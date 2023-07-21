30 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Moms

Staying at home with kids is a full-time job on its own. But many moms also want to make extra money online or with a home-based business idea. If you’re looking for the perfect business idea for stay at home moms, read on for some options.

What is a Mompreneur?

A mompreneur is any mom who also runs a business. The term is often applied to those who run companies that serve other moms, or those who serve as the primary caregiver for their children.

Business Opportunities for Stay-at-Home Moms in 2022

Technology has opened lots of opportunities for stay-at-home moms and anyone looking to run a business remotely. You can run a company completely online and enjoy time flexibility to complete tasks while the kids are napping or entertaining themselves.

Why You Should Consider Starting Your Own Business as a Stay-at-Home Parent

Some aspiring small business owners who are also parents may consider waiting until their children are grown or away at school. However, here are some reasons why you should start a business while staying home with the kids:

Earn extra income: Most families with a parent who stays home live off one income. However, if you can build a lucrative business from home or during a partner’s off-hours, you can increase your family’s resources significantly.

If your kids see you working hard at something you love, they may emulate you and create their own career opportunities in the future. Enjoy a flexible schedule: Home-based business ideas often allow you to work on your own schedule. You can run your business while the kids sleep, go to school, or enjoy fun activities.

Home-based business ideas often allow you to work on your own schedule. You can run your business while the kids sleep, go to school, or enjoy fun activities. Get your kids involved: As they get older, certain business opportunities may even create family bonding opportunities. For example, your kids may weigh in on your web design options or help you prepare decorations for an event you’re planning.

As they get older, certain business opportunities may even create family bonding opportunities. For example, your kids may weigh in on your web design options or help you prepare decorations for an event you’re planning. Do something for yourself: Stay-at-home parents spend most of their time taking care of others. Creating your own business opportunity can help you reclaim some of your individuality, creativity, and sense of purpose outside your family.

Best Business Ideas for Mompreneurs

Here are the top home businesses for moms interested in offering profitable products or services online.

1. Freelance Writing Business

As a freelance writer, you contract with publications to create content or articles as needed. This business model allows for flexibility and creativity, enabling you to write across multiple genres and for various platforms.

There are a few ways to structure this business. Some writers work with just one or two companies on an ongoing basis, developing a deep understanding of their client’s voice and needs.

Others prefer to diversify, marketing their writing skills on a wider scale, and partnering with multiple clients for short projects, which can range from blogs, magazine articles, or even ghostwriting books.

2. Proofreading Business

If your strength lies in refining content rather than creating it, then starting a proofreading service might be a great fit for you. You can serve a range of clients, including online publications, print journals, academic scholars, or independent authors looking to self-publish.

As a proofreader, your keen eye for detail ensures the content is error-free and meets high-quality standards. Proofreaders may charge an hourly rate, per word, or even per project. As the digital age continues to boom, the demand for error-free content becomes increasingly crucial, making proofreading a sought-after skill.

3. Bookkeeping Business

For those with a knack for numbers and a financial background, running a bookkeeping business can be both profitable and satisfying. Many local businesses, especially small to medium enterprises, require bookkeeping services but don’t have the resources to hire a full-time accountant.

By offering your services, you can help these businesses maintain their financial health. With the aid of modern bookkeeping software and cloud-based solutions, you can easily manage your clients’ financial records, process payroll, and generate financial statements. Plus, the ability to work remotely allows you to serve clients beyond your local area, right from the comfort of your home office.

4. Virtual Assistant

In today’s fast-paced digital world, businesses and entrepreneurs often find themselves juggling a myriad of tasks. Enter the virtual assistant (VA), a savior for those overwhelmed with administrative duties.

Virtual assistants provide a broad spectrum of services, from scheduling meetings, managing social media accounts, drafting emails, to more specialized tasks like market research. As a VA, you can choose to work with one large client, offering a comprehensive range of services, or diversify and provide specific services to several clients.

The flexible nature of this role means you can tailor your services to suit your strengths and expertise, and with many businesses moving online, the demand for VAs is on the rise.

5. Direct Sales

Direct sales contract with larger companies to sell products. Alternatively, some offer multi-level marketing opportunities where you purchase products yourself and then sell them to others.

6. Social Media Manager

Social media managers schedule content and interact with followers on clients’ social media accounts. Create your own website and social media profiles to market your services to other companies.

7. Personal Training Business

Those with a fitness background can serve personal training clients online thanks to video chatting platforms. You just need a home gym and computer to start this type of business.

8. Consulting Business

If you have experience with business, marketing, or other technical skills, work with clients remotely as a consultant. These professionals usually give clients the knowledge and tools to improve operations on their own, rather than offering ongoing services.

More Great Home Business Ideas for Moms

There are tons of diverse opportunities for making money as stay-at-home parents. Whether looking for an online business idea or something that you can run with your kids, here are some opportunities to consider.

9. Course Writing Business

Online education is experiencing a boom as more people seek to upskill or learn new topics from the comfort of their homes. If you have expertise in a particular subject, creating an online course can be a lucrative venture.

Online courses typically consist of multiple videos, written lessons, quizzes, and interactive elements tailored to suit various learning styles. Once your course is ready, you can offer it for sale on your website or use platforms like Udemy or Coursera to reach a wider audience.

A well-structured course can serve as a passive income stream, as students can enroll and complete the course at their leisure, without any active involvement on your part post-launch.

10. Online Store

There are tons of products you can sell online, from t-shirts to tech devices. Manage your own inventory from home or use a fulfillment or drop shipping service to simplify operations.

11. Graphic Design Business

In an increasingly visual world, businesses are continuously in need of standout graphics. If you have a flair for design, starting a graphic design business can be both fulfilling and profitable.

Graphic designers assist companies in crafting their brand identity by creating logos, promotional materials, website designs, and more. With the advent of tools like Adobe Creative Cloud and communication platforms like Slack or Zoom, it’s easier than ever to collaborate with clients from all over the world, making your operations entirely remote.

12. At-Home Daycare

For those who love children and have the space and resources, an at-home daycare can be an ideal business. By providing care for your own children alongside others in the community, you can earn an income while also creating a social environment for the kids.

Parents are always in search of reliable and nurturing spaces for their children, and by offering a safe, structured, and loving environment, you can create a thriving business. Just ensure you have the necessary licenses and adhere to local regulations.

13. Dog Walking Business

For animal enthusiasts looking for an active business, dog walking can be both enjoyable and profitable. It’s a great way to combine your daily walks with an income stream.

If you have children who adore pets, this business becomes a fun family affair, teaching them responsibility while enjoying the outdoors. As your reputation grows, you can expand services to pet sitting or even grooming.

14. Craft Business

For those who find joy in creating, a craft business can be a rewarding endeavor. Whether you’re into pottery, jewelry making, or creating bespoke home decor, there’s a market for unique, handcrafted items.

You can establish an online presence through platforms like Etsy or Shopify, or participate in local craft fairs and farmer’s markets to showcase your creations. As demand grows, you can also consider offering craft workshops or tutorials, adding another revenue stream to your business.

15. Event Planning Business

Organizing events, whether they’re birthdays, weddings, or corporate functions, requires meticulous planning and a keen eye for detail. As an event planner, you’d collaborate with clients to bring their vision to life, liaising with vendors, venues, and suppliers.

Even though much of the coordination can be done remotely, you’ll sometimes need to visit sites or attend the actual event to ensure things go smoothly. Event planners build a reputation based on the experiences they curate, so exceeding client expectations is key.

16. Tutoring Business

With the proliferation of online education, there’s a growing demand for online tutors. Use platforms like Zoom or Skype to offer personalized lessons in subjects you’re proficient in. This business can range from academic subjects to skills like musical instruments or languages.

17. Wholesale Baking Business

For those who find solace in baking, turning this hobby into a business is a delightful proposition. From cupcakes to artisan bread, if you can bake it, there’s likely a local cafe or bakery interested in purchasing. Do ensure you’re familiar with health regulations and obtain the necessary licenses.

18. Stock Photography Business

Quality images are in high demand for websites, blogs, and advertising campaigns. If you have a knack for photography, selling your images on platforms like Shutterstock or Getty Images can provide a steady income. Diversify your portfolio to increase sales opportunities.

19. Digital Product Sales

Digital products are cost-effective to produce and distribute. Create and sell items like eBooks, printable planners, or design templates. Websites like Gumroad or Shopify make selling these products seamless.

20. YouTuber

Create your own YouTube channel about your family or another subject you’re passionate about. Then earn income from ad sharing or sponsored content.

21. Social Media Influencer

Similarly, focus on growing your own social media presence and work with brands you love to provide sponsorship opportunities.

22. Podcaster

For those who prefer an audio format, podcasting allows you to share content you care about. Then offer sponsored ads within each show.

23. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketers earn a commission from each sale made when they direct followers to a site via an affiliate link. This is a popular passive income stream for bloggers or influencers.

24. Content Marketing Service

Offer writing services to businesses that want to start a blog or build a robust online presence.

25. Vacation Rental Business

If you have the resources to purchase properties in a popular tourist destination, rent those spaces on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. You’ll need to maintain those properties regularly or work with a management company to get them ready for new guests.

26. Meal Prep Service

Those who love cooking may offer prepared meals to clients, especially those looking to save time and eat more healthy foods.

27. Catering Service

Turn your culinary passion into a business by catering events. Whether it’s intimate gatherings or grand affairs, delivering exceptional food and service will secure repeat clientele.

28. Alterations Service

For those with sewing skills, alter clothing and hem curtains for local customers from your own home.

29. Laundry Service

Similarly, you can offer laundry services like washing, stain removal, and pressing. Either let customers pick up their items or deliver them to each person’s home.

30. Web Design Business

If you have the technical skills to design and build websites, help businesses create their own online presence in exchange for a fee. Create your own website with an online portfolio to showcase your work.

Business Ideas for Stay at Home Moms Summary

What Business Idea Can you Do While Staying Home?

There are numerous online business ideas you can run from home while creating your own hours. For example, offer freelance services like writing, marketing, or web design where you serve other businesses. You can also start your own eCommerce site or offer services directly to consumers, like dog walking or laundry and alterations.

Which Home Business Is Most Profitable?

Many home-based businesses can be profitable since they often don’t come with high overhead costs like retail or office space. There are several that can be started with little to no investment, including freelance writing, web design services, and VA business, all of which can be profitable quickly.