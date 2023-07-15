Want to Save Money and Run a Profitable Business? Read These Expert Tips

Running a profitable business requires you to earn a sufficient income. But it also requires spending your earnings wisely. From marketing to hiring, members of the online small business community have plenty of tips for helping you earn and save your valuable dollars. Read their valuable insights below.

Reduce Overhead and Stress Through Remote Hiring

Running a business can be both costly and stressful. So any changes that may help you cut costs and reduce overwhelm are worth considering. Luckily, working with a remote team can help in both these areas. Learn more about the benefits in this BorderlessMind post by Chetan Saxena.

Consider These Options for Making Extra Money

Small business owners don’t have to earn a living through just one revenue source. In fact, many people earn income through side hustles or completely unrelated projects. This Consumer Affairs post by Gary Guthrie includes several options aimed at seniors, but people of all ages may also benefit.

Get the Capital You Need for Your Startup

Extra cash can be essential for getting a new business off the ground. But it’s not always easy for small businesses to get funding. Check out this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling for tips on getting much needed capital.

Tap Into Your Creative Potential and Innovate Like a Pro

You need an innovative idea if you want your business to stand out in today’s crowded market. But that often requires entrepreneurs to tap into their own personal creativity. Get tips for doing just that in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Use QuickBooks Payroll to Manage Your Small Business

Once you start hiring and paying employees, you need a reliable payroll system. QuickBooks is one of the biggest names in payroll, and for good reason. Learn why it’s the perfect option for many businesses in this Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams.

Get Inspired to Start Your Own Business with These Ideas

You need a solid business idea before you can start earning a solid income from your entrepreneurial endeavors. There are tons to choose from. And you can even customize ideas to your own needs and preferences. This Crowdspring post by Ross Kimbarovsky features an extensive list to get you started.

Check Out These Inspiring Food Blog Examples

If you love writing about food, one of the top business ideas for your next venture may include starting a food blog. But even within this niche, there are tons of different ways to make your business stand out. Gather inspiration in this Blogging Wizard post by Lyn Wildwood. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Create a Blogging Schedule That Works

Whether you’re starting a food blog or writing about another topic, consistency is key to earning a solid income. So how do you create a blogging schedule that works for your needs? Read this GrowMap post by Lisa Sicard for tips. Then visit BizSugar to see what community members are saying. ??

Improve Your Transactional Emails in 2023

Completing the transaction process is a huge part of running a profitable business. For many e-commerce businesses, this includes sending transactional emails. This Cybernaira post by Shamsudeen Adeshokan includes several options for SMTP servers you can use to send these emails.

Learn How Top Marketers Spend Their Money

Running a profitable venture also requires spending your money wisely. When it comes to marketing, there are tons of options for using your budget. Learn how top marketers allocate their own dollars in this post by Neil Patel.

