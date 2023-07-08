Commercial Fire Extinguisher: Best Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The safety of your business should be a top priority, and one of the most critical aspects of that is fire safety. You’ve worked hard to build your company, and a robust, reliable commercial fire extinguisher can help protect that investment. Understanding your fire safety needs is essential whether you operate from a shop, office, or construction site.

Understanding the Basics of Commercial Fire Extinguishers

Types of Commercial Fire Extinguishers

Several fire extinguishers are designed to tackle different kinds of fires.

Class A extinguishers: best for fires involving ordinary combustible materials like wood and paper.

best for fires involving ordinary combustible materials like wood and paper. Class B extinguishers: ideal for flammable liquids and gases

ideal for flammable liquids and gases Class C extinguishers: designed to fight fires involving energized electrical equipment.

One common and versatile type you might come across is the ABC fire extinguisher. This variety is designed to combat the most common types of fires and is an excellent choice for many businesses.

Standards and Regulations

Safety regulations nationwide require businesses to be equipped with appropriate fire extinguishers. It’s crucial to understand the specific regulations that apply to your business, as they may vary depending on factors like the size and nature of your company.

How to Choose the Right Commercial Fire Extinguisher for Your Business

Identifying Fire Hazards in Your Business

Every business has unique fire risks. For instance, a Class B extinguisher would be a critical investment if your company deals with flammable chemicals. On the other hand, if your business involves a lot of paper or wood, a Class A or ABC fire extinguisher might be a more suitable choice. Understanding your specific fire risks can help you choose the best fire extinguisher.

Sizing and Capacity

The size and capacity of fire extinguishers can significantly impact their effectiveness. Large commercial fire extinguishers may offer more firefighting capacity but may be challenging due to their heavy-duty nature. Conversely, smaller extinguishers may be easier to handle but may not be sufficient for larger fires. The key is balancing capacity and usability that fits your business’s needs.

Ease of Use

When a fire breaks out, every second counts; your employees should be able to use the fire extinguisher quickly and effectively. Look for easy extinguishers with clear instructions and a straightforward activation mechanism, usually involving removing a safety pin.

Maintaining Your Commercial Fire Extinguishers

Regular Inspections

Regular inspections of your fire extinguishers are essential. Look for signs of damage, ensure the pressure gauge is in the green zone, and check the manufacturing date. Fire extinguishers typically last 5-15 years, but confirming this with the manufacturer is best.

Servicing and Recharging

Keeping your commercial fire extinguishers in peak operating condition is crucial. Regular service, typically once a year, can ensure they’re ready when you need them most. Many extinguishers are rechargeable, meaning they can be refilled and used multiple times.

Top Commercial Fire Extinguisher Recommendations

Features Top Pick: FIRST ALERT Heavy Duty Fire Extinguisher - PRO10 Runner Up: Amerex ABC Dry Chemical Multi-Purpose Fire Extinguishers Best Value: Kidde Multi Purpose Fire Extinguishers Type of Fires Fights fires involving wood, fabric, paper, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment Suitable for Class A, B, and C fires Tackles most common fires including those involving fabric, plastic, wood, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment Certification & Rating UL rated 4-A:60-B:C UL rating of 4-A:80-B:C UL rated 1-A:10-B:C, Coast Guard approved (USCG) Rechargeability & Longevity Can be recharged by certified professionals after use; Backed by a 12-year limited warranty Yes Not specified User-Friendliness Comes with an easy-to-read, color-coded, corrosion-resistant pressure gauge and includes a mounting bracket Features easy-to-follow, graphic-enhanced instructions and a pull pin; includes wall brackets for convenient mounting and storage, and a hose and nozzle for effective application Equipped with an easy-to-pull safety pin to prevent accidental discharge and tampering; includes a sturdy plastic strap bracket for safe placement Additional Features/Tools - Package includes two extinguishers Package includes two extinguishers and a 39"x39" Wholesalehome Fire Blanket, usable for fire suppression or as a protective cover Suitability Designed for both commercial and office settings Multi-purpose safety essential Ideal for home or boat safety

FIRST ALERT Heavy Duty Fire Extinguisher – PRO10

Top Pick: FIRST ALERT’s PRO10 Fire Extinguisher is designed for commercial and office settings. This heavy-duty device is rated 4-A:60-B:C by UL and can competently fight fires involving wood, fabric, paper, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment. A color-coded pressure gauge and all-metal construction demonstrate its top-tier quality and ease of use. Post-use, the extinguisher can be recharged by certified professionals for continued reliability.

Trusted by many since its inception in 1958, FIRST ALERT continues to be a leading name in fire safety.

Key Features:

Versatile Fire-Fighting: Tackles a wide range of fires involving wood, fabric, paper, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment.

Certified and Reliable: UL rated 4-A:60-B:C, offering reliable fire fighting in commercial-grade settings.

Refillable Design: Uses mono ammonium phosphate as an extinguishing agent, rechargeable by certified professionals after use.

User-Friendly: Comes with an easy-to-read, color-coded, corrosion-resistant pressure gauge and includes a mounting bracket.

Long-Term Assurance: Backed by a 12-year limited warranty for long-term reliability.

FIRST ALERT Heavy Duty Fire Extinguisher – PRO10

Buy on Amazon

Amerex ABC Dry Chemical Multi-Purpose Fire Extinguishers

Runner Up: The Amerex 10 Pound ABC Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher is a multi-purpose safety essential crafted for different types of fires. This sturdy steel fire extinguisher has an anodized aluminum valve and features a UL rating of 4-A:80-B:C, ensuring its readiness to combat Class A, B, and C fires. Using this extinguisher with simple, graphic-enhanced directions and a pull pin is uncomplicated even in the most critical situations. This package includes two extinguishers and wall brackets for easy mounting.

Key Features:

Versatile Use: Suitable for Class A, B, and C fires, providing comprehensive fire safety.

High UL Rating: Comes with a superior UL rating of 4-A:80-B:C, assuring robust performance.

User-Friendly: Features easy-to-follow, graphic-enhanced instructions and a pull pin for simple use.

Complete Package: Includes wall brackets for convenient mounting and storage, and a hose and nozzle for effective application.

Two-Pack Bundle: Provides added value with two extinguishers included in the pack.

Amerex ABC Dry Chemical Multi-Purpose Fire Extinguishers

Buy on Amazon

Kidde Multi Purpose Fire Extinguishers

Best Value: The Kidde FA110 Multi Purpose Fire Extinguisher is a great safety tool for your office, home, car or boat. This device is UL rated 1-A:10-B:C, capable of tackling most common fires including those involving fabric, plastic, wood, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment. Its secure plastic strap bracket ensures a safe mounting location. This package not only includes two fire extinguishers, but also features a Wholesalehome Fire Blanket, serving as an extra line of defense. This 39″x39″ blanket can suppress fires or act as a protective shield in fire incidents.

Key Features:

Versatile Fire Fighting: UL rated 1-A:10-B:C, suitable for combating most common fires.

Secure Mounting: Includes a sturdy plastic strap bracket for safe placement.

Additional Safety Tool: Comes with a 39″x39″ Wholesalehome Fire Blanket, usable for fire suppression or as a protective cover.

Marine Suitable: Coast Guard approved (USCG) when fitted with the supplied mounting bracket, making it a reliable choice for boat safety.

Safe & Durable: Equipped with an easy-to-pull safety pin to prevent accidental discharge and tampering.

Kidde Multi-Purpose Fire Extinguishers

Buy on Amazon

Firexo 7 in 1 Multi-Purpose & Portable Aerosol Fire Extinguisher

This compact, multipurpose extinguisher is designed to handle all fire classes, including challenging lithium-ion battery fires, making it a critical safety tool for your home, car, RV, and workplace. With an intuitive design, the Firexo extinguisher enables anyone, even first-time users, to respond effectively in emergencies. Beyond its easy usage, it delivers quick and efficient results, helping extinguish fires in seconds.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Coverage: Handles all fire classes, including lithium-ion battery fires.

User-Friendly: An intuitive design ensures anyone can use it effectively in an emergency.

Quick Response: Delivers fast results, extinguishing fires in just seconds.

Environmentally Friendly: Uses a non-toxic formula, making it a safer alternative to traditional powder extinguishers.

Quality Assurance: Comes with a 3-year warranty and is tested on electrical up to 35 kV

Firexo 7-in-1 Multi-Purpose & Portable Aerosol Fire Extinguisher

Buy on Amazon

StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher

The StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher is a compact, lightweight fire safety solution for your home, car, garage, and boat. This unique device is designed to tackle five types of fires, including electrical, cooking oil, textiles, petrol/diesel, and paper/card, ensuring comprehensive coverage in various emergencies. Unlike traditional metal canisters, the StaySafe extinguisher is housed in a recyclable plastic aerosol can, providing a more practical and environmentally-friendly alternative.

Key Features:

Versatile Application: Designed to extinguish five types of fires—electrical, cooking oil, textiles, petrol/diesel, and paper/card.

Compact Design: Lightweight and housed in a recyclable plastic aerosol can, offering ease of handling.

Environmentally Friendly: Uses a non-toxic fluid, ensuring safety for both users and the environment.

Quality Assurance: Contains UL Recognized Component EX28800, providing reliable performance.

StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher

Buy on Amazon

FIRST ALERT Car and Marine Fire Extinguisher

This unit is UL rated 10 B:C, featuring a commercial-grade valve and trigger and a durable metal head to ensure reliable and effective performance when needed. Using a sodium bicarbonate extinguishing agent, the extinguisher is specifically designed to combat fires caused by flammable liquids and electrical equipment. It comes with a metal pull pin and safety seal to prevent accidental discharge and deter tampering, thus enhancing its safety features.

This product package includes a secure mount, bracket, and strap, allowing you to place the extinguisher in a convenient and accessible location. The clear, easy-to-follow instructions are printed on a chemical-resistant, waterproof label that won’t deteriorate over time.

Key Features:

UL rated 10 B:C, suitable for fighting flammable liquid and electrical fires.

Built with a durable metal head and commercial-grade valve and trigger.

Uses sodium bicarbonate as an extinguishing agent.

Comes with a metal pull pin and safety seal to prevent accidental discharge.

Includes a secure extinguisher mount, bracket, and strap for convenient placement.

Features a chemical-resistant and waterproof label with easy instructions.

FIRST ALERT Car and Marine Fire Extinguisher

Buy on Amazon

Amerex 5 lb. ABC Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher with Wall Bracket

Equipped with ABC Dry Chemical, this extinguisher is designed to combat Class A fires involving ordinary combustibles like paper, wood, and cloth; Class B fires involving flammable liquids; and Class C fires involving live electrical equipment. This broad range of protection ensures you’re prepared for different emergency scenarios.

It comes with a sturdy wall bracket for secure installation, ensuring the extinguisher is always within reach during a fire, and features all-metal valve construction for durability and an aluminum valve for easy handling.

Key Features:

ABC Dry Chemical extinguisher handles a variety of fire types (Class A, B, and C)

Includes a sturdy wall bracket for secure installation

All-metal valve construction for increased durability

Aluminum valve for ease of use

Reliable and highly rated by users

Suitable for a variety of environments.

Amerex 5 lb. ABC Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher with Wall Bracket

Buy on Amazon

4-Pack Buckeye Multipurpose Hand-Held ABC Fire Extinguishers

The four pack of Buckeye ABC Multipurpose Dry Chemical Hand-Held Fire Extinguisher is a great value for businesses needing multiple extinguishers. The extinguishers use ABC Dry Chemical to fight Classes A, B, and C fires effectively. It’s an excellent option for a wide range of settings, including construction sites, offices, classrooms, churches, parking garages, retail stores and light manufacturing facilities.

The product has a wall hook for convenient storage and easy accessibility during emergencies. The extinguisher’s nameplate has bilingual operating and maintenance instructions, making it user-friendly. The unit is built with industrial-grade steel and aluminum cylinders coated with polyester powder, which ensures durability and resistance to harsh environments.

Key Features:

ABC Dry Chemical extinguisher handles a variety of fire types (Class A, B, and C)

Comes in a pack of 4, providing comprehensive coverage for your property

Includes a wall hook for easy and secure storage

Features bilingual operating and maintenance instructions

Durable build with industrial-grade steel and aluminum cylinders

3-A:40-B:C UL rating

A discharge time of 14 seconds and a discharge range of 12 to 18 feet

195 psi operating pressure

Measures 3-3/8-inches in diameter by 7-1/4-inches width by 16-3/8-inches height

Not suitable for use on fires involving cooking oil and grease or sensitive electronic equipment.

4-Pack Buckeye Multipurpose Hand-Held ABC Fire Extinguishers

Buy on Amazon

Prepared Hero Fire Spray – Mini Fire Extinguishers

Prepared Hero Fire Spray is a compact, convenient solution for fire emergencies. Made in the USA, this mini fire extinguisher swiftly handles small fire accidents, keeping you safe and mitigating property damage. Its compact design allows it to be conveniently stored in backpacks, car trunks, or at home, ready to use instantly. The non-toxic, 100% biodegradable formula adds an extra layer of safety, demonstrating concern for both you and the environment. This is a pack of 4 fire spray cans.

Key Features:

Quick Fire Extinguishing: Swiftly addresses small fire accidents, preventing them from escalating.

Portable Design: Compact and easy to store, perfect for homes, vehicles, boats, and offices.

User-Friendly: Simple, stress-free operation to control fires effectively.

Environmentally Conscious: Features a 100% biodegradable and non-toxic formula, safe for humans and pets.

American Made: Manufactured and shipped from the USA

Prepared Hero Fire Spray – Mini Fire Extinguishers

Buy on Amazon

Ougist Multi-PurposeWater-Based Fire Extinguisher

The Ougist 600ml Fire Extinguisher is a reliable and eco-conscious companion for tackling fires in various settings. This portable extinguisher incorporates a water-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable formula, eliminating the typical post-fire clean-up hassle and offering a more environmentally friendly approach to fire safety. It’s easy-to-handle size and intuitive use make it a versatile solution for any home, vehicle, or workplace.

Key Features:

Multi-Purpose Utility: Suitable for extinguishing all classes of fires, including those involving electrically charged materials.

Environmentally Friendly: The water-based extinguishing agent is non-toxic, biodegradable, and easy to clean up after use.

User-friendly Design: Capable of a maximum spray distance of 13 feet, it effectively stops fires and prevents re-ignition.

Compact and Portable: Measuring 11 inches in height and 3.3 inches in width, it is conveniently sized for storage in homes, cars, boats, and workplaces.

Ougist Multi-PurposeWater-Based Fire Extinguisher

Buy on Amazon

Where to Buy Commercial Fire Extinguishers

Local Fire Safety Suppliers

Local suppliers can offer personalized service and expert advice. They can help you understand your needs and find the best fire extinguisher for your business. In addition, local suppliers often offer services like installation and maintenance, making them a convenient one-stop shop for your fire safety needs.

Online Retailers

Online retailers offer various fire extinguishers, often at competitive prices. They may also provide valuable customer reviews and detailed product descriptions to help you make an informed choice. However, remember that some online products might not fit local regulations, so it’s essential to double-check.

FAQs

What is the lifespan of a commercial fire extinguisher?

The lifespan of a fire extinguisher depends on its type and the manufacturer’s instructions. However, most fire extinguishers have a lifespan of 5 to 15 years.

What type of fire extinguisher is most suitable for my type of business?

The type of fire extinguisher best for your business depends on the potential fire hazards in your workplace. For instance, businesses dealing with combustible materials like paper or wood would benefit from Class A or ABC fire extinguishers.

How many fire extinguishers does my business need?

The number of fire extinguishers your business needs depends on the size and nature of your business. Typically, you should have one fire extinguisher for every 200 square feet of floor area.

How often should my fire extinguishers be serviced?

Most fire safety experts recommend servicing your fire extinguishers at least once a year. However, you should also perform a quick visual check every month to ensure everything is in order.

What should I do if my fire extinguisher is not functioning correctly?

If your fire extinguisher isn’t working correctly, contact a professional fire safety company. They can either repair or replace the extinguisher, ensuring your business remains protected.

Fire safety is not something to take lightly. Protecting your business means protecting your livelihood, your employees, and your future. Investing in high-quality commercial fire extinguishers and maintaining them properly can make all the difference in an emergency. Remember, when it comes to fire safety, it’s always better to be prepared.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: