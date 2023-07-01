Learn About Common Cybersecurity Problems and Other Risks from Business Experts

Cybersecurity attacks, unproductive employees, and ineffective tools are all common pitfalls for today’s businesses. So learning how to navigate these risks can help your business succeed long term. Members of the online small business community have faced many of these challenges already. Learn from their insights and experience below.

Avoid These Common Cybersecurity Errors

Since so much of your business’s data is likely stored and processed digitally, it’s important to take cybersecurity seriously. But many small businesses make errors when it comes to protecting their data. Understanding these common pitfalls can help you minimize them in your own operations. See a full list in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Gain a Full Understanding of Cybersecurity

In fact, one of the main cybersecurity mistakes that many business owners make is not understanding the basic concepts behind this function. This Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra includes a full guide.

Protect Yourself from Disaster While Working from Home

Remote work is here to stay for many business owners and their teams. While this option offers many benefits, it can also be disastrous for many workers. Learn how to avoid issues in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard.

Understand Your Main Business Risks

Every business has different types of risks or potential issues. But there are some main categories that are common across industries and types of businesses. In this Process Street post, Jane Courtnell goes over three main types of risks that business owners should know.

Create a Professional Email Signature

Putting out an unprofessional image can be a major pitfall for small business owners. Even small details like your email signature can make a huge impact on client opinions. Adeshokan Shamsudeen includes a guide to creating a professional email signature and some examples.

Check Out These AI Writing Tools

AI is already making a huge impact on content marketing for many businesses. If you fail to learn about the latest new tools, you could be left behind. In this Lion Blogger post, Lahaul Seth shares ten AI writing tools to know. And BizSugar members shared their commentary here.

Leverage AI for Data Analytics

Lots of companies are considering AI for things like writing and content creation. But this technology already has many applications outside of this area as well. To avoid overlooking untapped potential, check out this post on AI for data analytics from Eyal Katz and Aggua.

Utilize AI for Graphics Creation

Graphics is another area where AI can potentially benefit businesses. This New Horizons 123 post by Julie Weishaar includes several ChatGPT alternatives in this area. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

Improve ROI by Retaining Loyal Customers

Many businesses attempt to make more money by attracting new customers. But retaining loyal customers can be even more important. In this Pixel Productions post, Nayana Bhasurasen goes over how to improve ROI by retaining loyal customers.

Add Customer Value in Your Marketing Content

When creating marketing content, many businesses focus on promoting their own products or services. But the most important element should usually be something of value for customers. Learn more in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.