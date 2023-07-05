Spotlight: GMR Transcription Services Adds a US-Based Human Touch to Transcription

AI has dramatically changed the game when it comes to transcribing audio or translating copy from another language. But sometimes, you still need a human to provide quality transcription services.

This expert touch is what sets GMR Transcription Services apart. Read about the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers transcription, translating, and proofreading services.

Business Niche

Offering 99 percent accurate transcription services by US-based transcriptionists.

President Beth Worthy told Small Business Trends, “We have 100% America-based human transcriptionists who possess immeasurable experience and skills in transcribing various types of videos, audios, and other documents.”

How the Business Got Started

By combining skill and technology.

Worthy says, “Based in Tustin, CA, Ajay Prasad founded GMR Transcription Services, Inc. with the mission to serve transcription & translation customers, using the latest technology combined with highly skilled human transcriptionists.”

Biggest Challenge

Overcoming digital marketing issues.

Worthy explains, “Despite losing Google rankings for main keywords in 2008, we stayed in business by prioritizing customer satisfaction. Meeting their needs became our focus, as they drive our growth. We actively improved their experience by promptly addressing concerns, delivering exceptional products/services, and fostering strong relationships.”

Biggest Risk

Not going with the lowest priced options.

Worthy adds, “The biggest risk we took was going with a 100% US-based human transcription company while every other company was utilizing AI and cheaper overseas resources. If it had gone wrong, we could have been priced out of the market by more affordable alternatives. However, in the end, we were able to establish our position in the market solely based on the quality of our services.”

Lesson Learned

Embrace technology along with human skill.

Worthy says, “While our commitment to quality has served us well so far, it is essential to embrace technological advancements to remain relevant in a fast-paced and evolving market. By combining the strengths of both human expertise and automation tools, we would have been able to scale our operations more efficiently, meet growing customer expectations, and potentially expand our services to new markets and industries.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Learn more about customers.

Worthy adds, “We would use it for an insightful market survey to understand the needs and priorities of our customers and how to better serve them using the latest technological developments without losing our USP of being a 100% US based human transcription company.”

Secret to Success

Open brainstorming sessions.

Worthy explains, “We hold regular brainstorming sessions that encourage free-flowing ideas and innovative thinking. During these sessions, team members from different departments come together in a relaxed setting, armed with whiteboards, sticky notes, and markers. We encourage everyone to contribute ideas, suggestions, and solutions to various challenges and projects.”

Favorite Quote

“If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavour.” – Eleanor Roosevelt.

* * * * *