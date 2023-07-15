Cooling Towel: Options For Beating the Heat

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, freelancer, or entrepreneur, you are no stranger to wearing multiple hats. One moment you might find yourself in an air-conditioned office; the next, you could be sweating under the hot sun at a job site. With the ability to lower body temperature effectively and provide instant cooling relief, cooling towels are ideal for those working under hot conditions.

What are Cooling Towels and How do they Work?

A cooling towel offers a straightforward yet effective solution to beat the heat. Made from specially designed fabric, these towels can draw sweat away from your skin, promoting the natural evaporative cooling process. The result? Your skin feels cooler, even under the scorching sun.

But how do they work? The science is actually pretty simple. Once the towel gets wet, it evaporates the excess water, which produces a cooling effect. This evaporative cooling effect lasts for up to two hours or more, depending on the brand and environmental conditions.

The Benefits of Using a Cooling Towel for the Neck

Using a cooling towel for the neck is an effective strategy to combat the heat. The neck area is rich in blood vessels close to the skin surface, so cooling it can significantly affect your overall body temperature. It’s not just about feeling refreshed – it’s about staying healthy and productive too.

In high-temperature environments, our bodies work overtime to stay cool. Cooling towels can help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, making them a comfort accessory and a safety measure. And given their versatility, they can be used as headbands, scarves, or even as a cooling cloth draped over your shoulders, catering to your personal preference and specific need.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Cooling Towel

Here are some key features to look out for:

Material Quality and Durability: Most cooling towels are made from polyester and microfiber for long-lasting durability. High-quality materials will be soft to the skin and provide a reliable cooling effect.

Cooling towels come in different sizes. A larger towel will cover more body surfaces but can be bulkier. Look for a towel that's easy to wet, wring, and wrap around your neck or head.

Some towels can stay cool for up to two hours, while others can last up to three hours. Your choice will depend on your specific needs and the conditions you will be using it.

The price of cooling towels can vary. While finding a towel that fits your budget is essential, ensure you're not compromising on quality.

Cooling Towels: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Top Pick: Tough Outdoors Cooling Towel Runner Up: MISSION Original Microfiber Cooling Towel Best Value: Ergodyne Chill-Its Evaporative Cooling Towel Material Polyamide and Polyester Brushed Microfiber PVA Material Dimensions 38.5" x 12" 33" x 10" 13" x 29.5" Cooling Time 2+ hours Up to 2 hours Up to 4 hours Activation Soak, wring out, wrap Activated with water Absorbs water for cooling UV Protection UPF 50 UPF 50 Not specified Washing Machine washable Machine washable Machine washable Additional Benefits Durable smooth hems, multiple uses Cools up to 30 degrees below body temperature Can manage fevers, hot flashes, night sweats

Tough Outdoors Cooling Towel



Top Pick: Our top pick, the Tough Outdoors Cooling Towel, is a formidable ally against the relentless heat of summer. These cooling towels promise to deliver quick, refreshing relief that lasts. Whether you’re working outside in the hot sun, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply dealing with a heatwave, these cool towels can keep your temperature down.

Key Features:

Soak, wring out, and wrap around your neck for an instant cool down. When it warms up, rinse and repeat for continued relief.

Measures 38.5″x12″

Stays cool for 2+ hours

Crafted from a soft, absorbent blend of polyamide and polyester, these towels are gentle on the skin, machine washable, and quick-drying.

UPF 50 rating offers substantial protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, a feature the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends.

Ideal for a variety of uses

Smooth hems for durability

Tough Outdoors Cooling Towel

MISSION Original Microfiber Cooling Towel

Runner Up: The MISSION Original Microfiber Cooling Towel is a reliable and efficient tool to stay cool and comfortable when you need relief from the heat. It is available in a range of colors and measures

?33″L x 10″W.

Key Features:

Made from a soft, smooth, and durable brushed microfiber, providing a cooling effect to keep you comfortable during your activities.

Fabric cools up to 30 degrees below the average body temperature in under a minute

Long Cooling Time: Once activated with water, the towel stays cool for up to 2 hours.

Chemical-free Cooling & UPF 50 Sun Protection

MISSION Original Microfiber Cooling Towel

Ergodyne Chill-Its Evaporative Cooling Towel

Best Value: The Ergodyne Chill-It is a machine washable towel, perfect for those who seek instant relief from heat while engaged in physically demanding activities. This cooling towel measures 13″ x 29.5″, providing ample coverage and cooling.

Key Features:

Cooling Towel can provide cooling for up to 4 hours.

Made from PVA material that absorbs water and creates a cooling sensation as it evaporates.

Reusable and machine-washable

Helps reduce the effects of heat exhaustion and fights fatigue when working in the heat.

Can also be used to manage fevers, hot flashes, or night sweats.

Ergodyne Chill-Its Evaporative Cooling Towel

FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad

The FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad is an instant cooling towel designed with hyper-evaporative material that stays dry to the touch while retaining water. Ideal for a variety of activities, this machine washable towel measures 33″ L x 13″ W and comes in several colors.

Key Features:

Manufactured from FROGG TOGGS’ unique, hyper-evaporative material that remains dry to the touch while retaining water.

Activates rapidly and can cool up to 30 degrees upon being wet with water.

FROGG TOGGS has been a trusted brand of top-notch cooling products since 1996.

Reusable cooling relief and sun protection.

FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad

Sukeen [4 Pack] Cooling Towels

This product comes in a pack of 4 towels, each measuring 40″x12″. They are available in a variety of colors and come with a carrying pouch and carabiner clip. The towels are made of a hyper-evaporative breathable mesh material and provide instant cooling as soon as they get wet.

Key Features:

Depending on the conditions, each towel can stay cool for up to 3 hours.

No chemicals are used in the making of these towels, making them an ideal choice for hot flashes, outdoor activities, indoor exercise, fever or headache therapy, and heatstroke prevention.

Comes with a waterproof plastic pouch, which is environmentally friendly and space-saving.

The storage pouch is equipped with a carabiner clip, making it easy to attach the cooling towel to a sports bag or backpack.

Sukeen [4 Pack] Cooling Towels

Cool RAG Extreme Cooling Towel

The Cool RAG Extreme Cooling Towel promises instant relief from heat. Manufactured by South Sport, this towel is made of hyper-evaporative PVA material, which uses moisture from the towel to draw heat away from your skin, providing immediate cooling. It’s activated by soaking, wringing, and then snapping the towel.

Key Features:

Instant cooling

Large size (27″x17″) for large coverage area

High-quality material is skin-friendly, highly absorbent, and chemical-free.

Use on the head, neck, and body.

Remains cool for hours

Cool RAG Extreme Cooling Towel

U-pick 4 Packs Cooling Towels

This 4 pack of neck towels by U-pick are each 40″x 12″ and can stay cool up to three hours. They are made from a chemical-free microfiber and can be used for working in hot weather or as a headache or hot flashes relief.

Key features:

Soft, pliable, and easy to fold

UPF 50 SPF

Machine washable

Comes with a waterproof pouch and carabiner clip

Comes in a variety of colors

U-pick 4 Packs Cooling Towels

COLD FACTOR Cooling Towel

The COLD FACTOR Cooling Neck Towel is a high-quality and durable solution for maintaining your cool when working in hot conditions. Leveraging advanced cooling technology, this towel delivers immediate relief, ensuring you stay productive for longer. It’s specifically designed for optimal use on your neck, shoulders, or any area with exposed blood vessels for effective cooling.

Key Features:

Incorporates scientifically proven cooling technology for immediate relief from heat.

Crafted with premium PVA material, allowing 2X longer cooling duration than standard microfiber towels.

Keeps you cool for up to 5 hours, thanks to its unique embossing process that enhances water absorption.

Offers protection from sun damage with a UPF rating of 50+

Gentle and comfortable for use on your neck, shoulders, or other areas and is soft enough for wiping off sweat.

Portable and convenient to carry

Machine washable for easy cleaning and maintenance

COLD FACTOR Cooling Towel

TowelTouch 4 Pack Cooling Towels

The TowelTouch 4 Pack of cooling towels can keep you stocked up on a budget. These highly absorbent cooling towels, made of ice hyper-evaporative breathable material, are designed to trigger an instant cooling effect and reduce your body temperature during intense workouts or long hours in the heat.

Key Features:

Crafted from ice hyper-evaporative breathable material that offers powerful absorption of water and sweat.

Capable of staying chilled for up to 3 hours

Soft and adaptable, allowing you to customize your cooling style such as neck wrap, cooling headband, or evaporative cooler scarf.

Suitable not only for sports but also for fever or headache therapy, heatstroke prevention, and as sunscreen protection with its UPF 50 SPF.

Comes in an individual waterproof pouch with a carabiner clip

TowelTouch 4 Pack Cooling Towels

RiptGear Instant Cooling Towel

The RiptGear Instant Cooling Towel is your next go-to accessory when working in hot conditions. Crafted with a lightweight microfiber mesh, this cooling towel offers instant relief by cooling to approximately 35 degrees below your average body temperature. Its versatility makes it perfect for not just your body but also your face, neck, and as a head wrap when temperatures really rise.

Key Features:

Made from soft, breathable, and lightweight microfiber mesh for optimal cooling.

Protective features such as heat exhaustion reduction and UPF protection make it ideal for hot weather.

Remains soft on your skin, even after a hot day.

Fast activation for immediate use.

Reusable and ideal for a variety of uses.

RiptGear Instant Cooling Towel

Why Cooling Towels are a Must-Have for Working in Hot Conditions

In hot conditions, staying cool isn’t just a luxury – it’s a necessity. A cooling towel is an affordable, portable solution that can help keep you comfortable and focused, even in the most challenging environments.

Consider a construction business owner who is often outdoors under the sun. A cooling towel around the neck can help maintain a comfortable body temperature, reducing the risk of heat exhaustion and keeping energy levels high. Similarly, for a landscaping freelancer, a cool towel can provide much-needed relief, especially during summer when the heat can be relentless.

These functional accessories can also benefit food truck operators and outdoor event organizers. Not only can they keep you cool and comfortable, but offering them to staff can increase morale and productivity. As a bonus, happy, comfortable employees are likely to provide better customer service, which can lead to increased customer satisfaction.

FAQs

How long do cooling towels stay cool?

Cooling towels can stay cool for up to two to three hours depending on the brand and specific model. Some higher-end models might even offer longer cooling durations.

Can you reuse cooling towels?

Absolutely! One of the great things about cooling towels is that they’re reusable. Just re-wet, wring out the excess water, and you’re good to go. And yes, they are machine washable, making maintenance a breeze.

How do you clean and care for cooling towels?

Most cooling towels are machine washable. Just toss them in the washing machine and hang them to dry. However, it’s always best to check the care instructions that come with your specific towel.

Are cooling towels safe to use for all ages?

Yes, cooling towels are safe for people of all ages. They are a non-invasive and natural way to cool down your body temperature.

Where can you buy high-quality cooling towels?

Cooling towels can be found in a variety of stores, both physical and online. Make sure to purchase from reputable sellers to ensure the quality of the product.

How to Properly Use and Maintain Your Cooling Towels

Using and maintaining your cooling towel is easy. Soak it in water, wring out the excess water, and it’s ready to use. For the towel to continue providing the desired cooling effect, it must remain damp. If it dries out, re-wet and wring it out.

After use, rinse the towel under clean water and allow it to air dry before storing it in a waterproof plastic pouch or similar storage solution. Remember, most cooling towels are machine washable, so regular washing can keep your towel fresh and ready to use.

