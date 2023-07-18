eBay Unveils New Trading Card Submission Service

eBay has made an exciting announcement that will significantly benefit trading card collectors. The company has unveiled a new trading card submission service that allows collectors, investors, and professional sellers to submit eligible graded cards valued at over $250 directly to the eBay vault, a state-of-the-art facility and digital marketplace.

Trading cards, increasingly seen as an alternative asset class, require an infrastructure that allows instant buy, list, sell, and transfer ownership actions. eBay’s new submission service fulfills this need by allowing collectors to send an individual card or their entire collection to the eBay vault for long-term storage, expert third-party authentication, and streamlined transactions.

“The eBay vault is backed by nearly 28 years of leadership in the collectibles category, and our new submission service delivers easy and secure buying, selling, and storage for collectors to excel in the fast-paced world of sports collecting,” said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay.

This new service broadens eligibility for the eBay vault beyond cards purchased directly on the marketplace, covering graded autographs, relic, and patch cards. It also complements eBay’s comprehensive suite of collecting tools such as Price Guide, eBay Collection, Image Scan, and Authenticity Guarantee.

The eBay vault is a 31,000-square-foot, world-class facility that houses some of the rarest and most sought-after trading cards. With robust physical protection measures, including 24/7 surveillance, biometric authentication systems, and intrusion detection systems, the vault ensures the utmost security for collectors’ assets. Additionally, temperature and humidity controls help maintain the pristine condition of these valuable items.

To begin the submission process, collectors visit eBay.com/vaultsubmissions, choose to send cards by mail or drop them off in person, and input submission details using the eBay app, a web-based form, or a spreadsheet. Cards from various categories can be shipped in one submission. Notably, eBay is not charging submission fees in 2023.

eBay will further engage with the trading card community this summer at events nationwide. These events, including the Collectors Camp, The National Sports Collectors Convention, and Gen Con, will empower collectors to make better buying, selling, and trading decisions and contribute to the growth of The Hobby.

eBay’s new submission service is an advantageous addition for small business owners operating in the trading cards industry. It offers a more accessible, secure, and streamlined process for collectors, which can significantly boost their confidence and activity on the platform, leading to potential sales and market growth increases.

