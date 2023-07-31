Franchise Agreement: 20 Important Things to Know

A franchise agreement is a legally-binding contract between the parties to a franchise relationship. In order to take ownership of a franchise as the franchisee, you sign a franchise agreement.

A franchise agreement protects both sides. It protects you as the franchisee and also protects the franchisor brand. When buying a franchise you will be making a large financial investment. A signed agreement gives you rights to help safeguard your investment in your business.

What is a Franchise Agreement?

A franchise agreement is the master legal document that sets forth the rights and obligations of the two main parties to a franchise: franchisor and franchisee.

In legal terms a franchise agreement is a license from the franchisor to the franchisee. A license simply means one party gives permission to another party to do something or use something of value. In the case of franchising agreements, this means:

The franchisor licenses to the franchisee the right to use the franchisor’s intellectual property, systems and brand.

The franchisee acquires the rights to open a business using the franchisor’s intellectual property, systems and brand, provided it meets certain conditions.

Although the definition of franchise agreement is simple enough, the documentation can be complex.

A typical franchise agreement is 25 to 30 pages long. After attaching all exhibits and addenda, the final agreement can be two or three times as long.

Key Franchise Agreement Points

Here are 20 things you must know about franchise agreements.

1. Disclosure

In the United States a franchise business falls under the Federal Trade Commission’s FTC Franchise Rule. This is a set of Federal regulations governing most franchises (with a few exemptions). The FTC Rule imposes strict disclosure requirements on franchisors in the form of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) that must be delivered to a prospective franchisee.

One of the required pieces of information in the Disclosure is a copy of the Franchise Agreement. The copy must be attached to the FDD and delivered a minimum of 14 days before entering into a binding contract. This gives you time to review and discuss the agreement with an attorney.

2. Trademark and Intellectual Property

A franchise agreement grants to the franchisee the right to use the franchsior name, trademarks, service marks, logos, slogans, designs, and other branding indicia. The franchisor will also grant the right to use other intellectual property such as the operating manual and proprietary software systems.

This contractual license is the foundation of the agreement. Without it, a franchisee would not be able to use intellectual property without infringing.

3. Support and Training

The agreement will set forth the franchisor’s obligation to provide training and support services. This obligation is both prior to opening and during entire term of the franchise agreement.

4. Advertising

The agreement should set forth the franchisor’s obligation to support franchisees with marketing and advertising. Unfortunately, some agreements impose more requirements on franchisees than on franchisors. In some franchises the franchisee is required to spend a certain percentage for local advertising, but the franchisor is remarkably free of hard and fast obligations!

To ensure transparency and fairness, franchise agreements may include the following provisions related to marketing and advertising support:

Clear description of the franchisor’s marketing support and resources provided to franchisees.

Specification of the franchisor’s financial contributions to national or regional advertising campaigns.

Explanation of any required local advertising contributions from franchisees, with a fixed or percentage-based amount.

Details on the approval process for franchisee-created advertising materials and campaigns.

Information on cooperative advertising programs and the franchisee’s eligibility to participate.

Clauses outlining the use of the franchisor’s trademarks and branding in marketing efforts.

Provisions for tracking advertising effectiveness and measuring return on investment.

Requirements for reporting advertising expenditures and campaign results to the franchisor.

Clarity on any restrictions or guidelines for online marketing and social media usage.

Language addressing the resolution of advertising disputes between the franchisor and franchisees.

5. Long Term Duration

The franchise agreement will set forth the duration of the contract. Franchise agreements are long term. A typical term is 10 years. Some are 20 years.

A long term agreement protects you as the franchisee as well as the franchisor. Franchise opportunities can be expensive, and you will want to protect your investment.

Also included will be conditions for renewing. Often an initial 10-year term can be automatically renewed for a second 10-year term, unless either side gives notice of non-renewal.

6. Signed and in Writing

Every franchise agreement should be in writing signed by both parties. Strangely enough, oral or handshake agreements in franchising exist — although they are rare. And it’s no surprise why they rarely occur. Think of the legal nightmare trying to prove oral representations years later. A written document makes rights and obligations clear.

7. Territory

The agreement will outline whether the franchisee gets a protected or exclusive territory.

Territories are important to limit market saturation. An individual franchise business will have a harder time competing in a over-saturated area. Remember your significant investment in the opportunity. How would you like it if you paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to open a franchised outlet, only to discover that the franchisor allowed another franchise just a quarter mile away?

Subway is an example where much has been written about market over-saturation and its negative effects on franchisees.

8. Fees and Expenses

The franchise agreement outlines the costs of franchising ownership. All franchises charge fees. These include the initial franchise fee, as well as ongoing fees such as the monthly royalty fee, advertising or marketing fee, and any other fee.

Agreements can include late fees and interest. Franchisees who fall behind could find it that much harder to catch up once late fees and interest start piling up.

The contract should also cover any required expenses and who is responsible to pay them. For example, the franchisee may be responsible for paying for training, and for the travel expenses of employees to attend training.

9. Site Selection

Each franchisee selects its own site. However, the franchisor typically has the right to approve the location.

You must follow the franchisor’s standards for developing the premises, including choice of furniture, fixtures, upholstery, landscaping and signage that meet the franchisor’s standards. Some franchisors require the franchisee to use approved vendors and service providers. The franchisor will inspect the build-out for adherence to the franchise system standards.

10. Termination

The agreement outlines any conditions for terminating early. Usually the franchisor will have the greatest termination rights. In fact, franchisees often have no contractual rights to terminate early.

Cause for termination generally includes failing to pay a franchise fee, filing bankruptcy or failing to make needed repairs to premises. The franchise agreement will also specify the conditions, if any, under which you can “cure” a default. For example, you may be entitled to written notice and 14 days to remedy certain defaults.

11. Obligations upon Termination

What happens when the franchise agreement expires or terminates early? The document will state what the parties must do to unwind the business relationship. Usually this consists of a long list of specific obligations for the franchisee. These include the obligation to stop using the brand name, take down signs, return the operations manual, and pay all amounts due.

12. Non-Competes

Franchise agreements often contain restrictive covenants limiting what franchisees can do. For example, you or an affiliated company may not be permitted to operate a competing business during the agreement term.

Agreements also typically contain non-competes that kick in after termination. For example, a provision could prohibit operating a competing business within 5 miles of your former location, for a period of three years following termination.

13. Arbitration

Franchise agreements usually contain an arbitration clause requiring any dispute to go to arbitration. Instead of filing a lawsuit you might have to go before a body such as the American Arbitration Association.

The franchisor sometimes retains the right to file a lawsuit to obtain an injunction under certain conditions (such as to prevent the franchisee from revealing confidential information about the franchise system). The agreement will specify the jurisdiction for filing any lawsuit. The choice of jurisdiction will be favorable to the franchisor.