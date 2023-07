How to Make Money Listening to Music

Believe it or not, it’s indeed feasible to generate income by merely listening to music. This unconventional way of earning might sound outlandish, but an increasing population is capitalizing on this chance.

They’re getting rewarded merely for indulging in their preferred tunes. This surprising, yet emerging opportunity of income generation is gaining traction. If this has piqued your curiosity, we urge you to continue reading to uncover more details about this burgeoning possibility.

Can You Earn Money by Listening to Music?

Although it might seem like a far-fetched dream, it’s actually a reality to earn money while delighting in your favorite tracks. Of course, this depends on numerous factors including the size of your follower base, the specific websites you choose to associate with, and your capacity to provide numerous reviews pertinent to music business ideas.

6 Ways to Make Money Listening to Music

There’s a plethora of websites these days offering financial rewards to ardent music lovers for their time spent listening, reviewing, and rating tracks.

The income you manage to garner depends significantly on the platform you’re working with and the nature of your engagement with them. For instance, reviewing new music could potentially yield more earnings as compared to simply listening to a programmed radio station.

1. Make Money Watching Music Videos

One way to earn money through music is by watching videos. Besides watching videos, some sites may also require you to participate in online surveys.

Completing the surveys will help you increase your overall income. You can also look ints another source of revenue by curating music for vloggers, businesses, and other creators.

2. Make Money Providing Feedback to Radio Stations

Online radio stations are perpetually on the hunt for potential chartbusters. Prior to broadcasting a song on a grand scale, several stations compensate individuals for their time spent listening to music and their subsequent feedback.

3. Review Music for Money

Websites like Playlist Push and HitPredictor pay users to review music. To improve your earning potential, you need to be detailed in your reviews.

4. Transcribe Lyrics

Another simple way to make some extra cash is by doing some transcription work. Sites like WeLocalize offer decent amount of money for transcription work.

5. Complete Paid Surveys

The value of data is unparalleled, leading many websites to compensate individuals for their feedback regarding artists and newly released songs. Participation in these surveys can be a lucrative method of supplementing your income.

6. Join Focus Groups

Certain websites host focus groups, enabling music aficionados to connect and exchange thoughts on various music genres. A moderator typically guides these discussions, and the collective feedback is used to gain valuable insights into listener preferences.

Websites That Will Pay You for Listening to Music

Websites rewarding listeners is driven by many factors, from market research to review collection. Essentially, music industry professionals harness these insights to refine their approach, ensuring their offerings strike the right chord with the target demographic.

Let’s take a look at some websites that will pay you extra money to listen to music.

Music Xray

Music Xray is focused on new artists and music composers. Listeners are required to listen to new tracks and rate them. Your rating and reviews help new artists produce better music. By bringing new artists to listeners, Music Xray also helps create a followership for the music makers.

Once you sign up, Music Xray will pay 10 cents per song. Recordings are usually just 30 seconds long and once you hit $20 in earnings, you may cash out through PayPal. It’s important to note that Music Xray pays users only through PayPal at the moment.

Slice The Pie

With millions of reviewers, Slice The Pie is one of the best known websites that pay users to review music online. To make money reviewing music on this website, you need to listen to music for at least 90 seconds. The site will pay you for your rating and review.

Slice the Pie pays anywhere from 2 to 10 cents per review. Payment is made immediately and you can withdraw your earnings via PayPal. The minimum threshold for payout is $10.

Research.fm

Research.fm is designed to review new music. On their website, you can instantly listen and review songs. They also have an app that can be downloaded from Apple app store and Google Playstore. Joining the site is a bit tricky, though. You need to be invited by an existing member before you start on the site. You can earn points and exchange them for Amazon gift cards.

HitPredictor

HitPredictor – as the name suggests – tries to identify upcoming best selling music. On their website, users get paid to listen to new music that can be rated and reviewed for money. HitPredictor is popular with both individual artists and record labels that look for experts to evaluate new music.

On HitPredictor, you can get 3 points ($1) for every song rating. You can buy gift cards to redeem your points.

PlaylistPush

If you are a content creator with a good number of people following you, PlaylistPush is a great platform to make some extra cash. To get started, you should have at least 400 followers on Apple Music or Spotify. Once you meet this requirement, you will be able to connect with new artists who pay popular users to listen to their music and add them to their own playlists.

PlaylistPush pays about $1 for every song review. You can expect to get paid more money if you have a considerable number of people following you.

Website Focus Requirements/Notes Payment Method Payment Rate Music Xray New artists & composers Listen, rate, review songs; Cash out at $20 PayPal only 10 cents/song Slice The Pie Music review Listen for at least 90 sec; review songs; Cash out at $10 PayPal 2-10 cents/review Research.fm New music review Requires invitation; Earn points for reviews Points exchanged for Amazon gift cards Varies (Points) HitPredictor Predicting hit music Rate & review songs; Redeem points for gift cards Points exchanged for gift cards 3 points ($1)/song rating PlaylistPush Connecting artists with influencers Minimum 400 followers on Apple Music/Spotify Varies Approx. $1/song review, more for larger followings

How to Make More Money Listening to Music

Over the past few years, numerous platforms have sprouted up that offer users the opportunity to earn by engaging with music.

These websites have created a niche where music enthusiasts can generate income by indulging in activities like rating music, writing reviews, or simply immersing in the melodies.

This is a growing trend and there are some strategies that can help you optimize this income source. It’s all about understanding the platform dynamics, regularity, and quality of your reviews or ratings.

Remember, every bit of your input helps shape the music industry, and thus, is valued.

Here are some tips to increase your earning in this fun way.

Make referrals: Referring friends to the websites is a simple and effective way to add money to your PayPal account. Sites like Music Xray pay users every time they refer new people.

What Equipment do you need to make money listening to music?

Venturing into this novel method of earning doesn’t require you to invest heavily in equipment.

All you may need are a pair of good quality headphones that can provide you with a seamless music listening experience, and of course, an internet connection that won’t hamper your groove with unnecessary interruptions.

Some of these music platforms also have their own dedicated mobile applications for user convenience. This means having a smartphone or a tablet that can support these apps will be advantageous.

Thus, good headphones, stable internet, and a decent mobile device are your key tools to kickstart this journey.

How much money can you make listening to music?

The profitability of this venture tends to fluctuate, primarily because each platform has its own unique pay scale. Consequently, the monthly income you derive from this activity may vary. However, if you truly commit to this activity, spending dedicated time each day listening, reviewing, and rating, the potential monthly earnings could lie somewhere in the vicinity of $100 to $200. It’s a unique opportunity to convert your love for music into a tangible source of income, effectively getting paid to enjoy your favorite tracks.