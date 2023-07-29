Learn From Experts at 11th UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference

If you are in the beauty industry, the 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference is the place to be. It will be held on September 27, 2023, along with 43 beauty visionaries, as they reveal the latest trends and groundbreaking innovations that will revolutionize both online and in-store experiences.

Learn how to leverage essential tools for the beauty industry such as digital technology, social media, and influencer marketing to increase your customer base and revenue.

Keynote presentations from leading experts, along with panel discussions and workshops on a range of topics, will be part of the agenda, including:

Retailer Insights & Expertise

Hot Trends & Innovations

Sustainable Production & Packaging

Social Media Channels & Content Strategies

Click on the red button and register to attend the 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference held on September 27, 2023

Register Now

