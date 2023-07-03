Live Music Booking for Bars

If you want to boost business in your bar, live music booking may help. Whether you book a band, solo artists, or a trio of musicians, adding live musicians to your bar fare will help you draw new customers to your venue.

Studies have proven that listening to music is good for people’s health. It’s also good for your bottom line. So as you learn how to manage a bar, booking quality entertainment should be high on your list. Here’s a guide to adding live music to your bar business plan.

The Power of Live Performances in Bars

Live music performances can bring numerous benefits to a bar. Here are some more advantages:

Enhances Atmosphere : Live music can create a vibrant, engaging atmosphere that makes your bar more appealing. This can help differentiate your bar from others and provide a unique experience for your customers.

: Live music can create a vibrant, engaging atmosphere that makes your bar more appealing. This can help differentiate your bar from others and provide a unique experience for your customers. Attracts New Customers : As you mentioned, musicians and bands often have their own followers who may visit your bar to watch them perform. This can bring in a new audience that may not have known about or visited your bar otherwise.

: As you mentioned, musicians and bands often have their own followers who may visit your bar to watch them perform. This can bring in a new audience that may not have known about or visited your bar otherwise. Increases Customer Stay Duration : Research indicates that patrons stay longer in live music venues. The longer they stay, the more they are likely to order additional food and drinks.

: Research indicates that patrons stay longer in live music venues. The longer they stay, the more they are likely to order additional food and drinks. Boosts Revenue : With increased patronage and stay duration, your bar could see a significant boost in revenue. Live music can be a successful strategy for increasing both sales and tips.

: With increased patronage and stay duration, your bar could see a significant boost in revenue. Live music can be a successful strategy for increasing both sales and tips. Creates Memorable Experiences : Live music can help create unforgettable experiences for your patrons, increasing the likelihood they’ll return to your bar and recommend it to their friends and family.

: Live music can help create unforgettable experiences for your patrons, increasing the likelihood they’ll return to your bar and recommend it to their friends and family. Strengthens Community Ties : Hosting local bands or artists can help strengthen your ties with the local community, enhancing your bar’s reputation as a supportive local business.

: Hosting local bands or artists can help strengthen your ties with the local community, enhancing your bar’s reputation as a supportive local business. Promotes Special Events: Live music can also help promote special events, like New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, or your bar’s anniversary. It can make these events more attractive and exciting, bringing in more customers.

Overall, incorporating live music into your bar’s offerings can be a very effective way to enhance customer experience and increase business.

The Impact of Live Music on Bar Ambience

Every bar has a certain feel or ambiance to it. For example, a rustic setting with Western decor may have patrons who lean towards a preference for country music. Selecting a band or performer that adds to the vibe your target customers enjoy can help you increase sales, improve loyalty, and even provide bar marketing opportunities.

When you’re choosing from a lineup of bands, choose the ones that most closely match your venue’s theme. You already have regular customers – you don’t want to alienate them by booking a band that isn’t a fit.

Boosting Revenue with Live Bands

Of course, you’ll have to pay for entertainment. And entertainment costs should be part of your advertising budget.

As a general guideline, you can expect to pay a range from $500 to $3,000. The cost doesn’t reflect the size of the band. It reflects the popularity and reputation of the band or artist.

Some artists will require a flat fee. Others may accept a base fee plus a percentage of the door (cover charge).

The Basics of Booking Musicians and Bands

How do you find a band? Or solo performers? How do you choose a date? What about the cost?

Let’s dig into how it’s done.

Understanding How to Book Live Music Gigs

Booking a band or performer shouldn’t be a handshake deal. You can start with a handshake but follow up with official paperwork.

You should have a contract, which is enacted between you and the band, or you and the performers. Your contact may be direct or accomplished through an agent.

There are several Apps commonly used for booking live music gigs.

If a band is successful and popular, you may have to book months in advance.

Role of Live Music Booking Agents

The booking agent will already have a standard contract. Fees will be stipulated in the contract and information such as the date and specific hours that the entertainment is obligated to perform.

Tips for Successful Live Music Booking

The most successful live music booking will involve a band or entertainment that fits your bar’s general theme.

Before you consider a band or entertainment, take a critical look at your setup.

Do you have enough space for a full-size band, which may include 5 members?

How are your acoustics?

Do you have room for a dance floor?

Do you have a room or private space for the band to use before the performance? If not, can you rent a nearby space, such as a hotel room?

Do you have the electric hookups to support the band and its equipment?

Do you have a sound system, or must you hire a band with its own sound system?

Will you need to hire extra staff for events?

What is the range of budget that you can afford? Can you afford to pay a band a flat rate, or should you seek one that will accept a percentage of the door/cover charge?

How to Choose the Right Live Band for Your Bar

Bar venues have various themes and a matching customer base. Your band or entertainment should be a good fit for your patrons.

Go see bands and entertainers. That will help you become part of the local music scene.

You can supply questionnaires for your regular customers. Would they like you to book bands and live music? What type of music would they like to hear? Can they recommend any bands?

Spotting and Booking New Artists: Fresh Talent for Your Venue

How can you find new, upcoming artists and bands? One way to do that is to host Open Mic nights or even band competitions. You can ask customers to rate the entertainment they see.

Attend local events such as festivals or talent shows.

Key Aspects of Negotiating a Booking Contract

The contract should include the date and the specific hours that the band or entertainment will perform. The contract may also include specifics such as the time when the band should complete a sound check.

The contract should also state whether a flat fee will be charged or if the band would prefer to be paid a fee plus a percentage of the gate/cover charge.

The contract may also include specifics about how the performance will be advertised, such as on the bar’s social media sites or through standard advertising (newspaper, radio, tv). The band or entertainer will also advertise the booking on its own website or social media presence.

The main section subject to negoiation is the percentage of the gate/cover charge. If the band wanes or grows in popularity, that’s the number that could be most impacted.

Effective Scheduling of Live Music Gigs

Popular live bands and entertainment are often booked months in advance at other venues.

Keep in mind that booking a band that already has a number of local performances booked may not be a wise business decision. If there are too many shows in the area, customers may not be as avid to see the same entertainment.

Many bar owners also schedule an opening act, which has a number of benefits:

Warms up the crowd

Ensures that any issues with the sound systems will be identified and resolved before the main act

Gives the bar owner the chance to showcase new talent

Tech Solutions for Booking Live Music

To make booking live gigs easier, consider using one of the Apps we’ve found. Digital platforms make it easier for bar owners to find and connect with suitable entertainment.

The Best Apps for Booking Live Music

1. Prism.fm – Specializes in live music event management

2. Gigsalad – Will list bands for hire in your area based on zip code.

3. FixtheMusic – Specializes in bands for specialty events, such as charity fundraisers or corporate meetings.

4. Greenlight booking – Includes live music featuring a mix of musicians, from solo performers to full bands.

5. BandMix – Specializes in bands of all styles, from country to hard rock.

Prism.fm Gigsalad FixtheMusic Greenlight Booking BandMix Specialization Specializes in live music event management Lists bands for hire in your area based on zip code Specializes in bands for special events such as charity fundraisers or corporate meetings Includes live music featuring a mix of musicians from solo performers to full bands Specializes in bands of all styles, from country to hard rock Event Types Suitable for a wide range of events, including music festivals, concerts, and private events Suitable for local events, parties, and gatherings Ideal for specialty events like charity fundraisers, corporate meetings Suitable for a wide range of events due to versatile artist options Suitable for a wide range of events, due to diverse genre options Search Functionality Allows users to manage booking and planning within the platform Users can search based on zip code Users can search based on event type Users can search based on type of performer Users can search based on music style Availability of Artists Large artist network for live music events Access to local artists and bands Tailored options for event-specific bands Wide range of artists from solo performers to full bands Wide range of bands in diverse music genres Ease of Booking Simplified booking and event management tools Easy booking with local focus Streamlined booking process for specialty events Direct booking of varied types of artists Easy booking with focus on band style Additional Features Analytics, ticketing and marketing features Allows user reviews Offers a bespoke service for event-specific needs Offers personalized assistance in booking Band membership and collaboration tools

FAQs: Live Music Booking

How much does it cost to book a live band for my venue?

Booking live music has a broad range of costs, dependent on the size of the band and the popularity of the entertainment.

The cost can range from $300 for a solo artist to $1500 for a full band.

How far in advance should I book live music artists?

You should book months in advance.

What is the process to book bands or musicians for gigs at my venue?

You can contact a member of the band/the entertainer or a booking agent. You can also make contact by using a booking App.

How can I make my venue attractive to high-quality artists and acts?

You can provide space that allows for a setup to suit the entertainment. You can also get a good reputation by providing plenty of staff to help with set up and tear down following the event.

Entertainers like to have a place to prepare themselves, such as a private room. If you don’t have that sort of space, you can consider booking a space nearby, such as a hotel room.

How can I promote live music events and gigs at my venue effectively?

Book the entertainment months in advance and regularly promote it using social media and traditional media (newspaper, radio and tv). Make a schedule for the promotions, ramping up as the event nears.