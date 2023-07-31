Cloud Printing Revolution: Top 10 Providers Redefining the Game

The market for cloud printing services experienced impressive growth, with its value pegged at $1.381 billion in 2022 and a prediction to balloon to a staggering $4,368 billion by 2032.

This article will provide you with an in-depth understanding of why your small business can immensely benefit from this service. We’ll also share a list of the top 10 cloud printing providers to assist you in making an informed decision.

What is Cloud Printing?

Cloud printing is an innovative service that enables users to print from virtually any device connected to a network. It accommodates a wide array of devices such as tablets, laptops, smartphones, and workstations.

This feature ensures that no matter what device you’re using, you can readily access your printing capabilities.

Cloud print services are especially handy in environments like shared workspaces and hybrid office setups.

With a cloud print structure, it’s straightforward to scale your print capacity up or down as needed. Additionally, cloud printing tends to involve lower infrastructure and hardware costs, making it a cost-effective choice for many businesses.

The Evolution of Cloud Printing Solutions

The inception of cloud printing can be traced back to the use of network print servers around the year 2000. During this time, printers were linked to a local network for shared use.

The journey of this revolutionary printing solution reached a significant milestone when Google launched Google Cloud Print in 2010. This powerful print management tool was discontinued by Google in 2020, marking a significant shift in the landscape of cloud printing solutions.

These tools allow for mobility and flexibility. Cloud printing services have allowed employees to connect regardless of their location.

The Key Components of Quality Cloud Printing Solutions

Good cloud printing services have the following features.

Security . Encryption is one of the first features you should be looking for. Make sure both outgoing and incoming information is covered. Make sure the cloud printing services are looking at maintaining regulatory compliance too.

. Encryption is one of the first features you should be looking for. Make sure both outgoing and incoming information is covered. Make sure the cloud printing services are looking at maintaining regulatory compliance too. Scalability . A good cloud printing option scales up or down with the needs of your business. Make sure you can add the best all-in-one printers in different locations as your business grows.

. A good cloud printing option scales up or down with the needs of your business. Make sure you can add the best all-in-one printers in different locations as your business grows. Compatibility. Make sure the service can work with everything from desktops to smartphones. The file formats need to be considered. And the printing service should be compatible with wired and wireless networks.

The Importance of Choosing the Right Cloud Print Service

Before deciding on a cloud printing service, it’s essential to take into account your industry’s compliance requirements. Certain sectors mandate specific legal print management prerequisites, making this a critical factor in your decision-making process.

Google Cloud Print Alternatives: What to Look For

Google Cloud Print, renowned for enabling any web-connected device to access its services, discontinued its support in 2020. This development made the search for Google Cloud Print alternatives a significant concern for many businesses.

An ideal alternative to the Google Cloud platform should offer mobile printing capabilities, an intuitive configuration setup, and a host of other beneficial features that align with your business needs.

Harnessing Cloud Printing Services for Mobile Devices

Implementing a cloud printing solution for mobile devices brings several benefits to businesses. One of the most noteworthy advantages is the enhancement of client satisfaction through the provision of on-demand services.

Furthermore, cloud printing promotes a paperless environment, contributing to environmental sustainability. Also, the convenience of managing everything from a single interface simplifies the process and enhances efficiency.

The Top 10 Cloud Printing Services for Businesses

The process of identifying the ideal cloud printing services for your small business doesn’t have to be daunting.

Here is a compilation of ten cloud printing options that you can consider. This list is designed to streamline your selection process and help you find the service that best suits your business’s specific needs and expectations.

1. Papercut Mobility Print

Papercut Mobility Print covers a bunch of different devices, like iOs, Chrome, and Android plus a few others. Scale up to include tens of thousands of users. A leading alternative to Google Cloud Print.

2. Samsung Mobile Print

The app is free. Print documents, web pages, and photos from your mobile device. There are over 10 million downloads of the app.

3. Xerox Mobile Print

This is a great alternative to Google Cloud Print. Great for businesses using Chromebook.

4. Microsoft Universal Print

This is a Microsoft 365 cloud printing option. It offers features like document conversion. It’s a printing solution that also has universal print connector software.

5. Canon PIXMA Cloud Link

Access your files directly from a photo sharing, storage, or storage location.

6. Dell Mobile Print

Dell boasts that the printouts happen in as little as 10 seconds.

7. Fuji Xerox Print Utility

Another free app on Google Play. Get all the basic functions like print, scan, fax, and copy.

8. Konica Minolta Mobile Print

A simple interface makes this one of the more popular Google Cloud Print alternatives. Switch between printing and scanning quickly.

9. Oki Mobile Print

This tool is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

10. Lexmark Mobile Printing

Find a printer through the QR code discovery options.

Rank Cloud Printing Service Key Features 1 Papercut Mobility Print Works with various devices; supports many users. 2 Samsung Mobile Print Free app; prints documents, photos, and more. 3 Xerox Mobile Print Good for businesses using Chromebooks. 4 Microsoft Universal Print Part of Microsoft 365; includes document conversion. 5 Canon PIXMA Cloud Link Direct access to files from different locations. 6 Dell Mobile Print Promises quick printouts. 7 Fuji Xerox Print Utility Free app with basic functions like print and scan. 8 Konica Minolta Mobile Print Simple interface; easy to switch between printing and scanning. 9 Oki Mobile Print Works with Android and iOS devices. 10 Lexmark Mobile Printing Uses QR code for finding printers.

FAQ: Cloud Printing

What is Cloud Print?

Cloud Print, a service formerly offered by Google, has now been discontinued. However, the term “cloud print” also denotes the capability to print documents over the internet via cloud-based technology.

How do you do cloud printing?

In the absence of Google Cloud Print, alternatives have sprung up to fill the gap. It’s worth checking with your printer’s manufacturer, as many provide their cloud printing solutions.

Enabling cloud printing on a Chromebook network is also possible. Additionally, businesses can outsource their cloud printing needs to vendors like Staples and UPS.

Is Cloud Print still available?

No. The service was discontinued on December 31, 2020.

What is the alternative to Google Cloud Print 2023?

There are several different alternatives. There are services available for cloud printing, including Ezeep Dash and the services listed above. Some require plugins and subscriptions to get up and running.

How secure is cloud printing?

When exploring cloud printing, one of the crucial aspects to scrutinize is its security. Different types of cloud printing solutions exist, including private, public, and hybrid models.

While the public cloud now hosts a wider array of software than before, the private cloud maintains the upper hand in terms of security. In essence, the level of security in the public cloud is comparable to that of regular email communication.

Can I use cloud printing from any device?

The possibility of using cloud printing from various devices primarily relies on the chosen cloud printing service. Most commonly, services cater to a diverse range of devices like computers, tablets, smartphones, and even Chromebooks, permitting users to print from the cloud.

How does cloud printing improve business operations?

There are several ways that cloud printing is good for small businesses.

Employees can print out important data and documents from anywhere. That’s great for organizations with mobile sales teams.

Managers can control printing from one location.

There are cost savings. There’s no need for dedicated software and cloud print servers.

Cloud printing is green. It reduces the amount of paper used and waste.

What should I consider when choosing a cloud print service?

The choice of a cloud print service should be a well-considered decision, taking into account multiple vital aspects.

For instance, the potential service’s capacity to blend seamlessly with your existing IT infrastructure is essential.

An ideal cloud-based printing service is scalable to match your changing business needs. It should offer various features, including but not limited to, document capture, comprehensive data analysis and reporting capabilities.

Prioritizing security is non-negotiable; hence, a top-notch encryption should be part of the package.

How Can Cloud Printing Services Enhance Print Management?

Employing a cloud printing service enables businesses to gain real-time visibility over their printing activities. This feature allows easy access to metrics related to the consumption of ink, toner, and paper.

As a result, businesses can manage cost savings and enhance security from a central location. Moreover, cloud printing services integrate mobile printing with print management, thereby increasing operational efficiency.