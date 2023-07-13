How to Make Money on Fiverr: Proven Tips and Strategies

Fiverr is an incredibly useful website if you’re looking for a side hustle or want to make money while working remotely. Through Fiverr, you can offer freelance services and connect with potential customers all through one platform. This article will walk you through landing your first gig (and more!) on the website and how to make money on Fiverr.

What is Fiverr?

Fiverr is an online platform where freelancers can earn money by offering high demand services. Clients can browse the online marketplace, find freelancers they want to work with, and contact them to work together.

How Does Fiverr Work?

The process of getting started on Fiverr is pretty simple. First, you’ll have to set up a ‘gig,’ which is essentially a type of project you can work on. Your gig will include what customers receive after purchasing (I.e., the deliverable), the price, and when clients can expect to receive your work.

Depending on how much time you’re willing to put in, you can have one set up or multiple gigs. Customers browse through the gigs offered by Fiverr sellers to select someone to work with and purchase gigs directly from a freelancer’s page.

Why You Should Start Making Money On Fiverr Gigs Today

If you’re looking for additional income and building up a freelance profile, Fiverr is a great way to start. Here are some of the reasons why you should consider working on online platforms such as Fiverr:

Work on your own time: Fiverr gives you the freedom to provide services you like and work flexibly. Set your rates: you get more control over how much to charge clients and what you’ll be providing clients, so you can start making money online on your own terms. Build your network: You’ll meet clients and potential buyers for your services from around the world and build a network for more opportunities. Great side income: Since you get to work on your own time, Fiverr is a great side hustle to make some good money while balancing other commitments. Commit as much as you want: Rather than tying yourself up to one job, you can scale your work on Fiverr up and down based on demand.

Here’s a quick word from Louiskey on how to make money on Fiverr using AI you can check out after reading!

How Much Can You Make on Fiverr?

The earnings you can make on Fiverr largely hinge upon your unique skills, the time you invest, and how effectively you manage and market your profile. Yet, it’s also crucial to understand the broader financial landscape of the platform to set realistic expectations.

A recent report from Priceonomics offers important insight into this. The report states that 96.3% of freelancers’ earnings on Fiverr are $500 or less per month. This report suggests that the majority of freelancers on the platform are either part-timers, beginners, or those who are unable to secure higher-paying gigs for various reasons.

Furthermore, a significant majority of freelancers, approximately 70%, earn less than $100 per month. This can be attributed to several factors, including competition, the type of services offered, market demand, and the inability to effectively market one’s skills. This figure underscores the fact that success on Fiverr – like any freelance platform – is not guaranteed, and significant effort and strategic planning may be required to exceed these typical earnings.

On the other hand, about 1% of sellers reportedly earn $2,000 or more per month. This small percentage comprises freelancers who’ve managed to stand out from the crowd and consistently attract high-paying gigs. These freelancers likely have specialized skills, extensive experience, excellent customer reviews, and effective marketing strategies.

As of 2019, there are 830,000 freelancers active on the platform, creating a competitive marketplace where standing out can be a challenge. It’s important to remember that the platform’s diverse community encompasses a wide range of skills, levels of experience, and degrees of commitment, all of which factor into individual earning potential.

Boosting your earning potential on Fiverr often comes down to improving and diversifying your skills, offering high-quality work consistently, and finding effective ways to market your services. Strategies like gaining more 5-star reviews and positive feedback, increasing your per-hour rate as your reputation improves, and offering ‘gig extras’ or ‘gig packages’ can also help increase your earnings. However, it’s clear that these strategies alone may not be enough to elevate one into the top 1% of earners, given the intense competition and other market dynamics at play on Fiverr.

How Quick Can You Make Money on Fiverr?

Fiverr earnings may take some time to get started, but you can start earning money as soon as someone purchases your active gig. This can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

How to Get Started with Fiverr

So now that we’ve covered how to make money on Fiverr let’s look at the steps needed to get started. We’ll walk you through how to set up your Fiverr profile and account so you can start making extra money.

Sign Up for an Account: First, create an account on Fiverr. This can be done either through the Fiverr app or on the Fiverr platform using the ‘Become a Seller’ option. Choose a Professional Username: Choose a username that’s professional and relevant to the services you offer, as this is the name clients will see when they’re looking for gigs. Activate Your Account: Once you’ve signed up, you’ll need to activate your account. You’ll typically receive an activation link in your email. Set Up Your Profile: Start by setting up your profile. Add a clear, professional photo of yourself and a compelling bio that outlines your skills, services, and educational background. Make sure to highlight any unique selling points that set you apart from the competition. Get Certified: Acquiring relevant certifications can significantly enhance your credibility. Fiverr offers certain skill tests, and successfully passing these can show potential clients that you have the necessary competencies to deliver high-quality work. You can also list certifications from outside of Fiverr. Create Your Gig(s): Now, it’s time to start attracting clients by setting up your gigs. Consider creating different gigs for each service you offer. This helps to improve your visibility on the platform and ensures a broader reach. Craft a Catchy Gig Title: Stand out from the crowd with a compelling gig title. Make sure it succinctly communicates the service you’re offering and appeals to potential clients. Write a Detailed Gig Description: Add a thorough description to each gig. Explain what services you provide, what a buyer can expect, and why they should choose you. You can check out similar gigs for inspiration. Add Additional Material: To further enhance your gig, consider adding supplementary materials like gig images or videos. If you have a video testimonial from a previous client, this can be particularly persuasive. Create Gig Packages: Consider creating gig packages where you bundle several services together at different price points. This not only allows you to earn more per job but also adds convenience for clients who prefer one-stop solutions.

Fiverr Elevate is a great resource the company provides so you can manage yourself as a freelancer. This includes a crash course in the basics of freelancing with a video series in Fiverr’s Learning Center.

This detailed table neatly summarizes the key steps to start on Fiverr. It provides clear actions and descriptions, acting as a handy reference as you launch your freelance career on the platform.

Step No. Action Detail 1 Sign Up for an Account Create an account on Fiverr, either through the Fiverr app or on the Fiverr platform using the 'Become a Seller' option. 2 Choose a Professional Username Choose a username that's professional and relevant to the services you offer, as this is the name clients will see when they're shopping for gigs. 3 Activate Your Account After signing up, activate your account using the activation link sent to your email. 4 Set Up Your Profile Add a clear, professional photo of yourself and a compelling bio that outlines your skills, services, and educational background. Highlight any unique selling points that set you apart from the competition. 5 Get Certified Acquire relevant certifications to enhance your credibility. Fiverr offers certain skill tests, and successfully passing these can show potential clients that you have the necessary competencies to deliver high-quality work. You can also list certifications from outside of Fiverr. 6 Create Your Gig(s) Start attracting clients by setting up your gigs. Consider creating different gigs for each service you offer. This helps to improve your visibility on the platform and ensures a broader reach. 7 Craft a Catchy Gig Title Stand out from the crowd with a compelling gig title. Make sure it succinctly communicates the service you're offering and appeals to potential clients. 8 Write a Detailed Gig Description Add a thorough description to each gig. Explain what services you provide, what a buyer can expect, and why they should choose you. You can check out similar gigs for inspiration. 9 Add Additional Material Consider adding supplementary materials like gig images or videos. If you have a video testimonial from a previous client, this can be particularly persuasive. 10 Create Gig Packages Consider creating gig packages where you bundle several services together at different price points. This not only allows you to earn more per job but also adds convenience for clients who prefer one-stop solutions.

How to Make Money on Your Fiverr Account + Fiverr Gig Ideas

The services you offer will vary based on your skill set, but we’ve rounded up some of the most needed services on Fiverr that attract new clients to give you some ideas:

Digital marketing such as social media marketing, social media management, and social media services Graphic design and creating custom graphics Web developer services Content writing such as article writing such as a blog post or landing pages Virtual assistant work Translation services Accounting services

How to Make More Money as a Fiverr Seller

When it comes to success on Fiverr, standing out is key. There are a lot of talented freelancers on the platform that you are competing with, so being distinct will help maximize sales. Here’s are a few tips on how you can increase your earnings as a Fiverr seller:

Add gig extras: Extras help add further value to your packages. This can include offering a fast turnaround time on services, additional revisions, and more to provide an excellent client experience. Progress through Fiverr levels: The more you deliver great work to clients, the faster you increase your Fiverr level. In turn, that makes your profile more visible and attracts more traffic. Offer gig multiples: Fiverr has some pretty unique features, one of them being gig multiples. With this, buyers can purchase multiples of any gig from you and increase their order size. Send offers to buyers: Another way to gain more traffic to your page is to look through what clients are searching for proactively. Once you identify a good fit, you can send offers based on their gig requirements and increase your reach.

How do You Get Paid on Fiverr?

Fiverr has a pretty straightforward process for paying freelancers. Once a client has placed their order, 80% of the funds are held in your Fiverr account under ‘pending’ status for 14 days to ensure buyer satisfaction and are released for withdrawal.

You can withdraw funds through the following methods:

PayPal

Fiverr Revenue Card

Bank transfer

Direct deposit

Can you make a full-time income with Fiverr?

Many freelancers are using Fiverr and making a full-time income. However, as mentioned, the amount of money made on the platform will vary based on how much time you can put in – the more gigs you put in time for, the more income you’re likely to see. For freelancers offering top gigs, there is a lot of potential to make a good level of income on Fiverr as there is a huge demand for freelancers at the moment.

Other Places Like Fiverr: Exploring Alternative Freelance Platforms

Whether you’re seeking to diversify your income streams or find a platform better suited to your unique skills, exploring alternatives to Fiverr can be a wise move. Here’s a rundown of other popular freelance platforms where you might be able to build a successful career:

Upwork : As one of the largest global freelancing platforms, Upwork covers a wide range of fields from writing and graphic design to programming and marketing. Its robust interface and comprehensive job features make it a solid option for freelancers of all experience levels.

: As one of the largest global freelancing platforms, Upwork covers a wide range of fields from writing and graphic design to programming and marketing. Its robust interface and comprehensive job features make it a solid option for freelancers of all experience levels. Freelancer : This platform offers millions of project postings in fields like writing, coding, designing, marketing, and more. Freelancer’s competitive bidding system offers an interesting dynamic that can be beneficial for well-established freelancers.

: This platform offers millions of project postings in fields like writing, coding, designing, marketing, and more. Freelancer’s competitive bidding system offers an interesting dynamic that can be beneficial for well-established freelancers. Guru : With its user-friendly interface, Guru provides a platform for professionals to showcase their portfolios and find relevant work. It offers a workroom where you can manage all your work in one place, making project tracking easier.

: With its user-friendly interface, Guru provides a platform for professionals to showcase their portfolios and find relevant work. It offers a workroom where you can manage all your work in one place, making project tracking easier. Toptal : Toptal markets itself as a place for the top 3% of freelance talent. If you have highly specialized skills and experience, this platform can help you connect with high-profile clients willing to pay premium rates.

: Toptal markets itself as a place for the top 3% of freelance talent. If you have highly specialized skills and experience, this platform can help you connect with high-profile clients willing to pay premium rates. PeoplePerHour : This platform is particularly popular among freelancers in the creative industry. With its focus on per-hour jobs, PeoplePerHour can be a good choice if you prefer working on an hourly basis.

: This platform is particularly popular among freelancers in the creative industry. With its focus on per-hour jobs, PeoplePerHour can be a good choice if you prefer working on an hourly basis. 99designs: If you’re a graphic designer, 99designs can be an excellent platform to showcase your creativity. Here, designers compete in design contests to win a client’s project – a setup that can be quite rewarding for talented designers.

Each of these platforms has its unique features, strengths, and weaknesses, and may cater to different freelance specialties. Understanding which platform aligns best with your skills and career goals can help you maximize your freelance earning potential.