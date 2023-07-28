12 Cheapest Places to Buy Printer Ink Online

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Anyone who has ever owned and operated a printer knows how expensive replacement ink cartridges can be. This becomes a particularly critical issue for small businesses, where budget constraints require careful management of expenditures.

The question is then, what are the cheapest places to buy printer ink online?

The good news is that there are a plethora of online retailers that offer printer ink cartridges, toner cartridges and other ink products at prices that significantly undercut those offered by printer manufacturers, making it possible to manage printing costs effectively.

What is the Cheapest Place to Buy Printer Ink Online?

Recognized as the most economical online resource for printer ink, Carrot Ink offers substantial savings on printer ink cartridges and printer ink refills. Discounts can be as much as 80% off the manufacturer’s listed prices.

According to various research, Carrot Ink consistently beats the prices of competitor ink retailers, often by a margin of a couple of dollars.

In addition to their competitive pricing, Carrot Ink boasts a comprehensive inventory that almost always includes printer ink for nearly every manufacturer and model.



Best Places to Buy Cheap Printer Ink Cartridges Online

Are you questioning where to find affordable ink cartridges online? There’s no need to depend solely on manufacturer’s printer ink.

An array of compatible ink cartridges and remanufactured ink and toner cartridges are available from a diverse selection of online ink retailers. This variety gives you the flexibility to choose what best suits your needs.

#1. Carrot Ink

One of the best sources for cheap printer ink cartridges, Carrot Ink carries ink for practically every printer brand and printer model. The website boasts positive ratings from customers who enjoy the lowest prices in the market on many types of printer ink.

In fact, the vendor offers certain ink products for as little as $6.95. Customers also enjoy free shipping on orders exceeding $40.

#2. CompAndSave

CompAndSave advertises printer cartridges for as low as $2.99 each, although that particular price point can be difficult to find on the site. Regardless, the ink and toner retailer offers a wide range of affordable ink and toner cartridges that are competitively priced.

The site boasts thousands of positive customer reviews, and when users sign up for the vendor’s newsletter, they enjoy free shipping on orders exceeding $35. Otherwise, free shipping is available to all customers who spend at least $50.

#3. ClickInks

Another online ink retailer that specializes in cheap toner cartridges and printer ink is ClickInks. The website features a large selection of affordable printer ink cartridges, fax ink cartridges, laser toner, photo paper and other office supplies.

ClickInks offers both OEM and third-party replacement cartridges demonstrating compatibility, and customers enjoy buy 2, get 1 free deals, as well as a variety of loyalty price benefits.

This ink retailer even offers a low price guarantee, bulk discounts and free returns. Orders of at least $50 enjoy free shipping.

#4. 4InkJets

4InkJets is another website that offers low-cost printer ink. The ink retailer features alternative printer supplies that provide professional results at affordable prices, including ink cartridge replacements, refill kits and other printer supplies.

Not only does 4InkJets offer competitive pricing on printer ink, but the business also accepts a variety of coupons and codes to discount costs ever further at checkout. 4InkJets customers also enjoy free shipping if they spend at least $50.

#5. 123InkJets

Not only does 123InkJets offer printer ink for a wide variety of brands and models, but the online merchant sells both OEM and remanufactured ink cartridges, as well as printing supplies like paper, printer accessories and 3D printing materials.

While the costs are still competitive compared to the manufacturer’s prices, they can be slightly higher than some other discount ink retailers.

123InkJets customers are treated to a wide variety of payment options, including PayPal and Amazon Pay, and shipping is free for orders exceeding $55.

#6. 499Inks

According to this online ink retailer, cartridges start as low as $4.99 and customers save an average 70% in price comparisons with manufacturers. 499Inks offers a flat shipping fee to international customers, and U.S. orders over $59 receive free shipping.

The merchant also boasts a program offering $4.99 ink cartridges for life when customers purchase their new printer from the website.

#7. InkGrabber

Another online printer ink seller, InkGrabber features ink cartridges from 135 brands of printers, including both OEM and remanufactured cartridges.

The family-run business offers competitive prices to similar retailers, but some customers prefer the site because of the broad selection of printer ink. Shipping is free for purchases of at least $75, otherwise, a flat fee of $8.95 applies to ship in the United States or Canada.

#8. Inkcartridges.com

Small businesses choose to purchase their replacement ink cartridges from Inkcartridges.com because they always receive free shipping in the United States, with no minimum purchase threshold.

The printer ink vendor features a broad selection of both printer ink and toner cartridges from popular brands at affordable prices. It even offers a generous 2-year 100% satisfaction guarantee, lengthier than most competitors.

#9. SwiftInk

SwiftInk advertises “close-to wholesale” prices on its selection of replacement printer ink and toner cartridges. In fact, it boasts that its ink costs as much as 75% less than comparable OEM cartridges.

U.S. customers enjoy free shipping on orders of at least $50, and the ink seller offers a lifetime warranty on its products, great for customers who need to buy ink cartridges in bulk. Most orders are even shipped the same day for rapid delivery.

#10. Best Buy

The massive electronics retailer features a wide array of printer ink, toner and accessories from some of the industry’s leading brands. Customers can choose to have their replacement ink cartridges shipped to them, or they can pick them up at nearby Best Buy physical stores.

Not only does the Best Buy website offer customer ratings and price comparisons, but Best Buy customers can join the company’s rewards program and receive a $5 reward certificate with every 250 points earned.

#11. Amazon

Another place to find a wide variety of printer ink is Amazon. The e-commerce giant’s website retrieves thousands of results for printer ink, including brand-compatible and refilled cartridges, and customers can browse by brands or by price.

Amazon’s website also features price comparisons, making it easier to save money. Amazon Prime members are treated to free shipping on all their orders, which usually arrive in 2 days.

#12. eBay

Like Amazon customers, eBay customers gain access to a worldwide marketplace of vetted ink vendors with positive reseller ratings. eBay features deals on an array of printer ink cartridges, as well as other printer accessories.

The online auction and e-commerce website also provides a ranking system for its best-selling products. Some items even offer free shipping.

Types of Ink Cartridges

A variety of types of ink cartridges are available to replace printer ink, each with its own pricing scale and benefits. The most common types of ink cartridges sold by online retailers include:

OEM Ink Cartridges – Also known as branded ink, cartridges from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM ink cartridges) are usually the most expensive variety of replacement ink for printers, although some consumers prefer to stick with a trusted name over cheap ink cartridges.

– Also known as branded ink, cartridges from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM ink cartridges) are usually the most expensive variety of replacement ink for printers, although some consumers prefer to stick with a trusted name over cheap ink cartridges. Remanufactured Cartridges – Some discount printer ink comes in remanufactured cartridges, which are used brand cartridges recycled to create new printer ink cartridges. Remanufactured ink cartridges are popular for their low cost, and businesses can feel pride in knowing they’ve purchased a more sustainable product.

– Some discount printer ink comes in remanufactured cartridges, which are used brand cartridges recycled to create new printer ink cartridges. Remanufactured ink cartridges are popular for their low cost, and businesses can feel pride in knowing they’ve purchased a more sustainable product. Compatible Generic Ink – Generic ink that is compatible with various printer brands is a popular choice for replacement printer ink. Not only are there a variety of cheap ink cartridges of this type, but a new compatible generic ink cartridge might sell for a fraction of the cost of a similar OEM cartridge.

– Generic ink that is compatible with various printer brands is a popular choice for replacement printer ink. Not only are there a variety of cheap ink cartridges of this type, but a new compatible generic ink cartridge might sell for a fraction of the cost of a similar OEM cartridge. Printer Ink Refills – Many places that sell cheap printer ink also carry refilling kits so customers can refill their own existing printer cartridges. While refilling empty ink cartridges might be a more affordable option, it also requires a messy undertaking that many small business owners prefer to avoid.

How to Choose the Best Printer Ink for Your Business

Making a decision on the purchase of new cartridges involves more than just clicking “buy”. How can you make the most informed choice on the best printer ink for your business?

Several primary factors need to be considered, all of which can impact your printing costs and quality in the long run:

Printer Model

The type of printer you use – its brand and specific series – are crucial in determining the price of ink. Every printer model has its own set of compatible cartridges which can vary significantly in cost.

Thus, when businesses are investing in new printers, they should always include the cost of compatible ink cartridges in their decision-making process. It’s a key part of ensuring their printing needs are met within their budgetary constraints.

READ MORE: Which Printer has the Cheapest Ink

Shipping Options

Different ink retailers have varied shipping policies. Some may offer free shipping for purchases above a certain value threshold, but it’s not a universal practice. Therefore, it’s crucial to take into account the shipping costs when making your purchases.

Overlooking this can potentially wipe out any savings you might have made from purchasing cheaper ink cartridges. A comprehensive cost analysis will ensure you maintain those savings.

Customer Support

What are the customer service commitments and product guarantees of the ink seller? These can greatly influence your buying decision. Many customers value the reassurance that comes with knowing the retailer will support their product in case it turns out to be faulty or ineffective.

Furthermore, some customers prioritize choosing an ink retailer that offers excellent customer service. Having access to a team that will handle their concerns efficiently and professionally can be a significant advantage.

Price

Undoubtedly, the price is a major concern for customers looking for inexpensive printer ink cartridges. The challenge here is to balance cost with quality and longevity.

Many online ink retailers make this easier by offering price comparison tools, allowing customers to ensure they are getting the most value for their money.

What is the cheapest type of ink for printers?

While some printer brands are known to offer cheaper ink cartridges than others, companies should always conduct detailed research on the cost of ink for each specific model before finalizing a purchase.

Printer brands like Canon, Hewlett-Packard, and Epson generally offer more affordable replacement ink cartridges.

However, it’s important to remember that generic compatible cartridges and remanufactured cartridges can often be even more cost-effective options.

Where is the cheapest place to buy toner cartridges online?

Toner cartridges for laser printers can be considerably more expensive than other types of printer ink.

Fortunately, there are numerous online retailers that sell discounted laser toners. Small businesses might want to check out the toner cartridge deals from companies like 123InkJets and InkGrabber for affordable options for their laser printers.

Is black ink cheaper than color?

In most instances, black ink cartridges for printers are less costly than color cartridges. Additionally, they typically contain more ink than a comparable color printing cartridge.

This means that not only are black cartridges cheaper to replace, but they also last longer, making them a more economical choice for businesses managing their printing expenditures.

