Get Inspired to Post on TikTok and Improve Your Social Media Game

Social media is one of the main ways that many small businesses market their offerings. But with a constantly changing list of platforms and features, it can be tough to keep up with the best strategies. If you’re looking to step up your small business’s social media game, read on for tips from the online small business community.

Get Inspired By These TikTok Video Ideas

TikTok can be an amazing tool for marketing a business. But in order to make the most of it, you need some quality content ideas. This Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu includes several examples. You can also see commentary from BizSugar members here.

Engage Your Customers on Social Media

One of the main purposes of using social media for business is actually to start conversations with customers. If you’re looking to actually engage customers instead of just posting marketing messages, check out this InvoiceBerry post by Stefan Jovanovic.

Use Social Media for Social Listening

In addition to engaging with customers, social media can be an amazing tool for learning about your target audience. In this Crowdspring post, Ross Kimbarovsky shares a guide for making the most of social listening for your business.

Set Up Social Listening on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Now that you know how beneficial social listening can be, it’s time to actually set up a workflow to make the most of this tactic. There are native options on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Read this Social Media Examiner by Anna Sonnenberg for a guide to setting up native listening on these platforms.

Make the Most of Pinterest for Blogging

If you use a blog as a marketing tool or income source for your business, Pinterest can be an amazing resource. However, this platform requires different tactics than many other social networking sites. Check out this Pixel Productions post by Vlad Orlov for a guide.

Get to Know How Instagram’s Algorithms Work

Instagram offers many post options, including feeds, stories, and reels. So it can be tough to keep track of the best practices for each, especially with ever-changing algorithms. Luckily, Instagram recently shared an explainer for businesses. Andrew Hutchinson breaks it down in this Social Media Today post.

Make Money on YouTube with Simple Video Editing

YouTube isn’t just a marketing channel for businesses. It can also be an income source. Learn how to make money on YouTube with simple video editing in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Build Strong Relationships on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is another powerful platform for business users – especially when it comes to building strong relationships. Use the tactics in this post by Mike Allton of The Social Media Hat to improve your use of this platform and help your business succeed.

Don’t Let Bad Grammar and Spelling Ruin Your Brand

Grammar and spelling can impact the way you present yourself on social media and beyond. In fact, constant mistakes may even harm your company’s online reputation. In this Strella Social Media post, Jennifer Hanford details the importance of these elements in your social media posts and other content.

Follow These DIY SEO Steps to Get Results

SEO doesn’t have to be a hugely complicated undertaking for your small business. In fact, there are several steps you can take on your own to drive real results for your company’s online presence. Read this SEMrush post for tips.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.