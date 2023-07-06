Commercial Microwave: Top Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The right commercial microwave for your food business optimizes efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction. By understanding the different types of microwaves, their features, and their functions and considering factors like maintenance, safety, and compliance, you can make an informed decision that best meets your business’s needs. Additionally, conducting thorough research and comparing brands, models, and prices will ensure a smart investment that provides long-term value and performance.

Introduction

Importance of commercial microwaves in the food industry

Commercial microwaves have become a staple in the food industry due to their efficiency, versatility, and convenience. They allow quick heating and cooking, making them perfect for busy kitchens, catering services, and other food establishments.

Different types of commercial microwaves

Three main types of commercial microwaves are light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty. Each type is designed to cater to different usage levels and demands, making it important to choose the right one for your business.

Benefits of using commercial microwaves

Commercial microwaves offer numerous advantages, such as faster cooking times, energy efficiency, and reduced labor costs. They also help maintain food quality and safety, improving customer satisfaction.

Key considerations when purchasing a commercial microwave

Before purchasing a commercial microwave, consider factors like wattage, cooking modes, design, maintenance, safety features, and compliance with industry standards.

Understanding the latest technological advancements

Stay updated with the latest advancements in commercial microwave technology to ensure you invest in a device that can accommodate your business’s growing demands and deliver consistent results.

The Top Commercial Microwaves

Products Top Pick: Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven Runner Up: Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven Best Value: AmazonCommercial Microwave Oven Power Levels Not specified Not specified 5 power levels Capacity Not specified 1.0 cu. ft. 0.6-cubic-foot Programmable Operation Yes, with 10 programmable memory pads and 20-memory capability Limited programmability Yes, with up to 100 custom programs Design Heavy-duty commercial-grade, bottom energy feed system Medium-duty with classic dial timer Compact size, touchscreen interface, removable filter Timer Touch-control keypad with braille Classic dial timer with LED indicators Touchscreen interface Additional Features No-hassle grab & go handle Auto-cancel timer, heating time guide USB function for easy uploading of custom programs Pros Fast cooking, easy to use, space-saving design Simple to operate, spacious interior, energy-saving auto-cancel timer Multi-stage cooking, compact size, programmable, durable construction Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens, not suitable for non-commercial use Limited programmability, may be too large for some kitchens Interior space may be too small for larger dishes, touch screen interface may take some time to get used to

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Top Pick: The Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven is a solid addition to any small business, office, hotel, or dorm room. With a heavy-duty commercial-grade build, this microwave is designed to handle high-volume usage and will provide fast and efficient heating results every time.

Features:

Bottom energy feed system for fast cooking results

No-hassle grab & go handle for easy use

Touch-control keypad with braille for easy operation

Compact and space-saving design for easy placement on any countertop or table

Programmable and manual operation with 10 programmable memory pads and 20-memory capability

Pros:

Heavy-duty commercial grade build for high-volume usage

Fast cooking results with bottom energy feed system

Easy to use with grab & go handle and touch-control keypad

Space-saving design for easy placement

Programmable and manual operation for added convenience

Cons:

May be too large for some smaller kitchens

Not suitable for non-commercial use

Higher wattage may lead to higher energy costs

May be more expensive than other options

The Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient option for any small business or high-volume usage situation. With a bottom energy feed system, grab & go handle, and touch-control keypad, this microwave offers convenience and ease of use. However, its larger size and higher wattage may not suit all kitchens, and its commercial-grade build may have a higher price tag.

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

Runner Up: The Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven is a versatile and reliable option for any small business or commercial setting. It has a classic dial timer and spacious interior, this microwave is simple to operate and can accommodate a variety of food items.

Features:

Classic dial timer with LED indicators for easy monitoring

1.0 cu. ft. capacity for versatile use

Auto-cancel timer to save energy and increase magnetron life

Stainless steel exterior and interior for easy cleaning and a professional look

Heating time guide for added convenience

Pros:

Simple to operate with classic dial timer

Spacious interior can accommodate a variety of food items

Energy-saving auto-cancel timer

Easy to clean with stainless steel exterior and interior

Heating time guide for added convenience

Cons:

Limited programmability compared to some other commercial microwaves

May be too large for some smaller kitchens

Higher wattage may lead to higher energy costs

May be more expensive than other options

The Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven is a reliable and convenient option for any small business or commercial setting. However, its limited programmability and larger size may not suit all kitchens, and its commercial-grade build may come with a higher price tag.

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

AmazonCommercial Microwave Oven

Best Value: The Amazon Commercial Microwave Oven is a commercial-grade kitchen appliance with a stainless-steel construction for long-lasting strength and a professional appearance.

Features:

Choose from 5 power levels and 10 preset cook times to achieve the desired results

Programmable multi-stage cooking with up to 100 custom programs

USB function for easy uploading of custom programs

Compact size with a 0.6-cubic-foot interior for a space-saving footprint

Durable construction with stainless steel inside and out for long-lasting strength

Touchscreen human interface input

Removable filter for easy cleaning

Pros:

Multi-stage cooking allows for more precise cooking

Compact size makes it ideal for smaller commercial kitchens

Programmable feature allows for easy customization

Durable construction ensures long-lasting use

Simple care with easy cleaning

Cons:

The interior space may be too small for some larger dishes

The touch screen interface may take some time to get used to

The price point may be higher than other commercial microwaves on the market

It may not have as many features as some higher-end models

This AmazonCommercial Microwave Oven is a solid choice for restaurant kitchens or other commercial settings where efficiency and durability are key.

AmazonCommercial Microwave Oven

Amana Commercial Heavy-Duty Microwave Oven

The Amana Commercial HDC12A2 Heavy-Duty Microwave Oven is a high-performance commercial-grade kitchen appliance designed for busy food service establishments. With a 0.6 cubic feet capacity, this microwave oven is right for heating and cooking a variety of foods quickly and efficiently.

Features:

Made for commercial use with a durable stainless steel construction

Easy to clean with a sealed ceramic interior shelf

Spacious interior accommodates 6″ deep, 1/2 size food pans or large take-out containers

Full-color LED HD screen with programming software that supports 24 languages and smart USB connectivity

100 programmable menu items and four stage cooking option with one-touch programming

Maximum cook time of 60 minutes

Pros:

Made for commercial use with a durable stainless steel construction

Full-color LED HD screen and programming software support 24 languages

Spacious interior accommodates a variety of food sizes and types

Four stage cooking option with one-touch programming reduces prep time, labor, and food waste

Maximum cook time of 60 minutes beats competitors’ models

Cons:

The price point may be higher than other commercial microwaves on the market

Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger food service establishments

Only 100 programmable menu items available

May not have as many features as some higher-end models

Overall, the Amana Commercial HDC12A2 Heavy-Duty Microwave Oven is a good choice for any commercial kitchen that requires a durable, high-performance microwave oven. With its spacious interior, versatile controls, and easy-to-clean design, this microwave oven is sure to meet the demands of any busy food service establishment.

Amana Commercial Heavy-Duty Microwave Oven

Midea Equipment Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

The Midea Equipment 1034N1A Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed for use in commercial settings. With a large capacity of 1.2 cubic feet and the ability to accommodate a 14” platter, this microwave oven works for cooking and heating food in restaurants, cafes, and other food service establishments.

Features:

Stainless steel cabinet and oven cavity for durability

1000 watts of cooking power distributed by a single magnetron with a bottom rotating antenna

Five power levels and three cooking stages for versatility

60-minute maximum cooking time and 100 auto programs

User-friendly touch control pads with braille navigation for easy operation

EZ Grab’n Go door handle for reliable use

Pros:

Large capacity can accommodate a 14” platter

Durable construction with stainless steel cabinet and oven cavity

User-friendly touch control pads with braille navigation are great for self-service locations and ADA compliant

100 auto programs provide easy customization

Bottom rotating antenna ensures even cooking

Cons:

The price point may be higher than other commercial microwaves on the market

The large size may not be suitable for smaller commercial kitchens

Limited to a maximum cooking time of 60 minutes

Only 5 power levels available

Overall, the Midea Equipment 1034N1A Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven is a good choice for a commercial kitchen that requires a durable, high-performance microwave oven. With its large capacity, user-friendly touch control pads, and even cooking, this microwave oven is sure to meet the demands of any busy food service establishment.

Midea Equipment Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Waring Commercial Medium Duty Microwave Oven

The Waring Commercial Medium Duty Microwave Oven is well suited for food service operations looking for a reliable and durable microwave oven. With a .9 cubic foot capacity, this model (WMO90) has a heavy-duty stainless steel interior and exterior that’s easy to clean and maintain.

Features:

Heavy-duty stainless steel interior and exterior for durability and easy cleaning

Touch control panel for easy operation

Programmable memory function for frequently used cooking times

3 stage cooking option and a defrost function

Built-in timer for precise cooking times

Pros:

Heavy-duty stainless steel construction ensures the oven can withstand frequent use and is easy to clean

Touch control panel is easy to use and allows for precise cooking times

Programmable memory function saves time in busy foodservice operations

3 stage cooking option and defrost function provide versatility in cooking

Built-in timer ensures precise cooking times and reduces the risk of overcooking

Cons:

.9 cubic foot capacity may be too small for some foodservice operations

Limited features compared to higher-end models

Price point may be higher than other commercial microwaves on the market

No digital display for easy visibility of cooking times

Overall, the Waring Commercial Medium Duty Microwave Oven is a reliable and durable choice for food service operations. With its heavy-duty stainless steel construction, touch control panel, and programmable memory function; this microwave oven meets the demands of any busy foodservice establishment.

Waring Commercial Medium Duty Microwave Oven

Sharp RCD2200M TwinTouch Commercial Microwave Oven

The Sharp RCD2200M TwinTouch Commercial Microwave Oven is capable for businesses with high-volume microwave needs. With 2,200 watts of power and a compact design, it can quickly cook various items while saving valuable counter space. The Twin-Touch dual controls make it easy for staff of any height, whether placed on a high or low shelf.

Features:

2,200 watts of power

Twin-Touch™ dual controls for improved accessibility

Compact design takes up less space on countertop

Larger interior capacity fits one 1/2-size pan in either direction or two 1/3-size pans

Child lock and timer function available

Pros:

High wattage for quick cooking and high-volume needs

Dual controls make it easy to use for staff of any height

Compact design saves valuable counter space

Larger interior capacity can accommodate various sizes of cookware

Child lock and timer function for added safety and convenience

Cons:

Commercial grade may not be necessary for smaller businesses

Relatively heavy at 78 pounds

Voltage of 208 volts may require special electrical installation

May not have as many features as other commercial microwaves

The Sharp RCD2200M TwinTouch™ Commercial Microwave Oven has dual controls and a compact design, making it easy to use and save valuable counter space. Although it may not have as many features as other commercial microwaves, it is built for durability and easy maintenance, making it a cost-effective investment for commercial kitchens.

Sharp R-CD2200M – Commercial Microwave Oven

Panasonic Commercial Microwave Oven

The Panasonic Commercial Microwave Oven has 1700 watts of power and 15 power levels. It can quickly and efficiently cook a wide range of items in its 0.6 cubic feet capacity and 16.63″ wide design, making it a space-saving solution for commercial kitchens.

Features:

1700 watts of power

0.6 cubic feet capacity and 16.63″ wide design

90 programmable memory pads

15 power levels

3-stage cooking

All stainless steel construction

Child lock available

Pros:

High wattage for quick cooking and high-volume needs

Space-saving design

Programmable memory pads allow for up to 90 custom settings

3-stage cooking function for customized cooking

All stainless steel construction for durability and easy cleaning

Cons:

Over-the-range installation may not be suitable for all kitchens

Voltage of 240 volts may require special electrical installation

Relatively heavy at 69.5 pounds

May not have as many features as other commercial microwaves

One of the standout features of this microwave is its programmable memory pads, which allow for up to 90 custom settings to be saved. The 3-stage cooking function adds versatility, allowing for customized cooking times and power levels. And its all-stainless steel construction makes it durable and easy to clean. Although its over-the-range installation and voltage requirements may not suit all kitchens, it is a cost-effective investment for commercial kitchens needing a heavy-duty microwave.

Commercial Microwave – Heavy Duty, High Wattage 1700 Watts

Magic Chef Countertop Microwave Oven

The Magic Chef MCM1611ST 1100W Oven has 1.6 cubic feet of capacity and 11 power levels. This microwave has six pre-programmed 1-touch cooking menus, allowing quick and easy cooking at the touch of a button. Its auto defrost modes by weight and time further adds to its convenience.

Features:

1.6 cubic feet capacity and 1100 watts of power

11 power levels

Stainless steel front and black cabinet

6 pre-programmed 1-touch cooking menus

Auto defrost modes by weight and time

Built-in child safety lock

Included components: microwave, glass turntable, hub, roller guide, user manual

Material type: 18-8 steel

Pros:

Stylish design with stainless steel front and black cabinet

6 pre-programmed 1-touch cooking menus for quick and easy cooking

Auto defrost modes by weight and time for added convenience

Built-in child safety lock for added safety

Large capacity for handling a variety of foods

Cons:

Wattage of 1050 watts may be lower than some other countertop microwaves

Manual special feature may not be as convenient as other options

Recommended uses for product are limited to residential settings

No sensor cooking options

Although the wattage of the Magic Chef MCM1611ST oven may be lower than some other countertop microwaves, it is a cost-effective and reliable option.

Magic Chef MCM1611ST 1100W Oven

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

Upgrade your commercial kitchen with the Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven. This stainless-steel microwave is designed to provide efficiency and durability for small businesses. The compact size and reliable performance make it an ideal choice for busy kitchens.

Features:

Stainless steel exterior, interior, and door

Touch controls with 20 memory settings (10 pre-programmed)

Express defrost for quick and easy defrosting

1000 watts of power, suitable for medium-duty commercial use

Dimensions: 20.5″W x 12.17″H x 18.03″D

Pros:

Durable stainless steel construction

Easy-to-use touch controls

20 memory settings for customized cooking

Compact size, perfect for small kitchens

Efficient 1000-watt power output

Cons:

Not suitable for heavy-duty commercial use

Limited to 1.0 cu ft capacity

Requires 120V power source

60″ cord length may be short for some setups

The Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven is a dependable, space-saving solution with stainless-steel construction and touch controls that ensure durability. With 20 memory settings, programmable features, and 1000 watts of power, it is suited for medium-duty commercial applications.

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

FAQs

How do I choose the right commercial microwave for my business?

Consider factors like wattage, cooking capacity, size, features, and budget when selecting a commercial microwave. Assess your business’s specific needs and prioritize features accordingly. Research brands and models to ensure a reliable, high-performing appliance.

What are the differences between light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial microwaves?

Light-duty microwaves have lower wattage and are best for low-volume usage. Medium-duty microwaves have higher wattage and are suitable for moderate-volume usage. Heavy-duty microwaves offer the highest wattage and are designed for high-volume usage. Choose based on your business’s volume and cooking requirements.

How can I improve the energy efficiency of my commercial microwave?

Look for Energy Star-rated microwaves and choose a model with appropriate wattage for your needs. Utilize energy-saving features like auto shutoff and efficient cooking modes, and follow proper maintenance routines to ensure optimal performance.

Are there any specific safety guidelines I need to follow when using a commercial microwave?

Follow manufacturer guidelines and industry best practices for safe microwave usage. Ensure proper installation, ventilation, and accessibility. Train employees on safe operation and maintenance procedures.

How often should I clean and maintain my commercial microwave?

Clean your microwave’s interior and exterior daily, and perform deep cleaning periodically to remove stubborn stains and residue. Regularly inspect components for signs of wear or damage and address issues promptly. Consult the user manual or a professional for maintenance and repair guidance.

What certifications should I look for when purchasing a commercial microwave?

Look for certifications like NSF (sanitation and food safety), UL listing (safety), Energy Star (energy efficiency), and ADA compliance (accessibility) to ensure your microwave meets industry standards and guidelines.

How do I troubleshoot common issues with my commercial microwave?

Consult the user manual or contact a professional for guidance on resolving common issues like uneven cooking, faulty door seals, or malfunctioning control panels. Regular maintenance and prompt resolution of problems can help prevent more serious issues and extend the microwave’s lifespan.

