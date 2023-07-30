50 Small Business Mall Kiosk Ideas for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

27. Temporary Tattoos
To add in some fun services to your mall kiosk, you can offer henna tattoos or unique temporary body art.
28. Ear Piercing
If you have the correct tools and training, you can also set up an ear-piercing stand at the mall.
29. Jewelry
You can either sell earrings and other jewelry items that you’ve crafted yourself or procure them from other manufacturers.
30. Jewelry and Watch Repair
The mall can also be a great place for you to provide watch and jewelry repair services while customers shop.
31. Sunglasses
Another small item that’s pretty popular with impulse shoppers, consider setting up a stand to sell sunglasses.
32. Hats
Hats are also popular items that you can easily sell at a mall kiosk.
33. Shoes
Or you could go a little more in-depth with your product line and offer a particular style of shoes.
34. Shoe Shining
You could even offer shoe-related services by setting up a shoe shine stand at the mall.
35. Vintage Clothing
Clothing stores are popular mall fixtures. To stand out, set up a kiosk that focuses on vintage garments.
36. Leather Goods
You could even set up a kiosk that specializes in offering leather goods like bags and belts.
37. Baby Products
To appeal to family shoppers, start a kiosk that offers baby products like strollers, carriers and similar items.
38. Toys
Or you can offer a variety of different toys and games for kids at your mall kiosk.
39. Kids’ Activities
For parents who are shopping with kids and need a way to keep them happy, you could offer activities like games and playscapes.
40. Vitamins
Appeal to healthy shoppers by setting up a stand that offers vitamins, supplements and similar products.
41. Home Improvement Services
If you offer home improvement products or services, you can set up a mall kiosk where you speak with customers and show them samples of your work to get them to sign up or purchase a service for a later date.
42. Drones
If you want to set up a trendy or high-tech business, start a kiosk where you sell consumer drones. You can even show off how they work right in the mall.
43. 3D Printing
3D printing is an easy way to manufacture various goods. You can set up a 3D printing stand where customers can pay to print their own 3D items.
44. Virtual Reality Headsets
The mall can also be a great place for customers to try out new products they haven’t used before. Virtual reality headsets can be a great example of a product that might appeal to more customers once they’ve actually tried it.
45. Video Games
Similarly, you can set up a kiosk where customers can sample and buy different video games.
46. Pet Items
Pet owners are known for buying a lot of different products for their furry friends. You can offer anything from artisan dog treats to Halloween costumes for cats.
47. Balloons
Balloons and balloon art can make for fun purchases for mall shoppers.
48. Face Painting
You can even offer face painting services to make the shopping experience a little more fun for kids and families.
49. Caricatures
Depending on the size and foot traffic of your mall, you might even be able to set up a stand where you draw caricatures for shoppers.
50. Gift Baskets
You can also offer up custom gift baskets for shoppers or allow them to place orders that you can deliver to others as gifts.
What Sells the Best at a Mall Kiosk?
While mall kiosks were once mainly associated with more affordable markets, they’ve now gained prominence in premium markets as well. Success at a mall kiosk isn’t guaranteed by selling just any product. Therefore, it’s important to know which items have the most appeal. So, which items are top sellers? The following are according to the mall kiosk experts at Palmer Retail Solutions.
- Tech gadgets: Cell phones, their accessories, tablets, and fitness trackers
- Clothing: Such as shirts and sweaters
- Edibles: Including pretzels, chocolates, popcorn, and donuts
- Beauty essentials: Products for skincare, cosmetics, flat irons, and curling irons.
- Fashion accessories: Purses, scarves, watches, and jewelry
- Vision products: Like sunglasses
- Special gifts: Personalized items, handcrafted goods, products for pets, and artwork.
What’s the next step? Consider devising a strategy for a mall kiosk. You’re heading in a promising direction!
