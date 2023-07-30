50 Small Business Mall Kiosk Ideas for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Retail chains and shopping malls have struggled mightily in recent years, leading to tons of vacant space and shuttered storefronts. But among all of those struggles, there are still customers that prefer shopping in stores over shopping online. Recognizing this, business mall kiosk ideas have emerged as innovative solutions. All of that vacant mall space could present opportunities for small businesses to overtake that prime real estate with unique kiosk concepts.

Be sure to check out this gem of a video after reading. In it, Real World Side Hustles shows you how to make $35K in one month by running a Christmas mall kiosk during the holidays.

Steps for Maximizing Your Mall Kiosk Business Potential

It’s not just about picking a product you’re fond of – the essence of profitability and success of your mall kiosk is in the selling approach.

You can take the following steps to ensure your kiosk thrives:

Differentiate Your Offerings While traditional stores present a broad array of items with limited variants for each, your kiosk should focus differently. Prioritize a specific product category (or a very select few) and delve into a comprehensive range of options within that category. If purses are your choice, then showcase an array of designs, hues, and sizes. Such a strategy not only distinguishes your kiosk but also enhances the likelihood of customers finding their exact match. Prioritize Universal Appeal The key to kiosk success is in attracting a wide audience. So, rather than focusing on niche offerings like Hello Kitty iPhone cases that might only resonate with a small demographic, consider a broader product range like cell phone cases catering to various models. This ensures a wider customer base and better business prospects. Enable Product Interaction People often prefer a tactile shopping experience, trying and testing products before purchasing. Offering items that allow for such interactions can increase the probability of sales. Essentially, if a customer can engage with a product firsthand, they’re more inclined to buy it. Aim for Affordable Price Points While kiosk shoppers act on impulse, they’re less inclined to splurge on a high-ticket item spontaneously. It’s advisable to focus on products priced below $30. However, it’s crucial to assess the potential profitability of these products, ensuring they cover rent and overheads and still generate a profit. There’s little sense in offering a $15 item if it doesn’t yield returns. Prioritize Product Quality The era of kiosks peddling low-quality items is in the past. Your product’s quality reflects your brand’s credibility. Offering superior quality not only builds trust but also lays the foundation for business expansion. Always remember your kiosk’s offerings should aim to elevate your business.

Note: These strategies are based on general observations and might need adjustments according to specific markets or trends. Always keep an eye on customer preferences and feedback.

Here is a handy, concise table for easy reference of the steps:

50 Mall Kiosk Ideas to Consider

If you’re interested in opening or relocating a mall kiosk business, here are 50 mall kiosk ideas.

1. Snack Foods

Shoppers often get hungry in the middle of their shopping trips. And snack foods like pretzels, cookies and other easy-to-carry items can be popular.

2. Quick Service Food

You can also offer some more substantial food items like burgers, pizza and sandwiches at quick service kiosks.

3. Candy

Or you can focus on small, packaged food items that customers can take to go. Candy is a great example of this.

4. Coffee

Coffee is also popular with shoppers and consumers as a whole. So you can easily set up a kiosk with coffee drinks they can carry around while they shop.

5. Tea

Similarly, you can offer tea drinks or even packages of tea that they can buy and make at home.

6. Juice

To appeal to health-conscious consumers, you can set up a juice and smoothie bar at a mall kiosk.

7. Electronics

You can sell a wide variety of electronic devices at mall kiosks, including mobile phones, tablets and fitness trackers.

8. Mobile Phone Repairs

Or you could offer a service at your mall kiosk, like repairing mobile phones with cracked screens or water damage.

9. Mobile Phone Accessories

You can also offer accessories like cases, chargers and other smaller items to appeal to smartphone and tablet owners.

10. Artwork

If you create or license artwork, you can sell prints and other products featuring your art at a mall kiosk.

11. Posters

Or you could sell posters for movies, musical groups or other entertainment-related entities.

12. Custom Portraits

For the artistically inclined, you can even set up a stand where you offer custom portrait services for shoppers looking for unique purchases or gifts.

13. T-Shirt Customization

Or you could customize t-shirts with names, initials or images using screen printing or similar techniques.

14. Engraving Service

There are a number of other products that you can personalize for customers through the use of engraving techniques.

15. Embroidery Service

Or you could specialize in custom embroidery to add personal touches to various products.

16. Airbrush Service

Airbrushing is another technique you can use to offer personalized t-shirts, bags and other items.

17. Handmade Items

If you own a handmade business, you could set up a kiosk at the mall to sell a variety of different product lines.

18. Sporting Goods

Sporting goods like athletic wear, safety gear and fitness equipment can also be popular items to market to mall shoppers.

19. Flowers

Florists, you can set up a small stand at a local mall to reach a wider variety of shoppers with your arrangements.

20. Pawn Shop

You can even set up a mini pawn shop at a mall kiosk to trade in items from customers and sell those items to others.

21. Used Books

Consider setting up a small used bookstore where you can both collect and sell items, incorporating a trade-in program.

22. Gold Exchange

You can even set up a gold exchange where customers can bring in their jewelry and other gold or silver items in exchange for cash.

23. Cosmetics

Cosmetics are fairly small and can attract a lot of impulse buyers, so this makes for a great mall kiosk business idea.

24. Makeup Artistry

If you provide makeup services, you can also set up a mall kiosk where you provide your services directly to customers.

25. Spa Services

Or you could focus on spa services like manicures, pedicures, massages or similar items.

26. Hair Products

You might also choose to focus on hair products that customers can browse or even try out at your kiosk.