Don’t Miss Customer Service & Experience East 2023

If you are responsible for customer service or have experience in your small business, attending Customer Service & Experience East 2023 will give you great insight into the latest marketing trends. It is an excellent opportunity to learn, network, and be inspired to learn from industry experts, network with peers, and share ideas on how to improve the customer experience.
The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Some of the speakers confirmed to attend include:
- Jeff Toister, CEO of Toister Performance Solutions
- Michael Johnson, Chief Customer Officer of Verizon
- John Feldman, Chief Customer Officer of Hilton
- Liz Kelly, Chief Customer Officer of Aflac
- Christine Moore, Chief Customer Officer of Wells Fargo
Click the red button and register to attend Customer Service & Experience East 2023, November 7-8, at the Marriott Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.
