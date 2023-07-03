Commercial Elliptical Machines: Best Picks for Your Fitness Facility

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, you understand the importance of offering great amenities to both employees and clients. Commercial elliptical machines are one of the best fitness investments you can make for your business. This guide will explore everything you need to know about commercial-grade ellipticals, including key features, benefits, and how to choose the right model for your needs.

Introduction to Commercial Elliptical Machines

What is a commercial elliptical machine?

A commercial elliptical, also known as an elliptical trainer or cross trainer, is a stationary exercise machine designed to simulate walking, running, or stair climbing. Commercial-grade ellipticals are specifically built for heavy usage in commercial gyms, health clubs, and other fitness facilities. These machines often feature durable components, high weight capacity, and advanced features compared to their residential counterparts.

Benefits of investing in commercial-grade ellipticals for your business

There are several advantages to adding a commercial-grade elliptical to your small business or fitness facility, including:

Low-impact exercise: Elliptical trainers provide a low-impact workout that reduces stress on joints while still offering an effective cardiovascular workout. Total body workout: Commercial ellipticals often feature movable handlebars, allowing users to engage their upper body for a full-body workout. Customizable workouts: Advanced workout programs, adjustable stride length, and resistance levels make it easy for users to tailor their workouts to their fitness goals. Attracts customers: A high-quality elliptical machine can be an appealing amenity for clients or gym members, setting your business apart from the competition.

Factors to consider when choosing a commercial elliptical

When selecting the perfect commercial elliptical machine for your business, it’s essential to consider the following factors:

Space and layout: Commercial-grade ellipticals can be large and heavy, so it’s crucial to measure your available space before purchasing a machine. Budget: Determine your budget, considering factors such as initial cost, warranty, and maintenance expenses. Features and options: Consider the essential features and options for your target audience, such as workout programs, adjustable stride length, and fitness app compatibility.

Best Commercial Ellipticals for Small Businesses

Below are our picks for the best commercial ellipticals we found on Amazon. We hope our suggestions help you find the perfect elliptical trainer for your commercial gym or office.

Top Pick: Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console Runner Up: Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical Best Value: Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers Interactive Workouts Yes (iFIT fitness app, 30-day membership included) No Yes (Connects to SunnyFit app) Entertainment Apps Yes (Netflix, YouTube, Spotify etc.) No No Social Media Apps Yes (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) No No Adjustable Resistance Levels Yes (Exact Force Induction Brake) Yes (13 levels of magnetic resistance) Yes Other Convenience Features Yes (water bottle holder, accessory tray, heart rate grips etc.) Yes (Simple progress tracking, transport wheels) Independent handle and pedal use for targeted muscle training Suitable for All sizes All fitness levels, especially those with arthritis or MS Not suitable for users with severe mobility limitations Cons High price point Device stand may not fit all smart devices, Heavy-duty mat required Heavy item weight may make transportation challenging

Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console

Top Pick: Our top spot among the best commercial ellipticals belongs to the Matrix Fitness E50. Equipped with the iFIT fitness app, this commercial-grade elliptical provides users with a complete workout experience. Its ergonomic design and features provide comfortable movement for users of all sizes, and its compact footprint makes it easy to fit in even the smallest of spaces.

Pros:

Synced to live studio classes, Global Workouts, Google Maps Street View, and over 16,000 interactive workouts

Includes a 30-day iFIT fitness app membership

Customizable options, including the ability to connect to popular fitness apps

Touchscreen consoles come with entertainment apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify

Easy access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other apps to stay connected while you workout

Suspension Elliptical Technology provides a smooth, consistent feel

Exact Force Induction Brake provides resistance changes at the push of a button

Convenience features, such as water bottle holder, accessory tray, heart rate grips, and more, ensure a comfortable and convenient exercise experience

Cons:

High price point

Matrix Fitness E50 Elliptical Trainer with XUR Console

Buy on Amazon

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

Runner Up: The Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical is a zero-impact exercise solution designed to provide a total body workout while minimizing stress on joints and back. Crafted with heat-treated steel and offering 13 levels of magnetic resistance, this durable cross-trainer is perfect for individuals of all fitness levels.

Pros:

Suitable for all fitness levels, including those with arthritis or MS

Protects knees and joints with linear stride technology

Offers a total body workout that helps burn calories and build strength

Adjustable seat, handlebars, and resistance levels for optimal comfort and challenge

Simple progress tracking and convenient transport wheels for easy storage

Cons:

Device stand may not fit all smart devices

Heavy-duty mat required

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

Buy on Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers

Best Value: The Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Cross Trainer & Elliptical Machine provides small business owners with a versatile, low-impact exercise solution at an affordable price. Featuring adjustable resistance levels, multiple built-in and customizable workout programs, and seamless app integration, this machine ensures a personalized and enjoyable workout experience.

Pros:

Connects to SunnyFit app for personalized workout plans and tracking

Adjustable resistance for tailored workout intensity

Variety of built-in and customizable exercise programs

Low-impact exercise option for joint protection

Independent handle and pedal use for targeted muscle training

Cons:

Heavy item weight may make transportation challenging

Not suitable for users with severe mobility limitations

Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Elliptical Cross Trainers

Buy on Amazon

SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers $1379

The E35 Elliptical Trainer offers a high-quality, quiet workout experience with an array of features to enhance your exercise routine. A smooth and natural motion is achieved through the 25 lb. flywheel and high gear ratio, providing ample resistance for a challenging workout in both forward and reverse directions.

Pros:

Quiet and smooth operation for a pleasant workout experience

Adjustable incline levels to target various muscle groups

Ergonomic foot pedal design for added comfort and reduced strain

Convenient built-in accessories for entertainment and hydration

Wireless heart rate monitoring with included chest strap

Cons:

May require a larger space for setup and usage

Some users may find the built-in speakers lacking in sound quality

SOLE E35 Commercial Elliptical with Bluetooth Speakers $1379

Buy on Amazon

Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer

The Niceday Elliptical Machine offers an efficient and quiet workout experience, making it an excellent choice for small business owners. With its easy assembly process, hyper-quiet magnetic driving system, and impressive weight capacity, this commercial-grade elliptical cross trainer ensures an enjoyable and reliable exercise session.

Pros:

Quiet operation suitable for use in any workspace

Wide range of resistance levels for all fitness levels

Sturdy construction for long-term use and 400 lb. weight capacity

Accurate data tracking for effective workout planning

Cons:

Larger footprint may require more space for setup

Niceday Elliptical Cross Trainer

Buy on Amazon

YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine

The YOUNGFIT Elliptical Trainer offers an efficient and quiet full-body workout, making it an excellent choice for busy individuals who need a convenient, space-saving exercise solution. With its easy assembly, folding design, and various resistance levels, this elliptical machine ensures a comfortable and challenging workout experience.

Pros:

Compact storage option to save space when not in use

Quiet operation

Wide range of resistance levels for a customized workout experience

Provides a full-body workout for maximum results

Cons:

30-day return policy might be limiting for some users

Display requires batteries (not included)

YOUNGFIT Foldable Elliptical Machine

Buy on Amazon

mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer

This elliptical trainer features a silent magnetic driving system with 24 resistance levels, making it suitable for use in a variety of spaces. This high-performance elliptical machine is built with a commercial-grade aluminum rail track, ensuring stability and minimizing the risk of injury during workouts. It also has a compact, front-drive layout and a stylish Scandinavian design.

Pros:

Ideal for users of all fitness levels

24 resistance levels accommodate various fitness levels

Stylish Scandinavian design fits any room decor

App provides subscription-free access to professional training plans and community features

Cons:

Item weight of 158 pounds may make it difficult to move

Screen size of 22.44 centimeters might be small for some users

mobifitness 3-in-1 Elliptical Trainer

Buy on Amazon

Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer

The innovative design of Body Solid’s commercial elliptical combines research, engineering, performance, and technology to provide a stable and space-efficient platform for rigorous, low-impact full-body workouts. With an internal generator, the E5000 eliminates the need for external power sources and boasts a commercial rating for exceptional durability.

Pros:

Stable and space-efficient platform for low-impact full-body workouts

No need for external power sources due to self-generating power

Commercial rating ensures extreme durability and long-lasting performance

Cons:

Higher price point may not suit all budgets

May require professional assembly

Body-Solid E5000 Endurance Elliptical Trainer

Buy on Amazon

ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine

Maximize the potential of your home, office, or commercial gym with the ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine. This versatile piece of fitness equipment offers multiple exercise modes, allowing you to engage in elliptical training, upright stationary cycling, and horizontal biking, all in one compact design. The advanced flywheel system ensures quiet operation while enabling continuous resistance level adjustments for a customized workout experience.

Pros:

Space-saving, versatile design accommodates different cardio workouts

Adjustable handlebar minimizes numbness in toes and Achilles tendon discomfort

Quiet operation

Cons:

Higher price point

ANTCRZ Rear Drive Elliptical Machine

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Elliptical Buying Guide

There are a lot of commercial-grade elliptical machines on the market. The buying guide below will provide you with information that can help you find a suitable elliptical for your gym or workspace.

Space and layout considerations

Before purchasing a commercial elliptical, make sure to measure the space where you plan to install the machine. In addition to the machine’s dimensions, consider clearance around the machine for safe and comfortable use. Remember to account for any transport wheels or other features that may impact the machine’s footprint.

Types of elliptical machines

There are three main types of elliptical machines:

Rear drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the back of the machine, offering a smooth and natural stride. These machines tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance due to their more complex design.

The flywheel is located at the back of the machine, offering a smooth and natural stride. These machines tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance due to their more complex design. Front drive elliptical: The flywheel is located at the front of the machine, providing a slightly more compact design. These machines may be more affordable but can be noisier and less smooth than rear-drive models.

The flywheel is located at the front of the machine, providing a slightly more compact design. These machines may be more affordable but can be noisier and less smooth than rear-drive models. Center drive elliptical: The flywheel is located on either side of the user, resulting in a compact design with a more upright posture. These machines often have a smaller footprint and provide a natural stride, but may be more expensive than front-drive models.

Resistance System

Commercial ellipticals typically use one of two resistance systems:

Magnetic resistance: This system uses magnets to create resistance, providing a smoother and quieter workout. Magnetic resistance systems are low maintenance and have a longer lifespan, making them the preferred choice for commercial gyms.

This system uses magnets to create resistance, providing a smoother and quieter workout. Magnetic resistance systems are low maintenance and have a longer lifespan, making them the preferred choice for commercial gyms. Air resistance: This system uses a fan to create resistance, offering a more responsive and challenging workout. Air resistance machines can be noisy and require more maintenance than magnetic resistance systems.

Key Features to Look For

When shopping for a commercial elliptical, consider the following key features:

Adjustable stride length: Allows users of different heights to find a comfortable stride, ensuring a better workout experience.

Allows users of different heights to find a comfortable stride, ensuring a better workout experience. Fitness app compatibility: Integrating with fitness apps can help users track their workouts and progress, making it easier to achieve their fitness goals.

Integrating with fitness apps can help users track their workouts and progress, making it easier to achieve their fitness goals. Built-in workout programs: Pre-programmed workouts provide variety and challenge for users, targeting specific muscle groups and fitness objectives.

Pre-programmed workouts provide variety and challenge for users, targeting specific muscle groups and fitness objectives. Smooth pedal motion: High-quality elliptical machines should provide a smooth and fluid motion for a comfortable workout experience.

High-quality elliptical machines should provide a smooth and fluid motion for a comfortable workout experience. Transport wheels: Wheels make it easier to move the machine for cleaning or rearranging your gym layout.

Wheels make it easier to move the machine for cleaning or rearranging your gym layout. High weight capacity: A higher weight capacity indicates a more durable machine, suitable for a wide range of users.

Warranty and maintenance

When investing in a commercial elliptical machine, ensure the warranty covers commercial use. A longer warranty on parts and labor demonstrates the manufacturer’s confidence in the machine’s durability. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning and lubricating moving parts, will help prolong the life of your machine and ensure smooth operation.

Elliptical Training for Employees and Clients

Benefits of elliptical workouts

Elliptical trainers offer several advantages over other forms of exercise, including:

Low-impact exercise: The smooth, gliding motion reduces stress on joints, making elliptical workouts suitable for people with joint issues or those recovering from injury. Cardiovascular benefits: Regular elliptical training can help improve heart health, lung capacity, and overall endurance. Muscle toning: Elliptical workouts target specific muscle groups in the legs, glutes, and core, as well as the upper body when using the movable handlebars. Calorie burn: High-intensity interval training (HIIT) on an elliptical machine can help users burn a significant number of calories in a short period, supporting weight loss goals.

Implementing elliptical workouts in your fitness program

To incorporate elliptical training into your fitness program, consider the following tips:

Start with a warm-up: Encourage users to begin with a 5-10 minute warm-up at a low resistance level to prepare their muscles for exercise. Focus on form: Proper form is essential for an effective and safe workout. Users should maintain an upright posture, engage their core, and use a full range of motion. Vary workouts: Encourage users to explore different workout programs, resistance levels, and stride lengths to challenge their muscles and prevent boredom. Cool down and stretch: After a workout, users should cool down for 5-10 minutes at a lower resistance level, followed by gentle stretching to help prevent soreness and maintain flexibility.

Best practices for proper use and safety

Ensure users have a safe and enjoyable experience on your commercial elliptical machine by following these best practices:

Provide clear instructions: Make sure users understand how to operate the machine and adjust settings, such as resistance levels and stride length. Encourage proper form: Remind users to maintain an upright posture, engage their core, and use a full range of motion for a safe and effective workout. Clean and maintain the machine regularly: Regular cleaning and maintenance help prolong the life of your machine and ensure it operates smoothly for users. Monitor machine usage: Keep an eye on the usage of the elliptical machine to ensure it’s not being overused or misused, which could lead to damage or injury.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the difference between a commercial elliptical and a home elliptical?

A commercial elliptical is designed for heavy usage in fitness facilities and features durable components, higher weight capacity, and advanced features compared to a home elliptical. Commercial ellipticals are built to withstand the demands of multiple users and extended usage, making them a more robust and reliable option for businesses.

How much space do I need for a commercial elliptical?

The space needed for a commercial elliptical will depend on the machine’s dimensions, as well as the clearance needed around the machine for safe and comfortable use. Always measure your available space before purchasing an elliptical and consider any additional features, such as transport wheels, that may impact the machine’s footprint.

How often should I maintain my commercial elliptical?

Regular maintenance is essential for keeping your commercial elliptical running smoothly and prolonging its lifespan. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning and lubricating moving parts. In general, it’s a good idea to inspect and clean the machine weekly, with more in-depth maintenance, such as lubrication or part replacement, performed as needed or according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Can I use a commercial elliptical for high-intensity interval training (HIIT)?

Yes, many commercial-grade elliptical machines are suitable for high-intensity interval training. Many machines offer built-in workout programs specifically designed for HIIT, allowing users to switch between high-intensity intervals and recovery periods easily. HIIT workouts on an elliptical machine can help users burn a significant number of calories in a short period, supporting weight loss and fitness goals.

Is it possible to target specific muscle groups with a commercial elliptical machine?

Yes, commercial elliptical machines allow users to target specific muscle groups by adjusting the resistance level, stride length, and workout programs. For example, increasing the resistance level will work the leg muscles more intensely, while using the movable handlebars will engage the upper body muscles. Experimenting with different settings and workout programs can help users find the optimal combination for their fitness goals and preferences.

Investing in a commercial elliptical machine can be a game-changer for your small business, providing a valuable amenity for employees and clients alike. By understanding the key features, benefits, and considerations when choosing the right machine, you can create an appealing and effective fitness environment that sets your business apart from the competition. Remember to prioritize user experience and safety, and maintain your elliptical machine regularly to ensure it remains in top condition for years to come.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.