk often allows you to choose from a variety of recycled or eco-friendly paper towel options.

Ensuring a well-stocked and hygienic workspace

Keeping a consistent stock of paper towels ensures that your workspace remains clean and sanitary. A well-stocked office or workspace not only maintains cleanliness but also sends a positive message to your employees, customers, and visitors that you care about their health and well-being.

Factors to Consider When Buying Bulk Paper Towels

Before you start shopping for bulk paper towels, it’s essential to consider various factors that will influence your purchasing decision.

Types of Paper Towels

Paper towels come in different types, each with its specific purpose and dispenser requirements. Some common types of paper towels include:

Multi-fold paper towels – Multi-fold paper towels, also known as folded towels or fold towels, are pre-folded and stacked, making them easy to grab one at a time. These towels are suitable for use in restrooms, kitchens, or any area that requires quick and easy access to a towel.

– Multi-fold paper towels, also known as folded towels or fold towels, are pre-folded and stacked, making them easy to grab one at a time. These towels are suitable for use in restrooms, kitchens, or any area that requires quick and easy access to a towel. Single-fold paper towels – Single-fold towels are another type of folded paper towel commonly found in restrooms or other public areas. These towels are folded once and come in a longer, narrower design compared to multi-fold towels.

– Single-fold towels are another type of folded paper towel commonly found in restrooms or other public areas. These towels are folded once and come in a longer, narrower design compared to multi-fold towels. Center-pull paper towels – Center-pull paper towels, as the name suggests, are dispensed from the center of the roll. These towels reduce waste by controlling the amount of towels pulled, and they are commonly used in kitchens and restrooms where touchless dispensing is preferred.

Material and quality

The material used to make paper towels plays a crucial role in their quality, durability, and environmental impact. Two main materials are used in the production of paper towels:

Virgin paper – Virgin paper towels are made from new wood pulp and are known for their high quality and durability. However, producing virgin paper towels requires cutting down trees, which may raise environmental concerns for some customers.

– Virgin paper towels are made from new wood pulp and are known for their high quality and durability. However, producing virgin paper towels requires cutting down trees, which may raise environmental concerns for some customers. Recycled paper – Recycled paper towels are made from a combination of post-consumer waste and pre-consumer waste. These towels are eco-friendly and help reduce the demand for virgin wood pulp. While recycled paper towels may not be as strong or absorbent as virgin paper towels, advancements in technology have significantly improved their quality over the years.

Ply and absorbency

Ply refers to the number of layers of paper fibers in a paper towel. A higher ply count generally means greater thickness and absorbency. Single-ply towels are thinner and may be more suitable for lighter cleaning tasks, while two-ply or even three-ply towels provide better absorbency and strength for heavier cleaning jobs.

Roll size and sheet count

When purchasing paper towel rolls or packs in bulk, consider the size of the rolls and the number of sheets per roll. This will help you estimate how long your supply will last and make more informed decisions about reordering. Larger rolls with more sheets will last longer and require less frequent restocking, saving you time and effort.

Dispenser compatibility

Before buying paper towels in bulk, ensure that they are compatible with your existing dispensers or that you invest in suitable dispensers for your chosen paper towel type. Dispensers come in various designs and sizes to accommodate different paper towel types, such as folded towels, center pull, or rolled towels.

Top 10 Bulk Paper Towels for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

We looked through the various paper towels available for bulk purchase and rounded up the best ones. Take a look at our picks below, and, along with the rest of our buying guide, you’ll be fully equipped to make a smart and economical purchase of wholesale paper towels.

Best Paper Towel Bulk Options on Amazon

Top Pick: Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels Runner Up:Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels Best Value: Amazon Commercial Hard Roll Paper Towels Quantity 16 Packs/Case (2400 Sheets) 30 Rolls (3060 Sheets) 6 Rolls (4800 feet total) Price per 100 Sheets $1.58 $0.86 $5.49 Ply Rating 1-Ply 1-Ply 1-Ply Sheet Size 9.2? x 9.4? 11.0? x 5.9? Not specified Color White White Brown Additional Features FSC and ECOLOGO certified Rapid ridges design Compatible with 8" universal dispensers Environmental Responsibility Yes Sustainably sourced 100% Recycled Kraft Paper

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

Top Pick: These Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels are designed to dispense one at a time, reducing waste and ensuring that you only use the amount needed for each task. Soft and highly absorbent, these towels provide an effective solution for hand drying in various settings.

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels meet EPA minimum standards and are FSC and ECOLOGO certified, indicating their commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing. Choose Kleenex for a reliable, environmental solution for drying hands.

Quantity: 16 Packs/Case (150 Sheets/Pack, 2400 Sheets/Case)

Price: $1.58 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Size: 9.2″ x 9.4″ sheets

Color: White

Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels

Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels

Runner Up: Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels feature Rapid Ridges that clean up messes quickly and effectively. These towels offer more sheets per dollar compared to the leading brand’s 55 ct. roll with a 5.9-inch sheet size, providing you with better value for your money.

Made from sustainably sourced and responsibly-managed forests, Scott provides a dependable and eco-friendly option for your cleaning requirements.

Quantity: 30 Rolls (2 Packs of 15)

Sheet Count: 102 Sheets per Roll (Total 3,060 Sheets)

Price: $0.86 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Color: White

Sheet Dimensions: 11.0 inches x 5.9 inches

Scott Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels

Amazon Commercial Hard Roll Paper Towels

Best Value: Amazon Commercial’s 1-Ply Kraft Hard Roll Paper Towels provide reliable strength and are made from 100% recycled materials, offering an eco-friendly solution for your business. Designed for use in commercial buildings, these paper towels cater to various away-from-home needs. The 1-ply design helps reduce waste by allowing users to remove only what is needed, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

Quantity: 6 Rolls

Sheet Count: 800 Feet per Roll (4,800 Feet Total)

Price: $5.49 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Material: 100% Recycled Kraft Paper

Color: Brown

Compatible with 8-inch roll height and diameter universal dispensers

Amazon Commercial Hard Roll Paper Towels

Scott Multifold Paper Towels

Scott Multifold towels offer an eco-friendly, effective, and efficient hand-drying solution. These towels are designed with Absorbency Pockets™, which quickly soak up water, reducing waste and making them an ideal choice for offices or businesses.

These Scott Multifold towels are designed to fit most universal multifold paper towel dispensers, and meet EPA standards and are FSC and ECOLOGO certified.

Quantity: 16 Packs/Case (250 Sheets/Pack, 4,000 Sheets/Case)

Price: $1.09 per 100 sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Size: 9.2″ x 9.4″ sheets

Color: White

Material: Paper

Scott Multifold Paper Towels

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels

Bounty paper towels are more absorbent than leading ordinary brands, allowing you to use less while cleaning up messes quicker. Bounty Quick-Size rolls let you choose the sheet size based on your mess, making them a versatile and efficient option for various cleaning tasks.

Quantity: 16 Family Rolls

Price: $2.00 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 1,872

Color: White

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Rolls

Presto! paper towels boast up to 75% more absorbency compared to leading 1-ply brands, ensuring efficient cleaning performance. Each pack contains 12 rolls with 158 2-ply sheets per roll, equivalent to 38 regular rolls for lasting value. Featuring Flex-a-Size technology, these paper towel rolls allow you to choose the appropriate sheet size for your needs, reducing waste and maximizing effectiveness.

Quantity: 12 Rolls (2 packs of 6 Rolls)

Sheet Count: 1,896 2-Ply sheets

Price: $1.42 per 100 sheets

Flex-a-Size technology for customizable sheet sizes

Color: White

Material: Paper

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Rolls

enMotion 10” Paper Towel Roll by GeorgiaPacific PRO

The enMotion rolls are designed to reduce waste by allowing users to adjust the dispensed sheet length, resulting in fewer towels being used overall. Compatible with enMotion 10″ paper towel dispensers, these soft, thick, and absorbent paper towel rolls provide excellent performance and quality, ensuring efficient use in various commercial settings.

Dimensions: 10″ width, 800 feet length per roll

Color: White

Quantity: 6 rolls per case

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Meets or exceeds EPA guidelines

enMotion 10” Paper Towel Roll by GeorgiaPacific PRO

ECO SOUL 100% Wholesale Paper Towels

ECO SOUL offers an eco-friendly, sustainable, and high-quality alternative to traditional paper products. Made from 100% natural bamboo fibers, these 2-ply ultra-absorbent kitchen paper towels provide a great solution for your cleaning needs.

Quantity: 24 Rolls (3600 sheets in total, 150 sheets per roll)

Price: $1.94 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 3,600

Color: Natural

Material: Bamboo

ECO SOUL 100% Wholesale Paper Towels

Pacific Blue Select 2-Ply Perforated Paper Towel Rolls

The Pacific Blue Select 2-Ply Perforated Paper Towel Rolls by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific) is a durable and absorbent choice for everyday cleaning and wiping in various settings. These hard-working 2-ply paper towel rolls are perforated, which allows for easy dispensing of a fixed size. The long-lasting rolls help minimize the time spent changing out rolls, ensuring that you have a consistent supply available when needed.

Quantity: 30 Rolls per case (85 sheets per roll, 2,550 sheets total)

Price: $1.62 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 2-Ply

Sheet Count: 2,550

Color: White

Pacific Blue Select 2-Ply Perforated Paper Towel Rolls

Tork Hand Towel Rolls

Tork Hand Towel Roll White H80 provides a good balance of quality and value for your paper product needs. These 1-ply towels are made of 100% recycled fiber, making them an environmentally friendly choice. The rolls are designed to reduce consumption and germs, making them suitable for use in commercial settings.

Quantity: 6 Rolls (630 ft per roll, 3,780 ft total)

Price: $1.80 per 100 Sheets

Ply Rating: 1-Ply

Sheet Count: 3,780

Color: White

Material: Fibers

Tork Hand Towel Rolls

Enhancing Value from Your Bulk Paper Towel Purchases

Procuring paper towels in bulk can be cost-effective, especially for businesses with high footfall. Here are some strategic methods to extend your value and drive efficiencies:

Understanding Cost-per-Sheet for Effective Budgeting

Comparing prices on a per-sheet basis helps draw a clearer picture of the value proposition. The calculation is straightforward: take the total cost of the bulk purchase and divide it by the number of sheets provided. This detailed cost analysis can serve as a foundational tool for smart, economical buying decisions.

For instance, if a bulk package costs $30 and contains 1200 sheets, the cost per sheet is $30/1200, which is $0.025.

Prudent Monitoring and Usage Optimization for Savings and Sustainability

Regularly auditing paper towel usage can spotlight areas of excessive use or wastage. This can guide your strategic interventions, from simple awareness campaigns encouraging staff to be mindful of their paper towel usage to the adoption of technology.

Touchless dispensers can be a worthwhile investment, as they can reduce unnecessary usage by dispensing a controlled amount per use.

Regular discussions on sustainable practices can foster a culture of conscious usage and respect for resources within your team.

Adjusting Paper Towel Supply Based on Usage Trends

Understanding your usage trends helps in adjusting your bulk purchases. If you notice that paper towel use is higher in winter months, for instance, you can schedule your bulk purchases accordingly. This ensures you are never short on supplies and don’t have excessive stock taking up valuable storage space.

Tips for Storing and Using Bulk Paper Towels

To maximize the benefits of your bulk paper towel purchase, consider the following tips for proper storage and usage.

Proper storage for longevity and hygiene

Store your paper rolls or cartons in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture. Excessive moisture can cause towels to become damp and moldy, while sunlight can cause them to become discolored or brittle. Proper storage ensures the longevity of your paper towels and maintains their hygiene.

How to make your paper towels last longer

Encourage employees and visitors to use paper products responsibly and minimize waste. Implementing a policy of using only the necessary number of sheets or setting up touchless dispensers that dispense a controlled amount of paper towels can help reduce waste and make your supply last longer.

Implementing a recycling program for used paper towels

Promote sustainability in your business by setting up recycling bins for used paper towels. Many recycling facilities accept paper towels, but be sure to check with your local recycling center to ensure compatibility. A recycling program encourages responsible disposal and reduces the environmental impact of your paper towel usage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there any eco-friendly options for bulk paper towels?

Yes, there are eco-friendly options for bulk paper towels. Recycled paper towels, made from post-consumer and pre-consumer waste, are a more sustainable choice. Some brands also offer towels made from bamboo or other sustainable materials, which have a smaller environmental footprint than traditional paper towels made from wood pulp.

How can I determine which paper towel type is best for my business?

To determine the best paper towel type for your business, consider factors such as dispenser compatibility, intended usage, and your budget. Folded towels are suitable for restrooms and public spaces, while center-pull or rolled towels may be more appropriate for kitchens or areas where touchless dispensing is preferred. Research different types and brands to find the best match for your business’s specific needs.

How do I choose a compatible dispenser?

First, identify the type of paper towel you plan to use, such as folded towels, center-pull towels, or rolled towels. Then, look for dispensers specifically designed for that type of towel. Check the dispenser’s dimensions and specifications to ensure compatibility with the brand you plan to purchase. Consult the paper towel manufacturer’s guidelines or ask a vendor for assistance if needed.

Are there any government regulations or guidelines for businesses when it comes to paper towel usage and disposal?

While specific government regulations or guidelines for paper towel usage and disposal may vary depending on your location, it’s essential to follow best practices for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in your business. Encourage responsible usage and proper disposal, and consider implementing a recycling program to minimize waste.

