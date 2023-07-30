About Us   |   Advertise

50 Fashion Business Ideas for Aspiring Small Business Owners

Published: Jul 30, 2023 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
50 Fashion Business Ideas for Fashionistas

So, you’re a self-confessed fashionista. If you’re thinking about turning your passion for fashion into a profitable business, especially considering fashion business ideas, you’re certainly not alone. For instance, a staggering 8510 searches are made per month related to starting a clothing line!

Here is a word from Jensen Tung about how he started a clothing brand with $0 in one week!

Conduct Market Research
Sell Your Business
Power Up Your Event's Success

Fashion Business Ideas

So, how do you turn your love affair with fashion into a successful business? Here are 50 small business ideas to inspire fashionistas.

1. Start a Shoe Line

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s shopping for shoes! As the world can’t get enough of shoe shopping, you could certainly do a lot worse than starting your own shoe-manufacturing business.

2. Write a Fashion-Related Book

Take a leaf out of Sophia Amoruso’s book #GirlBoss about her inspirational story of her achievements as the CEO of a thriving online fashion retailer from humble beginnings selling on eBay by writing your own fashion-related book.

3. Start Selling Clothes On eBay

Or, like Amoruso, why not initiate a fashion venture by selling clothes and other fashion items on eBay? Second-hand vintage clothes can go down well on eBay. Start by sorting out your own wardrobe and selling what you don’t want on eBay. Or choose one of the best apps to sell clothes online.

4. Make Fabulous Belts

Being a unisex item, belts will always be in high demand. Get your foot into the fashion industry by manufacturing and marketing belts.

5. Create Unique T-Shirts

Got an idea for a fabulously unique t-shirt? Get your t-short motives and logos professionally designed and start selling them by using t-shirt creator tools like RedBubble.

6. Start Making Handbags!

50 Fashion Business Ideas for Fashionistas - Start Making Handbags

Like shoes, women (and a growing number of men, for that matter) can’t get too many handbags. Capitalize on the huge handbag market by making and marketing ultra-trendy and unique handbags.

7. Deal in Watches

Watches are a fashion accessory we’ll always need. Another great idea to get your foot into the world of fashion is to start dealing in watches. Trawl the second-hand shops for cheap unwanted watches, get them restored and sell them for a tidy profit!

8. Be a Personal Stylist

Being a personal stylist and offering fashion and style advice would be a rewarding career and would certainly satisfy any ambition to work in fashion.

9. Start Your Own Clothing Line

If you love fashion, why not take the plunge by starting your own clothing line? It might be competitive, but if you’ve got a creative designer side, why not showcase your talent by making your own quirky fashion line?

10. Become a Fashion Columnist

Got something to say about the latest trends and news emerging from the world of fashion? Put it into writing by becoming a fashion columnist.

11. Scout for the Next Supermodel

The next supermodel is out there somewhere, and why shouldn’t you be the person to find her (or him!)? Starting your own model scouting business can be a great way to get into fashion.

12. Start Your Own Fashion Blog

Why not write about the latest trends, tips and news in the constantly evolving world of fashion by starting your own blog?

13. Launch a Fashion Magazine

Fancy yourself as the next editor of Vogue? Become a competitor of the likes of Vogue and Elle by launching your own fashion magazine.

14. Focus on Maternity Wear

It could be argued that, when it comes to maternity wear, it simply isn’t trendy enough! Plug this hole in the market by starting your own highly fashionable line of maternity wear.

15. Make Your Own Perfume

Perfume-making workshops are becoming increasingly popular. Once you’ve mastered the art of perfume making, why not start your own perfume-selling business?

16. Be a Fashion Designer

Fancy yourself as the next Stella McCartney? Designing your own clothes and rubbing shoulders with the fashion elite has to be one of the most glamorous jobs in existence!

17. Begin Your Own Wedding Gown Rental Business

Renting wedding gowns is in hot demand. Start a rewarding and lucrative business renting wedding gowns to brides.

18. Organize Fashion Events

If you’ve got great organizational skills, why not put them to good use by running your own rewarding fashion event business?

19. Start a Lingerie Production Business

Love lingerie? Enjoy a thriving business by making and selling your own lingerie!

20. Rent Designer Clothes

Take a leaf out of Rent the Runway, a New York start-up that rents expensive designer clothes to fashionistas, and start your own designer attire rental business.

21. Design Sunglasses

No celebrity would be seen without wearing a pair of designer shades. If you’ve got a penchant for high-fashion sunglasses, why not start to make your own?

22. Become a Fashion Marketer

Follow in the footsteps of the online fashion community Polyvore and start your own business venture specializing in marketing for fashion retailers.

23. Make Badges

From rebellious teenagers to corporate memorabilia, badges will always have their place in society. Capitalize on the demand for badges by opening your own badge-making business.

24. Become a Fashion YouTuber

50 Fashion Business Ideas for Fashionistas - Become a Fashion YouTuber

YouTube provides a host of opportunities for people to make a profitable income. Showcase your fashion-related talents by posting videos on YouTube, from makeup tutorials to making dresses.

25. Make Your Own Wristbands

From entrances to festivals to corporate events, customized wristbands are always going to be needed. Take advantage of the demand by starting your own wristband customization business.

26. Start a Shoe Repair Business

There’s nothing quite as infuriating as breaking the heel on your favorite pair of shoes! Starting a shoe repair business might be the perfect way to get your foot into fashion (no pun intended!).

27. Make and Sell Your Own Jewellery

fashion business ideas - woman handcrafting jewelry

The world can’t get enough jewelry makers! Making jewelry is not as difficult as you may think and offers a rewarding and potentially successful business venture.

28. Upcycle Fashion Items

Upcycling is hugely fashionable. Whet your creative appetite by upcycling fashion items into wonderful new creations.

29. Open a Fashion Flea Market Stall

Many successful entrepreneurs began their businesses from flea market stalls. Enjoy the benefits of a low-cost selling platform by opening your own fashion stall at the local flea market.

30. Run Fashion Expos

Another fashion-related business would be to organize and run fashion expos, perfect for fashionistas with great organizational skills.

31. Start a Casual Wear Line

We all crave to wear casuals from time to time. Hence there’s a huge market for casual wear. Why not tap into it by starting your own jeans, t-shirts, shorts and other casuals line?

32. Make Baby Clothes

Baby clothes make us coo with adoration. Again, this constantly in-demand strand of the fashion market is crying out for creative designers to bring us more adorable baby clothes.

33. Start a Fashion Podcast

Launching a podcast can be both profitable and rewarding. Why not utilize your love for fashion by running your own fashion-focused podcast?

34. Host Fashion Talks on the Radio and Television

There’s nothing quite like a natter about the latest fashion fads. Get your name known as an organizer of compelling fashion talks on radio and television.

35. Start an Online Boutique

E-commerce websites aren’t difficult to set up and are much cheaper to run than bricks and mortar stores. If you have an eye for fashion, sell some goods on your own online store.

36. Sell Suits

50 Fashion Business Ideas for Fashionistas - Sell Suits

People are always going to need suits, so why not specialize in selling corporate suits and shirts?

37. Become a Fashion Consultant

Fashion consultants who give advice to models, executives, politicians and celebrities are in hot demand, offering a fulfilling and lucrative way into the world of fashion.

38. Embark on a Clothing Franchise Opportunity

There’s a whole host of retail clothing business franchise opportunities to explore, offering business openings fashionistas can walk into and start earning money from straight away.

39. Open a Fashion PR Business

Models, designers, manufacturers and retailers… what do they all have in common? They need quality and effective public relations. Make your mark on the world of fashion by opening your own PR for fashion firm.

40. Design Innovative Fashion Tech

It might be a fashion app or some kind of state-of-art technology for fashion shows. If you’re a whiz at tech, concentrate on creating some fashion tech that fashionistas can’t ignore.

41. Start Your Own Sports Clothes Brand

fashion business ideas - sports clothes hanging on rack

Sports clothes are always going to be in hot demand. If you love fashion and sports, combine the two by designing and manufacturing your own line of sports clothes.

42. Sell Costumes

Costumes and dressing up are great fun! Start a thriving business by making and selling costumes.

43. Mend Clothes

We’ve all been there and torn a designer dress or jammed the zipper on our favorite pair of jeans. Be a ‘fashion life saver’ by opening your own mending clothes business.

44. Make Soccer Shirts!

A relatively low-cost fashion business venture would be to become involved in making customized soccer shirts for local, national or even international soccer teams.

45. Set Up an Accessories Store

If designing the likes of scarves and belts is your thing, jump on the sought-after accessory bandwagon and set up your own accessories store.

46. Open a Fashion Design School

fashion business ideas - woman measuring material at a fashion design school

Fashion schools are in all the major cities around the world. Students are wanting to enroll in fashion courses, so why not meet the demand by starting your own fashion school?

47. Launch Fashion Awards

fashion business ideas - fashion awards

There’s nothing the world of fashion loves more than an ultra-glamorous fashion show! Be the name behind the most exciting fashion shows by organizing your own.

48. Become a Milliner

Hats will never go out of fashion. Get your creative juices flowing by designing and selling hats.

49. Start Your Own Web Design Company for Retailers

E-commerce sites are highly competitive. If you have web design skills, why not hone your talents in a specific niche by offering web design services to retailers?

50. Set Up Your Own Boutique

Rent out a physical store and fill it with all kinds of weird and wonderful accessories and fashion items and enjoy selling your creations and having fashion banter with your customers.

Here’s a snapshot of the 50 with their keypoints in a concise table:

No.Fashion Business IdeaDescription
1Start a Shoe LineAs the world loves shoe shopping, starting your own shoe-manufacturing business is a solid idea.
2Write a Fashion-Related BookDraw inspiration from successful fashion narratives like #GirlBoss and pen your own fashion journey.
3Start Selling Clothes On eBayBegin by selling second-hand vintage clothes or decluttering your wardrobe on eBay or other clothes-selling apps.
4Make Fabulous BeltsBelts, being unisex, are always in demand. Starting with belt manufacturing is a sturdy step into the fashion world.
5Create Unique T-ShirtsUse t-shirt creator tools like RedBubble to bring your unique t-shirt designs to life and sell them.
6Start Making Handbags!Dive into the evergreen market of handbags by manufacturing and selling your unique designs.
7Deal in WatchesRestore and sell second-hand watches for profit.
8Be a Personal StylistOffer personalized fashion and style advice as a career.
9Start Your Own Clothing LineDelve into the competitive world of fashion by launching your own clothing line.
10Become a Fashion ColumnistShare your views on the latest fashion trends and news through written columns.
11Scout for the Next SupermodelLaunch a model scouting business.
12Start Your Own Fashion BlogChronicle the latest in fashion on a personal platform.
13Launch a Fashion MagazineCompete with giants like Vogue with a fresh perspective.
14Focus on Maternity WearAddress the need for more trendy maternity options.
15Make Your Own PerfumeAfter mastering the art, launch a perfume-selling venture.
16Be a Fashion DesignerExplore the world of design and mingle with the fashion elite.
17Wedding Gown Rental BusinessCater to the demand for wedding gown rentals.
18Organize Fashion EventsUtilize organizational skills to create notable fashion events.
19Start a Lingerie Production BusinessDelight in designing and selling your own lingerie.
20Rent Designer ClothesInspired by ventures like Rent the Runway, start your rental service.
21Design SunglassesIntroduce innovative designs in the high-fashion sunglasses market.
22Become a Fashion MarketerSpecialize in marketing strategies tailored for fashion retailers.
23Make BadgesAddress the ever-present demand for badges with a badge-making business.
24Become a Fashion YouTuberShowcase fashion skills, from makeup tutorials to outfit ideas.
25Make Your Own WristbandsCustomize wristbands for events or style statements.
26Start a Shoe Repair BusinessAddress the evergreen demand for shoe repairs.
27Make and Sell Your Own JewelleryEnter the vast market of jewelry making.
28Upcycle Fashion ItemsTransform existing items into renewed masterpieces.
29Open a Fashion Flea Market StallInitiate a business from a flea market platform.
30Run Fashion ExposOrganize expos to showcase the latest in fashion.
31Start a Casual Wear LineCater to the undying demand for casual attire.
32Make Baby ClothesDesign and introduce adorable outfits for babies.
33Start a Fashion PodcastLaunch a podcast focusing on fashion trends and advice.
34Host Fashion Talks on Radio and TVDiscuss the latest in fashion over popular media.
35Start an Online BoutiqueUse e-commerce to sell fashion goods.
36Sell SuitsSpecialize in corporate suits and shirts.
37Become a Fashion ConsultantOffer expert fashion advice to professionals.
38Clothing Franchise OpportunityLeverage established brands with franchise opportunities.
39Open a Fashion PR BusinessManage public relations for models, designers, and retailers.
40Manage public relations for models, designers, and retailers.Merge technology with fashion to create groundbreaking products.
41Start Your Own Sports Clothes BrandCombine fashion and sports with a unique clothing line.
42Sell CostumesDesign and market costumes for various events.
43Mend ClothesOffer repair services for various clothing items.
44Make Soccer ShirtsCustomize soccer shirts for various teams.
45Set Up an Accessories StoreDive into the accessory market with a dedicated store.
46Open a Fashion Design SchoolCater to the increasing demand for fashion education.
47Launch Fashion AwardsOrganize award ceremonies to recognize fashion talent.
48Become a MillinerDesign hats for various occasions and styles.
49Web Design for RetailersOffer specialized web design services for fashion retailers.
50Set Up Your Own BoutiqueLaunch a brick-and-mortar store for fashion enthusiasts.

6 Fashion Side Hustles for the Cautious

fashion business ideas - fashion illustrations

In the dynamic world of fashion, not everyone wants to plunge head-first into starting a full-blown business. Many fashion enthusiasts instead opt for side hustles — smaller ventures they can manage on the side, allowing them to earn money and still nurture their passion. These side gigs often require less initial investment and offer flexible schedules, making them ideal for budding entrepreneurs or those looking to supplement their income.

These side hustles cater to various skills and interests within the fashion industry, and with the right marketing and dedication, they can prove to be quite profitable:

  • Fashion Photography: If you have a knack for photography, offer your services for fashion shoots, lookbooks, or portfolio-building sessions for models.
  • Closet Organizing: Help clients declutter and organize their wardrobes, offering them style advice along the way.
  • Subscription Box Curating: Create themed fashion subscription boxes that deliver trendy items to subscribers on a regular basis.
  • Custom Footwear Design: If you have a flair for shoe design, customize sneakers, sandals, or heels with unique art, embellishments, or materials. As personalized fashion becomes more popular, there’s an increasing demand for one-of-a-kind footwear. Psst! This one will fit in really well if you’ve already started a shoe line like in # 1.
  • Fashion Illustration: If you’re artistically inclined, offer services as a fashion illustrator. Designers, brands, and magazines often seek illustrators to bring concepts to life in a visually appealing manner. Your artwork could also be sold as prints or on products like T-shirts, bags, and stationery.
  • Pop-Up Boutique Owner: Secure temporary spaces in popular areas or events to showcase and sell curated fashion items. This approach requires minimal overhead compared to a traditional store and creates buzz due to its limited-time availability. Collaborating with local designers or exclusive product launches can make your pop-up stand out.

Can you think of any more fabulous fashion business ideas we’ve not covered? If so, we’d love to hear about them!

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read "Gabrielle’s blog here.".
