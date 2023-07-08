Freshworks Generative AI Enhancements Boost Small Businesa Efficiency

Freshworks Inc. announced a significant update to its AI assistant, Freddy. This update introduces powerful generative AI capabilities across its product line, designed to improve business efficiency and streamline the operations of various company departments.

Freshworks’ new features include Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot, and Freddy Insights, enabling businesses of all sizes to bring the power of AI into their daily operations. These enhancements are especially beneficial for small businesses looking for cost-effective ways to leverage AI technology for productivity gains.

Freddy Copilot offers conversational assistance to users, offloads repetitive tasks, and enhances team productivity by enabling support, sales, and marketing staff to use conversations to accomplish their tasks. This feature is expected to help small business employees work more efficiently, thereby boosting the firm’s overall productivity.

Small businesses often face hurdles when implementing AI solutions due to high costs and a lack of in-house expertise. However, Freshworks aims to make this transition smoother by integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its AI solutions. This collaboration ensures data privacy, security, and compliance while powering several use cases for Freddy Copilot and Freddy Self-Service.

Freddy Self Service is designed to offload monotonous tasks to bots, enabling businesses to scale their support capabilities and provide excellent customer experiences. This feature will likely benefit small businesses by reducing the need for hiring additional customer service staff and streamlining the process of dealing with customer queries.

The new AI capabilities include Freddy Insights, a feature that automatically analyzes daily productivity and provides recommendations for greater business impact. This feature could assist small business owners in making more informed decisions by providing insights into their operations.

Beta deployments of Freddy Copilot have been used by 390 companies, including many small businesses, and have reportedly reduced effort by 83%. This feature, in combination with the other new AI capabilities, demonstrates Freshworks’ commitment to making AI technology more accessible and beneficial for businesses of all sizes.

Freshworks aims to incorporate a range of large language models (LLMs) to optimize business performance and speed up deployments. These updates are expected to be especially beneficial for small businesses seeking to maximize their resources.

In an era where efficiency is the game’s name, Freshworks offers a path for businesses to leverage advanced AI technology to streamline their operations. The newly announced AI features are set to create a more efficient and productive workplace, ultimately driving business growth.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.