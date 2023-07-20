Commercial Laundry Cart: Ultimate Efficiency Solution for Your Workspace

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner choosing the right commercial laundry cart to manage your laundry needs effectively is important. This guide will cover commercial laundry carts, their key features, and expert tips to make the best choice for your business. With this information, you will be able to find the perfect laundry cart to meet your needs while saving time and effort.

Types of Commercial Laundry Carts

Rolling Laundry Carts

Rolling laundry carts are designed for easy transport of dirty linens, towels, and other items. They feature sturdy wheels that provide excellent mobility, allowing you to move them effortlessly throughout your business premises. These carts are available in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles to suit your specific needs.

Heavy-Duty Laundry Carts

Ideal for businesses with high laundry volumes, heavy-duty laundry carts are built with durable materials like metal, nylon, and polyethylene to withstand the rigors of daily use. These carts often have higher weight capacities and are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Canvas Laundry Carts

Lightweight and versatile, canvas laundry carts are made from durable fabric materials such as vinyl, nylon, or mesh. They’re designed for easy access and transport of laundry items, making them a popular choice for small businesses and hotels.

Collapsible Laundry Carts

Collapsible laundry carts offer a space-saving solution for businesses with limited storage areas. These carts can be easily folded and stored away when not in use, making them a convenient choice for smaller establishments or those with fluctuating laundry needs.

Laundry Carts with Hanging Bars

Designed for easy sorting and transport of garments, laundry carts with hanging bars feature racks or bars to hang clothing items. These carts are ideal for businesses like hotels and healthcare facilities, where keeping laundry organized and ready for use is crucial.

Top Commercial Laundry Cart Recommendations

Top Pick: Rubbermaid Collapsible X Cart Laundry Cart Runner Up: Whitmor Commercial Rolling Laundry Center Best Value: Seville Classics Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Cart Frame Material Robust stainless steel, powder-coated frame Durable chromed metal frame Tubular steel frame with gray epoxy coating Wheel Type Premium quiet casters Commercial-grade swivel wheels Four 2-inch rubber swivel wheels with steel hardware Removable Bag Not Specified Yes, removable and washable polyester fabric bag Yes, heavy-duty polyester canvas laundry bag with durable thermoplastic trim Special Features Multi-stream option for sorting materials, color-coded ribbons for easy classification, collapsible design Hanging bar for organizing laundry, wall-saving bumpers Two locking wheels for stability, two removable canvas handles Load Capacity Up to 220 pounds Not Specified Can hold up to 80 lbs. Suitable for Commercial Use Yes Yes Yes Extra Protection Bumper guards Wall-saving bumpers Not Specified Size/Dimensions Not Specified Assembled dimensions are 24.25 L x 33.5 W x 70.70 H inches Not Specified

Rubbermaid Collapsible X Cart Laundy Cart

Top Pick: The Rubbermaid Commercial Executive X-Carts are perfect for businesses looking for an efficient and durable option for transporting large, bulky loads. This cart is designed to be easy to maneuver and can support up to 220 pounds of load with its robust stainless steel, powder-coated frame that also prevents rusting. The cart’s width can be reduced by 75% when collapsed, making it a compact storage option. Plus, it remains upright even when collapsed.

The multi-stream option of this cart provides the ability to easily divide and sort materials, making it a versatile option for businesses in various industries. The premium quiet casters of the cart swivel, ensuring superior maneuverability, while bumper guards add extra protection during transport.

Features:

Robust stainless steel, powder-coated frame

Powder-coat finish for durability and rust resistance

Multi-stream option for sorting materials

Premium quiet casters for superior maneuverability

Color-coded ribbons for easy classification of transport materials

Pros:

Durable and easy-to-maneuver design

Collapses to minimize storage footprint

Can support up to 220 pounds of load

Multi-stream option for easy sorting of materials

Color-coded ribbons prevent cross-contamination

Cons:

May be too large for some smaller spaces

Color-coded ribbons may need to be replaced over time

The cart is constructed with a black vinyl material that comes with a powder-coat finish, enhancing its durability and rust resistance. The cart’s color-coded ribbons are an additional feature that classifies transport materials and prevents cross-contamination.

Rubbermaid Collapsible X Cart Laundy Cart

Whitmor Commercial Rolling Laundry Center

Runner Up: The Whitmor Laundry Center is the perfect solution for businesses in need of a portable and durable option for storing and transporting laundry. With a durable chromed metal frame and commercial-grade swivel wheels, this laundry center is easy to move around, making it a versatile option for laundry rooms or commercial settings. The laundry center also features wall-saving bumpers that prevent damage to walls.

Features:

Durable chromed metal frame

Commercial-grade swivel wheels

Removable and washable polyester fabric bag with tab fasteners

Wall-saving bumpers

Hanging bar to simplify and organize laundry

Steel handles and heavy-duty wheels

Pros:

Portable and easy to move around

Versatile option for laundry rooms or commercial settings

Removable and washable polyester fabric bag

Wall-saving bumpers prevent damage to walls

Hanging bar simplifies and organizes laundry

Easy to assemble with tools included

Cons:

May be too large for some smaller spaces

Commercial-grade features may not be necessary for smaller businesses

The removable and washable polyester fabric bag with tab fasteners makes cleaning and transporting laundry easy. The laundry center comes with a hanging bar that simplifies and organizes laundry, making it an ideal option for home and commercial use. With steel handles and heavy-duty wheels, this laundry center can sort, stage, and transport linens around the house with ease.

The Whitmor Laundry Center is easy to assemble, with tools included. Its assembled dimensions are 24.25 L x 33.5 W x 70.70 H inches.

Whitmor Commercial Rolling Laundry Center

Seville Classics Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Cart

Best Value: The Seville Classics Commercial Heavy-Duty Canvas Laundry Hamper with Wheels is an ideal solution for businesses and homes in need of a sturdy and mobile laundry cart. This cart has a durable polyester canvas laundry bag with a thermoplastic trim that is capable of holding up to 80 lbs. of dirty clothes, sheets, blankets, towels, and more. The cart is designed for high-volume heavy use, making it perfect for commercial settings such as hospitals, gyms, hotels, and schools.

Features:

Heavy-duty polyester canvas laundry bag with durable thermoplastic trim

Tubular steel frame with gray epoxy coating

Four 2-inch rubber swivel wheels with steel hardware

Two locking wheels for stability

Two removable, thick canvas handles

Lightweight and easy to carry when empty

Pros:

Sturdy and durable construction

Mobile and easy to move around

Large capacity can hold up to 80 lbs.

Removable and easy-to-clean bag liner

Perfect for commercial and residential use

Lightweight and easy to carry when empty

Cons:

May be too large for some smaller spaces

Wheels may not be suitable for all types of flooring

The laundry hamper has a tubular steel frame that provides stability when rolling or carrying full loads. The four 2-inch rubber swivel wheels with steel hardware make it easy to move around, and two of the wheels lock for stability. The tapered square steel wire frame is coated with gray epoxy, ensuring strength and durability.

The laundry hamper is lightweight and easy to carry when empty, and the large canvas handles snap onto the bag, making it easy to control when fully loaded. The bag liner is removable and easy to clean.

Seville Classics Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Cart

R&B Wire 100E Heavy Duty Rolling Wire Laundry Cart

The R&B Wire Products 2.5 Bushel Wire Rolling Laundromat Cart is a commercial-grade laundry cart that is widely used in laundromats across the USA. This cart has a 2.5-bushel capacity, which is perfect for healthcare facilities, hotels, dry cleaners, or coin laundry facilities. The cart is mounted on R&B Wire’s patented 5″ Clean Wheel System casters that deflect hair, lint, and debris away from the bearings to keep the wheels rolling smoothly. The cart also features a top-rim air cushion bumper that helps protect walls, doors, and equipment from damage.

Pros:

2.5-bushel capacity for handling large amounts of laundry

Patented 5″ Clean Wheel System casters prevent lint and thread pick up

Air cushion bumper protects walls, doors, and equipment from damage

Chrome plating resists rust and increases durability

Easy to assemble with included hardware

Made in the USA

Cons:

Only one shelf for laundry organization

This cart is made from high-quality, chrome-plated steel, which is rust-resistant and durable. It is built with 7/8″ heavy steel tubing and has a single shelf for easy organization of laundry. The entire unit is easy to assemble with hardware included.

R&B Wire 100E Heavy Duty Rolling Wire Laundry Cart



LUXOR HL15 Heavy-Duty Industrial Laundry Cart

The Luxor Heavy Duty Three-Compartment Laundry Cart is perfect for healthcare facilities, hotels, dry cleaners, or coin laundry facilities. The cart features a heavy-duty canvas bag with hook-and-loop fasteners that can be easily removed and washed, making it convenient for cleaning and maintenance. The navy bag is divided into three compartments to help you sort and transport laundry. The cart also features a chrome-plated steel frame that provides durability and support, with support bars located under the bag to prevent sagging.

The Luxor Laundry Cart is designed for easy mobility with its 2.5″ gray non-marring casters, two of which have brakes, and four caster bumpers that protect walls and other items during transport. With a load capacity of 7 bushels, 51 gallons, and up to 100 pounds, this cart can handle even the largest laundry loads.

Assembly of the cart is required, but all the necessary hardware is included for easy installation. The overall dimension of the cart is 38.5″W x 24.75″D x 36.5″H, while the bag compartments measure 30.5″W x 19.5″D x 23″H.

Features:

Heavy-duty three-compartment canvas bag with hook-and-loop fasteners

Chrome-plated steel frame with support bars under bag

2.5″ gray non-marring casters with two brakes and four caster bumpers

Load capacity of 7 bushels, 51 gallons, and up to 100 pounds

Overall dimension of 38.5″W x 24.75″D x 36.5″H with bag compartments of 30.5″W x 19.5″D x 23″H

Pros:

Three compartments allow for easy sorting of laundry

Heavy-duty canvas bag can be easily removed and washed

Non-marring casters protect floors and walls during transport

Large load capacity can handle even the largest laundry loads

Cons:

Assembly is required

May be too large for smaller laundry rooms or facilities.

Assembly of the cart is required, but all the necessary hardware is included for easy installation. The overall dimension of the cart is 38.5″W x 24.75″D x 36.5″H, while the bag compartments measure 30.5″W x 19.5″D x 23″H.

LUXOR HL15 Heavy-Duty Industrial Laundry Cart

Cart&Supply Heavy-Duty Commercial Cart

The second entry of wire laundry carts is this unit from Cart&Supply. This laundry cart is a versatile and durable solution for your laundry needs. With its 1.8-bushel capacity, it is perfect for both household and commercial use. This laundry cart is ideal for use in coin laundries, healthcare facilities, hotels, janitorial supplies, and more. Its compact size of 22″D x 10″W x 27″H makes it easy to maneuver and store.

Features:

1.8-bushel capacity

Axel-Guard Wheels for anti-lint and anti-thread protection

Premium steel construction

Impact-resistant corner and rim coverage

U-handle for a comfortable grip

Rounded and squared base frame for stability and durability

Easy to assemble

Pros:

Compact size for easy maneuverability and storage

Axel-Guard Wheels protect against lint and thread entanglement

Premium steel construction provides strength and durability

Impact-resistant corner and rim coverage protects the cart from damage

U-handle provides a comfortable and secure grip

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Limited capacity may not be suitable for large loads

Assembly is required

This laundry cart features Axel-Guard Wheels, which protect against lint and thread entanglement, making it a great choice for any laundry setting. The premium steel construction of the cart provides strength and durability for long-lasting use. The impact-resistant corner and rim coverage protect the cart from damage and increase its longevity.

The U-Handle of the cart provides comfortable and secure grip, while the rounded and squared base frame ensures stability and durability. The blue color of the cart adds a pop of color to your laundry room. Assembly is easy and instructions are included.

Cart&Supply Heavy-Duty Commercial Cart

Whitmor Round Commercial Heavy Duty Chrome Laundry Hamper

The Whitmor Portable Laundry Hamper is a great choice for those looking for a durable, portable hamper with a large capacity. The hamper comes with a removable polyester bag with fabric tab fasteners, making it easy to transport and clean. The chromed metal frame of the hamper is durable and comes with commercial-grade swivel wheels for easy mobility.

Features:

Durable chromed metal frame

Large capacity white hamper with removable polyester bag

Commercial-grade swivel wheels

Wall-saving bumpers to prevent wall damage

Easy assembly with a Phillips screwdriver

Pros:

Large capacity for handling lots of laundry

Portable with commercial-grade swivel wheels

Durable construction for long-lasting use

Removable polyester bag for easy cleaning

Cons:

Limited to laundry room use

Wheels may be difficult to maneuver on thick carpets

The hamper also features wall-saving bumpers to keep your walls safe from damage. The hamper has a chrome frame finish with a white lining color that looks great in any laundry room. Assembled dimensions are 23.6 W x 32.0 H inches, and assembly is easy with a Phillips screwdriver.

Whitmor Round Commercial Heavy Duty Chrome Laundry Hamper

Rubbermaid Commercial MDPE 102.9-Gallon Laundry Cube Truck

The Rubbermaid Commercial MDPE Laundry and Waste Collection Cube Truck is perfect for your laundry transportation needs. Its diamond caster pattern enhances maneuverability and the metal frame provides durable support. The smooth surface of the truck facilitates easy cleaning, making it low maintenance.

Features:

Diamond caster pattern for enhanced maneuverability

Metal frame for durable support

Smooth surface for easy cleaning

102.9-gallon capacity

Weight limit of 500 pounds

Pros:

Large capacity for transporting large loads

Diamond caster pattern provides easy maneuverability

Metal frame offers durability and support

Smooth surface for easy cleaning

Cons:

May be too large for smaller spaces

May be heavy when fully loaded

With a weight limit of 500 pounds, this truck is built to handle heavy loads. Its 102.9-gallon capacity means you won’t have to make multiple trips to transport large loads. The truck measures 37″ x 32″ x 45″, making it a great size for commercial use.

Rubbermaid Commercial MDPE 102.9-Gallon Laundry Cube Truck

PLKOW Large Laundry Sorter for Commercial Cart with Steel Frame

The PLKOW 2-Section Laundry Hamper is a versatile and durable solution for laundry storage in hotels, inns, laundry rooms, and homes. With two compartments in different colors, this hamper makes it easy to sort and organize clothes, towels, blankets, and other items. The hamper has a total capacity of 280L (8 Bushels) and measures 32.3″L x 19.7″W x 31.5″H. Each bag is 4 bushels, making it easy to separate and store laundry for families.

Features:

2-section design for easy separation of laundry

Large capacity of 280L (8 bushels) with each bag holding 4 bushels

Wear-resistant and waterproof 6DD premium Oxford cloth lining

Round clasps to keep laundry bag in place firmly

Four durable multi-direction wheels, two of which are lockable

Suitable for both commercial and home use

Pros:

Large capacity can hold all laundry for families

Removable and easy-to-clean bags

Durable wheels make it easy to move the cart around

Wear-resistant and waterproof material ensures longevity

Cons:

No additional storage compartments

Crafted with 6DD premium Oxford cloth lining, this commercial laundry cart is wear-resistant, waterproof, and easy to clean. The round clasps on each bag can fix the laundry bag in place firmly, so you don’t have to worry about it falling off even when it’s full. The cart is equipped with four durable multi-direction wheels, two of which are lockable, making it easy to move the cart from one room to another.

PLKOW Large Laundry Sorter for Commercial Cart with Steel Frame

XIJIXILI Commercial Laundry Basket

The XIJIXILI Commercial Laundry Cart is a durable and practical solution for storing and transporting laundry items. With a capacity of 350 liters, this cart can easily hold blankets, clothes, towels, and toys, helping to keep your space clean and organized.

Features:

350L enormous capacity for storing laundry items

New improvement silent casters for easy and quiet maneuverability

Heavy-duty metal frame for stability and durability

Easy to assemble without special tools

Detachable and waterproof Oxford cloth for easy cleaning

Pros:

Large capacity for storing laundry items

Silent casters for easy and quiet maneuverability

Heavy-duty metal frame ensures stability and durability

Easy to assemble without special tools

Detachable and waterproof Oxford cloth for easy cleaning

Cons:

Only one compartment for storing laundry items

Some customers may find the price to be too high

The improved silent casters allow for easy and quiet maneuverability, while the heavy-duty metal frame ensures stability and durability. The laundry cart is ideal for use in warehouses, schools, hotels, hospitals, and other settings. The cart is easy to assemble and can be quickly put together without the need for special tools or expertise.

XIJIXILI Commercial Laundry Basket

Key Features to Look for in a Commercial Laundry Cart

Durability and Construction

The construction of your laundry cart plays a significant role in its durability and performance. Look for carts made from high-quality materials like metal, nylon, or polyethylene, which can withstand daily wear and tear. Ensure that the cart’s frame is sturdy and the corners are reinforced for added stability.

Weight Capacity

Consider the weight capacity of the laundry cart to ensure it can hold the volume of laundry your business generates. Heavy-duty laundry carts typically have higher weight capacities, making them suitable for businesses with large laundry loads.

Wheel Quality and Mobility

Choose a cart with durable wheels that provide smooth mobility across different surfaces. Rolling laundry carts and industrial laundry carts with high-quality wheels make it easy to transport laundry items throughout your establishment, saving time and effort.

Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance

Opt for a laundry cart that is easy to clean and maintain. Materials like vinyl, nylon, and mesh are resistant to mildew and can be easily wiped down or machine-washed. Regular cleaning and maintenance help prolong the life of your laundry cart, ensuring it remains a valuable asset to your business.

Additional Storage Options

Laundry carts with additional storage features like racks, shelves, or compartments can help keep your laundry items organized and easily accessible. These features are particularly useful for businesses like hotels and healthcare facilities, where efficiency and organization are crucial.

Mobility and Ergonomic Design

Pay attention to the ergonomic design of the laundry cart. Ideally, it should have a design that reduces strain on the users’ back and arms, making it more efficient and comfortable to use throughout the day. Certain carts come with adjustable handles or height-adjustable platforms, facilitating ease of use and reducing the risk of work-related injuries.

Strong Base and Framework

The base and framework of the laundry cart are as crucial as the material of the body. A well-constructed base helps in maintaining the balance of the cart, especially when it’s filled to capacity. Look for a cart with a reinforced base and a robust framework, as it will offer more stability and endure weight efficiently.

Here are some key considerations for the base and framework:

The type of material used: Stainless steel is often preferred for its strength and corrosion resistance.

The build quality: Ensure the joints are well constructed and the base is sturdy.

The design: A well-designed framework will distribute weight evenly, preventing the cart from tipping.

Adaptability

Commercial laundry carts must be adaptable to various scenarios and needs. This includes the ability to navigate through tight spaces, maneuverability in crowded environments, and the ability to handle varying load sizes. Some laundry carts even come with removable sections or modular designs to better fit your specific needs.

Weather and Chemical Resistance

A laundry cart’s exposure to harsh chemicals, hot temperatures, or damp environments makes resistance to such factors a must. Materials like polyethylene and vinyl offer high resistance to such conditions, ensuring the longevity of your laundry cart.

Tips for Choosing the Perfect Industrial Laundry Cart

Assessing Your Business Needs

Before purchasing a commercial laundry cart, evaluate your business’s specific needs. Consider factors like the volume of laundry generated, available storage space, and your budget. Knowing your requirements will help you choose the most suitable laundry cart for your establishment.

Considering Your Workspace

Take into account the layout and size of your workspace when choosing a commercial laundry cart. Ensure that the cart you select can easily navigate through doorways, aisles, and other areas in your establishment. Collapsible laundry carts may be an ideal option for businesses with limited space, as they can be folded and stored away when not in use.

Balancing Budget and Quality

While it may be tempting to opt for a lower-priced laundry cart, consider the long-term value it offers. Investing in a high-quality, durable cart can save you money in the long run by reducing the need for frequent replacements. Carefully weigh your budget against the quality and features of the laundry carts available to make the best choice for your business.

Reading Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can provide valuable insights into the performance, durability, and ease of use of different laundry carts. Take the time to read reviews from other business owners who have purchased and used the carts you’re considering. This will help you make an informed decision based on real-world experiences.

Maintaining and Caring for Your Commercial Laundry Cart

Regular Cleaning and Maintenance

To keep your laundry cart in top condition, clean it regularly using mild detergent and warm water. Wipe down the metal and plastic components, and machine-wash canvas or nylon materials as needed. Regular cleaning will help prevent the buildup of dirt, mildew, and bacteria, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for your customers and employees.

Inspecting for Wear and Tear

Inspect your laundry cart for signs of wear and tear, such as damaged wheels, frayed fabric, or loose bolts. Address these issues promptly to prevent further damage and maintain the cart’s performance.

Replacing Parts as Needed

Over time, certain parts of your laundry cart may need replacement, such as wheels, fabric, or hardware. Replace these parts as necessary to ensure the cart remains in optimal condition and continues to provide reliable service.

Ensuring Proper Use

Train your staff on the proper use and care of your laundry cart to prevent damage and prolong its life. Encourage them to avoid overloading the cart, dragging it across rough surfaces, or using it for purposes other than its intended function.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a commercial and industrial laundry cart?

Commercial laundry carts are designed for use in smaller establishments like hotels, spas, and gyms, while industrial laundry carts are built for heavy-duty use in larger facilities such as hospitals and large-scale laundromats. Industrial carts typically have higher weight capacities and are made from more durable materials.

How do I choose the right size laundry cart for my business?

Consider the volume of laundry your business generates and the available storage space when selecting a laundry cart size. Measure your workspace and ensure that the cart can easily navigate through doorways and aisles.

What materials are best for commercial laundry carts?

Materials like metal, nylon, and polyethylene are durable and easy to clean, making them ideal for commercial laundry carts. The choice of material will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

How often should I clean and maintain my laundry cart?

Regular cleaning and maintenance are essential to keep your laundry cart in optimal condition. Clean it at least once a week, or more frequently if it’s exposed to heavy use or dirty environments.

Can I use a residential laundry cart in a commercial setting?

Residential laundry carts are not designed for the rigors of commercial use and may not offer the durability and performance required for a business setting. Opt for a commercial or industrial laundry cart designed specifically for your business needs.

Are there any special features that I should look for in a laundry cart?

Special features like additional storage options, hanging bars, or collapsible designs can provide added convenience and functionality. Consider your business’s specific needs and preferences when deciding on which features are important for your laundry cart.

How do I properly dispose of or recycle an old commercial laundry cart?

When it’s time to retire your old laundry cart, check with your local waste management facility for proper disposal or recycling options. Some materials, like metal or plastic components, may be recyclable. Always follow your local guidelines and regulations to ensure responsible disposal and recycling.

By carefully considering factors like durability, weight capacity, and ease of cleaning, you can select a laundry cart that meets your unique needs and provides reliable service for years to come. With this guide, you can make an informed decision and invest in a laundry cart that will be a valuable asset for your business.

