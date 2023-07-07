Intuit Mailchimp Unveils 150+ Features to Increase Marketing Efficiency for Small Businesses

Intuit Mailchimp announced over 150 updates and enhancements to their platform designed to enable marketers to increase efficiency, bolster e-commerce growth, and access greater levels of support.

The forthcoming features include custom reporting and analytics, advanced audience segmentation, expanded e-commerce automation, customer journey mapping for Shopify merchants, and SMS marketing. Alongside these, an improved Standard Plan will provide richer resources for small businesses seeking growth.

CEO of Intuit Mailchimp, Rania Succar, stated, “We’ve been innovating for our customers at an incredible pace to help them grow their sales by creating personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns at scale.”

The myriad of new and enhanced features will allow small businesses to:

Reach More Customers with SMS Marketing

US-based Mailchimp customers can soon anticipate access to SMS marketing, allowing businesses to effectively integrate email, SMS marketing, automation, and insightful data into their marketing strategies.

PERC Coffee, a Mailchimp customer, has seen significant results from this integration, highlighting the potential value for other small businesses. Co-owner Alan Fischer noted, “We added over 100 people to our SMS audience in a couple of days, and then had a 50% click rate on the flash sale message. Within the audience who clicked the link, we had a 91% conversion rate.”

Get More Personalized Support

All Mailchimp paid plans will now include a team of specialists ready to provide strategic guidance and support, from onboarding to troubleshooting. With 80% of marketers stating that access to specialists is valuable when selecting a marketing automation platform, this move underscores Mailchimp’s commitment to user-centric service.

Spend Less Time Creating Emails and Measuring Performance

Several new features will help streamline designing, deploying, and tracking email campaigns. These include over 75 new email templates, a dynamic product recommendation feed, an order notifications system, and a promo codes block for e-commerce stores. Additionally, a new Email Analytics and Audience Analytics Dashboard will offer a comprehensive view of campaign performance, further aided by AI-powered tools.

Accelerate E-commerce Growth

For small businesses looking to boost their e-commerce presence, Mailchimp has added 24 new starting points for creating e-commerce automation. These include connecting webhooks and sending SMS messages from third-party apps, enabling businesses to manage audiences and drive customer growth more effectively.

Enjoy an Improved Standard Plan

The revamp of the Standard Plan will offer features previously reserved for Premium customers, like Multivariate Testing, Comparative Reporting, and Advanced Segmentation. This allows small businesses to create more engaging content, quickly identify trends, and optimize their strategies more effectively.

Jon Fasoli, Chief Design and Product Officer at Intuit Mailchimp encapsulated the updates’ value, stating, “Our latest updates and refreshed Mailchimp Standard plan are tailored to give marketers the enhanced automation capabilities they need and are backed by a wealth of data to help them gain more customers and increase revenue.”

Availability and pricing for these features vary, with many already in use and others soon to be rolled out. Notably, the improved Standard Plan and SMS marketing will be available soon, with current Standard Plan users being onboarded to the new plan at no additional cost starting June 30, 2023.

Overall, Intuit Mailchimp’s latest features offer small business owners an enhanced suite of tools to maximize their marketing efforts and e-commerce growth, providing an effective solution to navigate an increasingly digital business landscape.

