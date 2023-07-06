Commercial Entrance Mats: The Best Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner or entrepreneur, you know first impressions are everything. Commercial entrance mats are a great investment for any business, as they help keep floors clean, enhance safety, and make a positive impression on customers.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about commercial floor mats, from their benefits to the different types available, and even share some essential maintenance tips. So, whether you’re looking to invest in new entrance floor mats or replace your old ones, you’ve come to the right place.

Benefits of Commercial Floor Mats

Commercial floor mats offer several benefits to your business. Let’s explore some of the most important ones:

Safety and accident prevention

Safety should be a top priority for any business owner. Commercial mats help prevent accidents caused by slippery floors, especially during wet or snowy weather. By absorbing moisture and providing a non-slip surface, entrance floor mats help minimize the risk of slips and falls, ensuring the safety of both your customers and employees.

Dirt and moisture control

High-quality commercial entrance mats are designed to trap dirt, debris, and moisture from shoes, keeping your floors clean and dry. By stopping dirt and moisture at the door, entrance mats reduce the need for frequent cleaning and help maintain your business’s clean and professional appearance.

Enhancing your business’s image

A well-maintained, attractive entrance mat can enhance the overall image of your business. In addition to keeping floors clean, entrance mats also provide an opportunity to showcase your brand’s logo or colors, creating a memorable first impression for customers and reinforcing brand recognition.

Protecting your flooring investment

Entrance mats help protect your flooring from wear and tear caused by foot traffic. By reducing the impact of dirt and moisture on your floors, commercial floor mats prolong the life of your flooring and save you money in the long run.

Types of Commercial Entrance Mats

There are various types of commercial entrance mats available, each designed to suit specific needs and preferences. Here are some of the most common types:

Scraper mats

Scraper mats are designed to aggressively remove dirt and debris from shoes. They feature a coarse surface that effectively scrapes off dirt, making them ideal for high-traffic areas and outdoor use. Scraper mats are typically made of durable materials like rubber or polypropylene, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of heavy foot traffic.

Wiper mats

Wiper mats are designed to absorb moisture and finer dust particles from shoes, providing a cleaner, drier surface. These mats are often used indoors or in combination with scraper mats to provide a comprehensive dirt and moisture control solution. Wiper mats are available in various materials, including carpet, vinyl, and polypropylene.

Anti-fatigue mats

Anti-fatigue mats are designed to provide comfort and support for employees who stand for long periods during the day. These mats help reduce muscle fatigue, improve productivity, and enhance employee comfort. Anti-fatigue mats are typically made from materials like rubber, vinyl, or foam, providing a cushioned surface that relieves pressure on the feet and legs.

Logo mats

Logo mats combine the functionality of commercial entrance mats with the branding opportunity of displaying your company’s logo or message. These mats can be customized with your business’s colors and design, making a lasting impression on your customers and reinforcing brand recognition. Logo mats are available in various materials, including carpet, rubber, and polypropylene.

Top Features to Look for in a Commercial Entry Mat

When selecting a commercial entrance mat for your business, consider the following key features:

Material and construction

The material and construction of a commercial entrance mat determine its durability, effectiveness, and maintenance requirements. Common materials used for commercial mats include rubber, carpet, polypropylene, and vinyl. Choose a mat material that best suits your specific needs, taking into account factors like foot traffic, weather conditions, and the desired level of comfort.

Size and thickness

The size and thickness of a commercial entrance mat play a crucial role in its effectiveness. Ideally, the mat should be large enough to cover the entire width of your entrance and allow for a few steps to remove dirt and moisture from shoes effectively. A thicker mat will provide more cushioning and comfort, while a thinner mat may be more suitable for spaces with low clearance or doorways.

Slip resistance

Slip-resistant backing is essential for a commercial entrance mat to ensure the safety of your customers and employees. Look for mats with non-slip backing made from materials like rubber or vinyl, which help keep the mat in place even on wet or slippery floors.

Ease of maintenance and cleaning

Choose a commercial entrance mat that is easy to maintain and clean. Mats made from materials like rubber, polypropylene, or vinyl are typically more resistant to stains and can be easily cleaned with a vacuum, broom, or hose. Carpet mats may require more frequent cleaning and may need professional cleaning services to maintain their appearance.

Our Top Recommendations for Commercial Entrance Mats

Top Pick: Durable Corporation Heavy Duty Rubber Outdoor Entrance Mat Runner Up: American Floor Mats Vinyl Mesh Heavy-Duty Scraper Mat Runner Up: M+A Matting Waterhog Commercial Mats Material Rubber Vinyl PET fabric, Recycled rubber Suitability for Outdoor Use Yes Yes Yes Unique Features Fingertip design, corrugated pattern on bottom Non-slip surface, multiple color options Diamond pattern, water dam border Resistance to Moisture Yes Yes Yes Cleaning Method Shake, vacuum, or hose Vacuum, extraction, or spray with a garden hose Not specified Dimensions 36″ x 72″ x 5/8″ thickness 4′ x 8′ Not specified Safety Features Beveled edging Non-slip surface Safe beveled edges Sustainability (recycled materials, etc.) Not specified Not specified 100% post-consumer recycled plastic Special Considerations (stain resistance, etc.) Not specified Suitable for areas prone to flooding Quick-drying and stain-resistant

Durable Corporation Heavy Duty Rubber Outdoor Entrance Mat

Top Pick: Enhance your business’s outdoor entrance with the Durable Corporation Heavy Duty Rubber Fingertip Entrance Mat. This wiper mat is designed to effectively clean footwear and maintain a safe, welcoming environment. Its unique fingertip design efficiently wipes off dirt and moisture, while trapping debris below the walking surface to keep your space tidy.

This rectangular mat features a corrugated pattern on the bottom, minimizing movement and ensuring stability. With beveled edging on all four sides, it promotes safety at your facility’s entrance. The mat is easy to maintain—simply shake, vacuum, or hose it down to clean. Invest in this heavy-duty entrance mat for a reliable and long-lasting solution.

Key features:

Fingertip design to wipe off dirt and moisture from footwear

Traps dirt below the walking surface for a cleaner space

Corrugated pattern on the bottom prevents mat movement

Beveled edging on all sides enhances safety at the entrance

Easy maintenance: shake, vacuum, or hose to clean

Dimensions: 36″ x 72″ x 5/8″ thickness

Durable Corporation Heavy Duty Rubber Outdoor Entrance Mat

Buy on Amazon

American Floor Mats Vinyl Mesh Heavy-Duty Scraper Mat

Introducing the American Floor Mats Vinyl Mesh Heavy-Duty Entrance Scraper Mat, a 4′ x 8′ solution for maintaining cleanliness and safety in both indoor and outdoor spaces with moderate foot traffic. The rectangular mat is designed with an extruded vinyl loop pattern that effectively traps dirt and moisture, promoting a non-slip surface even in wet conditions.

Cleaning this mat is a breeze—simply vacuum, extract, or spray it down with a garden hose. Available in various colors, this mat allows you to add a touch of style to your space while keeping it clean and safe.

Key features:

Heavy-duty vinyl base for enhanced resilience and wear

Suitable for moderate traffic indoor/outdoor areas

Easy to clean: vacuum, extraction, or spray with a garden hose

Non-slip surface, even when submerged in water

Ideal for areas with excess liquid or prone to flooding

Multiple color options available

Dimensions: 4′ x 8′

American Floor Mats Vinyl Mesh Heavy-Duty Scraper Mat

Buy on Amazon

M+A Matting Waterhog Commercial Mats

Commercial-grade waterhog mats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, providing a quick-drying and stain-resistant solution to protect your floors from dirt and moisture. With a bi-level surface and water dam border, waterhog mats effectively scrape debris from shoes while holding up to 1.5 gallons of water per square yard.

Key features:

Diamond pattern and rubber border

Quick-drying and stain-resistant PET fabric

Bi-level surface and water dam border to trap dirt and moisture

Made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and 20% recycled rubber

Durable, fade-resistant, and easy-to-clean

Safe beveled edges and NFSI-certified high-traction

M+A Matting Waterhog Commercial Mats

Buy on Amazon

More Great Products

MAOVOT Custom Logo Large Entrance Rug

MAOVOT Custom Commercial Floor Mats are versatile entrance rugs designed to effectively scrape shoes and provide a non-slip surface for various indoor and outdoor entranceways. They can be personalized with your business’s colors and logo.

Key features:

Customizable design for a unique, personalized floor mat

Suitable for various indoor and outdoor entranceways

Heavy-duty rubber grid for non-slip stability

High-temperature hot stamping embossing process for a three-dimensional effect

Easy-to-clean and low-maintenance design

Made of durable polypropylene material

MAOVOT Custom Logo Large Entrance Rug

Buy on Amazon

NOTRAX Heritage Rib Entrance Mat

Ideal for heavy traffic areas, the NOTRAX Heritage Rib Entrance Mat is designed for professional use. Its easy-to-clean construction make it an excellent choice for controlling dirt and debris from busy places. Available in various sizes and colors, this versatile mat is sure to complement any space while providing safety and durability.

Key product features include:

Heavier-weight double rib high/low design for effective scraping

Vinyl backing for reduced mat movement and added stability

Suitable for high-traffic areas, including lobbies and indoor entranceways

Easy to clean and maintain

Low profile design for minimal interference with doors

Made in the USA

NOTRAX Heritage Rib Entrance Mat

Buy on Amazon

CASDON Custom Entryway Indoor/Outdoor Mat

CASDON Custom’s commercial floor mats allow you to customize your rug to suit your needs and enjoy the benefits of its high-quality construction and easy care. Made with environmentally friendly materials, this rug is wear-resistant, anti-slip, dust-proof, stain, weather, and fade resistant

Introducing the CASDON Custom Carpet Floor Entryway Area Rug, a versatile and durable door mat suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This customizable rug is perfect for a variety of applications, including shopping malls, hotels, entertainment venues, yoga studios, gyms, and more.

Key features:

Professional customization

Made with environmentally friendly materials

Wear-resistant, anti-slip, dust-proof, stain, weather, and fade resistant

Sun, rain, cold, and frost resistant

Easy care and maintenance

CASDON Custom Entryway Indoor/Outdoor Mat

Buy on Amazon

PURRUGS Dirt Trapper Indoor Mat

Made with high-quality polyester microfiber, these indoor mats are super absorbent and comfortable to walk on. They are designed to effectively trap dirt and moisture from shoes, and the low-profile design and reinforced overlock edges ensure that doors can open easily over the mat without jamming or curling.

Key features:

Low profile and reinforced overlock edges for a firmer brushing action

Non-slip and durable, with high-quality polyester microfiber construction

Effective dirt and moisture trapping for a cleaner indoor environment

Soft, comfortable surface for walking

Easy to clean, stain and fade-resistant

Available in a variety of sizes for various applications

PURRUGS Dirt Trapper Indoor Mat

Buy on Amazon

Rubber-Cal DuraScraper Rubber Commercial Floor Mats

Introducing a bundle of two high-quality rubber floor mats: the Rubber-Cal DuraScraper Linear Commercial Rubber Entrance Door Mat (36″ x 60″) and the Durable Corporation Heavy Duty Rubber Fingertip Outdoor Entrance Mat (24″ x 32″).

The DuraScraper Linear mat, made from natural and recycled rubber, is designed to withstand various weather conditions. The Fingertip Outdoor Entrance mat features thousands of resilient rubber fingertips to wipe off dirt and moisture from footwear. The mat has a corrugated pattern on the bottom to prevent movement and beveled edging on all four sides for improved safety.

Key features:

Bundle includes two high-quality rubber entrance mats

DuraScraper Linear Mat: 36″ x 60″, natural and recycled rubber material

Fingertip Outdoor Entrance Mat: 24″ x 32″, resilient rubber fingertips

Excellent slip resistance and durability

Easy to clean: wipe with water or household cleaners

Suitable for commercial and residential entryways

Rubber-Cal DuraScraper Rubber Commercial Floor Mats

Buy on Amazon

Consolidated Plastics Aquasorb Premiere Entrance Floor Mat

The Aquasorb Premiere Entrance Floor Mat is an eco-friendly, heavy-duty mat designed to keep your space clean and safe. Its commercial-grade carpet surface effectively absorbs water and resists wear, while the robust rubber backing ensures maximum durability and slip resistance.

The specialized cleated rubber backing secures the mat in place, preventing movement on carpeted surfaces. Available in several colors and sizes, this entrance mat is an excellent investment for any small business owner.

Key features:

Eco-friendly, made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET drink bottles and 20% post-consumer recycled rubber tires

30 oz heavy-duty carpet surface for effective water absorption

78 mil SBR rubber backing for maximum durability and slip resistance

Rubber reinforced face pattern prevents crushing in high-traffic areas

Cleated rubber backing secures the mat in place on carpeted surfaces

3/8″ overall thickness

Wide selection of colors and sizes

Consolidated Plastics Aquasorb Premiere Entrance Floor Mat

Buy on Amazon

House, Home and More Heavy-Duty Ribbed Indoor/Outdoor Carpet

This carpet is made of high-quality, UV-protected olefin fibers, ensuring resistance to sun damage and stains for long-lasting use. The heavy-duty rubber marine backing allows the carpet to lie flat and prevents bunching, ensuring a safe and secure surface. The carpet edges are unbound and will not fray, allowing for easy trimming with a utility knife or scissors to achieve the perfect size for your space.

Key product features include:

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Durable, UV-protected olefin fibers resistant to sun damage and stains

Thick ribbed texture for excellent traction and dirt trapping

Heavy-duty rubber marine backing for stability and preventing bunching

Unbound, non-fraying edges for easy customization and trimming

Made in the USA

House, Home and More Heavy-Duty Ribbed Indoor/Outdoor Carpet

Buy on Amazon

Envelor Wave Shoe Scraper Mat

This heavy-duty mat not only protects your floors but also helps to prevent slips and trap dirt and debris. Its weather-resistant construction ensures durability and performance. Featuring a waved pattern and made from all-natural and recycled rubber, it’s also an environmentally friendly choice. Its non-slip design offers excellent traction and slip resistance, ensuring the safety of those who walk on it. The mat effectively scrapes shoes clean, keeping dirt and debris outside of your home or commercial space.

Key features:

Heavy-duty, weather-resistant rubber mat for indoor and outdoor use

Non-slip design ensures traction and slip resistance

Made from all-natural and recycled rubber

Dimensions: 36″ x 60″

Waved pattern for effective shoe scraping

Easy maintenance: sweep off or hose down with water

Suitable for residential and commercial entrances

Envelor Wave Shoe Scraper Mat

Buy on Amazon

How to Properly Maintain Your Commercial Entrance Mat

Proper maintenance is key to maximizing the lifespan and effectiveness of your commercial entrance mat. Here are some essential cleaning and maintenance tips:

Regular cleaning techniques

Regular cleaning is essential to keep your entrance mat looking fresh and functioning effectively. Vacuum your mat daily to remove dirt and debris, and spot clean any stains with a mild detergent and water. For outdoor mats, use a broom or hose to remove dirt and debris, and let the mat dry completely before placing it back in position.

Deep cleaning methods

Deep cleaning your commercial entrance mat is necessary to remove embedded dirt and maintain its appearance. Depending on the mat material, you may need to use a carpet extractor, pressure washer, or steam cleaner for deep cleaning. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for deep cleaning, and ensure the mat is completely dry before placing it back in its position.

Tips to extend the lifespan of your mat

To maximize the lifespan of your commercial entrance mat, follow these tips:

1. Rotate your mat regularly to ensure even wear and tear.

2. Use a mat with a slip-resistant backing to prevent movement and curling.

3. Repair any damage or fraying promptly to prevent further deterioration.

4. Replace your mat when it becomes excessively worn or no longer effectively traps dirt and moisture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the ideal size for a commercial entrance mat?

The ideal size for a commercial entrance mat depends on the width of your entrance and the amount of foot traffic. Generally, the mat should cover the entire width of the entrance and be large enough to allow a few steps for effective dirt and moisture removal.

How often should I replace my entrance mat?

The frequency of replacing your entrance mat depends on the mat’s material, the amount of foot traffic, and the level of maintenance. High-quality commercial entrance mats can last several years with proper care. However, if your mat is excessively worn or no longer effectively traps dirt and moisture, it’s time to replace it.

Are custom-sized entrance mats available?

Yes, many manufacturers offer custom-sized entrance mats to suit specific dimensions and requirements. Custom-sized mats can be tailored to fit unique spaces or accommodate non-standard doorway widths.

What type of backing material is best for slip resistance?

Slip-resistant backing materials like rubber and vinyl are ideal for ensuring the safety of your customers and employees. These materials provide excellent grip on various floor surfaces, keeping the mat securely in place even in wet or slippery conditions.

How do I choose between a scraper, wiper, or anti-fatigue mat for my business?

When choosing between a scraper, wiper, or anti-fatigue mat, consider the specific needs of your business:

Scraper mats : If your primary concern is removing heavy dirt and debris from shoes, especially in high-traffic or outdoor areas, scraper mats are the best choice.

: If your primary concern is removing heavy dirt and debris from shoes, especially in high-traffic or outdoor areas, scraper mats are the best choice. Wiper mats: If you need a mat that effectively absorbs moisture and finer dust particles, opt for a wiper mat. These mats are ideal for indoor use or in combination with scraper mats for comprehensive dirt and moisture control.

If you need a mat that effectively absorbs moisture and finer dust particles, opt for a wiper mat. These mats are ideal for indoor use or in combination with scraper mats for comprehensive dirt and moisture control. Anti-fatigue mats: If your employees stand for long periods during the day, anti-fatigue mats are essential to provide comfort and support, reduce muscle fatigue, and enhance productivity.

Invest in Your Business with a Quality Entry Mat

Remember that choosing the right mat involves considering factors such as material, size, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance. Don’t forget to also take into account the specific needs of your business, such as the amount of foot traffic, weather conditions, and employee comfort. With this comprehensive guide at your disposal, you’re well-equipped to make the best decision for your business and invest in a commercial entrance mat that will stand the test of time.

