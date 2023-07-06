If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Commercial Shaved Ice Machine: Top Choices for Your Business

Commercial shaved ice and snow cone machines are wise investments for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry. By offering a popular, refreshing treat like shaved ice, businesses can draw in customers and generate significant revenue, especially during the hot summer months. In this comprehensive guide, we will help you navigate the world of commercial shaved ice machines and provide valuable information to make the best decision for your business.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Commercial Ice Shaver

There are a few important things to consider before you start shopping:

Budget

Before diving into specific machine details, it’s important to determine a budget for your commercial shaved ice machine purchase. Prices can range from a few hundred dollars for entry-level models to several thousand dollars for high-end machines.

Remember that it’s often wise to balance quality and affordability when considering the price. A cheap machine may not last long or perform well, while a high-quality machine with a higher price tag could provide a better return on investment in the long run.

Size and Capacity

Commercial shaved ice machines come in different sizes, and choosing a machine that fits your business’s needs and space constraints is crucial. While countertop units may be more compact and suitable for small spaces, they may have a lower shaving capacity compared to larger, standalone machines. Selecting a machine that matches your business’s anticipated volume is essential, ensuring that you can serve customers efficiently and keep up with demand.

Ease of Use and Maintenance

A user-friendly commercial shaved ice machine will help your staff provide quick customer service. Look for machines with simple controls, easy access to cleaning and maintenance components, and clear operation instructions. Regular cleaning and maintenance of your commercial ice shaver will prolong its lifespan and ensure it continues producing high-quality shaved ice. Opt for machines with removable parts that are easy to clean and models that come with clear maintenance instructions.

Speed and Efficiency

The speed at which a commercial shaved ice machine can produce shaved ice is a critical factor to consider. Customers expect prompt service, so a slow machine could hurt your business’s reputation and negatively impact sales. Compare the speed of different machines and consider factors such as the time it takes to shave a certain amount of ice and the machine’s shaving capacity per hour.

Durability and Warranty

Investing in a durable commercial shaved ice machine can save you money and headaches in the long run. Look for machines built with high-quality materials and components that can withstand heavy use. Choosing a machine backed by a solid warranty to protect your investment and provide peace of mind is also a good idea.

Commercial Shaved Ice Machines: Reviews and Recommendations

To get you started in your search for a machine to help your business, here is a list of 10 great ice machines you can get on Amazon. We pored over specs and customer reviews to bring you this list. There are large ice and snow cone machines, small ones, and in-between sized ones too – something for everyone!

Top Pick: VEVOR Commercial Ice Machine Runner Up: Manitowoc Air Cooled Undercounter Ice Machine Best Value: Foster Commercial Ice Maker Ice Production 110-120 lbs/day 132 lbs/day 350 lbs/day Ice Storage 33 lbs Not specified 265 lbs Ice Cycle Time 8-15 minutes Not specified Not specified Material Stainless steel, food-grade PP Not specified Stainless steel Features Adjustable and removable feet, 2 water filters, drainage pump, control display Small footprint, forward sliding bin, pop-out air filters, multiple cube choices Quiet operation, air cooling system, water filter Benefits High production, easy control, various adjustments Easy access and maintenance, flexible placement High production and storage, perfectly shaped and diced cubes, quiet operation Warranty Not specified Not specified 1-year warranty Price Range $$$ (Top Pick) $$ (Runner Up) $ (Best Value)

Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Top Pick: For high volume needs, the Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine is a high-performance appliance engineered for businesses with a high demand for ice. This machine’s superior features make it an ideal choice for busy restaurants, bars, and more.

The Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine offers a combination of efficiency and capacity that’s hard to beat. Plus, you’ll enjoy free replacement parts and lifetime technical service for any questions or issues.

Key features include:

High Capacity: With the ability to produce up to 350 lbs of ice per day and store up to 300 lbs, it ensures a consistent supply of ice.

Rapid Ice Production: Creates 156 clear ice cubes in one cycle that takes between 8-15 minutes, facilitating quick, efficient ice production.

User-Friendly LCD Panel: Allows for easy operation, ice-thickness adjustment, reservation settings, and automated cleaning functions.

Durable Construction: Constructed with stainless steel for longevity. The storage bin is designed with thick insulation foam layers to effectively maintain the ice’s coolness.

Included Accessories: Comes with a water filter, water hose, drain hose, ice scoops, and tools. Additionally, you will receive 100 free ice bags. The ice scoops can be conveniently stored on either side of the bin using the provided hooks.

Coolski Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Buy on Amazon

Great Northern Polar Blast Acrylic Snow Cone Machine

Runner Up: The Great Northern Polar Blast Acrylic Snow Cone Machine can be a powerful addition to your small business, combining functionality with visual appeal. It is a top-tier choice for those in search of a high-performing, commercial-grade machine.

Key Features:

Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Hopper: With a capacity of 4.5 cubic feet, it can handle and grind up to 500 pounds of ice per hour.

Strong Acrylic Side Panels: These panels are safe, easy to clean, and outperform similar models in terms of strength. Moreover, their transparency provides ultimate visibility, allowing you to monitor ice levels from all sides.

Non-Slip Rubber Feet: Designed for stability, preventing any countertop slippage.

Ergonomic Handle with Safety Switch: Offers comfort for prolonged use. The safety switch ensures the motor only runs when the plunger is safely inside the hopper.

Easy Access Door: The hinged design facilitates a mess-free ice scooping experience.

Resilient Cutting Blades: Composed of stainless steel for optimal durability and precise ice shaving.

Great Northern Polar Blast Acrylic Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

H HUKOER Electric Snow Cone Machine

Best Value: The H HUKOER Electric Snow Cone Machine is a high-performing and budget-friendly ice crusher machine tailored to meet your needs. This machine distinguishes itself with its powerful 250W copper motor, spinning at up to 320 r/min to produce up to 265 lbs of shaved ice per hour. This efficient output is complemented by its large 13.22-pound ice capacity, reducing the need for frequent refills.

The ice crusher is user-friendly, featuring an extended support plate for the crushed ice container and drainage holes on both sides. The machine is made of high-quality ABS plastic and stainless steel, ensuring its durability and longevity.

Key Features:

High-speed 250W copper motor

Large 13.22-pound ice bucket

Adjustable ice fineness

User-friendly design with extended support plate and drainage holes

Constructed from durable ABS plastic and stainless steel

Suitable for various commercial uses

H HUKOER Electric Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

Great Northern Premium Quality Shaved Ice Machine

Discover the efficiency and quality of the Great Northern Popcorn Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine. This professional-grade machine operates at 1725 RPM, ready to transform up to 350 lbs of ice into fluffy shaved ice per hour. Its durable construction of high-impact ABS, brass, and stainless steel ensures longevity, while the lightweight design makes it easily portable and simple to clean.

Key Features:

1/3 HP, 1725 RPM commercial-grade motor

Durable and lightweight high-impact ABS construction with brass and stainless steel

Adjustable and replaceable stainless steel blade

Capacity to shave an ice block up to 8″ diameter by 6.5″ tall

Capable of shaving 6 lbs of ice per minute (over 350 lbs per hour)

Backed by Great Northern Popcorn’s 1-year warranty

Great Northern Premium Quality Shaved Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

VIVOHOME Electric Dual Blades Ice Crusher Shaver

The VIVOHOME Dual Blades Ice Crusher is a a perfect companion for your culinary creations and cocktail needs. This automatic ice shaver makes it easy to produce shaved ice; plug in, add ice cubes, and push the handle. Its sleek design is ideal for countertop use, making it a stylish and functional addition to your kitchen or bar setup.

This ice crusher features a double-layered stainless steel bowl with an insulating air pocket, to maintain coolness and slow down melting. Its generous 1600ml crushed ice capacity makes it a reliable choice for commercial settings.

Key Features:

Rapid ice shaving capability (440 lbs/hr)

Food-grade stainless steel hopper and blade for rust-free and hygienic operation

Stable base minimizing vibration and noise

Safety water-resistant on/off switch for ease of use and safety

Elegant design suitable for restaurants, bars, canteens, snack stands, and fairs

Electric-powered for effortless operation

VIVOHOME Electric Dual Blades Ice Crusher Shaver

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Commercial Snowflake Ice Maker

Introduce the VEVOR Flake Ice Maker to your business for efficient and reliable ice production. Manufactured with a robust 304 stainless steel exterior and food-grade ABS interior, VEVOR ensures durability and ease of cleaning. With a high ice yield of 55 lbs every 24 hours and a storage capacity of 11 lbs, it’s an excellent choice for any hospitality setting.

This flake ice maker also includes practical accessories like a drain pipe and ice scoop, ensuring ease of operation and maintenance. The easy-to-operate panel simplifies your tasks with a single button, while the indicator lights provide an immediate understanding of the machine’s status.

Key Features:

280-watt compressor for efficient cooling

Durable 304 stainless steel and food-grade ABS construction

Large ice production (55 lbs/24H) and storage (11 lbs) capacity

Practical accessories including a drain pipe and ice scoop

Easy-to-operate panel with intuitive indicator lights

Hidden cover and blue light for enhanced hygiene and ease of observation

VEVOR Commercial Snowflake Ice Maker

Buy on Amazon

Electric Shaved Ice Machine

Meet the Ice Crusher Shaver Machine by Cuilvu, a high-performing appliance designed to deliver excellent shaving efficiency, instantly shaving large amounts of ice. It can even mince fruits or vegetables. An extra water-resistant cover on the switch ensures safety, even when operated with wet hands. The machine includes an ice container to collect the crushed ice, enhancing convenience.

Key Features:

Waterproof switch for safe operation

Double blades for efficient ice shaving

Ice container included for convenience

Durable stainless steel blade and hopper

Wide application: bar, kitchen, restaurant, outdoor events

High efficiency, crushing up to 440 lbs of shaved ice per hour

Stainless steel construction for durability and high efficiency

Electric Shaved Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

Paragon Arctic Blast Snow Cone Machine

The Paragon Arctic Blast operates with ease and safety, equipped with a momentary switch to prevent blade operation when not in use. With its potent 1/3 HP motor running at 1725 RPM, this machine can shave over 500 pounds of cube or chunk ice per hour.

Key Features:

Robust stainless steel and aluminum construction with tinted blue glass panels

Cast aluminum horn, pusher, and chopper with two high-grade stainless steel blades

Shaves over 500 pounds of ice per hour

Easy and safe to operate with a momentary switch

Food-grade slated drain deck, 36″ drain tube, and serving scoop included

Impact-resistant polycarbonate panels with attention-getting graphics

Assembled in the United States

Paragon Arctic Blast Snow Cone Machine

Buy on Amazon

SNOWIE – Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine Entrepreneur Kit

The Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine from Snowie is a small premium shaved ice maker designed for high-quality shaved ice in smaller quantities. It’s perfect for use in smaller diners and cafes, and can be used to make a variety of frozen snacks and drinks. And this particular machine comes in a kit, which includes syrups, cups, plastic straws, and more.

Key Features:

Modeled after commercial shavers but affordably priced for home use

High-speed professional grade motor and 301 hardened stainless steel blade create perfect fluffy snow in just 3 seconds

Can use ice cubes directly from your freezer

Fills an 8 oz cup in 5 seconds or less

Comes with a one-year warranty on the high-speed commercial motor

SNOWIE – Little Snowie Max Snow Cone Machine Entrepreneur Kit

Buy on Amazon

LIANQIAN Automatic Electric Ice Crusher and Shave Ice Machine

Introducing the Hawaiian Shaved Ice Commercial Electric Snow Cone Machine, an indispensable tool for your small business. This machine effortlessly produces a variety of icy treats, perfect for outdoor events, entertainment venues, or any commercial setting.

Key Features:

Robust Construction: Made from high-grade 304 stainless steel for durability.

Large Output: Capable of producing up to 485LBS of ice every 24 hours, ensuring you can serve a high volume of customers.

Variable Speeds: Features a 0-60 adjustable speed setting to create diverse ice textures.

Comprehensive Kit: Comes with two barrels, an ice scoop, a storage slushie ice box, and a three-plug faucet.

LIANQIAN Automatic Electric Ice Crusher and Shave Ice Machine

Buy on Amazon

How to Maximize Profits with Your Commercial Shaved Ice Machine

Now that you’ve got your eye on the right ice shaver for your business, check out these ideas for using it to maximize your profits:

Offering a Variety of Flavors and Toppings

To keep customers coming back, offer a diverse selection of flavors and toppings for your shaved ice. Popular flavors include classics like cherry, blue raspberry, and lemon-lime and tropical options like coconut, mango, and passion fruit. Don’t be afraid to experiment with unique flavor combinations and limited-time offerings. Providing a variety of options will cater to a wider range of customer preferences and can set your business apart from the competition.

Strategic Pricing and Upselling Techniques

Optimizing your pricing strategy is essential for maximizing profits in the shaved ice business. Consider factors such as the cost of ingredients, overhead, and competitor pricing to determine the optimal price point for your products. Additionally, develop effective upselling techniques to encourage customers to purchase additional items, such as extra toppings, larger serving sizes, or premium flavors. By offering a range of prices and options, you can appeal to various customer budgets while increasing your average transaction value.

Creative Marketing and Promotions

Marketing is vital in attracting customers and driving sales in the shaved ice business. Engage potential customers through social media channels like Instagram and Facebook, showcasing your delicious products and highlighting any promotions or special offers. Consider creating seasonal or limited-time promotions to entice customers and boost sales during specific periods. Collaborating with other local businesses or participating in community events can also help increase brand awareness and attract new customers.

Efficient Use and Maintenance of Your Machine

Operating and maintaining your shaved ice machine efficiently can significantly impact your profit margins. It’s essential to ensure the machine is in good working condition at all times, which requires regular servicing and cleaning. The more efficiently your machine works, the more product you can produce in less time, leading to increased profits. Here are a few tips:

Regularly check the blades: The blades of your shaved ice machine must be sharp and free from damage. Dull blades can affect the quality of the ice and slow down the shaving process.

The blades of your shaved ice machine must be sharp and free from damage. Dull blades can affect the quality of the ice and slow down the shaving process. Keep the machine clean: Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of bacteria and ensures your ice tastes fresh. It also prolongs the life of the machine.

Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of bacteria and ensures your ice tastes fresh. It also prolongs the life of the machine. Train your staff: Make sure your staff knows how to operate and clean the machine properly. It can prevent potential breakdowns and maintain the quality of your product.

Bundling Options and Loyalty Programs

Consider offering bundle deals, such as a shaved ice and a snack, or a ‘family pack’ for larger groups. Bundling can increase the perceived value of your offerings and entice customers to spend more. Similarly, loyalty programs where customers earn points or get a free product after a certain number of purchases can encourage repeat business.

Environmental Consciousness and Sustainability

More consumers are becoming environmentally conscious, and a commitment to sustainability can set your business apart. Consider using biodegradable or recyclable materials for serving and packaging. Also, locally sourced, natural ingredients for your flavors and toppings can be an attractive point for eco-conscious consumers.

By employing these strategies, you can utilize your commercial shaved ice machine to its full potential and maximize your business profits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between shaved ice and snow cones?

Shaved ice and snow cones are two distinct types of frozen treats. While both are made from ice, shaved ice is created by shaving thin, delicate layers of ice that create a fluffy, snow-like texture. Snow cones, on the other hand, are made by crushing ice into coarser, granular pieces. The fluffy texture of shaved ice allows flavors to be absorbed more effectively, resulting in a more enjoyable taste experience for customers.

Can I use a commercial shaved ice machine for other types of frozen treats?

Yes, many commercial shaved ice machines are versatile and can be used for creating other types of frozen treats. For example, some machines can produce slushies, granitas, or even frozen yogurt, depending on the settings and attachments used. Experimenting with different treats can help diversify your product offerings and attract more customers.

How do I clean and maintain my commercial shaved ice machine?

Proper cleaning and maintenance are crucial for ensuring your commercial shaved ice machine continues to function optimally and produce high-quality shaved ice. To clean your machine, first, unplug it and remove any ice or debris. Disassemble removable parts, such as the hopper, blade, and ice chute, and wash them with warm, soapy water.

Use a soft brush to clean hard-to-reach areas and remove any buildup. Rinse and dry all components before reassembling the machine. Consult your machine’s instruction manual for specific cleaning guidelines and recommended maintenance schedules.

How much electricity does a commercial shaved ice machine consume?

The amount of electricity consumed by a commercial shaved ice machine depends on factors such as its size, capacity, and usage. On average, smaller countertop machines consume less energy than larger, standalone units.

To minimize energy consumption, consider choosing an energy-efficient machine, turning the machine off when not in use, and regularly performing maintenance to keep it in optimal working condition.

Are there any special permits or licenses required to operate a shaved ice business?

The permits and licenses required for operating a shaved ice business may vary depending on your location and the nature of your business (e.g., brick-and-mortar store, food truck, or concession stand). Common requirements may include a business license, food service permit, or health department inspection. Researching your local regulations and requirements is essential to ensure your shaved ice business is compliant.

Investing in a high-quality commercial shaved ice machine can help small business owners and entrepreneurs establish a successful business in the frozen treat industry.

By considering factors such as budget, size, capacity, ease of use, and durability, you can make an informed decision and choose the best machine for your needs. By offering a variety of flavors and toppings, employing strategic pricing and upselling techniques, and implementing creative

