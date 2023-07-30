50 Fashion Business Ideas for Aspiring Small Business Owners

So, you’re a self-confessed fashionista. If you’re thinking about turning your passion for fashion into a profitable business, especially considering fashion business ideas, you’re certainly not alone. For instance, a staggering 8510 searches are made per month related to starting a clothing line!

Here is a word from Jensen Tung about how he started a clothing brand with $0 in one week!

Fashion Business Ideas

So, how do you turn your love affair with fashion into a successful business? Here are 50 small business ideas to inspire fashionistas.

1. Start a Shoe Line

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s shopping for shoes! As the world can’t get enough of shoe shopping, you could certainly do a lot worse than starting your own shoe-manufacturing business.

2. Write a Fashion-Related Book

Take a leaf out of Sophia Amoruso’s book #GirlBoss about her inspirational story of her achievements as the CEO of a thriving online fashion retailer from humble beginnings selling on eBay by writing your own fashion-related book.

3. Start Selling Clothes On eBay

Or, like Amoruso, why not initiate a fashion venture by selling clothes and other fashion items on eBay? Second-hand vintage clothes can go down well on eBay. Start by sorting out your own wardrobe and selling what you don’t want on eBay. Or choose one of the best apps to sell clothes online.

4. Make Fabulous Belts

Being a unisex item, belts will always be in high demand. Get your foot into the fashion industry by manufacturing and marketing belts.

5. Create Unique T-Shirts

Got an idea for a fabulously unique t-shirt? Get your t-short motives and logos professionally designed and start selling them by using t-shirt creator tools like RedBubble.

6. Start Making Handbags!

Like shoes, women (and a growing number of men, for that matter) can’t get too many handbags. Capitalize on the huge handbag market by making and marketing ultra-trendy and unique handbags.

7. Deal in Watches

Watches are a fashion accessory we’ll always need. Another great idea to get your foot into the world of fashion is to start dealing in watches. Trawl the second-hand shops for cheap unwanted watches, get them restored and sell them for a tidy profit!

8. Be a Personal Stylist

Being a personal stylist and offering fashion and style advice would be a rewarding career and would certainly satisfy any ambition to work in fashion.

9. Start Your Own Clothing Line

If you love fashion, why not take the plunge by starting your own clothing line? It might be competitive, but if you’ve got a creative designer side, why not showcase your talent by making your own quirky fashion line?

10. Become a Fashion Columnist

Got something to say about the latest trends and news emerging from the world of fashion? Put it into writing by becoming a fashion columnist.

11. Scout for the Next Supermodel

The next supermodel is out there somewhere, and why shouldn’t you be the person to find her (or him!)? Starting your own model scouting business can be a great way to get into fashion.

12. Start Your Own Fashion Blog

Why not write about the latest trends, tips and news in the constantly evolving world of fashion by starting your own blog?

13. Launch a Fashion Magazine

Fancy yourself as the next editor of Vogue? Become a competitor of the likes of Vogue and Elle by launching your own fashion magazine.

14. Focus on Maternity Wear

It could be argued that, when it comes to maternity wear, it simply isn’t trendy enough! Plug this hole in the market by starting your own highly fashionable line of maternity wear.

15. Make Your Own Perfume

Perfume-making workshops are becoming increasingly popular. Once you’ve mastered the art of perfume making, why not start your own perfume-selling business?

16. Be a Fashion Designer

Fancy yourself as the next Stella McCartney? Designing your own clothes and rubbing shoulders with the fashion elite has to be one of the most glamorous jobs in existence!

17. Begin Your Own Wedding Gown Rental Business

Renting wedding gowns is in hot demand. Start a rewarding and lucrative business renting wedding gowns to brides.

18. Organize Fashion Events

If you’ve got great organizational skills, why not put them to good use by running your own rewarding fashion event business?

19. Start a Lingerie Production Business

Love lingerie? Enjoy a thriving business by making and selling your own lingerie!

20. Rent Designer Clothes

Take a leaf out of Rent the Runway, a New York start-up that rents expensive designer clothes to fashionistas, and start your own designer attire rental business.

21. Design Sunglasses

No celebrity would be seen without wearing a pair of designer shades. If you’ve got a penchant for high-fashion sunglasses, why not start to make your own?

22. Become a Fashion Marketer

Follow in the footsteps of the online fashion community Polyvore and start your own business venture specializing in marketing for fashion retailers.

23. Make Badges

From rebellious teenagers to corporate memorabilia, badges will always have their place in society. Capitalize on the demand for badges by opening your own badge-making business.

24. Become a Fashion YouTuber

YouTube provides a host of opportunities for people to make a profitable income. Showcase your fashion-related talents by posting videos on YouTube, from makeup tutorials to making dresses.

25. Make Your Own Wristbands

From entrances to festivals to corporate events, customized wristbands are always going to be needed. Take advantage of the demand by starting your own wristband customization business.

26. Start a Shoe Repair Business

There’s nothing quite as infuriating as breaking the heel on your favorite pair of shoes! Starting a shoe repair business might be the perfect way to get your foot into fashion (no pun intended!).

27. Make and Sell Your Own Jewellery

The world can’t get enough jewelry makers! Making jewelry is not as difficult as you may think and offers a rewarding and potentially successful business venture.

28. Upcycle Fashion Items

Upcycling is hugely fashionable. Whet your creative appetite by upcycling fashion items into wonderful new creations.

29. Open a Fashion Flea Market Stall

Many successful entrepreneurs began their businesses from flea market stalls. Enjoy the benefits of a low-cost selling platform by opening your own fashion stall at the local flea market.

30. Run Fashion Expos

Another fashion-related business would be to organize and run fashion expos, perfect for fashionistas with great organizational skills.

31. Start a Casual Wear Line

We all crave to wear casuals from time to time. Hence there’s a huge market for casual wear. Why not tap into it by starting your own jeans, t-shirts, shorts and other casuals line?