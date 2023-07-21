Commercial Refrigerators: Top Picks to Keep Your Stock Fresh

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A commercial refrigerator is an essential piece of equipment for any small business owner operating within the food and beverage industry. Selecting the right commercial refrigeration system can make a significant difference in the success of your business, as it ensures food safety and maintains the quality of your products. This comprehensive guide aims to help you navigate the world of commercial refrigerators, offering expert advice on various types and models, as well as providing recommendations for the best units available in the market today.

Types of Commercial Refrigerators

There is a wide array of commercial refrigerators available, each designed to cater to specific business requirements. Let’s take a closer look at the different types and their best use cases.

Upright Refrigerators

These are the most common type of commercial refrigerators, also known as reach-in refrigerators. Upright refrigerators are designed to provide ample storage space while occupying a minimal footprint in commercial kitchens. With adjustable shelves and high-quality stainless steel construction, these refrigerators are built to withstand the demands of a busy foodservice establishment.

Best for: Restaurants, bars, cafes, and bakeries requiring efficient storage solutions for a variety of food items and beverages.

Undercounter Refrigerators

Undercounter refrigerators are compact units that fit seamlessly under countertops, providing easy access to frequently used ingredients. These refrigerators are ideal for commercial kitchens with limited space, as they allow chefs to work efficiently without having to walk to a separate refrigeration unit.

Best for: Restaurants, cafes, and bakeries with limited space but a need for quick access to chilled ingredients.

Merchandising Refrigerators

Designed to showcase products, merchandising refrigerators come in various styles, including glass door refrigerators and open-air models. These units help increase impulse sales by displaying items like beverages, snacks, and frozen treats in an attractive manner. Glass chillers, back bar coolers, and convenience store refrigerators fall under this category.

Best for: Convenience stores, grocery stores, bars, and restaurants looking to boost sales through enticing product displays.

Worktop Refrigerators

Combining refrigeration and workspaces, worktop refrigerators are perfect for businesses that require both storage and preparation areas. These versatile units offer easy access to chilled ingredients, along with a sturdy surface for food preparation.

Best for: Restaurants, cafes, and bakeries that require additional workspace and refrigeration in one unit.

Prep Table Refrigerators

These specialized refrigerators are designed to streamline food preparation processes, with built-in cutting boards and storage compartments for ingredients. Typically used in sandwich shops, pizzerias, and salad bars, prep table refrigerators keep ingredients fresh and accessible.

Best for: Businesses that require a dedicated space for assembling fresh dishes while maintaining ingredient freshness.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Commercial Refrigerators

Size and Capacity

To determine the appropriate size and capacity of your commercial refrigerator, consider your business’s specific needs and available space. Evaluate your inventory requirements and how much storage you will need, along with the dimensions of the area where the unit will be placed.

Energy Efficiency

Investing in an energy-efficient commercial refrigeration system is both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Look for models with ENERGY STAR certification or other recognized efficiency ratings, as these units consume less energy and reduce operating costs in the long run.

Temperature Range and Controls

Different food items and beverages require specific temperature ranges to maintain their quality and freshness. Choose a refrigerator that offers adjustable temperature controls, allowing you to set the perfect temperature for your products.

Maintenance and Cleaning

Regular maintenance and cleaning are crucial for the longevity and performance of your refrigerator. Opt for models with features that simplify these tasks, such as removable helves, self-cleaning condensers, and easy-to-clean surfaces. This will help ensure the efficiency and hygiene of your refrigeration system.

10 Commercial Refrigerator Recommendations

Top Pick: PremiumLevella PRF90DX Runner Up: KoolMore - RIR-1D-GD Arctic Air AR23 Capacity 9.0 cu ft 23 cu ft 23 cu ft Door Type Single Glass Door Single Glass Door Single Door Shelves Adjustable Three deep adjustable shelves Three adjustable, epoxy-coated wire shelves Temperature Control Thermostat inside the unit External digital temperature control and display Electronic thermostat with external digital LED display Additional Features Customizable lightbox, locking door handle Auto defrost, four casters, LED lighting Bright white aluminum interior lining, stainless steel floor with coved corners Pros Thermostat and light switch easily accessible, customizable lightbox for branding, spacious capacity with adjustable shelves, locking door handle for security High-quality stainless steel construction, spacious interior, external digital temperature control, auto defrost, easy mobility with four casters Accurate temperature control, easy-to-read external display, enhanced interior illumination, simplified cleaning, adjustable and corrosion-resistant shelves Cons May be too large for smaller establishments, no information on energy efficiency Single door may not suit larger kitchens, stainless steel finish may not suit all aesthetics Limited interior space, self-contained capillary tube system may be unfamiliar to some

PremiumLevella Glass Door Merchandiser Refrigerator

Top Pick: Our top pick is a versatile and efficient commercial display refrigerator, designed to meet the needs of small businesses. This 9.0 cu ft merchandiser features a thermostat and light switch conveniently placed inside the unit, a customizable lightbox for personal branding, and a bottom-mounted compressor housed behind an attractive grill cover. The locking door handle provides added security for your products, making it ideal for bars, restaurants, and cafes.

Pros:

Thermostat and light switch easily accessible for temperature and lighting adjustments

Customizable lightbox for branding or personalized messages

Spacious 9.0 cu ft capacity with adjustable shelves for diverse storage options

Reinforced double-layer hollow glass door for maintaining ideal temperature and humidity levels

Locking door handle for added security

Cons:

May be too large for smaller establishments

No information on energy efficiency or power consumption

PremiumLevella Glass Door Merchandiser Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore 29″ Stainless Steel 1 Glass Door Commercial Reach-in Refrigerator

KoolMore’s 23 cu ft reach-in refrigerators offer external digital temperature control and display, auto defrost, and four casters for easy mobility. Designed to provide optimal cooling and organization for your restaurant kitchen, it’s both space-saving and spacious.

Pros:

High-quality stainless steel construction for durability and easy cleaning

Glass door and LED lighting for convenient inventory management

Spacious interior with three deep adjustable shelves for maximum storage

External digital temperature control and display for precise monitoring

Auto defrost feature for hassle-free maintenance

Four casters for easy mobility and relocation

Temperature range of 33-41°F

Cons:

Single door may not be suitable for larger commercial kitchens requiring more storage

Stainless steel finish may not suit all aesthetic preferences

KoolMore 29″ Stainless Steel 1 Glass Door Commercial Reach-in Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Arctic Air One Section Reach-in Refrigerator

Best Value: Arctic Air’s 26-inch reach-in refrigerators are an efficient and affordable cold storage solution. It is equipped with an advanced electronic thermostat and a user-friendly external digital LED display for precise temperature control and easy monitoring. The interior is lined with bright white aluminum for enhanced illumination, while the stainless steel floor with coved corners simplifies cleaning by minimizing dirt and debris accumulation. Additionally, the AR23 features three adjustable, corrosion-resistant, epoxy-coated wire shelves to accommodate various storage needs.

Pros:

Accurate temperature control with an electronic thermostat

Easy-to-read external digital LED display

Enhanced interior illumination from bright white aluminum lining

Simplified cleaning with coved corners on stainless steel floor

Three adjustable, corrosion-resistant epoxy-coated wire shelves

Cons:

Limited to 23 cubic feet of interior space

Self-contained capillary tube system may be unfamiliar to some users

Arctic Air One Section Reach-in Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Arctic Air AUC27R 27″ Single Door Work Top Undercounter Refrigerator

This under-counter refrigerator from Arctic Air utilizes R600a refrigerant in its self-contained capillary tube system, ensuring rapid temperature recovery and efficient airflow. Built with stainless steel and featuring coved interior corners, this refrigerator is easy to clean and maintain. The electronic thermostat allows precise temperature adjustments between 33 and 41 degrees Fahrenheit, while the LED display offers convenient monitoring. Additionally, these under-counter refrigerators come with a single, self-closing door, a recessed handle, and a removable top panel for height reduction.

Pros:

Compact 6.5 cu. ft. interior space

Easy-to-adjust electronic thermostat with LED display

Durable stainless steel construction

Removable magnetic gaskets for easy cleaning

Adjustable wire shelf and coved ABS-lined floor

Heavy-duty worktop surface

Efficient temperature recovery with R600a refrigerant

Cons:

Limited storage capacity compared to larger models

Only one adjustable wire shelf included

May require additional height clearance for certain applications

Arctic Air AUC27R 27″ Single Door Work Top Undercounter Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

WESTLAKE 48″ Refrigerator

This high-performance refrigerator is designed to cater to the needs of small businesses such as restaurants, bars, and shops. It boasts a powerful compressor, fan cooling system, and automatic defrost, providing efficient refrigeration with a temperature range of 33 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The digital temperature control and LED display allow for easy temperature adjustments and monitoring. Made with stainless steel both inside and out, this refrigerator is durable, fingerprint-resistant, and easy to clean. The unit also features a generous 36 cu. ft. storage capacity, 90 lbs loading capacity per shelf, and convenient 4″ casters for mobility.

Pros:

Efficient cooling with a powerful compressor and fan cooling system

Automatic defrost for hassle-free maintenance

Stainless steel construction, both inside and out, for durability and easy cleaning

Digital temperature control with LED display

Spacious 36 cu. ft. storage capacity

Easy mobility with 4″ casters

Cons:

Limited warranty coverage compared to some competitors

WESTLAKE 48″ Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator

This sleek and compact commercial countertop refrigerator display case is perfect for small businesses aiming to increase impulse sales. This 5.6 cu. ft. display case features bright LED lighting and front curved glass that beautifully showcases your enticing goods. Designed for countertops or freestanding installation, it helps save valuable floor space in your bakery, café, or convenience store. With two adjustable chrome-plated, rust-resistant shelves, you can easily display a variety of desserts, pastries, and beverages. The digital temperature display and controls ensure that your products remain fresh and ready to sell, with a temperature range of 32 to 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pros:

Enhances product visibility with bright LED lighting and front curved glass

Space-efficient countertop or freestanding installation

Two adjustable, rust-resistant shelves for versatile display options

Digital temperature display and controls for precise temperature management

Durable construction with stainless steel and double-pane tempered glass

Cons:

Limited capacity of 5.6 cu. ft. compared to larger models

May not be suitable for larger establishments with greater storage needs

No mention of energy efficiency or power consumption

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Lucky Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel Reach in Refrigerator

With a 49 cubic feet capacity, this side-by-side reach-in refrigerator by Lucky Kitchen Supply offers ample storage for your restaurant’s needs. Fitted with door locks, a digital controller, and pre-installed castors, it ensures convenience and security for your kitchen.

Pros:

Durable stainless steel construction for long-lasting performance

Side-by-side double doors provide easy access to stored items

Digital controller for precise temperature management

Locks on both doors for added security

Pre-installed castors for effortless transportation

Three adjustable shelves, each holding up to 155 lbs

Environmentally friendly refrigeration system with R-290 refrigerant

Efficient operation with product temperature range of 32°F-38°F

Cons:

May require a large kitchen space due to its size

Silver color may not suit all aesthetic preferences

Lucky Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel Reach in Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

kalifon Commercial Display Refrigerator Merchandiser

Discover the kalifon Commercial Display Refrigerator, a 23 cu.ft upright merchandiser featuring a single glass door and LED lighting. Equipped with a powerful Embraco compressor and Carel controller, this refrigerator offers premium quality, energy efficiency, and a user-friendly design, making it an ideal choice for small businesses.

Pros:

Energy-efficient Embraco compressor saves up to 40% energy

Temperature range of 33°F-41°F for optimal food safety

Easy access to condenser coil for cleaning and maintenance

Durable stainless steel finish

Two-glass-door design for clear product visibility

Carel control system for precise temperature adjustment

Casters with brakes for easy mobility and stability

LED lighting for enhanced product presentation

Door lock and key for added security

ETL, DOE, and NSF certified

Cons:

May require significant floor space due to its dimensions

Only two shelves included, limiting storage customization

May produce noise

kalifon Commercial Display Refrigerator Merchandiser

Buy on Amazon

KITMA 2 Glass Door Commercial Reach-in Refrigerator

KITMA’s double-door reach-in refrigerators are an ideal choice for small businesses in need of a spacious cooling solution. This 49 cu.ft. refrigerator features 8 adjustable shelves for maximum storage, a stainless steel construction, and energy-efficient LED lighting, making it perfect for keeping your products cool and organized.

Pros:

Spacious 49 cu.ft capacity with 8 adjustable shelves

High-quality stainless steel construction for durability

LED lighting for enhanced visibility and energy efficiency

Self-closing doors with lock and key for security

Easy-to-use digital temperature control and auto-defrost timer

Maintains temperatures between 33°F-40°F

Freestanding installation for flexibility

ETL and Energy Star certified for reliability and energy efficiency

5-year warranty on the compressor, 2 years on additional parts

Cons:

May require significant floor space due to its dimensions

Only available in silver color, limiting design options

KITMA 2 Glass Door Commercial Reach-in Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore 72″ Stainless Steel 3 Door Worktop Refrigerator

The Kool More Commercial Worktop Refrigerator is designed for restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and all commercial kitchens. This sleek stainless steel refrigerator features three doors, generous worktop space, and easy-to-access recessed handles. With adjustable shelves, efficient temperature control, and mobility, it’s the perfect addition to any commercial kitchen.

Pros:

Durable 430 stainless steel construction

Generous worktop space for added convenience

Recessed handles and self-closing doors to ensure freshness

Three adjustable, corrosion-resistant shelves with 90lbs capacity each

Internal thermometer and external digital controls

Smooth portability with 4 casters (2 front locking)

ETL Listed for Safety and Sanitation; NSF ANSI 7 Standard for Commercial Refrigerators

Auto defrost and fully insulated polyurethane insulation

Efficient 1/5 HP compressor with R290 refrigerant

1-year parts and labor warranty; 5-year compressor warranty

Cons:

Larger footprint may not suit all kitchen layouts

Only one color and finish option available

KoolMore 72″ Stainless Steel 3 Door Worktop Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Financing and Purchasing Options

When it comes to acquiring a commercial refrigerator for your business, consider the long-term financial implications of leasing versus buying the equipment. Leasing offers flexibility and lower upfront costs while purchasing the unit results in ownership and potential tax advantages. Evaluate your business’s financial situation and growth plans before making a decision.

To find the best deals on commercial refrigerators, research financing options available for small businesses, such as loans, equipment financing, or credit lines. Additionally, look for promotional offers or discounts from manufacturers and suppliers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ideal temperature range for a commercial refrigerator?

The ideal temperature range for a commercial refrigerator depends on the products being stored. Generally, perishable food items should be stored between 34°F and 40°F, while beverages can be stored at slightly higher temperatures.

How often should I clean and maintain my commercial refrigerator?

Regular cleaning and maintenance are essential for the performance and longevity of your refrigerator. Schedule a thorough cleaning at least once a month and conduct routine maintenance tasks, such as checking door seals and cleaning condenser coils, every three months.

What are the most common issues with commercial refrigerators and how can I prevent them?

Common issues with commercial refrigerators include temperature fluctuations, frost buildup, and compressor failures. To prevent these problems, regularly monitor temperature settings, clean and defrost the unit as needed, and ensure proper maintenance of the refrigeration system.

Are there any specific regulations I should be aware of when choosing a commercial refrigerator for my business?

Regulations regarding commercial refrigerators, commercial freezers, and other large appliances may vary depending on your location and the type of business you operate. Familiarize yourself with local health and safety codes, as well as any industry-specific guidelines, to ensure compliance.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.