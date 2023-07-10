Google Workspace and Stripe to Simplify Appointment Bookings for Small Businesses

Google Workspace has collaborated with Stripe, a leading financial infrastructure platform for businesses to make life easier for small businesses. This joint effort will allow businesses to accept payments for services directly through Google Calendar, creating a streamlined booking and payment process for their customers.

“Stripe makes it incredibly easy to accept payments directly from Google Calendar, so customers can complete bookings and make payments in seconds,” said Ilya Brown, Google Workspace’s vice president of product management. This integration is set to alleviate some of the financial pressure on small businesses by increasing the speed and ease of transaction completion.

The new feature is developed on Stripe Connect and Stripe Checkout. Businesses can now connect their Stripe account, set a service price, and offer clients the convenience of booking and making payments in one place – Google Calendar. Customers can easily visit their booking page, select a preferred appointment time, and input payment details. Crucially, businesses can restrict access to a meeting until payment has been made through the appointment booking page.

Mike Clayville, the chief revenue officer at Stripe, succinctly encapsulated the potential benefits for small businesses, stating, “Making appointment booking and payment ridiculously easy for customers means less administrative work and more revenue for businesses.”

Besides ease of booking, using Stripe Checkout presents an added advantage to businesses. This feature offers businesses an optimized checkout form designed to eliminate payment friction. It supports over 40 payment methods, catering to a broad range of customers and improving overall user experience. In a recent controlled study, Stripe announced that businesses using its newest checkout optimizations saw a 10.5% revenue increase.

While the new feature is available to select Workspace subscribers, the rollout is expected to become more widespread in the coming weeks, gradually extending to all users. This integration marks an important step in the digital transformation journey for small businesses, many of which have struggled with administrative tasks that take time away from core business operations.

With the rapid evolution of digital tools and platforms, businesses increasingly seek ways to streamline operations and offer superior customer experiences. The Google Workspace and Stripe integration is not just an appointment booking tool; it’s a sign of the continually expanding digital capabilities available to businesses, especially small and mid-sized companies looking to leverage technology to drive growth.

This new partnership allows small businesses to save time, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. By simplifying the payment process, businesses can focus more on their core services, creating a win-win situation for both service providers and consumers.

With more than 100 payment optimizations, Stripe’s partnership with Google Workspace is set to revolutionize how small businesses manage their appointments, making them more accessible, manageable, and profitable in the long run. The release of this new feature underlines the potential of digital tools to transform small business operations in an increasingly digital world.

Google Workspace’s partnership with Stripe demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering small businesses with robust digital tools that simplify operations, drive customer satisfaction, and ultimately, contribute to their bottom line. It is certainly an integration that has the potential to alter the way small businesses operate significantly.

