Cocktail Shakers: Top Picks for Your Bar

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you’re an established head bartender or an entrepreneur just getting started, investing in a quality cocktail shaker can up your cocktail game. This article has got you covered. Here, we will delve into the art of selecting the best cocktail shakers and bartender shaker sets—because the secret to a perfect gin fizz or whiskey sour starts with the right equipment.

Understanding Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets

Simply put, a cocktail shaker is a device used to mix beverages by shaking. The basic functionality remains the same, but the design and additional features vary. The Boston shaker, a classic two-piece cocktail shaker, the Cobbler shaker with a built-in strainer, and the three-piece shaker or French shaker are just a few to mention.

On the other hand, a bartender shaker set (also known as a cocktail shaker set) goes beyond the single shaking tin. These sets typically include multiple items such as a cocktail shaker (large and small tin), a bar spoon, a pint glass, and sometimes, more specialized tools such as a Hawthorne strainer or a mixing glass.

The Key Features to Look for in Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets

When looking for the best cocktail shakers, certain factors stand out. These factors and features can help you shake up those cocktail recipes with finesse and produce delicious results.

Material and Durability

Stainless steel is the go-to material for most cocktail shakers. Why? Because a stainless steel body ensures durability, a firm seal, and a sleek design. It’s essential to have a shaker that can withstand the test of time, multiple drinks, and even the occasional drop!

Ease of Use and Cleaning

The cocktail-making process should be as smooth as the drinks you’re mixing. This means the shaker tins should be easy to handle, offer a tight seal when shaking, and release effortlessly when it’s time to pour. Additionally, while hand wash is typically recommended, a dishwasher-safe shaker can save you precious time.

Aesthetics

A sleek looking cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set can be a centerpiece of your bar. Selecting a shaker with an eye-catching finish can elevate the overall aesthetic.

Size and Capacity

The size of your cocktail shaker will determine how many cocktails you can whip up at a time. If you’re the lead bartender at a bustling establishment, a large shaking tin is a solid choice. But for more intimate settings, a smaller shaker might suffice.

Top Picks: Our Recommendations for the Best Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets

Top Pick: Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker Runner Up: Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set Best Value: OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker Material Pro-Grade 18/8 Stainless Steel High-quality Stainless Steel Durable Plastic Set Inclusions Cocktail Shaker only Boston Shaker, Mojito Muddler, Mixing Spoon, Double-Jigger, Two Liquor Pourers Cocktail Shaker only Design Vacuum-Insulated and Ergonomic Weighted and Reinforced Single-Wall and Comfortable Grip Points Strainer Built-in Not Specified Built into Jigger Cap Capacity 28 oz Not Specified 20 oz/590 mL Leak-proof Yes, Twist-Lock Lid Not Specified Yes, Two Silicone Gaskets Measurement Markings Yes, Innovative High-Capacity Measuring System Included in Double-Jigger In Jigger Cap Dishwasher Safe Yes Not Specified Yes Special Features Maintains cold temperature without transmitting chill, Eliminates counter condensation Enhanced Balance and Minimized Dilution, Favored by Professionals Non-slip Grip, even when wet

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

Top Pick: The Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker is crafted in black stainless steel, and features a double-wall vacuum insulation, keeping your concoctions icy cold without transmitting chill to your hands. This function also eliminates counter condensation, maintaining a clean workspace.

The unique, patent-pending measuring system allows accurate measures from tiny ¼ and ½ oz dashes to a robust 6 oz mix. This high-capacity system outperforms traditional shakers and jiggers. This cocktail shaker’s ergonomic design eliminates the need for a two-handed grip. It’s easy to handle and dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning.

Product Features:

Vacuum-insulated stainless steel design

Innovative, high-capacity measuring system

User-friendly, leak-free twist-lock lid

Efficient built-in strainer

Ergonomic, easy-grip shape

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

Made of Pro-Grade 18/8 stainless steel

28 oz total volume

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

Buy on Amazon

Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set

Runner Up: This comprehensive set includes a stainless steel cocktail shaker, a mojito muddler, a mixing spoon, a double-jigger, and two liquor pourers. Every piece is crafted with top-quality stainless steel to withstand frequent use.

The standout feature of this kit is the weighted Boston Shaker. Its double-layered construction provides extra rigidity, while the weighted bottom enhances balance and ergonomics. This design accelerates temperature changes and minimizes dilution, favored by professional bartenders globally.

Product Features:

Comprehensive set of essential bar tools

Made from high-quality stainless steel

Reinforced and weighted Boston Shaker

Resistant to rust and chemical leaching

Ergonomic design for balance and comfort

Barrillio Boston Shaker Cocktail Set

Buy on Amazon

OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker

Best Value: The OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker is a user-friendly and budget-friendly cocktail shaker, featuring comfortable grip points and dishwasher-safe construction.

The shaker has a 20 oz/590 mL capacity and includes two silicone gaskets to create a leak-proof seal when shaking, ensuring that your cocktail remains inside the shaker and doesn’t spill out during mixing. The jigger cap that includes measurement markings, and doubles as a built-in strainer, allowing you to pour the mixed cocktail directly into a glass without any ice or unwanted cocktail ingredients falling into your drink.

Product Features:

20 oz/590 mL capacity

Features two silicone gaskets for a leak-proof seal

Jigger cap with measurement markings and built-in strainer

Comfortable grip points that are non-slip, even when wet

Dishwasher safe single-wall construction

Holds up to 20 oz/590 mL

Made of lightweight and durable plastic

OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker

Buy on Amazon

Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger

Show your customers the charm of old-world craftmanship with the Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set. This luxurious set is crafted from pure heavy gauge copper that’s been treated to prevent tarnishing, ensuring it retains its shine for years to come.

The set includes a classic Boston 2 Cup Shaker and a fluted jigger, with the shaker designed for a solid seal and easy release. The larger cup of the shaker holds 30 ounces, and the smaller cup has a capacity of 18 ounces. The larger cup stands 7 inches tall, while the smaller one measures 5.5 inches.

Product Features:

Made from pure heavy gauge copper

Includes a Boston 2 Cup Shaker and a fluted jigger

Shaker has 30-ounce and 18-ounce cups

Treated to prevent tarnishing

Hand-wash recommended

Prince of Scots Hammered Copper Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger

Buy on Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

The Mixology Bartender Kit is a complete 10-piece set housed in an eco-friendly bamboo stand. This is an all-inclusive collection of top-tier cocktail tools that empowers you to craft incredible cocktails for any occasion. The bamboo stand, designed with an emphasis on accessibility and organization, eliminates clutter.

Constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel alloy, the kit offers lasting durability. This professional-grade set, including a high-grade martini shaker, is completely dishwasher compatible, guaranteeing ease of maintenance.

Product Features:

10-piece all-inclusive set

Bamboo stand for neat storage

Online cocktail catalog

Constructed from durable stainless steel alloy

Dishwasher compatible

Stylish gunmetal finish

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Buy on Amazon

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins

Constructed from durable 18/8 stainless steel, this conically shaped shaker tin is designed for a snug fit with the Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin, allowing for easy separation after shaking. Its weighted design provides a substantial feel in hand, enhancing control during use.

With a 28 oz capacity, it comfortably mixes up to two drinks when paired with the Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin. This shaker tin is also dishwasher safe, ensuring effortless cleanup after your cocktail creation process.

Product Features:

Designed for a perfect fit and easy separation with Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin

Made of durable 18/8 stainless steel

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Can mix up to two drinks with the Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin

Genuine Cocktail Kingdom product

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko® Weighted Shaking Tins

Buy on Amazon

A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

The A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set is a 2-piece, stainless steel bartending kit favored by professional bartenders and home enthusiasts alike. It consists of a smaller 18 oz and a larger 28 oz weighted shaker tins, designed to provide balance and a comfortable grip during use.

This set is noted for its durability and ease of use. Made of professional food-grade Stainless Steel 304, it is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Unlike glass shakers, this set will not break easily and it does not rely on a rubber seal that could crack and warp over time.

Product Features:

2-piece, weighted Boston shaker set (18 oz & 28 oz)

Made of professional food-grade Stainless Steel 304

Dishwasher safe

Offers a water-tight seal, no drips or messes

Can be used for both shaken and stirred drinks

Nested storage when not in use

Suitable for professional bartenders and home bar enthusiasts.

A Bar Above Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

Buy on Amazon

Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker

The Godinger Cocktail Shaker is a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, a perfect addition to your bar collection. Made in Italy, this 19-ounce cocktail shaker is crafted from lead-free crystal glass, ensuring its durability and safety.

This shaker allows your guests to witness the cocktail mixing process, adding an element of excitement to their experience.Its tight screw-on cover with a built-in strainer guarantees a spill-free mixing experience.

Product Features:

Made from lead-free crystal glass

19-ounce capacity

Screw-on cover with built-in strainer

Dishwasher safe

Crafted in Italy

Godinger Italian Made Glass Bar Shaker

Buy on Amazon

Rusty Barrel Cocktail Making Set

The Rusty Barrel Cocktail Making Set includes a large 750ml Manhattan-style shaker, a wooden muddler, a 25ml & 50ml double jigger, a silver metal pourer, a twisted mixing spoon, a Hawthorne strainer, and a recipe booklet featuring 12 classic cocktail recipes.

Handmade and meticulously crafted, this set boasts a robust, stainless steel construction with a sleek, mirrored finish that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but also built to last. It is designed to be leak-proof and rust-resistant, promising many years of successful cocktail making.

Product Features:

A complete set including a large shaker, wooden muddler, double jigger, metal pourer, mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, and recipe booklet

Robust stainless steel construction with a sleek, mirrored finish

Leak-proof and rust-resistant design

30-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year manufacturer replacement warranty for peace of mind.

Rusty Barrel Cocktail Making Set

Buy on Etsy

Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements

The Rabbit Glass Cocktail Shaker is an 18-ounce shaker featuring a glass body with clearly etched measurements in both milliliters and ounces, ensuring perfectly measured cocktails each time.

Its leak-proof design allows you to shake cocktails with complete confidence, while the multi-use stainless steel topper includes a slotted strainer and a 1.5 oz jigger cap. The slotted strainer is designed with an angled spout for more accurate pouring, reducing spillage.

Product Features:

Glass body with clearly etched ml/oz measurements

Leak-proof design for confident shaking

Multi-use stainless steel topper with a slotted strainer and 1.5 oz jigger cap

Silicone boot on the base for added stability and countertop protection

Rabbit 18 oz Glass Cocktail Shaker with Printed Measurements

Buy on Amazon

Tips for Maximizing the Use of Your Cocktail Shaker or Bartender Shaker Set

Furthering your bartending skills, here are some advanced tips to make the most of your cocktail shaker or shaker set.

Optimizing the Shake: Mastering the shake technique is at the core of cocktail making. While a ‘wet shake’ is perfect for cocktails with egg whites such as whiskey sour, yielding a smooth, creamy texture, ‘dry shaking’ works best for spirit-only drinks. However, it’s not just about the type of shake. The duration and vigor of your shaking can influence the drink’s temperature and dilution. Typically, shaking for 10-15 seconds is a good rule of thumb.

The Perfect Seal: Understanding the seal is equally important. With two-piece shakers like a Boston shaker, a swift, assertive smack usually creates an ideal, leak-free seal. Cobbler shakers, however, require a more secure closure. Always ensure a tight seal before shaking to avoid messy mishaps and waste of precious spirits.

Upkeep: Regular cleaning and maintenance can increase the lifespan of your shaker, keeping it gleaming and ready for action. While some shakers are dishwasher-safe, it’s generally better to hand-wash them, particularly if they are high-end. Consider these care guidelines:

Rinse the shaker immediately after use to avoid residue sticking.

Use a gentle soap and warm water to clean.

Dry it promptly to prevent water spots and potential rust.

Incorporating these tips can dramatically improve your cocktail crafting process, delivering high-quality beverages every time. Remember, being a great bartender is about more than just mixing drinks; it’s about perfecting the process and maintaining your tools, too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is a good cocktail shaker important for my business?

A good cocktail shaker is an investment. It impacts the quality of your drinks, the efficiency of your service, and the overall customer experience. Moreover, it displays professionalism and commitment to quality, distinguishing you from the competition.

What’s the difference between a cobbler shaker and a Boston shaker?

The cobbler shaker, often considered the average cobbler shaker, consists of a tumbler, a lid with a built-in strainer, and a cap. It’s user-friendly but sometimes challenging to open after shaking. A Boston shaker consists of two tins (or one tin and a glass), is preferred by professional mixologists due to its versatility, and requires a separate strainer.

How do I clean my cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set properly?

Cleaning your shaker set properly prolongs its life and prevents residue from affecting your cocktails. Rinse immediately after use, hand wash with warm soapy water, and dry thoroughly. For stainless steel shakers, using a soft cloth can help maintain shine.

Can I use a cocktail shaker for non-alcoholic drinks?

Absolutely! Cocktail shakers are perfect for mixing any ingredients, not just alcoholic ones. They can be used for iced coffees, mocktails, infused water, and more.

How can I learn to use a cocktail shaker or bartender shaker set more effectively?

Practice makes perfect. Start with simple cocktails, watch professional bartenders, attend mixology workshops, or even join online classes from platforms like Cocktail Kingdom. The more you use your shaker, the more comfortable and skilled you’ll become.

Integrating Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets into Your Business

Choosing the right shakers and shaker sets is a significant step, but integrating them seamlessly into your business is another ball game. Make sure all staff are well-trained and ensure your tools are always clean, accessible, and proudly displayed for your customers to see.

The Impact of Cocktail Shakers and Bartender Shaker Sets on Customer Experience

A bartender with a quality cocktail shaker set isn’t just serving drinks; they’re creating an experience. Each shake, stir, and pour is a performance that captivates the audience and produces perfectly mixed and delicious drinks.

Remember, your cocktail shaker tins and other mixers are the tools of your trade. So, whether it’s a classic Boston shaker, a Koriko weighted shaking tin set, or a sleek Cobbler shaker, we’ve got the insights to help you make the right choice. Armed with the best mixers and shakers, you’ll keep your customers returning again and again with your well-mixed, delicious cocktails.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.