Cesar Offers Grants to Businesses Looking to Create Dog-Friendly Workplaces

Welcoming pets into the office can help employees feel happier and fulfilled at work. However, there are some challenges that may come with creating a dog-friendly workplace. Initiatives like comfortable office upgrades and training may come with added costs. But one new business grant program aims to help. Read on for more on this program and other small business grant opportunities.

Cesar Workplace Grant

Cesar, the popular dog food brand, is launching a new grant program to create more pet-friendly workplaces. The Cesar Workplace Grant includes more than $75,000 in funding, which will be distributed to 15 businesses interested in creating dog-friendly workplaces. For instance, businesses may use funds to invest in behavior training classes, adding safety elements to the office, or marketing materials to promote dog-friendly initiatives. Businesses that are interested in welcoming dogs into their workplaces can apply now through July 28.

Reading ARPA Grants

Reading, Pennsylvania, previously announced a grant program for small businesses funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. And now, the city is moving forward and announcing tentative dates for the program. Grant applications for the $2 million program are expected to become available on August 1. The city is also planning a workshop on August 18 to help applicants through the process. Under the proposed timeline, grant applications would be due September 29.

Brighton Investment Program

Brighton, Colorado, is offering financial assistance to small businesses through a new grant program. The Brighton Investment Program (BIP) will provide funds for various initiatives, including building improvements, workforce training, new equipment purchases, and marketing campaigns. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 through the program, which the Brighton Economic Development Corporation is facilitating. BIP is a reimbursement program. So projects must already be completed, and businesses must provide proof of expenditures. The program also requires a 50/50 from the business.

Fairfax County Technical Assistance Program

Fairfax County, Virginia, is launching a new technical assistance program to support small businesses and professionals. The $7 million program will connect county businesses with consultants, coaches, and service providers that can provide vital support. Funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act. And eligible businesses can apply for technical assistance valued at up to $10,000. Interested professionals can also apply to provide technical assistance through the program. Applications for the coaching program are due August 4. And the application period for businesses looking for services is expected to open this fall.

Danbury American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Assistance Program

Danbury, Connecticut, plans to distribute $325,000 in grants to local small businesses during the second round of its American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Assistance Program. The program aims to support businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000. During the application process, businesses must demonstrate a need for funding and how it will be used. August 31 is the deadline to apply.

Edgewater Small Business Grants

Edgewater, Colorado, is currently running a grant program to support local brick-and-mortar small businesses. Grants can provide up to $1,500 to cover training opportunities or membership with a local business group. To qualify for reimbursement grants, businesses must have a physical location in Edgewater and have no more than 19 employees. Interested businesses can submit training or membership requests to the city and may apply for funding once a year.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.