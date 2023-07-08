If You Are in The Beauty Business Don’t Miss This Event

The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference will be held on September 27, 2023, at One Great George Street in London. The conference will bring together beauty industry leaders from across Europe to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the beauty sector.

Discover insights from 43 beauty visionaries as they reveal the latest trends and groundbreaking innovations that will revolutionize both online and in-store experiences. Gain expert knowledge on leveraging digital technology, social media, and influencer marketing to captivate consumers. Explore shopper and retailer insights to enhance customer experiences and stay ahead of the curve.

Uncover sustainable advancements that will keep your brand irresistibly on-trend. Join this transformative journey into the beauty world, where experts share their expertise to empower you to dominate the market.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from leading experts, as well as panel discussions and workshops on a variety of topics, including: Retailer Insights & Expertise

Hot Trends & Innovations

Sustainable Production & Packaging

Social Media Channels & Content Strategies The conference will also offer networking opportunities with other beauty professionals. To learn more about the conference and register, click the red button. Register Now

The Beauty Trends Conference

